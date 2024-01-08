With that said, enjoy the show and be sure to share it to prevent a calamity.

As is with memes and a number of other things on the internet, cute animals are a constant here and this cannot be overstated. The very fabric of the internet would go haywire if we were to remove even a handful of cute animal pictures, let alone in its entirety.

I don’t think this particular topic needs any introduction at this point. Just go and indulge. You know you want to.

#1 Sheepish Smile Share icon

#2 When The Lettuce Is Just Right Share icon

#3 Baby Deer... So Tiny Share icon

So, why do folks like cute animals? Would you be surprised to learn that it’s likely evolution and how our brain is built? In an article by Psychology Today, Dr. Hal Herzog discusses how beauty affects the moral standing of various species and how a beauty bias can influence the unconscious attribution of more socially desirable traits to more attractive people.

#4 The Majestic Appearance Of A Baby Seagull Share icon

#5 Cute Baby Lamb Share icon

#6 Hi There Little Guy Share icon

This explains why humans end up caring more about cute animals than less cute ones. The article speculates that it might be caused by the fact that cute animals remind us of human babies. Animals with characteristics like big eyes and soft facial features can trigger parental care instincts. In other words, that’s why you melt at the sight of adorableness. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 One Of The Top Stud Mice At My Mousery Smiling For Photos Share icon

#8 Lamb Born 15min Ago: Hello World! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 It's Finally Happened. I've Seen The Cutest Thing Ever Share icon

Another explanation could be the so-called “Beauty Is Good Stereotype,” or, in scientific terms, an attractiveness bias. Researchers already knew of the human tendency to view attractive people as more intelligent and competent compared to those less appealing, so they did the same testing with cute animals.

#10 Hi There Share icon

#11 A Very Little Visitor Rested In My Tree Share icon

#12 Found This Little Guy At Work Today Share icon

The end result of that study was that the participants showed a tendency to be more concerned about beautiful animals than the not-so-beautiful ones, despite their ability to suffer or experience pleasure all the same, and regardless of whether they could pose a potential threat towards humans. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Arctic Hares Are Very Cute In A Snowball Type Of Way Share icon

#14 Bowl Of Baby Otters Share icon

#15 You Don't Have To Be Big To Be Mega Cute Share icon

There was even a follow-up study that aimed to fill in the gaps and compensate for the shortcomings of the first study. That one also confirmed that beauty is kind and that folks have a tendency to view and assume more beautiful animals in a more positive light.

#16 Felines Stretching Share icon

#17 When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort Share icon

#18 This Cute Little Guy Weighs Only 2gm Share icon

But why does any of this matter? Interestingly enough, consider animal rights organizations—wouldn’t they be able to possibly get more donations if they use particular pictures? Maybe ones that were once ugly pictures of endangered species, but got visually manipulated to look more attractive? It is a certain kind of marketing that might prove very effective. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Is No Cookie Jar, This Is My Battle Armor Share icon

#20 The Adorable Horse Fell Asleep On The Feet Of The Vet While He Was Talking To His Owners Share icon

#21 S M O L Share icon

And, hey, there’s more to cute animals than just having an evolutionary bias. Cute animals have the potential of increasing marital satisfaction. All you need is six months of conditioning. And that’s not just satisfaction with their spouses but overall with the marriage.

#22 Fox Is Gonna Make A Good Soup Share icon

#23 Can’t Tell The Difference Share icon

#24 Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today Share icon

Other benefits include images of cute animals managing to lift one’s mood, in turn building resilience to negative effects and being more inclined to work towards a brighter future. In fact, videos of cute animals are strong mood changers which can trigger “upward positivity spirals” thus encouraging life satisfaction and resilience to stress. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Took This At My Local Zoo Share icon

#27 I Booped A Deer Share icon

Oh, and yeah, watching cute animals relieves stress. Lastly, there is evidence that cute animals might boost productivity. Folks who are exposed to cute animal pics before and after work tasks tend to get more done and generally perform because it narrows their focus.

#28 Cutest Troublemaker Share icon

#29 Little Guy Wants A Hug Share icon

#30 Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It Share icon

So, enjoyed the abundant cuteness? Why not express that feeling in the comment section below! And it doesn’t have to stop there as there is more where that came from.

#31 The Opossom Is Able To Withstand Up To 80 Rattlesnake Bites. Thanks To Him, There Is An Antidote To Snake Venom. They Don't Get Rabies And They Eat Ticks. They're Your Friend Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 This Adorable Japanese Flying Squirrel Share icon

#33 This Leopard Cub & Their Mom In Front Of The Camera Share icon

#34 Baby Donkeys Are Just Too Cute Share icon

#35 Ocelot Kitten, Just Look At Those Paws! Share icon

#36 This Baby Seal Share icon

#37 Front View Photo Of Platypus Share icon

#38 This World Doesn't Deserve Larry Share icon

#39 A Rescued Baby Beaver Share icon

#40 A Handful Of Kevin Share icon

#41 A Ridiculously Photogenic Llama At An Airbnb In New Zealand Share icon

#42 My Handsome Man In A Rainbow Spot Share icon

#43 Found In Backyard: A Rare And Endangered Peregrine Falcon—the Fastest Bird On The Continent (The Wildlife Commission Reunited Him With His Family) Share icon

#44 This Baby Sloth Gives Me Cute Aggression!!! Share icon

#45 Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On Share icon

#46 This Calf Being A Derp Share icon

#47 This Is The Bearded Reedling. Isn't It The Cutest Roundest Bird Ever Share icon

#48 Ratatouille Share icon

#49 Plomp Share icon

#50 Finalists For Comedy Wildlife Photography 2023 Share icon

#51 The Underside Of My Picnic Table Has Become A Frog Condo. Dunnellon Florida Share icon

#52 Meet Max Share icon

#53 Meet My First Rabbit Ever, Bunbun! Share icon

#54 Life Is Tiring Share icon

#55 My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats Share icon

#56 Babies Leaving Their Nest Share icon

#57 Yesterday In The Park We Had Visitors , Or Were We Visiting Them? Share icon

#58 Baby Moo Share icon

#59 This Is The Fattest Polar Bear In Alaska. His Name Is Fat Albert And He Lives In A Village Named Katovik. He Weights Over 1,000lbs! Share icon

#60 Forgot My Scarf At A Park, Went Back And Found This Little Fella Share icon

#61 This Hedgehog With Really Long Ears Share icon

#62 Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf Share icon

#63 Look At That Little Chunker Share icon

#64 [oc]my Little Pet Squirrel Sleeping :) Share icon

#65 Bunny Spam!! Her Name Is Angel 😇 She Just Turned 3 Yrs Old! Share icon

#66 (Not My Hammy) Does Anyone Else’s Hamster Push You Away With Their Tiny Arms When You Try To Kiss Them?🥺🤣 Share icon

#67 Dear Diary, It’s Day 64 Of Testing If The Water Bottle Can Be Pouched. It Didn’t Happen Today Share icon

#68 Let Go…. Spider Monkey! Share icon

#69 I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute Share icon

#70 Family Of Racoons In My Yard Share icon

#71 Mouse Share icon

#72 Flappy Asks If You Would Lend Him Money Share icon

#73 Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently Share icon

#74 She Is The Cutest Chocolate Easter Bunny Share icon

#75 Baby Mango Share icon

#76 Blessed Rat Doing A Cute Grin Share icon

#77 Blessed Snake Share icon

#78 My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween Share icon

#79 3 Day Old House Hippo Share icon

#80 This Lion Cub, Full After Eating Share icon

#81 Meet Otis, The 2021 Champion And Four Times Winner Of "Fat Bear Week" At Alaska's Katmai National Park Share icon

#82 Took This Photo At A Zoo In England, I Don't Think I've Ever Seen Softer Eyes Share icon

#83 Say Hello To My New Boy :) Share icon

#84 Red Eyed Crocodile Skinks, Definitely Not Baby Dragons Share icon

#85 Albino Raccoon Share icon

#86 (Oc) I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute Share icon

#87 Sassy Panda Share icon

#88 Sheep Invasion Share icon

#89 Miss Beans Cuteness Share icon

#90 Comment Your Pics Of Meerkat Hammies I Need The Serotonin Boost Share icon

#91 Hands You A Lemon. I- I- Mean A Handful Of Baby Hams! Share icon

#92 My Hamster Is Sleeping In Her Ceramic Food Bowl. Is This Normal? Share icon

#93 I Have Been Told Hyenas Are Ugly, But Does This Look Ugly To You? Share icon

#94 We Had An Unexpected Guest Today Share icon

#95 Ralphie Says Hello! Share icon

#96 I Love Pinching His Face Share icon

#97 Baby Giraffe In Tennessee...no Spots! Might Be The Only One On Earth Share icon

#98 These Two Girls Aren’t Very Friendly Yet, But They Still Like To Chomp On My Hand Share icon

#99 A Perfect Sphere Share icon

#100 One Of The Calves Having A Rest Share icon

#101 My Polka-Dotted Lizard, Metric Share icon

#102 Saw This Beauty Yesterday😍 [oc] Share icon

#103 Comfort Snek :p Share icon

#104 Two Rex Bunnies 🐰🐇 Share icon

#105 This Is Nellie, She Has The Best Ears Share icon

#106 Post Your Favorite Orb Forms Of Your Hamsters In Replies Share icon

#107 I Was Having An Anxiety Attack, So I Took Kiwi Out For Some Crucial Hamster Therapy And He Peed On My Leg. This Is The Face Of A Criminal Share icon

#108 Here's To A Full Year With Penny The Opossum! She Is Not A Pet But An Unreleasable Educational Animal Who Is Perfect In Every Way Share icon

#109 Why Won’t My Bunny Explore? Share icon

#110 Aroma, One Of The Amazing Animals I Get To Work With As A Zookeeper! Share icon