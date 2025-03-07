“Good Mourning”: Adorable Cats Guarding Cemeteries Around The World
Cemeteries might have a spooky reputation, but they can also be peaceful and even beautiful. With no noisy crowds, intricate tombstones that tell stories of lives once lived, and lush greenery in the warmer months, they make for a surprisingly serene stroll.
And it seems animals have figured this out too—especially cats. These adorable felines have been spotted wandering through cemeteries, minding their own business (or perhaps keeping an eye on the local spirits). Scroll down to see them all and upvote your favorites!
This post may include affiliate links.
My Dad Photographs Cemeteries As A Hobby. He's A Cemetery Cat He Stumbled Across
Kittens In Cemetery - Istanbul
What A Wonderful Capture
Just Three Black Cats Guarding A Cemetery. Definitely Not Witches. Nothing Suspicious Going On Here
I would be so honoured to have such a lovely guard at my tomb.
Mysterious Black Cat At The Jewish Cemetery In Prague
Life Is Full Of Trials And Tribulations
Poor Jebus is getting a better peep than he had anticipated.
Monumental Cemetery Love
the way the cats are positioned, they are wary of each other, but not hostile... yet.
Having Spent Rather A Lot Of Time With Cemetery Cats Over The Years, I Can Certify That It Is Not Easy To Find Five Of Them On The Same Tomb, But Here You Are
Another View Of The Cemetery Cat
At The Cemetery
They are babies! Thank goodness they look old enough not to need their Mom.
This Istanbul Kitty Knows The Best Way To Spend A Caturday At The Cemetery
Beautiful Kitten
No Better Place To Take A Nap
Head Bump. Best Friends. St Andreu Cemetery, Barcelona
Good Mourning
As Both A Cat Person And A Cemetery Person This Is My Favorite Photo I Have Taken Or Will Ever Take
An Endless Fascination With Cemetery Cats. This One From Larnaca, Cyprus
Meeting The Cemetery Ground’s Keeper
This single orange boy is knocking down all the gravestones. What a mighty one!
I Took A Picture Of A Cat At A Cemetery
Protestant Cemetery, George Town, Penang, Malaysia
Kitty At The Cemetery
A Cat I Found At A Cemetery In San Juan
All of these cats look well cared for, with food, a little love, and sunshine, who could ask for more?
Saw This Cat And Had To Take A Picture
“I Am Zee Darkness And I’m Cute”
The Cat Band Chilling By The Graveyard
Adorable
Los Angeles, Cemetery Friend From Last Weekend
Oh, sweet! Looks like my littlest one will when she grows up!
It Seems Very Clear Who’s Cemetery This Is
His Name Is Vlad He Is A Regular At Brompton Cemetery
Looking In The Lion’s Mouth
And So A New Year Begins. May It Be Better Than The Last One. With Cats, Lots Of Cats, And Cemeteries. Be Well Everyone
Montmartre Cemetery
Who Is Prettier. A Vase Of Fake Flowers. Or Me
Graveyard Keeper
Waving With Back Paw
A Clutter Of Cemetery Cats
Portuguese Cemetery. One Of The Several Cats That Hang Out There
I'm not going to mess with that orange boy. He is a protector.
Cemetery Cat In Lower Slaughters, Cotswolds. She Came Prancing Up To Us And Allowed Us To Cuddle Her. We Named Her Lilian As It Felt Appropriate
This Lovely Young Lady In Stone Seemed To Be A Bit Of A Magnet For The Local Funerary Felines
Cute Family At The Local Cemetery
I Hear You Like Cemetery Cats, Here's One From Necropolis Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario
Recoleta Cemetery And A Sleepy Cat
This Stray Cat I Found In A French Graveyard Has The Most Beautiful Eyes
Soaking Up The Sun
Eating And Mating
I Think This Might Be My Fave Cemetery Cat Of All Time
A Ginger Friend From Summer Days. Seems So Long Ago. Friends Come And Go. Which Reminds Me Of This «oh, Do Not Ask, “What Is It?” Let Us Go And Make Our Visit
This Pretty Ginger Kitty Showed Up Out Of Nowhere, Like A Ghost, Among The Blue Tombs In Chefchaouen, Morocco
A Girl And Her Cat. Valentino Was Patiently Waiting For His Breakfast Early One Morning In Milan’s Monumental Cemetery
Undertaker At An Ottoman Cemetery
8 More Lives To Go
I Found A Pretty Kitty In A Cemetery
I Am The Boss Of This Graveyard. If You Need Something Done, Just Come See Me For My Meow Of Approval
"Soon" Said Montmartre Cemetery Cat
Feral Cats Making Mediterranean Cemeteries Their Home
St. Mary's Church Graveyard. The Black Cat On The Grave Was A Fitting Touch To The Visit
I Met This Cat Just Hanging Out At Lafayette Cemetery In New Orleans
Cats At Local Cemetery. Been Feeding A Cat Colony In My Small Town. They Follow Us On Our Walk And Climb All Over The Stones
I've been thinking about getting a kitten lately . . . . .
A Cat Passing By My Camera When Taking A Shot Of This Cemetery
Sad, But Very Beautiful
Black Cat Lucky
Furry Flowers
They Are Adorable
Cat On A Grave
Cemetery Cat
First Cemetery Of Athens
This Cat Greets Us Everytime We Go To The Cemetery
Spotted This Beautiful Puss In Highgate Cemetery In London This Weekend
This Is Close-Up. A Cemetery Cat Who Hangs Around
One Cat In A Cemetery
Cat Sleeping In Cemetery
Staring Right Into My Soul
I Want To Steal This Cat. She’s So Beautiful And Full Of Personality
Shattered Tombstone With Cat
I Love This
Good Day, Dear Friends. Basil Here, Having Found A Most Delightful Shady Refuge In The Graveyard To Escape The Sweltering Heat
Me In The Afterlife
Gravekeeper Keeping Graves Safe
The Black Cat In Hillsborough
From Recoleta Cemetery. Just Chilling And Accepting Head Scratches From Tourists
Cemetery Supervisor
I Feed The Cats At Pere Lachaise Cemetery, Paris
Strange Cat At Eyup Sultan Cemetery In Istanbul
Resting Cat In Resting Place
Cat Protecting An Overgrown Mausoleum. This Was In A Very Small Cemetery In Berlin, Germany
Grave Keepers In Paris
Not Sure If This Was A House Cat Or A Tiny Panther. Found Him At The Cemetery
This Cat At The Japanese Cemetery
I Was Happy To Meet A Siamese Cat Near The Jewish Cemetery In Meknes Entrance
A Handsome Stray From The Hollywood Forever Cemetery. One Of The Probably Hundreds Of Cats Out There. Guarding The Graves
If I Was A Cat I Would Live At A Cemetery And Nap On Warm Headstones Too
The Tomb Of Liliana Crociati De Szaszak Is In La Recoleta Cemetery "City Of The Dead", Buenos Aires, Argentina. This Cat Seemed To Want To Keep Me Company The Entire Time
St. Lukes Cemetery 15 Minutes Away From My Hometown (Lloydminster) There Is A Cat That Lives In An Acreage Down The Road. He Came To Visit Last Time My Friends And I Were There
A Graveyard Cat For Spooky Season
That was absolutely wonderful! Thank you, Oleksandra Kyryliuk, Agnė Sadauskaitė and Rugilė Žemaitytė!
That was absolutely wonderful! Thank you, Oleksandra Kyryliuk, Agnė Sadauskaitė and Rugilė Žemaitytė!