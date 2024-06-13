ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing brightens a gloomy, lethargic day better than seeing an adorable image online. It could be a baby laughing, old couples being silly, or, in this case, funny cat memes. 

Even if you’re not a cat lover, you’re about to see photos that can turn a frown upside down. But this list may strike a chord if you are a feline parent.  

Scroll through these pictures and see what makes these furry creatures so lovable to many people.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Soooo Adorable

Soooo Adorable

Courtney Couplin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    Well She Does Wear A Tuxedo Every Day

    Well She Does Wear A Tuxedo Every Day

    Lillian Isabella Love Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    20points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nooramasroor avatar
    ~nope~
    ~nope~
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish I wasn’t allergic to mine :( he’d be allowed on my bed every day if I could

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #3

    I'm Sure He Has Very Good Reasons! 😂

    I'm Sure He Has Very Good Reasons! 😂

    Samantha Beck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    19points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Many people give cats a bad rap because of their perceived unfriendliness, especially when compared to dogs. But research shows that they make better pets than one may think. For one, cats prefer human interaction over food, as revealed by this 2017 study
    #4

    I Didn’t Tell My Cats About The Time Change And They Haven’t Figured It Out. It’s Bought Me An Hour!

    I Didn’t Tell My Cats About The Time Change And They Haven’t Figured It Out. It’s Bought Me An Hour!

    Quad Tap In Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    The Cat’s Expression!

    The Cat’s Expression!

    Digi Scott Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    amandjlgruber avatar
    Rebelliousslug
    Rebelliousslug
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From his expression to his tiny little paws, this cat is perfection

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #6

    Be Careful With Flowers And Plants Some Can Poison Cats

    Be Careful With Flowers And Plants Some Can Poison Cats

    Rande Smitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Another study revealed that having a cat could benefit its owner’s health. Researchers observed a lowered risk of heart disease among people with cats. 

    As veterinary pathologist Lawrence McGill explained to Medical News Today, one possible reason is that cats don’t require too much hands-on attention compared to dogs. It then leads to lower stress levels for the owner, which decreases the risk of cardiovascular issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    This Is Hilarious 😂 And Awesome

    This Is Hilarious 😂 And Awesome

    Dominic Mungillo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    My Cat Would Kill Me If I Did That With Her

    My Cat Would Kill Me If I Did That With Her

    Richard Michael Killian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    garyavekukk avatar
    GEA
    GEA
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Explosion of claws and teeth in minus two, one....

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Mine Loves My Laundry Basket 😩😩

    Mine Loves My Laundry Basket 😩😩

    Consciously Mini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    A study from the Fauna Communications Research Institute in North Carolina found that a cat’s purring can be therapeutic for humans. 

    Researchers analyzed the purring frequencies of 45 different species of cats, which is between 20 to 50 hertz. The findings reveal that such frequencies are close to the range of ultrasound therapy. 
    #10

    Horror😛

    Horror😛

    Salman Sahi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    I Have The Pawah!

    I Have The Pawah!

    Lawrence Saggese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    garyavekukk avatar
    GEA
    GEA
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One on the bottom left is doing "singing in the rain".

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Looks More Like The Cat Vom Dash To Me Lol

    Looks More Like The Cat Vom Dash To Me Lol

    Cheryl Antaya Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    A study conducted by Indiana University professor Jessica Gall Myrick found that simply looking at cat videos can improve one’s mood

    Some participants of her research reported feeling more “energetic” and “positive” after seeing a cat video online. Others had fewer negative emotions like anxiety, sadness, and annoyance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Precious Little Healer

    My Precious Little Healer

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    My Cat Likes Soda Bottles. She Thinks The Hiss Is Scary Tho

    My Cat Likes Soda Bottles. She Thinks The Hiss Is Scary Tho

    Theresa Sweeney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    garyavekukk avatar
    GEA
    GEA
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mine do this but they kill and chomp the empty bottles.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Ohhhh The Left One Has Heart Shaped Nose!!!😻😻

    Ohhhh The Left One Has Heart Shaped Nose!!!😻😻

    Landon Sullivan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jack23458 avatar
    Mavis
    Mavis
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like that he waited for the cats to decide and he didn't try to force them. The man knows cats.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Many people prefer having cats as pets because of how much cheaper they are to own and maintain. 

    According to the Southern Arizona Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center, having a cat neutered or spayed can cost an average of $145. However, the cost for the same procedure for a dog can range between $190 to $220.

    #16

    I Call The Flies That Die On My Floor Nigel. He Should Be Very Happy

    I Call The Flies That Die On My Floor Nigel. He Should Be Very Happy

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #17

    Everytime 😭

    Everytime 😭

    Moni Hatcher Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aurifairy03 avatar
    𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊 (𝚜𝚑𝚎/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢)
    𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊 (𝚜𝚑𝚎/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cat: “I have eaten 11 cotton wool buds, 7 hair ties, chewed the corner of the bath mat and eaten a cockroach. Enjoy debt sucka!!!”

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    I Think My Mom Had One Like This For Our Dog When I Was Growing Up!

    I Think My Mom Had One Like This For Our Dog When I Was Growing Up!

    Consciously Mini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Cats are also better at helping eliminate common house pests, making them a favorite among many pet owners. They are natural hunters, primarily preying on rats, flies, moths, and roaches. 
    #19

    I Would’ve Done The Same 🥲

    I Would’ve Done The Same 🥲

    Samantha Rushton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Pet Be Like : Youre The Problem, U Should Die 🤣

    Pet Be Like : Youre The Problem, U Should Die 🤣

    Sam Howard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Better Yet, Bring Them Somewhere Safe

    Better Yet, Bring Them Somewhere Safe

    Nåhøm Múlûgétä Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    As pointed out by small-animal expert Christina Donelly, cats are also innately cleaner. Part of their instincts is to dig a small ditch and bury their droppings to hide their territory from potential predators. 

    Most pet owners will likely agree that having litter boxes is much more convenient than having to scoop up dog poop from the ground.

    #22

    *purr In Water*

    *purr In Water*

    Quad Tap In Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    *oc* So Real

    *oc* So Real

    Emily Musser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Meownager

    Meownager

    Alexa Oh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    You Also Receive Dead Birds, Vomit On Carpet, 3am Zoomies

    You Also Receive Dead Birds, Vomit On Carpet, 3am Zoomies

    Jaime Janusz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    How Could It Not?

    How Could It Not?

    Darren Ho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Angelica Soria Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    That Is Soooo Cute

    That Is Soooo Cute

    Bri Leě Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Nooo Don’t Do This To Your Car It’ll Grow Up To Be A Functioning And Well Rounder Member Of Society

    Nooo Don’t Do This To Your Car It’ll Grow Up To Be A Functioning And Well Rounder Member Of Society

    Susan Shineon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Always. If They Only Let Me Catch Them

    Always. If They Only Let Me Catch Them

    Jessica Kallhoff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Also, Me Teaching My Cat American English: “- American. Cat. - Treats.”

    Also, Me Teaching My Cat American English: “- American. Cat. - Treats.”

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sergyyeltsen avatar
    Sergy Yeltsen
    Sergy Yeltsen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I remember seeing a pic somewhere of a cat at the vet with his owner, who was pointing out where he registered on the chonky chart. It was not at the "normal weight" end. :P

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #32

    Dance, Kitty, Dance!

    Dance, Kitty, Dance!

    Becky Coleman Kyzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    garyavekukk avatar
    GEA
    GEA
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can't be real, surely? Otherwise that is the most coincidentally lucky pic ever.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #33

    Puurrrrfect Relationship ❤

    Puurrrrfect Relationship ❤

    Chia-Chia Ho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Other People's Drama Is Okay 😅😆😂

    Other People's Drama Is Okay 😅😆😂

    Quad Tap In Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #35

    Same Bruh

    Same Bruh

    Kat Pearsall Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Nathan Boulton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Why Is The Black One So Handsome Though. He Thinks He's A Pop Star 🤣

    Why Is The Black One So Handsome Though. He Thinks He's A Pop Star 🤣

    Heather Hurt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Can Just Hear That Kitten Screaming. 😂😂😂

    I Can Just Hear That Kitten Screaming. 😂😂😂

    Sania Malik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #39

    That’s An Ewok

    That’s An Ewok

    Heather Grabow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #40

    Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Funny-Memes-I-Could-Tag-My-Cat-In

    Nicole Sapia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It looks like somebody put some googly eyes on top of the bird's beak.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #41

    My Cat At 3 Am Purring On My Pillow

    My Cat At 3 Am Purring On My Pillow

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Confirmed

    Confirmed

    Hope Aguilera Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Cat's Gotta Cat

    Cat's Gotta Cat

    Lawrence Saggese Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    I'm Awake At 4 30am Cos That's When My Alarm Goes Off

    I'm Awake At 4 30am Cos That's When My Alarm Goes Off

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Lmfao It’s Me

    Lmfao It’s Me

    Michelle Woodman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #46

    Lmaoooo

    Lmaoooo

    Michelle Klimpsch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    If I Were A Cat I’m Sure My Cat Would Beat Me In A Fight

    If I Were A Cat I’m Sure My Cat Would Beat Me In A Fight

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Why A Magnet? Seems It Could Be Dangerous

    Why A Magnet? Seems It Could Be Dangerous

    Awonfor Lentini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Scrolled Past, Then Burst Out Laughing As My Brain Caught Up

    Scrolled Past, Then Burst Out Laughing As My Brain Caught Up

    Minni Sha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Nursing A Difficult Patient When You Are Already A Half Hour Late In Knocking Off And Its Almost Midnight

    Nursing A Difficult Patient When You Are Already A Half Hour Late In Knocking Off And Its Almost Midnight

    Salman Sahi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Free The Homie, He Didn't Do Anything! 😂

    Free The Homie, He Didn't Do Anything! 😂

    Nga-Yee Tang Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #52

    I Have A Beautiful Demon And Terrifying Idiot

    I Have A Beautiful Demon And Terrifying Idiot

    Michelle Klimpsch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Me Too

    Me Too

    Bri Leě Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aurifairy03 avatar
    𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊 (𝚜𝚑𝚎/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢)
    𝙻𝚞𝚗𝚊 (𝚜𝚑𝚎/𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚢)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have to do 30 sit ups in my dance class.. ON A BARE WOODEN FLOOR. I can do a sit up just fine but MY POOR TAILBONE

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    I Had A Cat That Looked Like That But She Was Smaller. I Still Miss Her

    I Had A Cat That Looked Like That But She Was Smaller. I Still Miss Her

    Consciously Mini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Not Normally A Very Fast Moving Item. They Tend To Stay On The Shelf For Ages

    Not Normally A Very Fast Moving Item. They Tend To Stay On The Shelf For Ages

    Darren Ho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Bad Cat Stuff 🤷🏻‍♀️ They Friggin Love It

    Bad Cat Stuff 🤷🏻‍♀️ They Friggin Love It

    Melissa Fingland Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Kittah Toes! 😍

    Kittah Toes! 😍

    Melanated Muse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Council Of Cattos

    Council Of Cattos

    سویرا فاطمہ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    I Like The Little Slippers

    I Like The Little Slippers

    Quad Tap In Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    She Is The Most Beautiful In The Mornings

    She Is The Most Beautiful In The Mornings

    Jessica Kallhoff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    garyavekukk avatar
    GEA
    GEA
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clean my litter tray, I've pooped in it. And even I don't like the smell.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!