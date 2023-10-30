ADVERTISEMENT

October nearing its end means more than just Halloween fast approaching. Here at Bored Panda, the end of the month typically brings a moment to appreciate people who have provided critters in need with a forever home; consequently, it’s also the time to marvel at the pics of their adorable additions to the family.

Scroll down for the October edition of wholesome pictures of adopted pets in their new homes and see for yourself how far a little love and care can go. Do it at your own risk, though—some of these pictures can really melt your heart.

#1

Adopted A 15yo Pupper. We Both Take Gabapentin For Arthritis And We're Both Partially Toothless

alittle_disabled Report

#2

Someone Left Him Tied Up Outside The Shelter With A Note - Meet Our Sweet Boy Clifford!

teamrocketing Report

#3

Wife And Daughter Went To Adopt A Cat, Came Home With 2 (Sisters)

Old_Goat_Ninja Report

#4

My Male Cat Adopted Our Foster Kitten So Now We Have To Keep Her I Guess

venaqua Report

#5

Adopted Brothers

deludedvenus Report

Pernille.
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Double trouble, but with that level of cuteness, who cares. I'have enough cats, but these posts makes me miss having kittens. I always adopt grown cats.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#6

This Is Orion That Was Adopted At Our Shelter In His Forever Home. He’s So Handsome That He Doesn’t Look Real

sonia72quebec Report

#7

Can You Help Me Name Her? I Adopted Her Today And I Can't Think Of A Name For This Beautiful Kitten

Sweetbrunette_69 Report

#8

Mom Adopted This Senior Pup 🥹❤️🎃

Embarrassed-Win-1978 Report

#9

I Drove 4 Hours To Adopt This Girl From A Family Who Didn't Have Enough Time For Her

Equivalent-Map-3207 Report

#10

Old Man Toastie, The Vet Thinks He’s 10-12 Yo, We Adopted Him 4 Months Ago 🥰

Soniq268 Report

#11

I Just Adopted This Character What Should I Call Him??

Ancient-Cash9156 Report

#12

My Best Friend Adopted This Beautiful Little Girl, And She Wants To Name Her Anne, But I Think She Deserves Something More Original. Can You Help Me?

Imsophiekala Report

#13

Our Foster Kitty Aurora Got Adopted To Her Forever Home Yesterday, And I’m So Happy That I Needed To Share

bensgroi Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good on you for fostering this little girl. It is a rewarding but sometimes heartbreaking job.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#14

"No We're Going To Put Her Up For Adoption When She's Old Enough, We Already Have A Cat"

Acceptable-Arm6750 Report

#15

After 5 Years, My Cat Finally Deemed Me Worthy And Hopped On My Lap! 😭🙏

NihilisticPollyanna Report

#16

My Rescue Dog Max Enjoying A Treat

RandomBloke2021 Report

#17

This Is Wilfred, A Stray Cat Who Was Brought Into My Local Animal Shelter With Some Pretty Severe Injuries. He Is All Healed Up And Ready For Adoption Now!

halikadito Report

#18

This Guy Adopted Me

qu19l3y Report

Francis
Francis
Francis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well he looks like a nice hooman. You got lucky with him, kitty :)

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him…

kittyishhh Report

#20

Blind Shelter Baby Business Man Is Thriving In His Foster Home, His Best Friend Is A Previously Adopted Dog Named Bruce

MegaNymphia Report

#21

She Thinks She’s A Cutie Poo 🥰

MikoGianni Report

#22

Just Adopted This Lad

Dr_Gillian_McQueef Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for taking a cat with a handicap. They are so hard to place, but no less deserving of a good home.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Happy 1 Year Rescue-Anniversary To My Beloved Winnow

Nance99 Report

#24

My Dog Adopted My Kitten

YourDadsUsername Report

#25

When We Adopted Her We Asked Who Had There The Longest. Can You Believe This Lil Lady Had Been There Well Over A Year???

coral-beef Report

#26

Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug

irishrose381 Report

#27

We Just Adopted This Girl From An Animal Shelter

Ragedancer Report

#28

Adopted My Cats Two Years Apart... I Think They Bonded Flawlessly

lfshammu Report

#29

I Didn't Adopt A Cat, I Adopted A Demon!

mikec231027 Report

#30

A New Rescued Girl At Our Home

zenandcat Report

#31

This Lil Pup Was Abandoned On The Streets. Don't Know How He Got Both His Hind Legs Broken, But He Crawled Upto Me While I Was Walking By. I Picked Him Up And After Reaching Out To 20 Helplines Finally Found Him A Nice Place 2 Hours Away From The City Where I Drove Him & He's Being Treated & Cared

goveerment Report

#32

We Adopted Her At 1 Years Old Because My Brother In Laws Sister Got Divorced And Was Going To Get Rid Of Her. Her Name Is Mila, I Call Her Mila And Miller. My Mom Keeps Saying She Is Ugly, Is She Ugly Too You?

PulledUp2x Report

#33

She Has No Idea We’re Officially Adopting Her Tomorrow

Latter_Poetry7031 Report

#34

Adopting Her Soon And In Need Of Cute Names

whitebathingsuit Report

#35

This Is Jiggles. He Came To My Door With A Very Infected And Maggot Filled Foot. Now He Lives Here But Refuses To Pay Rent

suspecious_object Report

Black Cat
Black Cat
Black Cat
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm guessing he refuses to do any housework too. A freeloader if you will.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

I Love When We Get Old Grizzly Tomcats From The Streets In Our Clinic At Work To Fix Up Then Adopt Out To A Home. His Name Is Beethoven (Aka Beefthoven)

MegaNymphia Report

#37

Adopting This Sweet Kitty, Need Help With Names!

Milosenpotion Report

#38

My BF And I Just Adopted Amanda - Best Decision Ever ... So Cute!

BibliophileGirl92 Report

A C
A C
A C
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm so happy I finally share my name with a floof ☺️

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Exactly An Hour Ago This Cat Adopted Us 😂

readsalotkitten Report

#40

Met This Guy At The Shelter Today. Instantly Adopted Him. Welcome Home, Odin

PredatorRanger Report

#41

My Fiancé Got Adopted By A Kitten. Meet Luna

SleuthSloth93 Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK, I'm embarrassed as hell to say this but SQUEEEEEEE!!!!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

One Year Ago Today I Made One Of The Best Decisions Ever To Adopt This Sweet Boy. He Made My Life Better Than I Ever Could Have Imagined. Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie. ❤️

Lost_Soup1779 Report

#43

Hello, I’m Adopting These 2 Brothers. They’re Almost Identical

rhettnfriends Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jeez, I'd take them as well! Call me if they don't work out. 😉

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Reddit, Meet The Little Girl We Just Adopted!

glassemouse Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am embarrassed by falling in love with so many of these cuties.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#45

Just Adopted This Little Beast

CatCity85 Report

#46

Just Adopted My Very First Cat

dmrls28 Report

Keley Babs
Keley Babs
Keley Babs
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good choice!! Hope that's the first of many cats you adopt in a happy lifetime!!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#47

I Just Adopted This Little Ginger Boy I'm Stuck For Names! Help? 🥺

cxntney Report

#48

Just Adopted Our First Cat Today!

Remarkable_Rain5642 Report

Keley Babs
Keley Babs
Keley Babs
Community Member
29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like he's raising one corner of his mouth with a perpetual "uggghhh" type facial expression

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#49

My Newly Adopted Floofball Ragdoll, Teddy

SabbathBl00dySabbath Report

#50

Adopted Black Cats For Friday The 13th

heyitsmichele Report

Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good on you. Keeps them safe from the weirdos on Halloween.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#51

Meet Suki 🐯

-Kaydoz- Report

#52

First Cat My Husband And I Adopted Together. His Name Is Comet

Delicious_War1504 Report

#53

Adopted This Guy 3 Days Ago

SodenHack69 Report

#54

Introducing…autumn!

Heatherwag Report

#55

Rescued A Puppy This Week! Everyone, Meet Snacks!

TheDimasBow Report

#56

[oc] Say Hi To My One-Eared Rescue, Kuro!

Names_Pending Report

