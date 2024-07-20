ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are the ultimate cuties that have the Internet in a chokehold, now and forever, it seems. But let's face it: some breeds get more love than others. A few years ago, British Shorthairs were everywhere on social media. Nowadays, Ragdolls and Maine Coons are all the rage. Taylor Swift probably has a lot to do with it, as her cat Benjamin is a Maine Coon.

Swift's other two cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, are Scottish Folds, another breed of insanely fluffy and cute felines. In fact, Scottish Folds were the 8th most popular cat breed in America in 2023, according to the CFA. So, today, we're dedicating a list to these big-eyed patooties. Scroll at your own risk, as these pictures might induce some serious urge to get one of your own!

To know more about these cutie pies, Bored Panda reached out to South Carolina-based Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery. Its owner, Ginger Pains, shone some light on breed standards, the challenges they run into as a cattery, and what future Scottish Fold owners should know. Read their expert insights below!

More info: Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Right After I Said No More Treats

Right After I Said No More Treats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

I'll admit – as a dog person, I don't know much about cats. I grew up always having one or two, but they were never a fancy breed. I remember reading somewhere that cats are an exercise in control, and that pretty much summed up my affinity for dogs. I'm way too needy for a pet's affection to get it only when they want to offer it.

However, there is something magically adorable about some cats. Scrolling through lists like these sometimes has me thinking: "Maybe let's try getting a cat?" After all, who in their right mind wouldn't want to have a real, living plushie they can cuddle, dote on, and put on the Internet to make strangers say "aww" and feel jealous?
#2

Two Cute Scottish Folds

Two Cute Scottish Folds

Chriskob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Scottish Fold Cat

Scottish Fold Cat

picklezandz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST

What makes Scottish Folds so adorably cute is undoubtedly their big eyes and tiny, folded ears. Professional cat breeder Ginger Pains of the Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery tells Bored Panda that the main characteristic this breed is known for is being round.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When our cats go to cat shows, the word that is repeated by judges is ROUND! Eyes should be very large and round, head round like a ball, with ears tightly capped to the head. Ears should not be lifted and [look] like airplane wings, but they should fold over onto the curve of the head to form a perfect ball shape."
#4

My 1-Eyed Scottish Fold Would Like To Say Hello

My 1-Eyed Scottish Fold Would Like To Say Hello

militantomg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Adopted This Scottish Fold Baby, Found Out He Is Blind, Love Him Even More

Adopted This Scottish Fold Baby, Found Out He Is Blind, Love Him Even More

cuppyturkey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Isn't He Cute?

Isn't He Cute?

momo_pheebs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST

"Even the paws and chubby belly should be round!" Pains goes on. "The body of a Scottish cat should be a medium and padded build. We like to call them Squishy! The expression should be very open and sweet." Also, their coats are usually very dense and can be either short- or long-haired. Sounds like the perfect recipe for cute!

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

My Scottish Fold Is Probably The Cutest One Ever. I Melt Every Day

My Scottish Fold Is Probably The Cutest One Ever. I Melt Every Day

Khodra Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Midsummer Day

Midsummer Day

kana_suco Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

My Girlfriend Took A Few "Professional" Shots Of Our 1-Eyed Scottish Fold, Scallywag

My Girlfriend Took A Few "Professional" Shots Of Our 1-Eyed Scottish Fold, Scallywag

militantomg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

It's not just the Internet that's crazy for Scottish Folds. Pet buyers all around the world are clamoring to get one of their own big-eyed beauties. "Of course, what makes them irresistible to pet buyers is they are absolutely cute and adorable," Ginger Pains says. "The sweet look of a Scottish Fold is normally the first thing people will fall in love with, but they also have amazing temperaments."
#10

Amazing Sweater That Matches His Eyes

Amazing Sweater That Matches His Eyes

basilfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Mr. Mouse In A Deep Life Rethinking

Mr. Mouse In A Deep Life Rethinking

otisandflint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Cute Cat Pie

Cute Cat Pie

misa_scottishfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

The owner of the Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery tells us that these cats are very calm and quiet. "They also love to be around their owners," Ginger adds. "You don't need to worry that they are the type to be wild around the house climbing curtains, as they are a lazy and chill breed. They can be trained to leash walk, and we have some that have learned to ring bells for treats or use a human toilet, so they are smart and trainable."
#13

My Name Is Donut And I Would Like To Say Hi To All Of You

My Name Is Donut And I Would Like To Say Hi To All Of You

ernestasKup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Hello From Tommy And Pudgy

Hello From Tommy And Pudgy

Suitable-Debate5113 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

That Bow Looks Perfect On My Scottish Fold Cat

That Bow Looks Perfect On My Scottish Fold Cat

whiskyNwhiskers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST

The Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery takes breeding very responsibly. They do their very best to ensure their cats have the best looks, temperament, and, most importantly, health. Their kittens come from breed-winning lines. In fact, in the 2023-2024 season, their Scottish Fold long-hair kitten, Wunderfolds Cake, was TICA's best Scottish Fold kitten of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

Favorite Picture Of My Scottish Fold

Favorite Picture Of My Scottish Fold

LDihabe Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Hello World

Hello World

kocikkompocik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Moonpie Is Grompy

Moonpie Is Grompy

Capital_Sock_7479 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

However, the cattery runs into some challenges to make sure their kittens and cats are up to the highest standards. "A big challenge we have is finding suitable cats for breeding," Ginger Pains tells us. "Scottish Folds are one of the toughest breeds to work with. Many breeders have cats with ears not folded tight [and] small eyes, and the biggest issue of all to threaten [the] health of a Scottish Fold is cartilage issues."
#19

Heard Scream-Meowing Outside The Bathroom And Opened The Door To This

Heard Scream-Meowing Outside The Bathroom And Opened The Door To This

AndyFeelfine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

He Always Finds A Way To Get Comfy On Me

He Always Finds A Way To Get Comfy On Me

listeningovertalking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Couldn’t Find Him, Then Peeked Around The Pillow And I Became Jealous Of How Comfy He Looks. 11-Week-Old Scottish Fold

Couldn’t Find Him, Then Peeked Around The Pillow And I Became Jealous Of How Comfy He Looks. 11-Week-Old Scottish Fold

mcrov718 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST

What Scottish Fold cat breeders most often have trouble with is the cat's tail. "We have to be sure the tail is absolutely flexible, or it is not suitable for breeding. Many breeders cannot recognize a tail fault, and we've seen many cats disqualified at cat shows for this issue, and yet, [we] see the breeders still having litters with them."
#22

My Painfully Adorable Scottish Fold, Beans. I Can’t Handle This Picture Of Him From 3 Years Ago

My Painfully Adorable Scottish Fold, Beans. I Can’t Handle This Picture Of Him From 3 Years Ago

Rwcantel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

"I Think I Told You To Get Me Salmon For Dinner. I'm Not In A Mood For Biscuits"

"I Think I Told You To Get Me Salmon For Dinner. I'm Not In A Mood For Biscuits"

momo_pheebs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

My Girl With Her Belly Shaved When Vet Took Some Ultrasound Images

My Girl With Her Belly Shaved When Vet Took Some Ultrasound Images

OnlyMeows_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

"If you are looking for a Scottish Fold breeder, it's important to make sure the Fold parent has been handled at a cat show and is highly titled (QGC or better with TICA) to prove the cat is of sound structure," the owner of Wunderfolds tells Bored Panda.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

My New Kitten Otis

My New Kitten Otis

Mollyyb01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Scottish Fold

Scottish Fold

waboos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

My Cat Saoirse, Chilling In A Bag

My Cat Saoirse, Chilling In A Bag

villanelle-herself Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST

Wunderfolds takes the health of their cats very seriously. "We do a lot of other testing, such as HCM scans to check for heart disease, which is a very costly yearly exam, on top of genetic panels and routine PCR tests to check for other illnesses."

"We recommend only working with breeders who do HCM scans and have titled cats, and [we] always ask for PROOF of these things because many unscrupulous breeders say they do these things, knowing most people do not ask for the documentation to verify."
#28

My Scottish Fold Standing Up

My Scottish Fold Standing Up

Mato237 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#29

How Can You Say No To This Face?

How Can You Say No To This Face?

alfred_spillsthetea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

This Is My Girlfriend's Scottish Fold Named Merlin. He's Not Exactly Normal But We Love Him For It

This Is My Girlfriend's Scottish Fold Named Merlin. He's Not Exactly Normal But We Love Him For It

Treefiddy350053 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST

When someone adopts their kittens, Wunderfolds do their best to prepare the new owners. "We send home a giant email that includes answers to all the questions anyone has had in our 10 years of breeding," Ginger Pains says.

"It includes feeding information, litter used, toy and cat furniture recommendations, health information, and much more. People normally don't have any questions once they have read our preparation email, but if they do, I'm always available, just a few clicks away and happy to help at any time!"
#31

Our 12-Week-Old Scottish Fold, Potato

Our 12-Week-Old Scottish Fold, Potato

mishkawombat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Beautiful Misa The Scottish Fold Cat

Beautiful Misa The Scottish Fold Cat

misa_scottishfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

She Needs A Home

She Needs A Home

aaronwuuu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#34

I Keep Getting Mistaken For Taylor Swift’s Cat! How Dare You I’m So Much Cuter (Lola, Scottish Fold)

I Keep Getting Mistaken For Taylor Swift’s Cat! How Dare You I’m So Much Cuter (Lola, Scottish Fold)

andiezilla Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

My Scottish Fold

My Scottish Fold

imayormaynotbecoop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Giving Me A Hand With The New Monitor Arm

Giving Me A Hand With The New Monitor Arm

MohdBastaki90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

No Treats In The House?

No Treats In The House?

kokos_meow_pl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Scottish Fold Sisters Love To Hug Each Other

Scottish Fold Sisters Love To Hug Each Other

BreakingTheTrend Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

My Scottish Fold

My Scottish Fold

pdazler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Never Underestimate The Importance Of Unwinding

Never Underestimate The Importance Of Unwinding

superhirocat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

"Is My Bowtie Straight?"

"Is My Bowtie Straight?"

basilfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

"Dear Sunday, We Beg You, Please Stay"

"Dear Sunday, We Beg You, Please Stay"

otisandflint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

"We Start This Box Party Really Lazy Today"

"We Start This Box Party Really Lazy Today"

otisandflint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

"Draw Me Like One Of Your French Cats"

"Draw Me Like One Of Your French Cats"

graceandnatasha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet Otto And Yanni

Meet Otto And Yanni

Ellestarrxo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Anyone Else's Fold Sleep Like This?

Anyone Else's Fold Sleep Like This?

Stellarific Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

A Sleeping Scottish Fold

A Sleeping Scottish Fold

ani625 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

My Little Buddy

My Little Buddy

kristinajure Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Owl, Baby Seal, Or Scottish Fold?

Owl, Baby Seal, Or Scottish Fold?

AllPlants_NoPants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

The Rare Scottish Pretzel Breed

The Rare Scottish Pretzel Breed

ColdBloodedDonut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I Have A Scottish Fold That Has A Different Perspective On Life. She Lays Like This All The Time

I Have A Scottish Fold That Has A Different Perspective On Life. She Lays Like This All The Time

SmollurChungus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Fortie, The Cutest Scottish Fold Ever

Fortie, The Cutest Scottish Fold Ever

chillnatdabeach Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This Is Jupiter, He's A Thick, Lazy And Hungry Scottish Fold

This Is Jupiter, He's A Thick, Lazy And Hungry Scottish Fold

_DarkBlack Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

When I Asked For Watermelon, This Is Not What I Meant

When I Asked For Watermelon, This Is Not What I Meant

io_jupiter_scottish_fold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Posing For The Camera

Posing For The Camera

chopperandfreya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Playing In The Morning Really Tired Her Out

Playing In The Morning Really Tired Her Out

izzybandfurbs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Lazy Day

Lazy Day

kocikkompocik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

My Scottish Fold Model

My Scottish Fold Model

flokichou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Come To My Winslow

Come To My Winslow

winslowlowlowlow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

"I'll Just Stay In Bed Thinking About Tuna"

"I'll Just Stay In Bed Thinking About Tuna"

nuggiethefold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Cute Sweater, Adorable Cat

Cute Sweater, Adorable Cat

melo_theecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

"Who Wants To Take A Nature Walk With Me?"

"Who Wants To Take A Nature Walk With Me?"

rowan_the_bruce_scottishfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

They Both Are Very Lovely

They Both Are Very Lovely

die.nusse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Soaking Up Some Hump Day Rays

Soaking Up Some Hump Day Rays

ollieandfinn19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Paw-Sibly The Comfiest Couch Arm In The House

Paw-Sibly The Comfiest Couch Arm In The House

scottishprincearchie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

"Oh! Let Me Take A Quick Snapcat"

"Oh! Let Me Take A Quick Snapcat"

daisythescottishfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

When You're So Done With The Week And Then Realize It’s Only Wednesday

When You're So Done With The Week And Then Realize It’s Only Wednesday

sterlingthefold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

"Wake Up, Human! My Bowl Isn't Going To Fill Itself"

"Wake Up, Human! My Bowl Isn't Going To Fill Itself"

gofitlucy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

"Just Waiting For My Dinner"

"Just Waiting For My Dinner"

emmy.the.fold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

I Got Up To Go To The Loo And Came Back To This

I Got Up To Go To The Loo And Came Back To This

Monovon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

The Little Girl Had Her Spay Surgery

The Little Girl Had Her Spay Surgery

iwasblue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Can You Help Me Name My Cat (Scottish Fold Male)

Can You Help Me Name My Cat (Scottish Fold Male)

Summersel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Sabai, The Scottish Fold

Sabai, The Scottish Fold

angelwithdimples Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Our Little Scottish Fold William Loves Posing For Pictures

Our Little Scottish Fold William Loves Posing For Pictures

Pr2nnu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

He's Always Been There For Me, On The Bad Days And The Good Ones. This Is Pumpkin, My Old Loving Scottish Fold

He's Always Been There For Me, On The Bad Days And The Good Ones. This Is Pumpkin, My Old Loving Scottish Fold

pwumpkin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Brother's Scottish Fold. His Name Is Aaron

My Brother's Scottish Fold. His Name Is Aaron

micsss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Our Little Jarvis Is All Grown Up

Our Little Jarvis Is All Grown Up

spelzy92 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Today Is Queen Raspberry's Birthday, She Is One Year Old. Our Scottish Fold Cat Is Very Unique With Her Calico Color And Black Dot On Her Nose

Today Is Queen Raspberry's Birthday, She Is One Year Old. Our Scottish Fold Cat Is Very Unique With Her Calico Color And Black Dot On Her Nose

She is a very sweet, cute kitty who shows her love and affection. She also loves treats.

Floretta23 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Feed Me Already

Feed Me Already

kitkatfoldcat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

It's Not Just Cute Billy Poses. I Also Know How To Be Scary

It's Not Just Cute Billy Poses. I Also Know How To Be Scary

billyscottishfold Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
15points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!