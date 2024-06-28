Here at Bored Panda , we love to celebrate these special bonds. That’s why each month, we eagerly gather photos of recently adopted pets . This June is no exception, so we’ve put together another collection of animals settling into their forever homes. Scroll down to see their adorable faces, and don’t miss our chat with social media creator Anastasia Duravkina about her cat adoption story.

Adding a furry friend to your life is a decision that can transform your world. Sure, it takes dedication and patience, but the rewards are definitely worth it. Every day becomes a chance to be greeted by a wagging tail or a soothing purr—a dose of happiness that melts away stress and fills your days with warmth.

#1 I Adopted 2 Cats Yesterday Because I Was Lonely, And Just Woke Up To This… This Is Amazing… I’m Not Alone Anymore Share icon

Seeing pets click with their new families is pure joy. Sharing their adoption stories is even more special—each one is a happy ending waiting to be told. That’s why Bored Panda got in touch with Anastasia Duravkina, a social media and content marketing specialist from Ukraine, to hear about how she adopted her cat, Dixie. In her free time, Anastasia is a photographer who features her work on Instagram and films videos about her life on TikTok, where you can also find cute glimpses of Dixie. Anastasia has always felt a deep connection to animals and knew she would eventually adopt one. “I grew up with a cat, but he stayed with my parents when I moved out,” she recalls. “Ever since, I’ve been thinking about getting my own pet.” However, she understood the commitment it would take and wanted to be fully prepared.

#2 After Waiting Almost His Entire Life Of 10 Years, Carrot Was Adopted. I Cried. I Ugly Cried. His New Forever Fam Learned How To Express His Bladder. Six Months Old, Unknown Injury, 9.5 Years At The Shelter. Adopted. A D O P T E D!!!!!! Share icon

#3 We Adopted Gertie Yesterday. She Wanted To Say Hi Share icon

One day, though, while scrolling through a local online marketplace, Anastasia came across a peculiar cat staring back at her from the screen. “It was an ad from a shelter. I was mesmerized. It was the cutest and weirdest-looking cat I had ever seen. I knew she had to be mine, but I was afraid to take the leap,” she shares. ADVERTISEMENT Weeks went by, but Anastasia couldn’t get the cat out of her mind. So when a free Saturday presented itself, she set off for the shelter. “The woman working there struggled to find the cat at first because there were so many animals there,” Anastasia says. “It broke my heart knowing they might never find their forever home.”

#4 Today Was A Great Day At Our Shelter. Batman And Robin Were Adopted Together!!! Share icon

#5 Adopted This Friend A Bit Ago Share icon

Finally, after a frantic hour of searching, Anastasia spotted the cat hiding amongst the others. Tiny, with fur standing on end in a comical yet charismatic explosion, she looked exactly as she did in the ad. Relief washed over her as she scooped her up, knowing this was the perfect match. “It was one of the best things I’ve ever done,” Anastasia says. “Every animal deserves a loving home.”

#6 Adopted These Kitties A Few Weeks Ago Share icon

#7 Adopted 11-Year-Old Whiskers This Past Weekend Share icon

#8 Just Adopted This Kitten.. She’s Such A Cutie Share icon

Naming her new feline friend was a fun process. Anastasia and her boyfriend spent a while trying to come up with the right one and landed on Dixie. The name sounded pointy and fun, which matched the cat’s personality. “She’s 3 years old now. The sweetest cat I’ve ever known, but she has a certain pizzazz aura following her around. She can be quite cheeky and quirky, but it’s the combination of all her traits that makes her a perfect cat.”

#9 Just Adopted This Thing. How Is This Cuteness Even Possible Share icon

#10 His Name Is Rael, I Adopted Him, It Makes Me Very Happy (I Recommend Adopting And Not Buying Hehe) Share icon

#11 Adopted Our Foster Cat, Best Decision Ever Share icon

On TikTok, Anastasia shares a photo of Dixie as a kitten alongside how she looks today. “She’s got big, beautiful green eyes and tortoiseshell fur,” Anastasia describes. “When you look at the photo from the shelter, it’s easy to understand why I was charmed. She looked a bit funny and cartoonish, but full of character.” The transformation from the shy shelter cat to the confident and happy feline she is now is just remarkable.

#12 I Recently Adopted A Cat, So Now We Watch Anime Together. That's So Cute :3 Share icon

#13 My Mother Found Her In The Trash, We Adopted Her Share icon

#14 I Got Adopted By Cat Today Share icon

However, in February 2022, Anastasia faced one of the most challenging times of her life when Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. She had to flee the country with Dixie. “I had all of her documents prepared beforehand, even though multiple countries were kind enough—and I will always be grateful for it—to let people cross the borders with their pets without the necessary documentation,” she explains. The escape was a stressful experience for both of them, but they made it out safely, and the shared ordeal only strengthened their bond.

#15 Her Name Is Angel. Adopted From The Shelter. Welcome To Your Forever Home Share icon

#16 Just Adopted This Beautiful Kitty. She Loves Sitting On Her Favorite Spot By The Window Share icon

#17 Our Adopted Tnr Cat Resting From Protecting The Farm Share icon

Anastasia believes that rescuing a pet from a shelter saves multiple lives. “Shelters often euthanize animals when they are not adopted for a long time or if they are senior,” she explains. “By adopting a pet, you free up space in the shelter for another animal which otherwise could starve or die on the streets.” ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Just Adopted A Half Blind Kitten. Anyone Has Any Suggestion For Take Good Care Of This Special Kid? Thanks Share icon

#19 Adopted Barely Six Hours Ago Share icon

#20 My Wife And I Adopted This Little Dude Last Weekend Share icon

Moreover, choosing to adopt your pet from a shelter rather than buying from a breeder is a more ethical and compassionate way to support animals. Although she rescued a kitten, Anastasia is open to adopting older cats in the future. “I can see myself getting an older cat given they have an even smaller chance of finding a home,” she says.

#21 We Adopted Minnie The Lhasa Apso And She Is Everything We’ve Been Looking For And More!! Share icon

#22 Found Our Adopted Site Puppy Sleeping Between The Plants Share icon

#23 My Sister Adopted Both Haru & Hana!! Share icon

Unfortunately, shelters are currently facing a crisis. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people were looking for companionship out of loneliness and found it by adopting pets. The adoption rates at the time were record-high, and videos of empty shelters were going viral. In 2020, 2% more animals left shelters than came in, according to Shelter Animals Count. However, in 2021, this trend reversed, and now 4% more animals entering shelters than leaving. These animals need help now more than ever. ADVERTISEMENT

#24 How Could I Not Adopt Both Share icon

#25 My First Ever Cat Share icon

#26 Help With Names! Share icon

So by sharing her experience, Anastasia hopes to inspire others to consider adoption. “Dixie has brought so much joy into my life, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I truly wish all animals out there receive the love and care they deserve.”

#27 Today My Best Friend Adopted This Cutie Share icon

#28 This Is My New Baby Casper. I Adopted Him This Past Weekend And He Is An Amazing Dog! Great Dane/Lab Mix Share icon

#29 Hi I'm Nina, I Was Adopted Share icon

#30 The Moment You Realize You’re Adopted! Share icon

#31 My Adopted Boyo, Ginger Share icon

#32 Recently Adopted My New Best Buddy, Freddie! Share icon

#33 The Most Loving Foster We Ever Had, My Favorite Adoption Share icon

#34 My Cat Has Adopted A Miniature Version Of Himself Share icon

#35 Found This Baby In The Carpool Lane The Other Day Share icon

#36 Our Newest Family Member, Whom I'll Be Adopting And Bringing Home On Monday, Still Deciding On What Will I Call Him Share icon

#37 I’ve Been Kinda Lonely Lately, So I’m Adopting These Cuties On Friday ! I Need Help With Names Share icon

#39 Second Day Of Adoption, And She Came Out Of Hiding! She’s Exploring My Apartment Now Share icon

#40 I've Been Waiting 6 Years To Adopt. I Finally Did. World, Meet Steve And Eli Share icon

#41 I Adopted Today!! Share icon

#42 I Have A Cat, Nala, Who Steals My PC Chair, Now I Adopted Another Cat, Spike, And Now I Have 2 Stealers Xd Share icon

#43 Recently Adopted This Stray Kitten — How Do I Go About It? Share icon

#44 My Mom Just Adopted These Babies And They Already Stole My Heart Share icon

#45 Meet Goose . My Cat Of 10yrs Passed Away 9 Days Ago So I Have Adopted This Little Ray Of Sunshine Share icon

#46 Just Adopted A Kitten Share icon

#47 Colleague From Work Recently Had A Litter Of 5 Furballs. I'm Beyond Happy To Get 2 Of Them While The Other 3 Are Getting Adopted By My Brother Share icon

#48 I’m Adopting This Little Guy Tomorrow! Share icon

#49 I Get To See You Guys Posting Pictures Of Your Newly Adopted Babies All The Time. I Didn’t Think I Would Get Another One, But Meet Tuesdae Share icon

#50 This Rescue Kitten That Was Recently Adopted From My Job Has A Heart On His Nose Share icon

#51 My New Adopted Kitten, Rory! Share icon

#52 It Should Be Illegal For A Cat To Be This Cute And Simultaneously This Sweet. I Hit The Jackpot When I Adopted Juniper Share icon

#53 Adopted By A Stray Orange Share icon

#54 Just Adopted These Two Boys Today! Share icon

#55 Adopted This 9 Year Old Beauty. Welcome, Willow!! Share icon

#56 My New Blue-Eyed Boy 🥺 Share icon

#57 Adopted These Two 2 Days Ago From A Fellow Redditor Share icon

#58 My Soon To Be Adoptable Babies Share icon

#59 Just Adopted These Two Little Bats Share icon

#60 Adopted A Dog, Can Anyone Tell Me The Breed ? Share icon Show All Images Circle arrow down

#61 Just Adopted From The Shelter:) Share icon

#62 I Always Do “Last Foster Day” Photos For My Foster Kittens Before They Go Up For Adoption. I Was Trying To Get A Photo Of These Identical Flamepoint Brothers Together. I Failed Share icon

#63 Adopted After Being Kept Locked In A Closet For 3 Years Share icon

#64 My Friendly Adopted Kitten Share icon

#65 This Is Bug Bug. She Suffered A Traumatic Brain Injury As A Stray Kitten That Left Her Mostly Blind And...special. We Adopted Her From A Shelter About A Month Later And Nursed Her Back To Health. She's 8 Now. She Has To Wear A Bell So We Can Keep Tabs On Her. Roast Her Share icon

#66 Name Suggestions Needed For Orange Adopted Kitten :) Share icon

#67 Just Adopted This Guy, Any Idea What’s Going On With The Bridge Of His Nose? Share icon

#68 My Adopted Boy's First Day Home Share icon

#69 We Adopted A Goofball. Caesar Seems Happy About It Share icon

#70 My Grandchildren, No One Wanted Them. One Is Wobbly The Other Has Epilepsy. My Kind Son And His Gentle Fiancée Adopted Them. They Are Pure Joy! Share icon

#71 Just Adopted 2 Adorable Kitties, Both Boys. I’m Bad At Naming So I Would Love Some Suggestions? Share icon

#72 Mr. Chicharito All Of 3 Hours After His Adoption Share icon

#73 In The Process Of Adopting Her. She Has Such A Unique Look I Think Share icon

#74 Adopted A Kitten Share icon

#75 I Just Wanted To Share My New Buddy I Just Adopted Share icon

#76 Adopted My Third Cat - Meet Smoked Gouda! Share icon

#77 Meet Lychee And Chiku! Share icon

#78 This Is Samwise. He Has Claimed My Meditation Spot As His Own Share icon

#79 Adopted Myself A Little Skrunky Thang Share icon

#80 Meet My New Kitty I Adopted Share icon

#81 Foster Kitten Has Adopted All My Cats Share icon

#82 Recently Adopted This Lil Guy. They Said He Was Mixed But Weren’t Sure, Opinions? Share icon

#83 She Got Adopted By The Cat Share icon

#84 The Kitten I Am Adopting Has Dwarfism, At Almost 2 Months Old He Weighs Only A Little Bit More Than A Can Of Coke. He Will Be Illegal Forever! Share icon

#85 We Adopted A Kitten Yesterday, But This Was Not The One Who Was Adopted Share icon

#86 Adopted 2 Kittens Share icon

#87 Help!!!! I Have Adopted A Kitten Who Literally Won’t Leave Me Alone…ever! Share icon

#88 Shocked The Spca Let Us Adopt A Bear Cub Share icon

#89 The Two Boys I Adopted Last Week Share icon

#90 Bringing This Sweet, Gentle Boy Home In A Few Days. He Came Right Up To Me And Asked For Pets From Me And My Family At The Shelter. Can’t Wait To Show Him A Good Life! Share icon

#91 Believe It Or Not, This Gorgeous Girl Was Left In A Shelter Only A Few Days Ago. Now She's Ours! Share icon

#92 We Inherited My Father-In-Law's Cat After He Passed Last Week Share icon

#93 This Is My Daughter Pickles Share icon

#94 After Only 2 Days And One Night Together, She’s Comfortable Enough To Lay Next To Me! Share icon

#95 Got This Adorable Bonded Pair Yesterday Share icon

#96 Is There Anything Better Than Adopting A Sibling Pair? Share icon

#97 Just Adopted Kimchi Yesterday. I Think He Likes It Here Share icon

#98 Adopting This Little Guy. Any Advice For Very Anxious Cats? Share icon

#99 Three Months Ago We Adopted A Kitten For Our Very Neurotic, Codependent Greyby. Initially It Did Not Go Well. Currently: Share icon

#100 Meet Gigi!! Share icon

#101 This Is My New Baby Boy Matcha And He Loves Attacking Anything With Stripes Share icon

#102 Her Name Is Freyja. I Rescued Her From The Street And Adopted Her. She Is Very Adorable ❤️ Share icon

#103 My Best Friend Adopted A New Puppy, And They Decided To Visit Me A Few Weeks Back. His Name Is Loki! Share icon

#104 My New (But Old) Adopted Little Angel :") Share icon

#105 Adopted My First Cat Share icon

#106 My Little Goose Got Adopted Today. I’m Hoping I Will Be A Good Cat Mom To This Little Angel Share icon

#107 Adopted This Guy Today After Losing My 14-Year-Old Dog 6 Days Ago Share icon

#108 Meet Beans Share icon

#109 Adopting A Karakachan-Mix, Any Name Suggestions? Share icon

#110 Benjamin’s First Ride In His New Car Seat After The Groomer! Share icon

#111 When We Adopted Cat We Didn’t Expect She Will Became Our Third Dog (They All Love Each Other) Share icon

#112 Put In An Application To Adopt This Lil Cutie And Free Her From Petsmart Jail Share icon

#113 Adopted This Little Guy! Share icon

#114 Nelson's Doing His Best To Look Handsome For His Adoption Profile Pic Share icon

#115 He’s On A Weight Loss Journey (Just Adopted Him) Share icon

#116 Adopted This Cute Guy A Few Days Ago. How Does He Expect Me To Get Any Work Done? Share icon

#117 Just Adopted This Little Cutie. Still Thinking Of A Name Share icon

#118 I'm Adopting This Beautiful Girl In A Few Days, Can't Wait! Any Name Ideas Would Be Appreciated! Share icon