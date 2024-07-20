ADVERTISEMENT

Cats are the ultimate cuties that have the Internet in a chokehold, now and forever, it seems. But let's face it: some breeds get more love than others. A few years ago, British Shorthairs were everywhere on social media. Nowadays, Ragdolls and Maine Coons are all the rage. Taylor Swift probably has a lot to do with it, as her cat Benjamin is a Maine Coon.



Swift's other two cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, are Scottish Folds, another breed of insanely fluffy and cute felines. In fact, Scottish Folds were the 8th most popular cat breed in America in 2023, according to the CFA. So, today, we're dedicating a list to these big-eyed patooties. Scroll at your own risk, as these pictures might induce some serious urge to get one of your own!



To know more about these cutie pies, Bored Panda reached out to South Carolina-based Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery. Its owner, Ginger Pains, shone some light on breed standards, the challenges they run into as a cattery, and what future Scottish Fold owners should know. Read their expert insights below!



More info: Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok