To gain an even deeper understanding of our cats' curious behavior, we also got in touch with Rita Reimers, Co-Founder and Cat Behavior Trainer at Cat Behavior Alliance. Rita shared that she's used to most of the weird behaviors her cats exhibit at this point, but they can still surprise her from time to time.

"The zoomies at dusk are a fun one," she told Bored Panda. "Cats naturally get the urge to hunt at dusk and dawn. Your cat may be lazy all day and all of a sudden it looks like the cat got injected with mega caffeine! Sometimes we see our cats staring at a spot on the wall. We see nothing, but they apparently see things we don't!"

"On the flip side, especially with new cat owners, people are often surprised to see just how much cats sleep," Rita added. "We got lots of calls during the pandemic with people asking if it is normal for cats to sleep all day. Yes, it is. People just never noticed it before we were all in lockdown."