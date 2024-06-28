This Month’s Soul-Healing Images Of Adopted Pets Settling Into Their New Homes (June Edition)
Adding a furry friend to your life is a decision that can transform your world. Sure, it takes dedication and patience, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Every day becomes a chance to be greeted by a wagging tail or a soothing purr—a dose of happiness that melts away stress and fills your days with warmth.
Here at Bored Panda, we love to celebrate these special bonds. That’s why each month, we eagerly gather photos of recently adopted pets. This June is no exception, so we’ve put together another collection of animals settling into their forever homes. Scroll down to see their adorable faces, and don’t miss our chat with social media creator Anastasia Duravkina about her cat adoption story.
This post may include affiliate links.
I Adopted 2 Cats Yesterday Because I Was Lonely, And Just Woke Up To This… This Is Amazing… I’m Not Alone Anymore
Seeing pets click with their new families is pure joy. Sharing their adoption stories is even more special—each one is a happy ending waiting to be told. That’s why Bored Panda got in touch with Anastasia Duravkina, a social media and content marketing specialist from Ukraine, to hear about how she adopted her cat, Dixie. In her free time, Anastasia is a photographer who features her work on Instagram and films videos about her life on TikTok, where you can also find cute glimpses of Dixie.
Anastasia has always felt a deep connection to animals and knew she would eventually adopt one. “I grew up with a cat, but he stayed with my parents when I moved out,” she recalls. “Ever since, I’ve been thinking about getting my own pet.” However, she understood the commitment it would take and wanted to be fully prepared.
After Waiting Almost His Entire Life Of 10 Years, Carrot Was Adopted. I Cried. I Ugly Cried. His New Forever Fam Learned How To Express His Bladder. Six Months Old, Unknown Injury, 9.5 Years At The Shelter. Adopted. A D O P T E D!!!!!!
We Adopted Gertie Yesterday. She Wanted To Say Hi
One day, though, while scrolling through a local online marketplace, Anastasia came across a peculiar cat staring back at her from the screen. “It was an ad from a shelter. I was mesmerized. It was the cutest and weirdest-looking cat I had ever seen. I knew she had to be mine, but I was afraid to take the leap,” she shares.
Weeks went by, but Anastasia couldn’t get the cat out of her mind. So when a free Saturday presented itself, she set off for the shelter. “The woman working there struggled to find the cat at first because there were so many animals there,” Anastasia says. “It broke my heart knowing they might never find their forever home.”
Today Was A Great Day At Our Shelter. Batman And Robin Were Adopted Together!!!
Adopted This Friend A Bit Ago
Finally, after a frantic hour of searching, Anastasia spotted the cat hiding amongst the others. Tiny, with fur standing on end in a comical yet charismatic explosion, she looked exactly as she did in the ad. Relief washed over her as she scooped her up, knowing this was the perfect match.
“It was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Anastasia says. “Every animal deserves a loving home.”
Adopted These Kitties A Few Weeks Ago
Adopted 11-Year-Old Whiskers This Past Weekend
Just Adopted This Kitten.. She’s Such A Cutie
Naming her new feline friend was a fun process. Anastasia and her boyfriend spent a while trying to come up with the right one and landed on Dixie. The name sounded pointy and fun, which matched the cat’s personality. “She’s 3 years old now. The sweetest cat I’ve ever known, but she has a certain pizzazz aura following her around. She can be quite cheeky and quirky, but it’s the combination of all her traits that makes her a perfect cat.”
Just Adopted This Thing. How Is This Cuteness Even Possible
His Name Is Rael, I Adopted Him, It Makes Me Very Happy (I Recommend Adopting And Not Buying Hehe)
Adopted Our Foster Cat, Best Decision Ever
On TikTok, Anastasia shares a photo of Dixie as a kitten alongside how she looks today. “She’s got big, beautiful green eyes and tortoiseshell fur,” Anastasia describes. “When you look at the photo from the shelter, it’s easy to understand why I was charmed. She looked a bit funny and cartoonish, but full of character.” The transformation from the shy shelter cat to the confident and happy feline she is now is just remarkable.
I Recently Adopted A Cat, So Now We Watch Anime Together. That's So Cute :3
My Mother Found Her In The Trash, We Adopted Her
I Got Adopted By Cat Today
Finally! A soft can-opener who knows what's going on!
However, in February 2022, Anastasia faced one of the most challenging times of her life when Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She had to flee the country with Dixie. “I had all of her documents prepared beforehand, even though multiple countries were kind enough—and I will always be grateful for it—to let people cross the borders with their pets without the necessary documentation,” she explains. The escape was a stressful experience for both of them, but they made it out safely, and the shared ordeal only strengthened their bond.
Her Name Is Angel. Adopted From The Shelter. Welcome To Your Forever Home
Just Adopted This Beautiful Kitty. She Loves Sitting On Her Favorite Spot By The Window
Our Adopted Tnr Cat Resting From Protecting The Farm
Anastasia believes that rescuing a pet from a shelter saves multiple lives. “Shelters often euthanize animals when they are not adopted for a long time or if they are senior,” she explains. “By adopting a pet, you free up space in the shelter for another animal which otherwise could starve or die on the streets.”
Just Adopted A Half Blind Kitten. Anyone Has Any Suggestion For Take Good Care Of This Special Kid? Thanks
Live a structured life, keep everything in their place, and your cat will thrive.
Adopted Barely Six Hours Ago
My Wife And I Adopted This Little Dude Last Weekend
Moreover, choosing to adopt your pet from a shelter rather than buying from a breeder is a more ethical and compassionate way to support animals. Although she rescued a kitten, Anastasia is open to adopting older cats in the future. “I can see myself getting an older cat given they have an even smaller chance of finding a home,” she says.
We Adopted Minnie The Lhasa Apso And She Is Everything We’ve Been Looking For And More!!
Found Our Adopted Site Puppy Sleeping Between The Plants
My Sister Adopted Both Haru & Hana!!
Unfortunately, shelters are currently facing a crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were looking for companionship out of loneliness and found it by adopting pets. The adoption rates at the time were record-high, and videos of empty shelters were going viral. In 2020, 2% more animals left shelters than came in, according to Shelter Animals Count. However, in 2021, this trend reversed, and now 4% more animals entering shelters than leaving. These animals need help now more than ever.
How Could I Not Adopt Both
My First Ever Cat
Help With Names!
So by sharing her experience, Anastasia hopes to inspire others to consider adoption. “Dixie has brought so much joy into my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I truly wish all animals out there receive the love and care they deserve.”
Today My Best Friend Adopted This Cutie
This Is My New Baby Casper. I Adopted Him This Past Weekend And He Is An Amazing Dog! Great Dane/Lab Mix
don't look at me like this ...... okay then, do you want a treat ? petting ? both ?
Hi I'm Nina, I Was Adopted
The Moment You Realize You’re Adopted!
My Adopted Boyo, Ginger
Recently Adopted My New Best Buddy, Freddie!
The Most Loving Foster We Ever Had, My Favorite Adoption
My Cat Has Adopted A Miniature Version Of Himself
Found This Baby In The Carpool Lane The Other Day
Our Newest Family Member, Whom I'll Be Adopting And Bringing Home On Monday, Still Deciding On What Will I Call Him
I’ve Been Kinda Lonely Lately, So I’m Adopting These Cuties On Friday ! I Need Help With Names
Adopted!
Second Day Of Adoption, And She Came Out Of Hiding! She’s Exploring My Apartment Now
I've Been Waiting 6 Years To Adopt. I Finally Did. World, Meet Steve And Eli
I Adopted Today!!
I Have A Cat, Nala, Who Steals My PC Chair, Now I Adopted Another Cat, Spike, And Now I Have 2 Stealers Xd
Recently Adopted This Stray Kitten — How Do I Go About It?
My Mom Just Adopted These Babies And They Already Stole My Heart
Meet Goose . My Cat Of 10yrs Passed Away 9 Days Ago So I Have Adopted This Little Ray Of Sunshine
Colleague From Work Recently Had A Litter Of 5 Furballs. I'm Beyond Happy To Get 2 Of Them While The Other 3 Are Getting Adopted By My Brother
I’m Adopting This Little Guy Tomorrow!
I Get To See You Guys Posting Pictures Of Your Newly Adopted Babies All The Time. I Didn’t Think I Would Get Another One, But Meet Tuesdae
This Rescue Kitten That Was Recently Adopted From My Job Has A Heart On His Nose
My New Adopted Kitten, Rory!
It Should Be Illegal For A Cat To Be This Cute And Simultaneously This Sweet. I Hit The Jackpot When I Adopted Juniper
oh, i see he's learning to play guitar, got a stretch/force finger thingy
Adopted By A Stray Orange
Just Adopted These Two Boys Today!
Adopted This 9 Year Old Beauty. Welcome, Willow!!
My New Blue-Eyed Boy 🥺
Adopted These Two 2 Days Ago From A Fellow Redditor
I'll 100% take the down votes on the chin but these kittens are too young to be away from the queen.