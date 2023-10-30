It’s Time To Have A Look At Adorable Pet Adoption Pics, October Edition
October nearing its end means more than just Halloween fast approaching. Here at Bored Panda, the end of the month typically brings a moment to appreciate people who have provided critters in need with a forever home; consequently, it’s also the time to marvel at the pics of their adorable additions to the family.
Scroll down for the October edition of wholesome pictures of adopted pets in their new homes and see for yourself how far a little love and care can go. Do it at your own risk, though—some of these pictures can really melt your heart.
Adopted A 15yo Pupper. We Both Take Gabapentin For Arthritis And We're Both Partially Toothless
Someone Left Him Tied Up Outside The Shelter With A Note - Meet Our Sweet Boy Clifford!
Wife And Daughter Went To Adopt A Cat, Came Home With 2 (Sisters)
My Male Cat Adopted Our Foster Kitten So Now We Have To Keep Her I Guess
Adopted Brothers
This Is Orion That Was Adopted At Our Shelter In His Forever Home. He’s So Handsome That He Doesn’t Look Real
Can You Help Me Name Her? I Adopted Her Today And I Can't Think Of A Name For This Beautiful Kitten
Mom Adopted This Senior Pup 🥹❤️🎃
I Drove 4 Hours To Adopt This Girl From A Family Who Didn't Have Enough Time For Her
Old Man Toastie, The Vet Thinks He’s 10-12 Yo, We Adopted Him 4 Months Ago 🥰
I Just Adopted This Character What Should I Call Him??
My Best Friend Adopted This Beautiful Little Girl, And She Wants To Name Her Anne, But I Think She Deserves Something More Original. Can You Help Me?
Our Foster Kitty Aurora Got Adopted To Her Forever Home Yesterday, And I’m So Happy That I Needed To Share
"No We're Going To Put Her Up For Adoption When She's Old Enough, We Already Have A Cat"
After 5 Years, My Cat Finally Deemed Me Worthy And Hopped On My Lap! 😭🙏
My Rescue Dog Max Enjoying A Treat
This Is Wilfred, A Stray Cat Who Was Brought Into My Local Animal Shelter With Some Pretty Severe Injuries. He Is All Healed Up And Ready For Adoption Now!
This Guy Adopted Me
My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him…
Blind Shelter Baby Business Man Is Thriving In His Foster Home, His Best Friend Is A Previously Adopted Dog Named Bruce
She Thinks She’s A Cutie Poo 🥰
Just Adopted This Lad
Happy 1 Year Rescue-Anniversary To My Beloved Winnow
When We Adopted Her We Asked Who Had There The Longest. Can You Believe This Lil Lady Had Been There Well Over A Year???
Just Adopted This 11 Year Old Love Bug
We Just Adopted This Girl From An Animal Shelter
Adopted My Cats Two Years Apart... I Think They Bonded Flawlessly
I Didn't Adopt A Cat, I Adopted A Demon!
A New Rescued Girl At Our Home
This Lil Pup Was Abandoned On The Streets. Don't Know How He Got Both His Hind Legs Broken, But He Crawled Upto Me While I Was Walking By. I Picked Him Up And After Reaching Out To 20 Helplines Finally Found Him A Nice Place 2 Hours Away From The City Where I Drove Him & He's Being Treated & Cared
We Adopted Her At 1 Years Old Because My Brother In Laws Sister Got Divorced And Was Going To Get Rid Of Her. Her Name Is Mila, I Call Her Mila And Miller. My Mom Keeps Saying She Is Ugly, Is She Ugly Too You?
She Has No Idea We’re Officially Adopting Her Tomorrow
Adopting Her Soon And In Need Of Cute Names
This Is Jiggles. He Came To My Door With A Very Infected And Maggot Filled Foot. Now He Lives Here But Refuses To Pay Rent
I Love When We Get Old Grizzly Tomcats From The Streets In Our Clinic At Work To Fix Up Then Adopt Out To A Home. His Name Is Beethoven (Aka Beefthoven)
My BF And I Just Adopted Amanda - Best Decision Ever ... So Cute!
Exactly An Hour Ago This Cat Adopted Us 😂
Met This Guy At The Shelter Today. Instantly Adopted Him. Welcome Home, Odin
My Fiancé Got Adopted By A Kitten. Meet Luna
One Year Ago Today I Made One Of The Best Decisions Ever To Adopt This Sweet Boy. He Made My Life Better Than I Ever Could Have Imagined. Happy Gotcha Day, Charlie. ❤️
Hello, I’m Adopting These 2 Brothers. They’re Almost Identical
Reddit, Meet The Little Girl We Just Adopted!
Just Adopted This Little Beast
Just Adopted My Very First Cat
I Just Adopted This Little Ginger Boy I'm Stuck For Names! Help? 🥺
Just Adopted Our First Cat Today!
My Newly Adopted Floofball Ragdoll, Teddy
Adopted Black Cats For Friday The 13th
