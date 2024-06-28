ADVERTISEMENT

Adding a furry friend to your life is a decision that can transform your world. Sure, it takes dedication and patience, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Every day becomes a chance to be greeted by a wagging tail or a soothing purr—a dose of happiness that melts away stress and fills your days with warmth.

Here at Bored Panda, we love to celebrate these special bonds. That’s why each month, we eagerly gather photos of recently adopted pets. This June is no exception, so we’ve put together another collection of animals settling into their forever homes. Scroll down to see their adorable faces, and don’t miss our chat with social media creator Anastasia Duravkina about her cat adoption story.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Adopted 2 Cats Yesterday Because I Was Lonely, And Just Woke Up To This… This Is Amazing… I’m Not Alone Anymore

I Adopted 2 Cats Yesterday Because I Was Lonely, And Just Woke Up To This… This Is Amazing… I’m Not Alone Anymore

Ashley-Amai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Seeing pets click with their new families is pure joy. Sharing their adoption stories is even more special—each one is a happy ending waiting to be told. That’s why Bored Panda got in touch with Anastasia Duravkina, a social media and content marketing specialist from Ukraine, to hear about how she adopted her cat, Dixie. In her free time, Anastasia is a photographer who features her work on Instagram and films videos about her life on TikTok, where you can also find cute glimpses of Dixie.

Anastasia has always felt a deep connection to animals and knew she would eventually adopt one. “I grew up with a cat, but he stayed with my parents when I moved out,” she recalls. “Ever since, I’ve been thinking about getting my own pet.” However, she understood the commitment it would take and wanted to be fully prepared.
You May Also Like:
#2

After Waiting Almost His Entire Life Of 10 Years, Carrot Was Adopted. I Cried. I Ugly Cried. His New Forever Fam Learned How To Express His Bladder. Six Months Old, Unknown Injury, 9.5 Years At The Shelter. Adopted. A D O P T E D!!!!!!

After Waiting Almost His Entire Life Of 10 Years, Carrot Was Adopted. I Cried. I Ugly Cried. His New Forever Fam Learned How To Express His Bladder. Six Months Old, Unknown Injury, 9.5 Years At The Shelter. Adopted. A D O P T E D!!!!!!

lesmax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

We Adopted Gertie Yesterday. She Wanted To Say Hi

We Adopted Gertie Yesterday. She Wanted To Say Hi

dc5trbo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

One day, though, while scrolling through a local online marketplace, Anastasia came across a peculiar cat staring back at her from the screen. “It was an ad from a shelter. I was mesmerized. It was the cutest and weirdest-looking cat I had ever seen. I knew she had to be mine, but I was afraid to take the leap,” she shares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weeks went by, but Anastasia couldn’t get the cat out of her mind. So when a free Saturday presented itself, she set off for the shelter. “The woman working there struggled to find the cat at first because there were so many animals there,” Anastasia says. “It broke my heart knowing they might never find their forever home.”
#4

Today Was A Great Day At Our Shelter. Batman And Robin Were Adopted Together!!!

Today Was A Great Day At Our Shelter. Batman And Robin Were Adopted Together!!!

sonia72quebec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Adopted This Friend A Bit Ago

Adopted This Friend A Bit Ago

carelessstitcher Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

Finally, after a frantic hour of searching, Anastasia spotted the cat hiding amongst the others. Tiny, with fur standing on end in a comical yet charismatic explosion, she looked exactly as she did in the ad. Relief washed over her as she scooped her up, knowing this was the perfect match.

“It was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Anastasia says. “Every animal deserves a loving home.”
#6

Adopted These Kitties A Few Weeks Ago

Adopted These Kitties A Few Weeks Ago

BobFiggy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Adopted 11-Year-Old Whiskers This Past Weekend

Adopted 11-Year-Old Whiskers This Past Weekend

iszoebaby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Just Adopted This Kitten.. She’s Such A Cutie

Just Adopted This Kitten.. She’s Such A Cutie

polerinathebunnyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Naming her new feline friend was a fun process. Anastasia and her boyfriend spent a while trying to come up with the right one and landed on Dixie. The name sounded pointy and fun, which matched the cat’s personality. “She’s 3 years old now. The sweetest cat I’ve ever known, but she has a certain pizzazz aura following her around. She can be quite cheeky and quirky, but it’s the combination of all her traits that makes her a perfect cat.”
#9

Just Adopted This Thing. How Is This Cuteness Even Possible

Just Adopted This Thing. How Is This Cuteness Even Possible

EretzTachtit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

His Name Is Rael, I Adopted Him, It Makes Me Very Happy (I Recommend Adopting And Not Buying Hehe)

His Name Is Rael, I Adopted Him, It Makes Me Very Happy (I Recommend Adopting And Not Buying Hehe)

Solfranco69_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

Adopted Our Foster Cat, Best Decision Ever

Adopted Our Foster Cat, Best Decision Ever

Equivalent-Clock1179 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

On TikTok, Anastasia shares a photo of Dixie as a kitten alongside how she looks today. “She’s got big, beautiful green eyes and tortoiseshell fur,” Anastasia describes. “When you look at the photo from the shelter, it’s easy to understand why I was charmed. She looked a bit funny and cartoonish, but full of character.” The transformation from the shy shelter cat to the confident and happy feline she is now is just remarkable.
#12

I Recently Adopted A Cat, So Now We Watch Anime Together. That's So Cute :3

I Recently Adopted A Cat, So Now We Watch Anime Together. That's So Cute :3

MMiaMMore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#13

My Mother Found Her In The Trash, We Adopted Her

My Mother Found Her In The Trash, We Adopted Her

HainzerCrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Got Adopted By Cat Today

I Got Adopted By Cat Today

saucydongv2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

However, in February 2022, Anastasia faced one of the most challenging times of her life when Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She had to flee the country with Dixie. “I had all of her documents prepared beforehand, even though multiple countries were kind enough—and I will always be grateful for it—to let people cross the borders with their pets without the necessary documentation,” she explains. The escape was a stressful experience for both of them, but they made it out safely, and the shared ordeal only strengthened their bond.
#15

Her Name Is Angel. Adopted From The Shelter. Welcome To Your Forever Home

Her Name Is Angel. Adopted From The Shelter. Welcome To Your Forever Home

TryIntelligent906 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Just Adopted This Beautiful Kitty. She Loves Sitting On Her Favorite Spot By The Window

Just Adopted This Beautiful Kitty. She Loves Sitting On Her Favorite Spot By The Window

preety-dollx3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Our Adopted Tnr Cat Resting From Protecting The Farm

Our Adopted Tnr Cat Resting From Protecting The Farm

Equivalent-Clock1179 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Anastasia believes that rescuing a pet from a shelter saves multiple lives. “Shelters often euthanize animals when they are not adopted for a long time or if they are senior,” she explains. “By adopting a pet, you free up space in the shelter for another animal which otherwise could starve or die on the streets.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#18

Just Adopted A Half Blind Kitten. Anyone Has Any Suggestion For Take Good Care Of This Special Kid? Thanks

Just Adopted A Half Blind Kitten. Anyone Has Any Suggestion For Take Good Care Of This Special Kid? Thanks

dikerasimj Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
captijn avatar
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Live a structured life, keep everything in their place, and your cat will thrive.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

Adopted Barely Six Hours Ago

Adopted Barely Six Hours Ago

Affectionate_Oven428 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

My Wife And I Adopted This Little Dude Last Weekend

My Wife And I Adopted This Little Dude Last Weekend

PoogeMuffin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Moreover, choosing to adopt your pet from a shelter rather than buying from a breeder is a more ethical and compassionate way to support animals. Although she rescued a kitten, Anastasia is open to adopting older cats in the future. “I can see myself getting an older cat given they have an even smaller chance of finding a home,” she says.

#21

We Adopted Minnie The Lhasa Apso And She Is Everything We’ve Been Looking For And More!!

We Adopted Minnie The Lhasa Apso And She Is Everything We’ve Been Looking For And More!!

UnpreparedSugar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Found Our Adopted Site Puppy Sleeping Between The Plants

Found Our Adopted Site Puppy Sleeping Between The Plants

I_love_sunflowers94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

My Sister Adopted Both Haru & Hana!!

My Sister Adopted Both Haru & Hana!!

Jasmineonwheels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Unfortunately, shelters are currently facing a crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were looking for companionship out of loneliness and found it by adopting pets. The adoption rates at the time were record-high, and videos of empty shelters were going viral. In 2020, 2% more animals left shelters than came in, according to Shelter Animals Count. However, in 2021, this trend reversed, and now 4% more animals entering shelters than leaving. These animals need help now more than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT
#24

How Could I Not Adopt Both

How Could I Not Adopt Both

GuidanceNew6522 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

My First Ever Cat

My First Ever Cat

Bookishhobbit- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Help With Names!

Help With Names!

manaswamp40 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

So by sharing her experience, Anastasia hopes to inspire others to consider adoption. “Dixie has brought so much joy into my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I truly wish all animals out there receive the love and care they deserve.”
#27

Today My Best Friend Adopted This Cutie

Today My Best Friend Adopted This Cutie

ShiaJones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Is My New Baby Casper. I Adopted Him This Past Weekend And He Is An Amazing Dog! Great Dane/Lab Mix

This Is My New Baby Casper. I Adopted Him This Past Weekend And He Is An Amazing Dog! Great Dane/Lab Mix

Chemteach-71 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

don't look at me like this ...... okay then, do you want a treat ? petting ? both ?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

Hi I'm Nina, I Was Adopted

Hi I'm Nina, I Was Adopted

leees_lie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

The Moment You Realize You’re Adopted!

The Moment You Realize You’re Adopted!

Devilish_Crafter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

My Adopted Boyo, Ginger

My Adopted Boyo, Ginger

karolkolanko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Recently Adopted My New Best Buddy, Freddie!

Recently Adopted My New Best Buddy, Freddie!

i_am_j_o_b Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
melissaphilipps8 avatar
NoName
NoName
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of Will Ferrell's character dog in Strays. What's his favorite game? Fetch and f🙅‍♀️ lol

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#33

The Most Loving Foster We Ever Had, My Favorite Adoption

The Most Loving Foster We Ever Had, My Favorite Adoption

Equivalent-Clock1179 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

My Cat Has Adopted A Miniature Version Of Himself

My Cat Has Adopted A Miniature Version Of Himself

maulpoke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Found This Baby In The Carpool Lane The Other Day

Found This Baby In The Carpool Lane The Other Day

EmmAdorablee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Our Newest Family Member, Whom I'll Be Adopting And Bringing Home On Monday, Still Deciding On What Will I Call Him

Our Newest Family Member, Whom I'll Be Adopting And Bringing Home On Monday, Still Deciding On What Will I Call Him

EconomicScissors Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

I’ve Been Kinda Lonely Lately, So I’m Adopting These Cuties On Friday ! I Need Help With Names

I’ve Been Kinda Lonely Lately, So I’m Adopting These Cuties On Friday ! I Need Help With Names

Ashley-Amai Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Adopted!

Adopted!

MrsSpunk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Second Day Of Adoption, And She Came Out Of Hiding! She’s Exploring My Apartment Now

Second Day Of Adoption, And She Came Out Of Hiding! She’s Exploring My Apartment Now

jordan20x1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I've Been Waiting 6 Years To Adopt. I Finally Did. World, Meet Steve And Eli

I've Been Waiting 6 Years To Adopt. I Finally Did. World, Meet Steve And Eli

TheSandyMonster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

I Adopted Today!!

I Adopted Today!!

ifearbears Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

I Have A Cat, Nala, Who Steals My PC Chair, Now I Adopted Another Cat, Spike, And Now I Have 2 Stealers Xd

I Have A Cat, Nala, Who Steals My PC Chair, Now I Adopted Another Cat, Spike, And Now I Have 2 Stealers Xd

conniewhite_25 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Recently Adopted This Stray Kitten — How Do I Go About It?

Recently Adopted This Stray Kitten — How Do I Go About It?

Hae_Sun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

My Mom Just Adopted These Babies And They Already Stole My Heart

My Mom Just Adopted These Babies And They Already Stole My Heart

CustomPets101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Meet Goose . My Cat Of 10yrs Passed Away 9 Days Ago So I Have Adopted This Little Ray Of Sunshine

Meet Goose . My Cat Of 10yrs Passed Away 9 Days Ago So I Have Adopted This Little Ray Of Sunshine

Sizzle_The_Bacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Just Adopted A Kitten

Just Adopted A Kitten

MadKostyan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Colleague From Work Recently Had A Litter Of 5 Furballs. I'm Beyond Happy To Get 2 Of Them While The Other 3 Are Getting Adopted By My Brother

Colleague From Work Recently Had A Litter Of 5 Furballs. I'm Beyond Happy To Get 2 Of Them While The Other 3 Are Getting Adopted By My Brother

adelbodner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

I’m Adopting This Little Guy Tomorrow!

I’m Adopting This Little Guy Tomorrow!

Lexa-Woods Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

I Get To See You Guys Posting Pictures Of Your Newly Adopted Babies All The Time. I Didn’t Think I Would Get Another One, But Meet Tuesdae

I Get To See You Guys Posting Pictures Of Your Newly Adopted Babies All The Time. I Didn’t Think I Would Get Another One, But Meet Tuesdae

briannajadexo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Rescue Kitten That Was Recently Adopted From My Job Has A Heart On His Nose

This Rescue Kitten That Was Recently Adopted From My Job Has A Heart On His Nose

tjd426 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

My New Adopted Kitten, Rory!

My New Adopted Kitten, Rory!

Jeg_er_vild_med_dig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

It Should Be Illegal For A Cat To Be This Cute And Simultaneously This Sweet. I Hit The Jackpot When I Adopted Juniper

It Should Be Illegal For A Cat To Be This Cute And Simultaneously This Sweet. I Hit The Jackpot When I Adopted Juniper

Big_Bottle3763 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh, i see he's learning to play guitar, got a stretch/force finger thingy

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Adopted By A Stray Orange

Adopted By A Stray Orange

LostWolfCat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Just Adopted These Two Boys Today!

Just Adopted These Two Boys Today!

Archbuggy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Adopted This 9 Year Old Beauty. Welcome, Willow!!

Adopted This 9 Year Old Beauty. Welcome, Willow!!

phamBam27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My New Blue-Eyed Boy 🥺

My New Blue-Eyed Boy 🥺

Hiibird Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Adopted These Two 2 Days Ago From A Fellow Redditor

Adopted These Two 2 Days Ago From A Fellow Redditor

DeltaDP Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jacquihowe avatar
Spencer's slave no longer
Spencer's slave no longer
Community Member
29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll 100% take the down votes on the chin but these kittens are too young to be away from the queen.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#58

My Soon To Be Adoptable Babies

My Soon To Be Adoptable Babies

shyshy7171 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Just Adopted These Two Little Bats

Just Adopted These Two Little Bats

Chemi-ckal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Adopted A Dog, Can Anyone Tell Me The Breed ?

Adopted A Dog, Can Anyone Tell Me The Breed ?

rahulbhat007 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

Just Adopted From The Shelter:)

Just Adopted From The Shelter:)

ImportantAttempt9540 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

I Always Do “Last Foster Day” Photos For My Foster Kittens Before They Go Up For Adoption. I Was Trying To Get A Photo Of These Identical Flamepoint Brothers Together. I Failed

I Always Do “Last Foster Day” Photos For My Foster Kittens Before They Go Up For Adoption. I Was Trying To Get A Photo Of These Identical Flamepoint Brothers Together. I Failed

Bugbear259 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Adopted After Being Kept Locked In A Closet For 3 Years

Adopted After Being Kept Locked In A Closet For 3 Years

Xerafi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

My Friendly Adopted Kitten

My Friendly Adopted Kitten

ladyofcamellias Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

yeah, he's crazy, i think all voids are crazy. They're the best

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#65

This Is Bug Bug. She Suffered A Traumatic Brain Injury As A Stray Kitten That Left Her Mostly Blind And...special. We Adopted Her From A Shelter About A Month Later And Nursed Her Back To Health. She's 8 Now. She Has To Wear A Bell So We Can Keep Tabs On Her. Roast Her

This Is Bug Bug. She Suffered A Traumatic Brain Injury As A Stray Kitten That Left Her Mostly Blind And...special. We Adopted Her From A Shelter About A Month Later And Nursed Her Back To Health. She's 8 Now. She Has To Wear A Bell So We Can Keep Tabs On Her. Roast Her

haileyfaye28 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Name Suggestions Needed For Orange Adopted Kitten :)

Name Suggestions Needed For Orange Adopted Kitten :)

tg4k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Just Adopted This Guy, Any Idea What’s Going On With The Bridge Of His Nose?

Just Adopted This Guy, Any Idea What’s Going On With The Bridge Of His Nose?

greenmoon3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
captijn avatar
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably was a boxer in a previous life. If he were human I'd say he has his nose broken once. But I'm more concerned with the dark patch in his left eye.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#68

My Adopted Boy's First Day Home

My Adopted Boy's First Day Home

20-20-24hoursago Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

We Adopted A Goofball. Caesar Seems Happy About It

We Adopted A Goofball. Caesar Seems Happy About It

AScaredChildSadSoul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

My Grandchildren, No One Wanted Them. One Is Wobbly The Other Has Epilepsy. My Kind Son And His Gentle Fiancée Adopted Them. They Are Pure Joy!

My Grandchildren, No One Wanted Them. One Is Wobbly The Other Has Epilepsy. My Kind Son And His Gentle Fiancée Adopted Them. They Are Pure Joy!

RedhandjillNA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Just Adopted 2 Adorable Kitties, Both Boys. I’m Bad At Naming So I Would Love Some Suggestions?

Just Adopted 2 Adorable Kitties, Both Boys. I’m Bad At Naming So I Would Love Some Suggestions?

bossandy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Mr. Chicharito All Of 3 Hours After His Adoption

Mr. Chicharito All Of 3 Hours After His Adoption

Atiram7496 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

In The Process Of Adopting Her. She Has Such A Unique Look I Think

In The Process Of Adopting Her. She Has Such A Unique Look I Think

underoos200 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Adopted A Kitten

Adopted A Kitten

Wacky_Eyes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

I Just Wanted To Share My New Buddy I Just Adopted

I Just Wanted To Share My New Buddy I Just Adopted

MasterTypeX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Adopted My Third Cat - Meet Smoked Gouda!

Adopted My Third Cat - Meet Smoked Gouda!

leonthotsky1917 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Meet Lychee And Chiku!

Meet Lychee And Chiku!

mybunny26 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

This Is Samwise. He Has Claimed My Meditation Spot As His Own

This Is Samwise. He Has Claimed My Meditation Spot As His Own

quirkyquarkyquin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Adopted Myself A Little Skrunky Thang

Adopted Myself A Little Skrunky Thang

KenchFryy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#80

Meet My New Kitty I Adopted

Meet My New Kitty I Adopted

babysquid22 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Foster Kitten Has Adopted All My Cats

Foster Kitten Has Adopted All My Cats

mycustomhotwheels Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Recently Adopted This Lil Guy. They Said He Was Mixed But Weren’t Sure, Opinions?

Recently Adopted This Lil Guy. They Said He Was Mixed But Weren’t Sure, Opinions?

Riviaiasan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
jeromelenovo avatar
Jerome Lenovo
Jerome Lenovo
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not important. Is he a good doggo ? yes ? then everything's fine

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#83

She Got Adopted By The Cat

She Got Adopted By The Cat

Satimori Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

The Kitten I Am Adopting Has Dwarfism, At Almost 2 Months Old He Weighs Only A Little Bit More Than A Can Of Coke. He Will Be Illegal Forever!

The Kitten I Am Adopting Has Dwarfism, At Almost 2 Months Old He Weighs Only A Little Bit More Than A Can Of Coke. He Will Be Illegal Forever!

dazzleduck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

We Adopted A Kitten Yesterday, But This Was Not The One Who Was Adopted

We Adopted A Kitten Yesterday, But This Was Not The One Who Was Adopted

TheyCallHimEl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Adopted 2 Kittens

Adopted 2 Kittens

BaberhamBlazer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Help!!!! I Have Adopted A Kitten Who Literally Won’t Leave Me Alone…ever!

Help!!!! I Have Adopted A Kitten Who Literally Won’t Leave Me Alone…ever!

deardraya Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Shocked The Spca Let Us Adopt A Bear Cub

Shocked The Spca Let Us Adopt A Bear Cub

robbie_franklin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

The Two Boys I Adopted Last Week

The Two Boys I Adopted Last Week

qtzd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#90

Bringing This Sweet, Gentle Boy Home In A Few Days. He Came Right Up To Me And Asked For Pets From Me And My Family At The Shelter. Can’t Wait To Show Him A Good Life!

Bringing This Sweet, Gentle Boy Home In A Few Days. He Came Right Up To Me And Asked For Pets From Me And My Family At The Shelter. Can’t Wait To Show Him A Good Life!

Liapocalypse1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
captijn avatar
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These eyes have seen a lot. Be gentle with him and he'll lavish you with love.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#91

Believe It Or Not, This Gorgeous Girl Was Left In A Shelter Only A Few Days Ago. Now She's Ours!

Believe It Or Not, This Gorgeous Girl Was Left In A Shelter Only A Few Days Ago. Now She's Ours!

fordongreenman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

We Inherited My Father-In-Law's Cat After He Passed Last Week

We Inherited My Father-In-Law's Cat After He Passed Last Week

Calliope719 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

This Is My Daughter Pickles

This Is My Daughter Pickles

CelticsGreen33 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

After Only 2 Days And One Night Together, She’s Comfortable Enough To Lay Next To Me!

After Only 2 Days And One Night Together, She’s Comfortable Enough To Lay Next To Me!

jaydeduhn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Got This Adorable Bonded Pair Yesterday

Got This Adorable Bonded Pair Yesterday

Citrusysmile Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Is There Anything Better Than Adopting A Sibling Pair?

Is There Anything Better Than Adopting A Sibling Pair?

AltruisticForce6437 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#97

Just Adopted Kimchi Yesterday. I Think He Likes It Here

Just Adopted Kimchi Yesterday. I Think He Likes It Here

batmanisavampire Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#98

Adopting This Little Guy. Any Advice For Very Anxious Cats?

Adopting This Little Guy. Any Advice For Very Anxious Cats?

zoeykae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#99

Three Months Ago We Adopted A Kitten For Our Very Neurotic, Codependent Greyby. Initially It Did Not Go Well. Currently:

Three Months Ago We Adopted A Kitten For Our Very Neurotic, Codependent Greyby. Initially It Did Not Go Well. Currently:

Aysin_Eirinn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#100

Meet Gigi!!

Meet Gigi!!

Imaginationandwonder Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#101

This Is My New Baby Boy Matcha And He Loves Attacking Anything With Stripes

This Is My New Baby Boy Matcha And He Loves Attacking Anything With Stripes

broccloi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#102

Her Name Is Freyja. I Rescued Her From The Street And Adopted Her. She Is Very Adorable ❤️

Her Name Is Freyja. I Rescued Her From The Street And Adopted Her. She Is Very Adorable ❤️

seductivegoddessaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#103

My Best Friend Adopted A New Puppy, And They Decided To Visit Me A Few Weeks Back. His Name Is Loki!

My Best Friend Adopted A New Puppy, And They Decided To Visit Me A Few Weeks Back. His Name Is Loki!

JennMarieSays Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#104

My New (But Old) Adopted Little Angel :")

My New (But Old) Adopted Little Angel :")

Right_Inspector1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#105

Adopted My First Cat

Adopted My First Cat

imjonwithn0h Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#106

My Little Goose Got Adopted Today. I’m Hoping I Will Be A Good Cat Mom To This Little Angel

My Little Goose Got Adopted Today. I’m Hoping I Will Be A Good Cat Mom To This Little Angel

mearbearcate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#107

Adopted This Guy Today After Losing My 14-Year-Old Dog 6 Days Ago

Adopted This Guy Today After Losing My 14-Year-Old Dog 6 Days Ago

Dandy_Lyon56 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#108

Meet Beans

Meet Beans

JunktownJerk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#109

Adopting A Karakachan-Mix, Any Name Suggestions?

Adopting A Karakachan-Mix, Any Name Suggestions?

Modern-Hannibal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#110

Benjamin’s First Ride In His New Car Seat After The Groomer!

Benjamin’s First Ride In His New Car Seat After The Groomer!

BugBirgade Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#111

When We Adopted Cat We Didn’t Expect She Will Became Our Third Dog (They All Love Each Other)

When We Adopted Cat We Didn’t Expect She Will Became Our Third Dog (They All Love Each Other)

Lov_Shawarma Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#112

Put In An Application To Adopt This Lil Cutie And Free Her From Petsmart Jail

Put In An Application To Adopt This Lil Cutie And Free Her From Petsmart Jail

LilBunnyFauxFaux Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#113

Adopted This Little Guy!

Adopted This Little Guy!

Marimellow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#114

Nelson's Doing His Best To Look Handsome For His Adoption Profile Pic

Nelson's Doing His Best To Look Handsome For His Adoption Profile Pic

DonutPlains Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#115

He’s On A Weight Loss Journey (Just Adopted Him)

He’s On A Weight Loss Journey (Just Adopted Him)

alexlovescows Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#116

Adopted This Cute Guy A Few Days Ago. How Does He Expect Me To Get Any Work Done?

Adopted This Cute Guy A Few Days Ago. How Does He Expect Me To Get Any Work Done?

morbidangel90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#117

Just Adopted This Little Cutie. Still Thinking Of A Name

Just Adopted This Little Cutie. Still Thinking Of A Name

_howyoulikeit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#118

I'm Adopting This Beautiful Girl In A Few Days, Can't Wait! Any Name Ideas Would Be Appreciated!

I'm Adopting This Beautiful Girl In A Few Days, Can't Wait! Any Name Ideas Would Be Appreciated!

UrAHairyW1zard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#119

Adopted This Precious Tiny Void Yesterday From The Shelter. She Was Just Spayed After Being A Stray And Having Kittens. She Hid For A Few Hours And I Gave Her Space. I Can't Believe She Trusts Me Enough To Cuddle Already 🥹 🖤i'm In Love