55 Times People Snapped A Photo That Fit The Definition Of ‘Accidental Renaissance’ (New Pics)
The Renaissance was a period of European cultural, artistic, political, and economic "rebirth" after the Middle Ages. Generally, scholars agree that it lasted from the 14th to the 17th century.
However, its influence is still evident in modern society, and a fun example of this is the appropriately titled subreddit 'Accidental Renaissance.'
This online community shares pictures that unintentionally evoke the aesthetic and thematic elements of the famous past era. Maybe it's true what Oscar Wilde once said, "life imitates art far more than art imitates life."
My Granduncle Having Dinner In A Dark Room
Finishing A Duel
Ballet Dancers Photographed After A Performance
His Fur In This Lighting Looks Like An Oil Painting
He's cute. Is he married? Asking for a friend.
Florence And The Crowd
On The Set Of 'Saw'
Attempt To Restrain Shinichi Yokoyama
The Conversation
Parents Hugging Their Daughter After Her Face Transplant
This made me cry. It is so filled with love and compassion - of that family, and the family that donated their loved ones face.
Surveying The Feast
Snow Day
Picture Of (Not) My American Girlfriend Cooking Pancakes And Smoking Pot For Breakfast
Probably better than eating the pot and smoking the pancakes. What would you do with the maple syrup?
This Chess Match, Played On Top Of A Washing Machine, In The Middle Of A Party
I want to play washing machine chess!
An Unexpected Betrayal
This happens here often. Audi doesn't understand the meaning of a safe word, so when Bouche hisses and growls, I have to distract the brat. Ever try to distract a Clydesdale?
My Partner Trying To Make Our One Year Old Eat Her Dinner
Dublin Riots (2023)
Someone Told Me This Dramatic Floor Belonged Here
Adoration At The Museum Of Fine Arts, Boston
A Baseball Game In Bhutan
Protest In Parliament
Chaplain Ivan Of The Orthodox Church Of Ukraine Reads A Prayer For Ukranian Servicemen
Raising Caterpillars. A Lot Of People Told Me That This Picture Looks Like A Painting
Doordash Delivered Photo
Bug Inside Lamp (2023)
I Tried A New Barber And Got Offered A Free Facemask. I Had No Idea What’s Going On
Sightseers
An American Bride
Took A Picture Of My Whisky And I Looks Just Like An Oil Painting. (Don't Pour Whisky In The Dark, A "Splash" Is A Lot)
My Sleeping Cats
Found This One On R/Natureismental
I Was Told My Image Would Go Well Here. Thoughts?
Old Man And His Dog
Leader Of Dutch Political Party Vvd Gets Interviewed The Morning After The Elections
A Drummer From A Concert That I Shot Today
"The Raising Of The Ceiling"
Otter Renaissance
The Agony And The Tragedy Of The Favorite Nesting Box
Grappling Of The Gods (Circa 2023
The Girl With Army Uniform, North Korea
A Lull
Japanese Parliament Brawls Are A Feast
Delays
Giving Birth In Wartime (Finbarr O'reilly, Nyt)
Chasidic Gatherings Make For The Best Paintings
The Deer Lord And His 12 Disciples (Oc)
Two Nuns Discuss A Painting
Isle Of Skye Stein Inn
This Is Myself And Two Friends Of Mine. They Recently Broke Up. We Are At A Wedding. This Is The First Time They've Seen Each Other Since The Break-Up. Once Again, I Am Caught In The Middle
Everyone looks miserable. Why did they have to sit in the same row? Where is everyone?