Most cat pictures are as adorable as a baby’s laughter. And if you capture these furry felines at the perfect moment, you may have a photo worth a thousand shares. 

The Accidental Renaissance Cats Facebook group features these endearing inadvertent snapshots. As the name suggests, many of these images somehow resemble artwork from centuries ago. 

We’ve collected some of the stills that stood out from the page. Whether you’re a cat lover or not, these will likely liven up your day.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Lyra Shiva Report

#1
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Ivy MH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

nbsoprano Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda has published a few pieces covering ‘Accidental Renaissance’ photos. In one of our articles in late 2023, we spoke with art historian Sally Hickson to learn more about what Renaissance art really is. 

“The widespread use of single-point perspective is a key to recognizing early Renaissance works. You know, tiny figures contained within a perfectly proportional world, usually including architectural settings that help to set the scale.”
#4

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Michelle Eccles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Olga Marta Andrynowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Deividas Rainys Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Doing a quick search on the traits of Renaissance art will lead you to a laundry list of differing results. But according to Hickson, “it’s all about creating a perfect image of the world.”

“Along with the usual altarpieces and depictions of saints, there’s an interest in mythological scenes — the reimagining of the ancient world.”
#7

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Rhonda Joy Oertli Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Stavros Sklavenitis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Ivy MacLeod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

Hickson delved further into the defining characteristics of Renaissance art, which she also says is about balance and perfection. 

“The Renaissance is not just one thing in terms of visual language. It’s about an evolution of visual language centered on the full range of human experience.”
#10

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jennifer Gershon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#11
#11

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Nastazja Lewicka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jennifer D Perez Brishty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Let’s shift our attention to cats, our main subjects for this piece. According to research, our natural liking for felines dates back to nearly 10,000 years ago. Here’s an explanation from paleo-geneticist Dr. Eva-Maria Geigl:

“[Cats] approached human settlements because there was food — concentrated rodents thriving on grain accumulations,” Dr. Geigl told Medical News Today.  “Humans had a real interest in having cats around. They were just happy with the cats feasting on the rodents that destroyed their cereals.”
#13

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Tracy Eccleston Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Megan Pallante Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Miriam Tellechea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

In a separate interview, Washington State University professor Dr. Patricia Pendry shared her theory about why many people love cats so much. 

“The subtle and somewhat unpredictable responses cats give us, give us the perception that we are chosen — or perceived as ‘special’ when a response from a cat does occur,” she explained. 

“Because the response tends to take a little bit more time to emerge, we are captivated by a desire to know what the cat will do.”
#16

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Laura Watton-Davies Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Traci VanDivner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Ivy MH Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Unlike dogs, cats have a mysterious vibe to them. And according to Dr. Pendry, that incalculable nature adds to their allure. 

“Because the nature and timing of their actions are less predictable, we may remain captivated, almost in an addictive kind of way — you can’t rip yourself away because that purr, that special rub may be just around the corner.”
#19

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Stacey Wollstein Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Kayla Bucknell Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
joannabennett avatar
SparkDragon
SparkDragon
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Am I the only one hearing "Night on Bald Mountain", when looking at this picture?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Tracy Druckrey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

In 2014, Adweek data revealed cat photos were more popular than selfies in the UK. British people shared over 3.8 million feline photos at the time compared to just 1.4 million selfies. There were also more than 350,000 social media accounts dedicated to cats. 

Digital media executive Daniel Fisher helped with the research. In an interview with Metro, he gave his take on the online cat craze.  
#22

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Megan Artin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Trish Anne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jenna Geris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Fisher says the photos that drew the most attention showed cats being more like people, just like many on this list. 

“The most popular internet cats display human characteristics, mirroring our everyday habits. The Internet cat Hall of Fame features grumpy, affectionate, keyboard playing, surprised, talking and angry cats,” Fisher explained. 
#25

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Morgan Abreu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Maria Ruban Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Vera Polischouk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Fisher did point out one key observation: humor trumps cuteness when it comes to cat photos online. 

“The vast majority of cat videos online are cute,” he said. “But the superstars are the ones who are hilarious, make us smile, and want to share with our friends and followers.”
#28

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Rage Clare Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Amy Flint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Nina Harding-Bellis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

William Slater Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jis Kat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Tanya Kraemer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Robin Zaleski Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Vicki Mi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Elayne Warren Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Rick Hernandez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Vivi Papadimitriou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Stephanie Ann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Kelly Ann Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Cristina Perez Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

James Adler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Julie Berwick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

James Adler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Angela Finch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

El Nicole Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jen Winer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Dianne Jones Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Marie Skovgaard Bernt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sienne FD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Rosalinda Casa Felina Culetto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Shan Cor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Steven Sandner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Ivy MacLeod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Michael Drewry Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sóley Salóme Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

David Heath Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Cal Burrow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sarah Shapiro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Marcia Blackburn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Val Lewis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Allison AW Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sam Vink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sharon Simon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Djk Freeman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Maggie Mueller Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Roman Goodin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Amber Caudill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Matt Dwyer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Andrea Ellison Raiford Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Colleen Kissinger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Linda Christensen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Maggie Kent Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Ali Russcat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Samara Turner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Stephanie Marie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Patricia Blandino Eichholtz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Cory MacLean Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Cate Pritchard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Wendy Jordan Brantley Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jacquelyn Bytyqi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Tina Young Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Jennifer Osborne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Cass Collier Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Emi Ly Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Shasta Sevcik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Viviann Do Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really want a mini chaise lounge for my only female cat, she is after all a dowager duchess.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#88

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Joanna Stepnowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sophia Zaro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Ivy MacLeod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Sam Vink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Lucia Irene Trepp Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#93

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

MaríaJosé Morwen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#94

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Kylie McIntosh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#95

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Adrianna Groom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#96

Accidental-Renaissance-Cats

Mauro Zavattini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

