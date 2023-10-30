Scroll down for the October edition of wholesome pictures of adopted pets in their new homes and see for yourself how far a little love and care can go. Do it at your own risk, though—some of these pictures can really melt your heart.

October nearing its end means more than just Halloween fast approaching. Here at Bored Panda, the end of the month typically brings a moment to appreciate people who have provided critters in need with a forever home; consequently, it’s also the time to marvel at the pics of their adorable additions to the family.

#2 Someone Left Him Tied Up Outside The Shelter With A Note - Meet Our Sweet Boy Clifford! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#4 My Male Cat Adopted Our Foster Kitten So Now We Have To Keep Her I Guess Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#6 This Is Orion That Was Adopted At Our Shelter In His Forever Home. He’s So Handsome That He Doesn’t Look Real Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#7 Can You Help Me Name Her? I Adopted Her Today And I Can't Think Of A Name For This Beautiful Kitten Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Drove 4 Hours To Adopt This Girl From A Family Who Didn't Have Enough Time For Her Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 My Best Friend Adopted This Beautiful Little Girl, And She Wants To Name Her Anne, But I Think She Deserves Something More Original. Can You Help Me? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#13 Our Foster Kitty Aurora Got Adopted To Her Forever Home Yesterday, And I’m So Happy That I Needed To Share Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#17 This Is Wilfred, A Stray Cat Who Was Brought Into My Local Animal Shelter With Some Pretty Severe Injuries. He Is All Healed Up And Ready For Adoption Now! Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#20 Blind Shelter Baby Business Man Is Thriving In His Foster Home, His Best Friend Is A Previously Adopted Dog Named Bruce Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 When We Adopted Her We Asked Who Had There The Longest. Can You Believe This Lil Lady Had Been There Well Over A Year??? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 This Lil Pup Was Abandoned On The Streets. Don't Know How He Got Both His Hind Legs Broken, But He Crawled Upto Me While I Was Walking By. I Picked Him Up And After Reaching Out To 20 Helplines Finally Found Him A Nice Place 2 Hours Away From The City Where I Drove Him & He's Being Treated & Cared Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#32 We Adopted Her At 1 Years Old Because My Brother In Laws Sister Got Divorced And Was Going To Get Rid Of Her. Her Name Is Mila, I Call Her Mila And Miller. My Mom Keeps Saying She Is Ugly, Is She Ugly Too You? Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#35 This Is Jiggles. He Came To My Door With A Very Infected And Maggot Filled Foot. Now He Lives Here But Refuses To Pay Rent Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

#36 I Love When We Get Old Grizzly Tomcats From The Streets In Our Clinic At Work To Fix Up Then Adopt Out To A Home. His Name Is Beethoven (Aka Beefthoven) Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 One Year Ago Today I Made One Of The Best Decisions Ever To Adopt This Sweet Boy. He Made My Life Better Than I Ever Could Have Imagined. Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie. ❤️ Shares stats Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share