80 Adorable Scottish Fold Cats That Might Make You Go “Aww”Interview With Expert
Cats are the ultimate cuties that have the Internet in a chokehold, now and forever, it seems. But let's face it: some breeds get more love than others. A few years ago, British Shorthairs were everywhere on social media. Nowadays, Ragdolls and Maine Coons are all the rage. Taylor Swift probably has a lot to do with it, as her cat Benjamin is a Maine Coon.
Swift's other two cats, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, are Scottish Folds, another breed of insanely fluffy and cute felines. In fact, Scottish Folds were the 8th most popular cat breed in America in 2023, according to the CFA. So, today, we're dedicating a list to these big-eyed patooties. Scroll at your own risk, as these pictures might induce some serious urge to get one of your own!
To know more about these cutie pies, Bored Panda reached out to South Carolina-based Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery. Its owner, Ginger Pains, shone some light on breed standards, the challenges they run into as a cattery, and what future Scottish Fold owners should know. Read their expert insights below!
More info: Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok
This post may include affiliate links.
Right After I Said No More Treats
I'll admit – as a dog person, I don't know much about cats. I grew up always having one or two, but they were never a fancy breed. I remember reading somewhere that cats are an exercise in control, and that pretty much summed up my affinity for dogs. I'm way too needy for a pet's affection to get it only when they want to offer it.
However, there is something magically adorable about some cats. Scrolling through lists like these sometimes has me thinking: "Maybe let's try getting a cat?" After all, who in their right mind wouldn't want to have a real, living plushie they can cuddle, dote on, and put on the Internet to make strangers say "aww" and feel jealous?
Two Cute Scottish Folds
Scottish Fold Cat
What makes Scottish Folds so adorably cute is undoubtedly their big eyes and tiny, folded ears. Professional cat breeder Ginger Pains of the Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery tells Bored Panda that the main characteristic this breed is known for is being round.
"When our cats go to cat shows, the word that is repeated by judges is ROUND! Eyes should be very large and round, head round like a ball, with ears tightly capped to the head. Ears should not be lifted and [look] like airplane wings, but they should fold over onto the curve of the head to form a perfect ball shape."
My 1-Eyed Scottish Fold Would Like To Say Hello
Adopted This Scottish Fold Baby, Found Out He Is Blind, Love Him Even More
Isn't He Cute?
"Even the paws and chubby belly should be round!" Pains goes on. "The body of a Scottish cat should be a medium and padded build. We like to call them Squishy! The expression should be very open and sweet." Also, their coats are usually very dense and can be either short- or long-haired. Sounds like the perfect recipe for cute!
My Scottish Fold Is Probably The Cutest One Ever. I Melt Every Day
Midsummer Day
My Girlfriend Took A Few "Professional" Shots Of Our 1-Eyed Scottish Fold, Scallywag
It's not just the Internet that's crazy for Scottish Folds. Pet buyers all around the world are clamoring to get one of their own big-eyed beauties. "Of course, what makes them irresistible to pet buyers is they are absolutely cute and adorable," Ginger Pains says. "The sweet look of a Scottish Fold is normally the first thing people will fall in love with, but they also have amazing temperaments."
Amazing Sweater That Matches His Eyes
Perfect color match but why is the cat wearing a sweater?
Mr. Mouse In A Deep Life Rethinking
Cute Cat Pie
The owner of the Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery tells us that these cats are very calm and quiet. "They also love to be around their owners," Ginger adds. "You don't need to worry that they are the type to be wild around the house climbing curtains, as they are a lazy and chill breed. They can be trained to leash walk, and we have some that have learned to ring bells for treats or use a human toilet, so they are smart and trainable."
My Name Is Donut And I Would Like To Say Hi To All Of You
Hello From Tommy And Pudgy
That Bow Looks Perfect On My Scottish Fold Cat
The Wunderfolds Scottish Fold Cattery takes breeding very responsibly. They do their very best to ensure their cats have the best looks, temperament, and, most importantly, health. Their kittens come from breed-winning lines. In fact, in the 2023-2024 season, their Scottish Fold long-hair kitten, Wunderfolds Cake, was TICA's best Scottish Fold kitten of the year.
Favorite Picture Of My Scottish Fold
Hello World
Moonpie Is Grompy
However, the cattery runs into some challenges to make sure their kittens and cats are up to the highest standards. "A big challenge we have is finding suitable cats for breeding," Ginger Pains tells us. "Scottish Folds are one of the toughest breeds to work with. Many breeders have cats with ears not folded tight [and] small eyes, and the biggest issue of all to threaten [the] health of a Scottish Fold is cartilage issues."
Heard Scream-Meowing Outside The Bathroom And Opened The Door To This
He Always Finds A Way To Get Comfy On Me
Couldn’t Find Him, Then Peeked Around The Pillow And I Became Jealous Of How Comfy He Looks. 11-Week-Old Scottish Fold
What Scottish Fold cat breeders most often have trouble with is the cat's tail. "We have to be sure the tail is absolutely flexible, or it is not suitable for breeding. Many breeders cannot recognize a tail fault, and we've seen many cats disqualified at cat shows for this issue, and yet, [we] see the breeders still having litters with them."
My Painfully Adorable Scottish Fold, Beans. I Can’t Handle This Picture Of Him From 3 Years Ago
"I Think I Told You To Get Me Salmon For Dinner. I'm Not In A Mood For Biscuits"
My Girl With Her Belly Shaved When Vet Took Some Ultrasound Images
"If you are looking for a Scottish Fold breeder, it's important to make sure the Fold parent has been handled at a cat show and is highly titled (QGC or better with TICA) to prove the cat is of sound structure," the owner of Wunderfolds tells Bored Panda.
My New Kitten Otis
Scottish Fold
My Cat Saoirse, Chilling In A Bag
Wunderfolds takes the health of their cats very seriously. "We do a lot of other testing, such as HCM scans to check for heart disease, which is a very costly yearly exam, on top of genetic panels and routine PCR tests to check for other illnesses."
"We recommend only working with breeders who do HCM scans and have titled cats, and [we] always ask for PROOF of these things because many unscrupulous breeders say they do these things, knowing most people do not ask for the documentation to verify."
My Scottish Fold Standing Up
How Can You Say No To This Face?
This Is My Girlfriend's Scottish Fold Named Merlin. He's Not Exactly Normal But We Love Him For It
When someone adopts their kittens, Wunderfolds do their best to prepare the new owners. "We send home a giant email that includes answers to all the questions anyone has had in our 10 years of breeding," Ginger Pains says.
"It includes feeding information, litter used, toy and cat furniture recommendations, health information, and much more. People normally don't have any questions once they have read our preparation email, but if they do, I'm always available, just a few clicks away and happy to help at any time!"
Our 12-Week-Old Scottish Fold, Potato
Beautiful Misa The Scottish Fold Cat
She Needs A Home
I Keep Getting Mistaken For Taylor Swift’s Cat! How Dare You I’m So Much Cuter (Lola, Scottish Fold)
My Scottish Fold
Giving Me A Hand With The New Monitor Arm
No Treats In The House?
Scottish Fold Sisters Love To Hug Each Other
My Scottish Fold
Never Underestimate The Importance Of Unwinding
"Is My Bowtie Straight?"
"Dear Sunday, We Beg You, Please Stay"
"We Start This Box Party Really Lazy Today"
"Draw Me Like One Of Your French Cats"
Meet Otto And Yanni
Anyone Else's Fold Sleep Like This?
A Sleeping Scottish Fold
My Little Buddy
Owl, Baby Seal, Or Scottish Fold?
The Rare Scottish Pretzel Breed
I Have A Scottish Fold That Has A Different Perspective On Life. She Lays Like This All The Time
Fortie, The Cutest Scottish Fold Ever
This Is Jupiter, He's A Thick, Lazy And Hungry Scottish Fold
When I Asked For Watermelon, This Is Not What I Meant
Posing For The Camera
Playing In The Morning Really Tired Her Out
Lazy Day
My Scottish Fold Model
Come To My Winslow
"I'll Just Stay In Bed Thinking About Tuna"
Cute Sweater, Adorable Cat
"Who Wants To Take A Nature Walk With Me?"
They Both Are Very Lovely
Soaking Up Some Hump Day Rays
Paw-Sibly The Comfiest Couch Arm In The House
"Oh! Let Me Take A Quick Snapcat"
When You're So Done With The Week And Then Realize It’s Only Wednesday
"Wake Up, Human! My Bowl Isn't Going To Fill Itself"
"Just Waiting For My Dinner"
I Got Up To Go To The Loo And Came Back To This
The Little Girl Had Her Spay Surgery
Can You Help Me Name My Cat (Scottish Fold Male)
Sabai, The Scottish Fold
Our Little Scottish Fold William Loves Posing For Pictures
He's Always Been There For Me, On The Bad Days And The Good Ones. This Is Pumpkin, My Old Loving Scottish Fold
My Brother's Scottish Fold. His Name Is Aaron
Our Little Jarvis Is All Grown Up
Today Is Queen Raspberry's Birthday, She Is One Year Old. Our Scottish Fold Cat Is Very Unique With Her Calico Color And Black Dot On Her Nose
She is a very sweet, cute kitty who shows her love and affection. She also loves treats.
Feed Me Already
It's Not Just Cute Billy Poses. I Also Know How To Be Scary
Usually I love cat pics. But be kind to cats and don't promote this. These cats get serious health issues due to their breed. If you wanna to have a special cat.. Go to a shelter, save a cats life and makes sure they feel loved every single day. Just the change from shelter cat to a loved cat makes it already special.
Usually I love cat pics. But be kind to cats and don't promote this. These cats get serious health issues due to their breed. If you wanna to have a special cat.. Go to a shelter, save a cats life and makes sure they feel loved every single day. Just the change from shelter cat to a loved cat makes it already special.