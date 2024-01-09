ADVERTISEMENT

Continuing with the sudden trend of cute animals, cute cats make an appearance this time around. Because you can’t overdose on cuteness (not that we’re aware of) and there is certainly a lot of benefit from it.

And if you need solid, empirical proof, then keep on scrolling and feel the stress go away while you gain a more positive outlook on today (and mayhaps life as well). Because cats rule the internet for a reason.

The Way My Cat Looks At Me When He Is Comfy

ghijarising Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
23 minutes ago

This is the "Since you're going to the kitchen can you bring me back a snack" look.

Old Photo Of My Cat (Can You Find Her?)

meeeepmooooop Report

Enjoying The Winter Sun

Milgerardo Report

My Wife Took A Photo Of Her Cat. It’s Her Finest Work

boymandudester Report

Paws

reddit.com Report

I Was Accosted By This Criminal While Having My Coffee Today

Celestron5 Report

I’m Trying So Hard Not To Foster Fail This Little Cutie

f0ughttheg00dfight Report

Lilu My Cat

bitesizedmeathead Report

The Feet

reddit.com Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
26 minutes ago

This is definitely a rare and very beautiful example of a "Cabbit", the omnivorous cat/rabbit hybrid.

He Thought This Was His Bed

Whiskersandmittens_ Report

Meet Ruby

cadrinnnn Report

Cheddar Bay Biscuit Is Illegal

cinnaska Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
14 minutes ago

Have you heard about CBB? Cure for whatever ails you.

The Kittens From Under The Shed Have Broken Out Of Containment And Are Taking Over The House

hngr4thegr8light Report

Seatbelt Was Too Big,so We Improvised!

Cats_are_happiness_2 Report

You May Ask Doom One Question

CanaryMysterious2428 Report

This Is Ollie ( 5 Years Old). Anyone Else Have A Soft Spot For Black Cats? (Oc)

jeanieboulet1 Report

LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
19 minutes ago

My older girl is a void! Her name is Kohl, because I'm a geology nerd XD (kohl = ground-up stibnite)

My Cat Cookie, A Beacon Of Grace

Broeckchen89 Report

Cookie

andreealiviaaa Report

Little Ginger Pumpkin Criminals

katherinemot Report

Pretty Girl On Her Birthday

MelodyPlusML Report

Found Him Sleeping Like This

Legitimate-Drift Report

Pallas's Cat Born In Helsinki Zoo

Pontus_Pilates Report

Meet Kira, Cannot Handle Her Cuteness

PhoenixRisingSC Report

Get The Handcuffs

dazzleduck Report

Prison Band! Doc, Flop, Nike And Flip Have Decided To Use Their Incarceration Time To Form A Band. Unfortunately, They All Want To Be On The Drums!

harperking Report

This Small Criminal Doesn’t Have A Name Yet To Stand Trial. (Her Half Sister Name Is Luna Like The Moon)

420plantsarelife Report

Local Shelter Picked Up This Momma And Her Gang Of 11 Criminals

cyberentomology Report

Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
10 minutes ago

Momma needed a break! Thank goodness for local shelters!

Baby

hannalii Report

Please Look At Him

hannalii Report

Photosynthesizing

rickjameson6969 Report

She Likes Her New Donut

kaminabis Report

Mama Was In Labor For An Extra Hour With This One. She Knows It Was Worth It ❤️

mayaknix Report

The Cat Waiting For Us On Our Bed

Chip-0161 Report

Little Baby Gherkin Relaxing After A Bottle And A Good Poop

Roobix9 Report

Farm Kitten Discovers Humans Aren't So Bad

Papa_Smurf_247 Report

Denies All Charges

Nami_ninja Report

I Found Their Secret Lair!

thesassycpa Report

"Guilty Of Being Smol? Me? Do I Look Guilty To You?

Tencentury Report

Tired Out From All His Crimes

TheProdigaPaintbrush Report

Here Is My Cat I Love Him So Much

Financial_Border_782 Report

My Cat Is Too Cute

BathroomStraight3483 Report

Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

Growle Report

This Is My Son, Do You Like Him?

InfiniteTour8344 Report

My Mom Is A Caretaker For A Woman Who Takes Care Of Barn Cats. This Is Her View Every Morning

Anxious_Pin_2755 Report

My New Stray Kitten. Sorry For The Hairy Leg

Arghman21 Report

She Was Supposed To Get Her Eye Taken Out, But The Surgeon Saved Her Eye. She Came Out Of Anesthesia, Broke Out Of Her Carrier, And Made It An Awkward Ride Home

Dirgonite Report

🙄

bcrown22 Report

I’m Fostering These 3 Bad Boys. Don’t Let Those Innocent Faces Fool You

Shipcasa Report

She So Smol (12gm Protein)

Ok-Following-6370 Report

I Have An Illegally Small Cat

Queensabs Report

Arrested For Scratching My Face With Sandpaper Tongue

oksnowman Report

Say Hi To Wendy!

jammerjoint Report

Found This Gremlin In The Woods And Now I Scoop Her S**t 💓

pleasedontsaytigs Report

Guys Look At My Cat

Full_Shallot_7210 Report

Omg Some Other Girl Just Stole My Fiancés Heart!!!!!!!!

oldnboredinaz Report

My Great Grandmothers Cat Beatrice (1930s)

skellycreeper Report

A Whole Box Of Them

bree12341234 Report

You Might Find It Hard To Believe, But This Cat Is My Colleague. I Work At A Pet Supplies Company, And The Mr.cat Is The Exclusive Model For Our Product Promotional Images. He Also Takes On The Responsibility Of Supervising Our Work And Keeping An Eye On Us When We Use The Restroom. His Name Is Yuki

Pheobbiani Report

