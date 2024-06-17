Whether you are already a cat parent, are considering adopting one, or just simply love feline creatures, these adorable posts might make you believe that cats are divine. But it’s not just their quirky pictures that make these goofballs so interesting; there are so many intriguing facts that you may not know about them.

We’re not talking just about their well-known ability to always land on their feet; the phenomenon is known as the "righting reflex." It’s felines’ natural ability to spin around and land on their feet when they fall. Kittens begin to learn it at approximately 3 weeks of age. By the time they’re 7 weeks old, they are able to land perfectly.