The Renaissance was a period of European cultural, artistic, political, and economic "rebirth" after the Middle Ages. Generally, scholars agree that it lasted from the 14th to the 17th century.

However, its influence is still evident in modern society, and a fun example of this is the appropriately titled subreddit 'Accidental Renaissance.'

This online community shares pictures that unintentionally evoke the aesthetic and thematic elements of the famous past era. Maybe it's true what Oscar Wilde once said, "life imitates art far more than art imitates life."