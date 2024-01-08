ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t think this particular topic needs any introduction at this point. Just go and indulge. You know you want to.

As is with memes and a number of other things on the internet, cute animals are a constant here and this cannot be overstated. The very fabric of the internet would go haywire if we were to remove even a handful of cute animal pictures, let alone in its entirety.

With that said, enjoy the show and be sure to share it to prevent a calamity.

#1

Sheepish Smile

Sheepish Smile

lnfinity Report

#2

When The Lettuce Is Just Right

When The Lettuce Is Just Right

reddit.com Report

#3

Baby Deer... So Tiny

Baby Deer... So Tiny

Lil_Jazzy Report

So, why do folks like cute animals? Would you be surprised to learn that it’s likely evolution and how our brain is built?

In an article by Psychology Today, Dr. Hal Herzog discusses how beauty affects the moral standing of various species and how a beauty bias can influence the unconscious attribution of more socially desirable traits to more attractive people.
#4

The Majestic Appearance Of A Baby Seagull

The Majestic Appearance Of A Baby Seagull

tyomateee2 Report

#5

Cute Baby Lamb

Cute Baby Lamb

vladgrinch Report

#6

Hi There Little Guy

Hi There Little Guy

won-an-art-contest Report

This explains why humans end up caring more about cute animals than less cute ones. The article speculates that it might be caused by the fact that cute animals remind us of human babies. Animals with characteristics like big eyes and soft facial features can trigger parental care instincts. In other words, that’s why you melt at the sight of adorableness.

#7

One Of The Top Stud Mice At My Mousery Smiling For Photos

One Of The Top Stud Mice At My Mousery Smiling For Photos

Starlightriddlex Report

#8

Lamb Born 15min Ago: Hello World!

Lamb Born 15min Ago: Hello World!

TheRoach Report

#9

It's Finally Happened. I've Seen The Cutest Thing Ever

It's Finally Happened. I've Seen The Cutest Thing Ever

BusyBusyBizzy Report

Another explanation could be the so-called “Beauty Is Good Stereotype,” or, in scientific terms, an attractiveness bias.

Researchers already knew of the human tendency to view attractive people as more intelligent and competent compared to those less appealing, so they did the same testing with cute animals.
#10

Hi There

Hi There

_dreamy_dancer_ Report

#11

A Very Little Visitor Rested In My Tree

A Very Little Visitor Rested In My Tree

kuzumby Report

#12

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Found This Little Guy At Work Today

Boyinthecorn Report

The end result of that study was that the participants showed a tendency to be more concerned about beautiful animals than the not-so-beautiful ones, despite their ability to suffer or experience pleasure all the same, and regardless of whether they could pose a potential threat towards humans.

#13

Arctic Hares Are Very Cute In A Snowball Type Of Way

Arctic Hares Are Very Cute In A Snowball Type Of Way

iklegemma Report

#14

Bowl Of Baby Otters

Bowl Of Baby Otters

reddit.com Report

#15

You Don't Have To Be Big To Be Mega Cute

You Don't Have To Be Big To Be Mega Cute

iklegemma Report

There was even a follow-up study that aimed to fill in the gaps and compensate for the shortcomings of the first study.

That one also confirmed that beauty is kind and that folks have a tendency to view and assume more beautiful animals in a more positive light.
#16

Felines Stretching

Felines Stretching

Random_Average_Human Report

#17

When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort

When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort

atodaso Report

#18

This Cute Little Guy Weighs Only 2gm

This Cute Little Guy Weighs Only 2gm

JettMe_Red Report

But why does any of this matter? Interestingly enough, consider animal rights organizations—wouldn’t they be able to possibly get more donations if they use particular pictures? Maybe ones that were once ugly pictures of endangered species, but got visually manipulated to look more attractive? It is a certain kind of marketing that might prove very effective.

#19

This Is No Cookie Jar, This Is My Battle Armor

This Is No Cookie Jar, This Is My Battle Armor

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#20

The Adorable Horse Fell Asleep On The Feet Of The Vet While He Was Talking To His Owners

The Adorable Horse Fell Asleep On The Feet Of The Vet While He Was Talking To His Owners

JettMe_Red Report

#21

S M O L

S M O L

Wamdala Report

And, hey, there’s more to cute animals than just having an evolutionary bias.

Cute animals have the potential of increasing marital satisfaction. All you need is six months of conditioning. And that’s not just satisfaction with their spouses but overall with the marriage.
#22

Fox Is Gonna Make A Good Soup

Fox Is Gonna Make A Good Soup

Baskerville84 Report

#23

Can’t Tell The Difference

Can’t Tell The Difference

Girlfromlondon_ Report

#24

Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today

pbmax542 Report

Other benefits include images of cute animals managing to lift one’s mood, in turn building resilience to negative effects and being more inclined to work towards a brighter future.

In fact, videos of cute animals are strong mood changers which can trigger “upward positivity spirals” thus encouraging life satisfaction and resilience to stress.

#25

Took This At My Local Zoo

Took This At My Local Zoo

Fartsprinkle Report

#26

imgur.com Report

#27

I Booped A Deer

I Booped A Deer

razvyor Report

Oh, and yeah, watching cute animals relieves stress.

Lastly, there is evidence that cute animals might boost productivity. Folks who are exposed to cute animal pics before and after work tasks tend to get more done and generally perform because it narrows their focus.
#28

Cutest Troublemaker

Cutest Troublemaker

Excellent-Lecture612 Report

#29

Little Guy Wants A Hug

Little Guy Wants A Hug

lmaosmh Report

#30

Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It

Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It

GoldenChinchilla Report

So, enjoyed the abundant cuteness? Why not express that feeling in the comment section below!

And it doesn’t have to stop there as there is more where that came from.
#31

The Opossom Is Able To Withstand Up To 80 Rattlesnake Bites. Thanks To Him, There Is An Antidote To Snake Venom. They Don't Get Rabies And They Eat Ticks. They're Your Friend

The Opossom Is Able To Withstand Up To 80 Rattlesnake Bites. Thanks To Him, There Is An Antidote To Snake Venom. They Don't Get Rabies And They Eat Ticks. They're Your Friend

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

#32

This Adorable Japanese Flying Squirrel

This Adorable Japanese Flying Squirrel

Gainsborough-Smythe Report

#33

This Leopard Cub & Their Mom In Front Of The Camera

This Leopard Cub & Their Mom In Front Of The Camera

asilvertintedrose Report

#34

Baby Donkeys Are Just Too Cute

Baby Donkeys Are Just Too Cute

ChaserNeverRests Report

#35

Ocelot Kitten, Just Look At Those Paws!

Ocelot Kitten, Just Look At Those Paws!

KoreanThrasher Report

#36

This Baby Seal

This Baby Seal

Luminous_0 Report

#37

Front View Photo Of Platypus

Front View Photo Of Platypus

tyomateee2 Report

#38

This World Doesn't Deserve Larry

This World Doesn't Deserve Larry

Wolfslayer256 Report

#39

A Rescued Baby Beaver

A Rescued Baby Beaver

30_e Report

#40

A Handful Of Kevin

A Handful Of Kevin

Modern-Moo Report

#41

A Ridiculously Photogenic Llama At An Airbnb In New Zealand

A Ridiculously Photogenic Llama At An Airbnb In New Zealand

No_icecream_cake Report

#42

My Handsome Man In A Rainbow Spot

My Handsome Man In A Rainbow Spot

cassisme Report

#43

Found In Backyard: A Rare And Endangered Peregrine Falcon—the Fastest Bird On The Continent (The Wildlife Commission Reunited Him With His Family)

Found In Backyard: A Rare And Endangered Peregrine Falcon—the Fastest Bird On The Continent (The Wildlife Commission Reunited Him With His Family)

Intrepid_Nothing9561 Report

#44

This Baby Sloth Gives Me Cute Aggression!!!

This Baby Sloth Gives Me Cute Aggression!!!

Bubba_duckling Report

#45

Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On

Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On

sloppydog14 Report

#46

This Calf Being A Derp

This Calf Being A Derp

Modern-Moo Report

#47

This Is The Bearded Reedling. Isn't It The Cutest Roundest Bird Ever

This Is The Bearded Reedling. Isn't It The Cutest Roundest Bird Ever

EnigmaKat Report

#48

Ratatouille

Ratatouille

fat_old_boy Report

#49

Plomp

Plomp

Trollfightee Report

#50

Finalists For Comedy Wildlife Photography 2023

Finalists For Comedy Wildlife Photography 2023

6sychonaut Report

#51

The Underside Of My Picnic Table Has Become A Frog Condo. Dunnellon Florida

The Underside Of My Picnic Table Has Become A Frog Condo. Dunnellon Florida

gabrieltwin Report

#52

Meet Max

Meet Max

Atmolam Report

#53

Meet My First Rabbit Ever, Bunbun!

Meet My First Rabbit Ever, Bunbun!

go_getz_em Report

#54

Life Is Tiring

Life Is Tiring

maxjai2 Report

#55

My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats

My Client Asked To Make This Rug With Her Rats

_bbrug_ Report

#56

Babies Leaving Their Nest

Babies Leaving Their Nest

we-vegotmagictodo Report

#57

Yesterday In The Park We Had Visitors , Or Were We Visiting Them?

Yesterday In The Park We Had Visitors , Or Were We Visiting Them?

kleneanni1 Report

#58

Baby Moo

Baby Moo

OoBublesGirloO Report

#59

This Is The Fattest Polar Bear In Alaska. His Name Is Fat Albert And He Lives In A Village Named Katovik. He Weights Over 1,000lbs!

This Is The Fattest Polar Bear In Alaska. His Name Is Fat Albert And He Lives In A Village Named Katovik. He Weights Over 1,000lbs!

Educational_Grab2756 Report

#60

Forgot My Scarf At A Park, Went Back And Found This Little Fella

Forgot My Scarf At A Park, Went Back And Found This Little Fella

Electronic-Hotel-914 Report

#61

This Hedgehog With Really Long Ears

This Hedgehog With Really Long Ears

DaisyDeerling Report

#62

Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf

Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf

Brutally Report

#63

Look At That Little Chunker

Look At That Little Chunker

Kingkrool1994 Report

#64

[oc]my Little Pet Squirrel Sleeping :)

[oc]my Little Pet Squirrel Sleeping :)

kogermax Report

#65

Bunny Spam!! Her Name Is Angel 😇 She Just Turned 3 Yrs Old!

Bunny Spam!! Her Name Is Angel 😇 She Just Turned 3 Yrs Old!

bluberrybunny Report

#66

(Not My Hammy) Does Anyone Else’s Hamster Push You Away With Their Tiny Arms When You Try To Kiss Them?🥺🤣

(Not My Hammy) Does Anyone Else’s Hamster Push You Away With Their Tiny Arms When You Try To Kiss Them?🥺🤣

TheSorrowInOurMinds Report

#67

Dear Diary, It’s Day 64 Of Testing If The Water Bottle Can Be Pouched. It Didn’t Happen Today

Dear Diary, It’s Day 64 Of Testing If The Water Bottle Can Be Pouched. It Didn’t Happen Today

heartwaifu Report

#68

Let Go…. Spider Monkey!

Let Go…. Spider Monkey!

Greedy-You-1147 Report

#69

I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute

I Found This Weird Cat And Duck Society Near A Library, It Confused Me But Was Also Really Cute

deadpegasusx Report

#70

Family Of Racoons In My Yard

Family Of Racoons In My Yard

Duskav3ng3r117 Report

#71

Mouse

Mouse

fat_old_boy Report

#72

Flappy Asks If You Would Lend Him Money

Flappy Asks If You Would Lend Him Money

SquareBobSpongeCrack Report

#73

Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently

Not A Creature Was Stirring, All Through The House - Except For This Mouse Living In Our Christmas Tree, Apparently

Wolferesque Report

#74

She Is The Cutest Chocolate Easter Bunny

She Is The Cutest Chocolate Easter Bunny

christinna67 Report

#75

Baby Mango

Baby Mango

Muzial Report

#76

Blessed Rat Doing A Cute Grin

Blessed Rat Doing A Cute Grin

Doodlepattt Report

#77

Blessed Snake

Blessed Snake

mirrors_are_ugly Report

#78

My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween

My Axolotl Turned Into A Land Salamander. I Decided To Give Him His Gills Back For Halloween

CollieflowersBark Report

#79

3 Day Old House Hippo

3 Day Old House Hippo

eighteightfivesix Report

#80

This Lion Cub, Full After Eating

This Lion Cub, Full After Eating

asilvertintedrose Report

#81

Meet Otis, The 2021 Champion And Four Times Winner Of "Fat Bear Week" At Alaska's Katmai National Park

Meet Otis, The 2021 Champion And Four Times Winner Of "Fat Bear Week" At Alaska's Katmai National Park

reddit.com Report

#82

Took This Photo At A Zoo In England, I Don't Think I've Ever Seen Softer Eyes

Took This Photo At A Zoo In England, I Don't Think I've Ever Seen Softer Eyes

curious_kitten_1 Report

#83

Say Hello To My New Boy :)

Say Hello To My New Boy :)

thedemoncowboy Report

#84

Red Eyed Crocodile Skinks, Definitely Not Baby Dragons

Red Eyed Crocodile Skinks, Definitely Not Baby Dragons

fearo97 Report

#85

Albino Raccoon

Albino Raccoon

rahomremz Report

#86

(Oc) I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute

(Oc) I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute

Leekun95 Report

#87

Sassy Panda

Sassy Panda

CheeseWaliChutney Report

#88

Sheep Invasion

Sheep Invasion

PanZolnierski Report

#89

Miss Beans Cuteness

Miss Beans Cuteness

battlestargal Report

#90

Comment Your Pics Of Meerkat Hammies I Need The Serotonin Boost

Comment Your Pics Of Meerkat Hammies I Need The Serotonin Boost

SamPike512 Report

#91

Hands You A Lemon. I- I- Mean A Handful Of Baby Hams!

Hands You A Lemon. I- I- Mean A Handful Of Baby Hams!

Sylrax Report

#92

My Hamster Is Sleeping In Her Ceramic Food Bowl. Is This Normal?

My Hamster Is Sleeping In Her Ceramic Food Bowl. Is This Normal?

cheesecorpse Report

#93

I Have Been Told Hyenas Are Ugly, But Does This Look Ugly To You?

I Have Been Told Hyenas Are Ugly, But Does This Look Ugly To You?

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

roxy-eastland avatar
Roxy222uk
Roxy222uk
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hyenas are amazing! Google about the females and their genitalia.

#94

We Had An Unexpected Guest Today

We Had An Unexpected Guest Today

Sugarkrill Report

#95

Ralphie Says Hello!

Ralphie Says Hello!

Alert_Okra_5653 Report

#96

I Love Pinching His Face

I Love Pinching His Face

Professional_Mai Report

#97

Baby Giraffe In Tennessee...no Spots! Might Be The Only One On Earth

Baby Giraffe In Tennessee...no Spots! Might Be The Only One On Earth

djcamera Report

#98

These Two Girls Aren’t Very Friendly Yet, But They Still Like To Chomp On My Hand

These Two Girls Aren’t Very Friendly Yet, But They Still Like To Chomp On My Hand

Modern-Moo Report

#99

A Perfect Sphere

A Perfect Sphere

Doctorforaliens Report

#100

One Of The Calves Having A Rest

One Of The Calves Having A Rest

Modern-Moo Report

#101

My Polka-Dotted Lizard, Metric

My Polka-Dotted Lizard, Metric

Mourning_Gecko Report

#102

Saw This Beauty Yesterday😍 [oc]

Saw This Beauty Yesterday😍 [oc]

jarvo30 Report

#103

Comfort Snek :p

Comfort Snek :p

NowakajBlackwing Report

#104

Two Rex Bunnies 🐰🐇

Two Rex Bunnies 🐰🐇

Full-Mulberry5018 Report

#105

This Is Nellie, She Has The Best Ears

This Is Nellie, She Has The Best Ears

wallace320 Report

#106

Post Your Favorite Orb Forms Of Your Hamsters In Replies

Post Your Favorite Orb Forms Of Your Hamsters In Replies

PanZolnierski Report

#107

I Was Having An Anxiety Attack, So I Took Kiwi Out For Some Crucial Hamster Therapy And He Peed On My Leg. This Is The Face Of A Criminal

I Was Having An Anxiety Attack, So I Took Kiwi Out For Some Crucial Hamster Therapy And He Peed On My Leg. This Is The Face Of A Criminal

totoropengyou Report

#108

Here's To A Full Year With Penny The Opossum! She Is Not A Pet But An Unreleasable Educational Animal Who Is Perfect In Every Way

Here's To A Full Year With Penny The Opossum! She Is Not A Pet But An Unreleasable Educational Animal Who Is Perfect In Every Way

Mourning_Gecko Report

#109

Why Won’t My Bunny Explore?

Why Won’t My Bunny Explore?

Ilovemykittycatolive Report

#110

Aroma, One Of The Amazing Animals I Get To Work With As A Zookeeper!

Aroma, One Of The Amazing Animals I Get To Work With As A Zookeeper!

Mourning_Gecko Report

#111

He Was Just Laying There Brah

He Was Just Laying There Brah

youfaguette Report

