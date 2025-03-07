And it seems animals have figured this out too—especially cats . These adorable felines have been spotted wandering through cemeteries, minding their own business (or perhaps keeping an eye on the local spirits). Scroll down to see them all and upvote your favorites!

Cemeteries might have a spooky reputation, but they can also be peaceful and even beautiful. With no noisy crowds, intricate tombstones that tell stories of lives once lived, and lush greenery in the warmer months, they make for a surprisingly serene stroll.

#1 My Dad Photographs Cemeteries As A Hobby. He's A Cemetery Cat He Stumbled Across Share icon

#2 Kittens In Cemetery - Istanbul Share icon

#3 What A Wonderful Capture Share icon

#4 Just Three Black Cats Guarding A Cemetery. Definitely Not Witches. Nothing Suspicious Going On Here Share icon

#5 Mysterious Black Cat At The Jewish Cemetery In Prague Share icon

#6 Life Is Full Of Trials And Tribulations Share icon

#7 Monumental Cemetery Love Share icon

#8 Having Spent Rather A Lot Of Time With Cemetery Cats Over The Years, I Can Certify That It Is Not Easy To Find Five Of Them On The Same Tomb, But Here You Are Share icon

#9 Another View Of The Cemetery Cat Share icon

#10 At The Cemetery Share icon

#11 This Istanbul Kitty Knows The Best Way To Spend A Caturday At The Cemetery Share icon

#12 Beautiful Kitten Share icon

#13 No Better Place To Take A Nap Share icon

#14 Head Bump. Best Friends. St Andreu Cemetery, Barcelona Share icon

#15 Good Mourning Share icon

#16 As Both A Cat Person And A Cemetery Person This Is My Favorite Photo I Have Taken Or Will Ever Take Share icon

#17 An Endless Fascination With Cemetery Cats. This One From Larnaca, Cyprus Share icon

#18 Meeting The Cemetery Ground’s Keeper Share icon

#19 I Took A Picture Of A Cat At A Cemetery Share icon

#20 Protestant Cemetery, George Town, Penang, Malaysia Share icon

#21 Kitty At The Cemetery Share icon

#22 A Cat I Found At A Cemetery In San Juan Share icon

#23 Saw This Cat And Had To Take A Picture Share icon

#24 “I Am Zee Darkness And I’m Cute” Share icon

#25 The Cat Band Chilling By The Graveyard Share icon

#26 Adorable Share icon

#27 Los Angeles, Cemetery Friend From Last Weekend Share icon

#28 It Seems Very Clear Who’s Cemetery This Is Share icon

#29 His Name Is Vlad He Is A Regular At Brompton Cemetery Share icon

#30 Looking In The Lion’s Mouth Share icon

#31 And So A New Year Begins. May It Be Better Than The Last One. With Cats, Lots Of Cats, And Cemeteries. Be Well Everyone Share icon

#32 Montmartre Cemetery Share icon

#33 Who Is Prettier. A Vase Of Fake Flowers. Or Me Share icon

#34 Graveyard Keeper Share icon

#35 Waving With Back Paw Share icon

#36 A Clutter Of Cemetery Cats Share icon

#37 Portuguese Cemetery. One Of The Several Cats That Hang Out There Share icon

#38 Cemetery Cat In Lower Slaughters, Cotswolds. She Came Prancing Up To Us And Allowed Us To Cuddle Her. We Named Her Lilian As It Felt Appropriate Share icon

#39 This Lovely Young Lady In Stone Seemed To Be A Bit Of A Magnet For The Local Funerary Felines Share icon

#40 Cute Family At The Local Cemetery Share icon

#41 I Hear You Like Cemetery Cats, Here's One From Necropolis Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario Share icon

#42 Recoleta Cemetery And A Sleepy Cat Share icon

#43 This Stray Cat I Found In A French Graveyard Has The Most Beautiful Eyes Share icon

#44 Soaking Up The Sun Share icon

#45 Eating And Mating Share icon

#46 I Think This Might Be My Fave Cemetery Cat Of All Time Share icon

#47 A Ginger Friend From Summer Days. Seems So Long Ago. Friends Come And Go. Which Reminds Me Of This «oh, Do Not Ask, “What Is It?” Let Us Go And Make Our Visit Share icon

#48 This Pretty Ginger Kitty Showed Up Out Of Nowhere, Like A Ghost, Among The Blue Tombs In Chefchaouen, Morocco Share icon

#49 A Girl And Her Cat. Valentino Was Patiently Waiting For His Breakfast Early One Morning In Milan’s Monumental Cemetery Share icon

#50 Undertaker At An Ottoman Cemetery Share icon

#51 8 More Lives To Go Share icon

#52 I Found A Pretty Kitty In A Cemetery Share icon

#53 I Am The Boss Of This Graveyard. If You Need Something Done, Just Come See Me For My Meow Of Approval Share icon

#54 "Soon" Said Montmartre Cemetery Cat Share icon

#55 Feral Cats Making Mediterranean Cemeteries Their Home Share icon

#56 St. Mary's Church Graveyard. The Black Cat On The Grave Was A Fitting Touch To The Visit Share icon

#57 I Met This Cat Just Hanging Out At Lafayette Cemetery In New Orleans Share icon

#58 Cats At Local Cemetery. Been Feeding A Cat Colony In My Small Town. They Follow Us On Our Walk And Climb All Over The Stones Share icon

#59 A Cat Passing By My Camera When Taking A Shot Of This Cemetery Share icon

#60 Sad, But Very Beautiful Share icon

#61 Black Cat Lucky Share icon

#62 Furry Flowers Share icon

#63 They Are Adorable Share icon

#64 Cat On A Grave Share icon

#65 Cemetery Cat Share icon

#66 First Cemetery Of Athens Share icon

#67 This Cat Greets Us Everytime We Go To The Cemetery Share icon

#68 Spotted This Beautiful Puss In Highgate Cemetery In London This Weekend Share icon

#69 This Is Close-Up. A Cemetery Cat Who Hangs Around Share icon

#70 One Cat In A Cemetery Share icon

#71 Cat Sleeping In Cemetery Share icon

#72 Staring Right Into My Soul Share icon

#73 I Want To Steal This Cat. She’s So Beautiful And Full Of Personality Share icon

#74 Shattered Tombstone With Cat Share icon

#75 I Love This Share icon

#76 Good Day, Dear Friends. Basil Here, Having Found A Most Delightful Shady Refuge In The Graveyard To Escape The Sweltering Heat Share icon

#77 Me In The Afterlife Share icon

#78 Gravekeeper Keeping Graves Safe Share icon

#79 The Black Cat In Hillsborough Share icon

#80 From Recoleta Cemetery. Just Chilling And Accepting Head Scratches From Tourists Share icon

#81 Cemetery Supervisor Share icon

#82 I Feed The Cats At Pere Lachaise Cemetery, Paris Share icon

#83 Strange Cat At Eyup Sultan Cemetery In Istanbul Share icon

#84 Resting Cat In Resting Place Share icon

#85 Cat Protecting An Overgrown Mausoleum. This Was In A Very Small Cemetery In Berlin, Germany Share icon

#86 Grave Keepers In Paris Share icon

#87 Not Sure If This Was A House Cat Or A Tiny Panther. Found Him At The Cemetery Share icon

#88 This Cat At The Japanese Cemetery Share icon

#89 I Was Happy To Meet A Siamese Cat Near The Jewish Cemetery In Meknes Entrance Share icon

#90 A Handsome Stray From The Hollywood Forever Cemetery. One Of The Probably Hundreds Of Cats Out There. Guarding The Graves Share icon

#91 If I Was A Cat I Would Live At A Cemetery And Nap On Warm Headstones Too Share icon

#92 The Tomb Of Liliana Crociati De Szaszak Is In La Recoleta Cemetery "City Of The Dead", Buenos Aires, Argentina. This Cat Seemed To Want To Keep Me Company The Entire Time Share icon

#93 St. Lukes Cemetery 15 Minutes Away From My Hometown (Lloydminster) There Is A Cat That Lives In An Acreage Down The Road. He Came To Visit Last Time My Friends And I Were There Share icon