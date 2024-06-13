“Tag My Cat”: 60 Adorable Cat Memes To Brighten A Gloomy Day
Nothing brightens a gloomy, lethargic day better than seeing an adorable image online. It could be a baby laughing, old couples being silly, or, in this case, funny cat memes.
Even if you’re not a cat lover, you’re about to see photos that can turn a frown upside down. But this list may strike a chord if you are a feline parent.
Scroll through these pictures and see what makes these furry creatures so lovable to many people.
Soooo Adorable
Well She Does Wear A Tuxedo Every Day
I'm Sure He Has Very Good Reasons! 😂
Many people give cats a bad rap because of their perceived unfriendliness, especially when compared to dogs. But research shows that they make better pets than one may think. For one, cats prefer human interaction over food, as revealed by this 2017 study.
I Didn’t Tell My Cats About The Time Change And They Haven’t Figured It Out. It’s Bought Me An Hour!
The Cat’s Expression!
From his expression to his tiny little paws, this cat is perfection
Be Careful With Flowers And Plants Some Can Poison Cats
“Talk any more trash about my mother and the couch is next!!”
Another study revealed that having a cat could benefit its owner’s health. Researchers observed a lowered risk of heart disease among people with cats.
As veterinary pathologist Lawrence McGill explained to Medical News Today, one possible reason is that cats don’t require too much hands-on attention compared to dogs. It then leads to lower stress levels for the owner, which decreases the risk of cardiovascular issues.
This Is Hilarious 😂 And Awesome
My Cat Would Kill Me If I Did That With Her
Mine Loves My Laundry Basket 😩😩
A study from the Fauna Communications Research Institute in North Carolina found that a cat’s purring can be therapeutic for humans.
Researchers analyzed the purring frequencies of 45 different species of cats, which is between 20 to 50 hertz. The findings reveal that such frequencies are close to the range of ultrasound therapy.
Horror😛
TIL eldritch horrors can be damn cute 🥰
I Have The Pawah!
Looks More Like The Cat Vom Dash To Me Lol
A study conducted by Indiana University professor Jessica Gall Myrick found that simply looking at cat videos can improve one’s mood.
Some participants of her research reported feeling more “energetic” and “positive” after seeing a cat video online. Others had fewer negative emotions like anxiety, sadness, and annoyance.
My Precious Little Healer
My Cat Likes Soda Bottles. She Thinks The Hiss Is Scary Tho
Ohhhh The Left One Has Heart Shaped Nose!!!😻😻
Many people prefer having cats as pets because of how much cheaper they are to own and maintain.
According to the Southern Arizona Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center, having a cat neutered or spayed can cost an average of $145. However, the cost for the same procedure for a dog can range between $190 to $220.
I Call The Flies That Die On My Floor Nigel. He Should Be Very Happy
What is his problem? Nigel was first in the family
Everytime 😭
My cat: “I have eaten 11 cotton wool buds, 7 hair ties, chewed the corner of the bath mat and eaten a cockroach. Enjoy debt sucka!!!”
I Think My Mom Had One Like This For Our Dog When I Was Growing Up!
Cats are also better at helping eliminate common house pests, making them a favorite among many pet owners. They are natural hunters, primarily preying on rats, flies, moths, and roaches.
I Would’ve Done The Same 🥲
Pet Be Like : Youre The Problem, U Should Die 🤣
Better Yet, Bring Them Somewhere Safe
As pointed out by small-animal expert Christina Donelly, cats are also innately cleaner. Part of their instincts is to dig a small ditch and bury their droppings to hide their territory from potential predators.
Most pet owners will likely agree that having litter boxes is much more convenient than having to scoop up dog poop from the ground.
*purr In Water*
Meownager
You Also Receive Dead Birds, Vomit On Carpet, 3am Zoomies
How Could It Not?
Two friends with the same facial expression of pure bliss ❤️
Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In
That Is Soooo Cute
Nooo Don’t Do This To Your Car It’ll Grow Up To Be A Functioning And Well Rounder Member Of Society
Always. If They Only Let Me Catch Them
Also, Me Teaching My Cat American English: “- American. Cat. - Treats.”
I remember seeing a pic somewhere of a cat at the vet with his owner, who was pointing out where he registered on the chonky chart. It was not at the "normal weight" end. :P
Dance, Kitty, Dance!
Puurrrrfect Relationship ❤
Other People's Drama Is Okay 😅😆😂
Same Bruh
I’ve been working nonstop for 38 hours, and it’s only 8:43 on a Monday!!!
Why Is The Black One So Handsome Though. He Thinks He's A Pop Star 🤣
I Can Just Hear That Kitten Screaming. 😂😂😂
That’s An Ewok
My Cat At 3 Am Purring On My Pillow
Confirmed
Cat's Gotta Cat
I'm Awake At 4 30am Cos That's When My Alarm Goes Off
Lmfao It’s Me
Lmaoooo
If I Were A Cat I’m Sure My Cat Would Beat Me In A Fight
Why A Magnet? Seems It Could Be Dangerous
Scrolled Past, Then Burst Out Laughing As My Brain Caught Up
Nursing A Difficult Patient When You Are Already A Half Hour Late In Knocking Off And Its Almost Midnight
Free The Homie, He Didn't Do Anything! 😂
I Have A Beautiful Demon And Terrifying Idiot
Me Too
I have to do 30 sit ups in my dance class.. ON A BARE WOODEN FLOOR. I can do a sit up just fine but MY POOR TAILBONE