Cemeteries might have a spooky reputation, but they can also be peaceful and even beautiful. With no noisy crowds, intricate tombstones that tell stories of lives once lived, and lush greenery in the warmer months, they make for a surprisingly serene stroll.

And it seems animals have figured this out too—especially cats. These adorable felines have been spotted wandering through cemeteries, minding their own business (or perhaps keeping an eye on the local spirits). Scroll down to see them all and upvote your favorites!

#1

My Dad Photographs Cemeteries As A Hobby. He's A Cemetery Cat He Stumbled Across

Gray cat peeking from behind a tombstone in a cemetery, wearing a bell collar.

snflwrs_ Report

    #2

    Kittens In Cemetery - Istanbul

    Cute cemetery cats exploring and resting among graveyard stones.

    merymaglionico Report

    #3

    What A Wonderful Capture

    Fluffy cat sitting on a weathered tombstone in a picturesque cemetery.

    project_necropolis Report

    #4

    Just Three Black Cats Guarding A Cemetery. Definitely Not Witches. Nothing Suspicious Going On Here

    Three cute cemetery cats on a bench, surrounded by gravestones, providing a mysterious and serene atmosphere.

    ishtar_gal Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would be so honoured to have such a lovely guard at my tomb.

    #5

    Mysterious Black Cat At The Jewish Cemetery In Prague

    A cute black cat sitting among old cemetery headstones surrounded by fallen leaves.

    e785003 Report

    #6

    Life Is Full Of Trials And Tribulations

    Cute cemetery cat climbing on a serene stone statue.

    owenphil333 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Poor Jebus is getting a better peep than he had anticipated.

    #7

    Monumental Cemetery Love

    Two cute cemetery cats interact near flowers and a green statue in a peaceful graveyard setting.

    la_colonia_del_monumentale Report

    aureliakitchens avatar
    OzzyTheMano (They/Them)
    OzzyTheMano (They/Them)
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the way the cats are positioned, they are wary of each other, but not hostile... yet.

    #8

    Having Spent Rather A Lot Of Time With Cemetery Cats Over The Years, I Can Certify That It Is Not Easy To Find Five Of Them On The Same Tomb, But Here You Are

    Cute cemetery cats sitting on a gravestone surrounded by greenery and tombstones in a peaceful setting.

    owenphil333 Report

    #9

    Another View Of The Cemetery Cat

    A cute cat exploring an old cemetery, perched beside a weathered stone cross in dappled sunlight.

    LondonCaIIing Report

    #10

    At The Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on marble tombstones with a floral vase nearby.

    sandra_a_jensen Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are babies! Thank goodness they look old enough not to need their Mom.

    #11

    This Istanbul Kitty Knows The Best Way To Spend A Caturday At The Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cat peacefully napping by a grave marker in a scenic cemetery setting with a cityscape view in the background.

    tombnails Report

    #12

    Beautiful Kitten

    Cute cemetery cat perched on a gravestone, surrounded by trees and old headstones in the background.

    ke.dili Report

    #13

    No Better Place To Take A Nap

    Cute cemetery cats basking in the sun on a stone ledge surrounded by trees and gravestones.

    wantedinrome Report

    #14

    Head Bump. Best Friends. St Andreu Cemetery, Barcelona

    Two cute cemetery cats playing on a tombstone surrounded by sculptures and crosses.

    owenphil333 Report

    #15

    Good Mourning

    Cute cemetery cat sitting in a flower pot, surrounded by gravestones in a serene setting.

    amy__wandering Report

    #16

    As Both A Cat Person And A Cemetery Person This Is My Favorite Photo I Have Taken Or Will Ever Take

    Fluffy cat lounging by a weathered cemetery headstone, epitomizing cute cemetery cats in a serene graveyard setting.

    thetaphophile Report

    #17

    An Endless Fascination With Cemetery Cats. This One From Larnaca, Cyprus

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on a grave surrounded by colorful flowers in a serene setting.

    owenphil333 Report

    #18

    Meeting The Cemetery Ground’s Keeper

    A cute cat walking in a serene cemetery at sunset, surrounded by gravestones and autumn foliage.

    Werewolfstyleguide Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This single orange boy is knocking down all the gravestones. What a mighty one!

    #19

    I Took A Picture Of A Cat At A Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cat with orange and black fur, standing on autumn leaves, looking at the camera.

    Darth_Dudokh Report

    #20

    Protestant Cemetery, George Town, Penang, Malaysia

    Black cat sitting among old cemetery tombstones with yellow flowers scattered around.

    BubbhaJebus Report

    #21

    Kitty At The Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cat lying on gravel, playfully pawing at a stone surface with eyes open.

    lukispuggi Report

    #22

    A Cat I Found At A Cemetery In San Juan

    Cute black cat lounging on a cemetery wall at sunset.

    Dark_souls_666 Report

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All of these cats look well cared for, with food, a little love, and sunshine, who could ask for more?

    #23

    Saw This Cat And Had To Take A Picture

    A cute cemetery cat climbing on weathered gravestones, surrounded by greenery.

    cemeterycatss Report

    #24

    “I Am Zee Darkness And I’m Cute”

    A cute black cat sitting in a cemetery, surrounded by gravestones and crypts.

    mort.safe Report

    #25

    The Cat Band Chilling By The Graveyard

    Cute cemetery cats sitting among autumn leaves and gravestones.

    p1oyjan Report

    #26

    Adorable

    A cute cemetery cat named Phantom relaxing on the grass near gravestones.

    weather_katie Report

    #27

    Los Angeles, Cemetery Friend From Last Weekend

    Two cute cemetery cats sit on a stone ledge, in front of an angel statue, surrounded by greenery.

    catmanofwestoakland Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, sweet! Looks like my littlest one will when she grows up!

    #28

    It Seems Very Clear Who’s Cemetery This Is

    Cute cemetery cats perched on gravestones surrounded by lush greenery.

    tombnails Report

    #29

    His Name Is Vlad He Is A Regular At Brompton Cemetery

    A cute cemetery cat sits on a gravestone surrounded by grass, gazing directly at the camera.

    sealand_duchess Report

    #30

    Looking In The Lion’s Mouth

    A cute white cat in a cemetery beside a lion statue and a bronze sculpture.

    owenphil333 Report

    #31

    And So A New Year Begins. May It Be Better Than The Last One. With Cats, Lots Of Cats, And Cemeteries. Be Well Everyone

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on gravestones amid greenery.

    owenphil333 Report

    #32

    Montmartre Cemetery

    Black cat sitting in a cemetery among colorful flowers.

    owenphil333 Report

    #33

    Who Is Prettier. A Vase Of Fake Flowers. Or Me

    Black cat sitting next to a vase with flowers on a cemetery tombstone.

    owenphil333 Report

    #34

    Graveyard Keeper

    Orange cat resting on a cemetery wall at dusk, surrounded by gravestones and trees.

    youarenotgoliath Report

    #35

    Waving With Back Paw

    Cute cemetery cats sitting and lounging on stone steps near colorful flowers.

    owenphil333 Report

    #36

    A Clutter Of Cemetery Cats

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on graves in a serene, green cemetery corner under a tree.

    owenphil333 Report

    #37

    Portuguese Cemetery. One Of The Several Cats That Hang Out There

    Cute cemetery cat lounging beside a stone memorial with portraits and a vase of white flowers.

    JapanLover2003 Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm not going to mess with that orange boy. He is a protector.

    #38

    Cemetery Cat In Lower Slaughters, Cotswolds. She Came Prancing Up To Us And Allowed Us To Cuddle Her. We Named Her Lilian As It Felt Appropriate

    Cute cemetery cat lounging on an old gravestone in a serene graveyard setting.

    forensickid Report

    #39

    This Lovely Young Lady In Stone Seemed To Be A Bit Of A Magnet For The Local Funerary Felines

    Two cute cemetery cats sitting near a stone statue amidst tombstones and greenery.

    owenphil333 Report

    #40

    Cute Family At The Local Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cats resting together on a pavement near a stone wall.

    OnLyGaInZ_BrUv Report

    #41

    I Hear You Like Cemetery Cats, Here's One From Necropolis Cemetery, Toronto, Ontario

    Orange and white cat sitting by a gravestone in a cemetery, surrounded by green grass and autumn leaves.

    chakakat Report

    #42

    Recoleta Cemetery And A Sleepy Cat

    Cute cemetery cat resting on a mausoleum ledge, surrounded by decorative wreaths and urban background.

    nicolezbki Report

    #43

    This Stray Cat I Found In A French Graveyard Has The Most Beautiful Eyes

    Gray cat in a cemetery, standing on moss-covered stone path, surrounded by old gravestones.

    Miradai Report

    #44

    Soaking Up The Sun

    Cute cemetery cat sleeping peacefully beside a gravestone with a red rose on top.

    cemeterycatss Report

    #45

    Eating And Mating

    Cute cemetery cats gathered on a stone ledge, surrounded by gravestones and trees.

    tinabrowne123 Report

    #46

    I Think This Might Be My Fave Cemetery Cat Of All Time

    Gray cat standing in a cemetery surrounded by greenery.

    theuglylover Report

    #47

    A Ginger Friend From Summer Days. Seems So Long Ago. Friends Come And Go. Which Reminds Me Of This «oh, Do Not Ask, “What Is It?” Let Us Go And Make Our Visit

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on a gravestone under a bright blue sky, surrounded by other stone markers.

    owenphil333 Report

    #48

    This Pretty Ginger Kitty Showed Up Out Of Nowhere, Like A Ghost, Among The Blue Tombs In Chefchaouen, Morocco

    Cute cats perched on mosaic-tiled graves in a peaceful cemetery setting.

    owenphil333 Report

    #49

    A Girl And Her Cat. Valentino Was Patiently Waiting For His Breakfast Early One Morning In Milan’s Monumental Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cat standing on a grave beside a bronze statue in a graveyard.

    owenphil333 Report

    #50

    Undertaker At An Ottoman Cemetery

    Tabby cat lounging on a stone wall in a cemetery, near a "No Entry" sign.

    a1_3x Report

    #51

    8 More Lives To Go

    Cute cemetery cat napping on a planter among tombstones, surrounded by colorful flowers in a serene setting.

    PraxisLD Report

    #52

    I Found A Pretty Kitty In A Cemetery

    Cat perched on a tombstone in a cemetery, looking alert and curious.

    mme_deviance Report

    #53

    I Am The Boss Of This Graveyard. If You Need Something Done, Just Come See Me For My Meow Of Approval

    A cute cat lounges on a stone monument in a cemetery setting.

    owenphil333 Report

    #54

    "Soon" Said Montmartre Cemetery Cat

    A cute cat peeks over a mossy tombstone in a cemetery, surrounded by green trees.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    Feral Cats Making Mediterranean Cemeteries Their Home

    Cute cemetery cat sitting on a gravestone surrounded by colorful flowers and crosses.

    nymphologie Report

    #56

    St. Mary's Church Graveyard. The Black Cat On The Grave Was A Fitting Touch To The Visit

    Cute cemetery cat sitting on a tombstone in a lush green graveyard.

    SixWeekHollyDaze Report

    #57

    I Met This Cat Just Hanging Out At Lafayette Cemetery In New Orleans

    Grey tabby cat resting beside an old cemetery tombstone, surrounded by fallen leaves.

    frjsdq Report

    #58

    Cats At Local Cemetery. Been Feeding A Cat Colony In My Small Town. They Follow Us On Our Walk And Climb All Over The Stones

    Two cute cemetery cats sitting on a gray gravestone with the name "ADAMS" carved into it, surrounded by dry grass.

    reddit.com Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've been thinking about getting a kitten lately . . . . .

    #59

    A Cat Passing By My Camera When Taking A Shot Of This Cemetery

    Silhouette of a cute cat in a cemetery at sunset, surrounded by crosses and trees.

    thanostlotr Report

    #60

    Sad, But Very Beautiful

    A cute cat resting on a grave in a lush cemetery, Bruges.

    cemeterycatss Report

    #61

    Black Cat Lucky

    Black cat walking through a cemetery lined with tombs and trees.

    ava_after_life Report

    #62

    Furry Flowers

    Cute cemetery cats sitting among colorful flowers on grave plots.

    owenphil333 Report

    #63

    They Are Adorable

    Cute cemetery cats sitting on gravestones, surrounded by grass, under a white canopy in a peaceful setting.

    louderthanbxmbs Report

    #64

    Cat On A Grave

    A cute cat sitting beside a large cross in a cemetery with ivy-covered walls.

    drowninginpain Report

    #65

    Cemetery Cat

    A cute cemetery cat strolling beside a tombstone in a sunlit graveyard setting.

    LondonCaIIing Report

    #66

    First Cemetery Of Athens

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on stone graves in a tranquil setting.

    lucidhiker Report

    #67

    This Cat Greets Us Everytime We Go To The Cemetery

    Cute cemetery cat with a mix of white and orange fur stands beside colorful flowers on a path.

    colodelimo Report

    #68

    Spotted This Beautiful Puss In Highgate Cemetery In London This Weekend

    Black and white cat sitting among ivy-covered gravestones in a cemetery.

    cntlssnghts Report

    #69

    This Is Close-Up. A Cemetery Cat Who Hangs Around

    Black cat perched on a stone monument in a cemetery with sunlight filtering through trees. Cute-Cemetery-Cats theme.

    MissLaceyNoel Report

    #70

    One Cat In A Cemetery

    Gray cat in a cemetery, standing near a colorful bouquet of flowers on a gravestone.

    owenphil333 Report

    #71

    Cat Sleeping In Cemetery

    Cute cat sleeping peacefully on a stone slab in a cemetery.

    bykewel Report

    #72

    Staring Right Into My Soul

    Black cat sitting on a tombstone in a cemetery, surrounded by greenery. Perfect example of cute cemetery cats.

    GASP_Croydon Report

    #73

    I Want To Steal This Cat. She’s So Beautiful And Full Of Personality

    Black cats sitting and standing on cemetery tombstones surrounded by trees and greenery, showcasing cute cemetery cats.

    freckledmoonhollow Report

    #74

    Shattered Tombstone With Cat

    Fluffy gray cat sitting on a grave decorated with colorful flowers in a cemetery.

    owenphil333 Report

    #75

    I Love This

    Cute cemetery cat resting on a stone monument, surrounded by flowers in a serene graveyard setting.

    la_colonia_del_monumentale Report

    #76

    Good Day, Dear Friends. Basil Here, Having Found A Most Delightful Shady Refuge In The Graveyard To Escape The Sweltering Heat

    Cute cemetery cats lounging on mossy gravestones in a peaceful graveyard setting.

    basilthegraveyardcat , basilthegraveyardcat Report

    #77

    Me In The Afterlife

    A cute cat sitting on a tombstone in a cemetery.

    chermetery Report

    #78

    Gravekeeper Keeping Graves Safe

    Cute cemetery cat sitting atop a gravestone, surrounded by stone walls and greenery.

    RockOn93 Report

    #79

    The Black Cat In Hillsborough

    A cute black cat sitting among gravestones in a sunlit cemetery.

    fordlover2009 Report

    #80

    From Recoleta Cemetery. Just Chilling And Accepting Head Scratches From Tourists

    Sleeping cemetery cat on a patterned path, surrounded by stone structures.

    iwascompromised Report

    #81

    Cemetery Supervisor

    A cute cat sitting in a cemetery, blending with the serene and historic surroundings, adorned with flowers.

    Cerise_voyager Report

    #82

    I Feed The Cats At Pere Lachaise Cemetery, Paris

    Black cats in a moss-covered cemetery, one perched in an arched window.

    12percentage Report

    #83

    Strange Cat At Eyup Sultan Cemetery In Istanbul

    White cat sitting in a sunny cemetery, surrounded by tombstones and trees, embodying cute cemetery cats aesthetic.

    suhtje Report

    #84

    Resting Cat In Resting Place

    A cute cat sitting among old gravestones in a cemetery, surrounded by greenery.

    christopherbrownlino Report

    #85

    Cat Protecting An Overgrown Mausoleum. This Was In A Very Small Cemetery In Berlin, Germany

    A cute cemetery cat sitting on steps in front of an old wooden door with branches hanging above.

    meadowlark227 Report

    #86

    Grave Keepers In Paris

    Cute cats sitting on cemetery tombstones amidst flowers and greenery.

    MansionV Report

    #87

    Not Sure If This Was A House Cat Or A Tiny Panther. Found Him At The Cemetery

    Black cat with yellow eyes sitting on a rock, sticking out its tongue, in a cemetery setting.

    future_beach_bum Report

    #88

    This Cat At The Japanese Cemetery

    Orange and white cat lounging on a cemetery path surrounded by greenery, embodying the theme of cute cemetery cats.

    cranberriesnnuts Report

    #89

    I Was Happy To Meet A Siamese Cat Near The Jewish Cemetery In Meknes Entrance

    Cat exploring a cemetery under the sun on a concrete path, with tombs nearby.

    owenphil333 Report

    #90

    A Handsome Stray From The Hollywood Forever Cemetery. One Of The Probably Hundreds Of Cats Out There. Guarding The Graves

    Black cat with yellow eyes perched on a cemetery fence, surrounded by greenery.

    AdPrestigious6002 Report

    #91

    If I Was A Cat I Would Live At A Cemetery And Nap On Warm Headstones Too

    Cute cat sitting by a tombstone in a green cemetery.

    stillimpressed Report

    #92

    The Tomb Of Liliana Crociati De Szaszak Is In La Recoleta Cemetery "City Of The Dead", Buenos Aires, Argentina. This Cat Seemed To Want To Keep Me Company The Entire Time

    Cat sitting near a cemetery statue on a sunny day, enhancing cute cemetery cats ambiance.

    Emax231 Report

    #93

    St. Lukes Cemetery 15 Minutes Away From My Hometown (Lloydminster) There Is A Cat That Lives In An Acreage Down The Road. He Came To Visit Last Time My Friends And I Were There

    Gray tabby cat standing amidst autumn leaves in a cemetery setting, with headstones in the background.

    reddit.com Report

    #94

    A Graveyard Cat For Spooky Season

    Cute cemetery cats sitting among tombstones in a grassy, sunlit cemetery setting.

    lisarichardson_21 Report

