The Renaissance was a period of European cultural, artistic, political, and economic "rebirth" after the Middle Ages. Generally, scholars agree that it lasted from the 14th to the 17th century.

However, its influence is still evident in modern society, and a fun example of this is the appropriately titled subreddit 'Accidental Renaissance.'

This online community shares pictures that unintentionally evoke the aesthetic and thematic elements of the famous past era. Maybe it's true what Oscar Wilde once said, "life imitates art far more than art imitates life."

#1

My Granduncle Having Dinner In A Dark Room

gurwinder_toor Report

Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’ll bet you Caravaggio and raise you some chiaroscuro.

#2

Finishing A Duel

oiledautacoid74 Report

#3

Ballet Dancers Photographed After A Performance

dareduvil Report

#4

His Fur In This Lighting Looks Like An Oil Painting

jawknee530i Report

#5

Florence And The Crowd

nothingbother Report

Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some italian 19th century somebody, pick one or ten.

#6

On The Set Of 'Saw'

Babychoby Report

#7

Attempt To Restrain Shinichi Yokoyama

AdelaideSadieStark Report

#8

The Conversation

romanesque642 Report

#9

Parents Hugging Their Daughter After Her Face Transplant

piejesus Report

Georgie Montague
Georgie Montague
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This made me cry. It is so filled with love and compassion - of that family, and the family that donated their loved ones face.

#10

Surveying The Feast

reddit.com Report

Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dutch renaissance, Vermeer’s lost “Cat Giving Humans a Lesson”

#11

Snow Day

Monochromaticeye Report

#12

Picture Of (Not) My American Girlfriend Cooking Pancakes And Smoking Pot For Breakfast

nighteeeeey Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Probably better than eating the pot and smoking the pancakes. What would you do with the maple syrup?

#13

This Chess Match, Played On Top Of A Washing Machine, In The Middle Of A Party

Mr_Olivar Report

#14

An Unexpected Betrayal

Zerofett0 Report

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This happens here often. Audi doesn't understand the meaning of a safe word, so when Bouche hisses and growls, I have to distract the brat. Ever try to distract a Clydesdale?

#15

My Partner Trying To Make Our One Year Old Eat Her Dinner

joebeat Report

#16

Dublin Riots (2023)

Neiwhsb Report

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Feels like Jesus is saying "move along... nothing to see here... move along..."

#17

Someone Told Me This Dramatic Floor Belonged Here

CskoG0 Report

#18

Adoration At The Museum Of Fine Arts, Boston

hucklecat721 Report

#19

A Baseball Game In Bhutan

BhutanBaseball Report

#20

Protest In Parliament

HotelLima6 Report

#21

Chaplain Ivan Of The Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Reads A Prayer For Ukranian Servicemen

lagomc Report

#22

Raising Caterpillars. A Lot Of People Told Me That This Picture Looks Like A Painting

MusicalADD Report

#23

Doordash Delivered Photo

BlaringSiren Report

#24

Bug Inside Lamp (2023)

gueritito Report

#25

I Tried A New Barber And Got Offered A Free Facemask. I Had No Idea What’s Going On

Uc207Pr4f57t90 Report

#26

Sightseers

jermjorm Report

#27

An American Bride

Annotribe Report

#28

Took A Picture Of My Whisky And I Looks Just Like An Oil Painting. (Don't Pour Whisky In The Dark, A "Splash" Is A Lot)

ForestMark Report

#29

My Sleeping Cats

cherrie_teaa Report

#30

Found This One On R/Natureismental

blebbysource Report

#31

I Was Told My Image Would Go Well Here. Thoughts?

Degroomed Report

#32

Old Man And His Dog

reddit.com Report

#33

Leader Of Dutch Political Party Vvd Gets Interviewed The Morning After The Elections

teymon Report

#34

A Drummer From A Concert That I Shot Today

Hawkatron Report

#35

"The Raising Of The Ceiling"

luke_osullivan Report

#36

Otter Renaissance

OpenMindedScientist Report

#37

The Agony And The Tragedy Of The Favorite Nesting Box

leaderofpariahs Report

#38

Grappling Of The Gods (Circa 2023

claimsman11 Report

Pyla
Pyla
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The hellenistic influence of baroque is strong with this one

#39

The Girl With Army Uniform, North Korea

Lozypolzy Report

#40

A Lull

Kaalra Report

#41

Japanese Parliament Brawls Are A Feast

zezinho_tupiniquim Report

#42

Delays

photonphillips Report

#43

Giving Birth In Wartime (Finbarr O'reilly, Nyt)

jaydenkirtawn Report

#44

Chasidic Gatherings Make For The Best Paintings

reddit.com Report

#45

The Deer Lord And His 12 Disciples (Oc)

Alb1rdy Report

#46

Two Nuns Discuss A Painting

nimfrank Report

#47

Isle Of Skye Stein Inn

RR11840 Report

#48

This Is Myself And Two Friends Of Mine. They Recently Broke Up. We Are At A Wedding. This Is The First Time They've Seen Each Other Since The Break-Up. Once Again, I Am Caught In The Middle

Corvious3 Report

shawn mckinney
shawn mckinney
Community Member
23 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Everyone looks miserable. Why did they have to sit in the same row? Where is everyone?

#49

This Really Ticks All The Boxes, The Guy Holding The Poster, The Other Sticking Out From The Fog In The Back And The Perfectly Exposed Flag

resurgences Report

#50

Accidentally Got An Otherworldly Scene In The Vatican

wheresolly Report

#51

London Late Summer

photonphillips Report

#52

His Son Was Born That Day

mi-leva Report

#53

The Trumpetist

Minezic Report

#54

A Flemish Masterpiece

flightsonkites Report

#55

Lighting The Cigarette

basti399 Report

