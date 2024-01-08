111 Times People Spotted The Cutest Animals And Just Had To Take A Pic Of Them (New Pics)
Sheepish Smile
When The Lettuce Is Just Right
Baby Deer... So Tiny
So, why do folks like cute animals? Would you be surprised to learn that it’s likely evolution and how our brain is built?
In an article by Psychology Today, Dr. Hal Herzog discusses how beauty affects the moral standing of various species and how a beauty bias can influence the unconscious attribution of more socially desirable traits to more attractive people.
The Majestic Appearance Of A Baby Seagull
Cute Baby Lamb
Hi There Little Guy
This explains why humans end up caring more about cute animals than less cute ones. The article speculates that it might be caused by the fact that cute animals remind us of human babies. Animals with characteristics like big eyes and soft facial features can trigger parental care instincts. In other words, that’s why you melt at the sight of adorableness.
One Of The Top Stud Mice At My Mousery Smiling For Photos
Lamb Born 15min Ago: Hello World!
It's Finally Happened. I've Seen The Cutest Thing Ever
Another explanation could be the so-called “Beauty Is Good Stereotype,” or, in scientific terms, an attractiveness bias.
Researchers already knew of the human tendency to view attractive people as more intelligent and competent compared to those less appealing, so they did the same testing with cute animals.
Hi There
A Very Little Visitor Rested In My Tree
Found This Little Guy At Work Today
The end result of that study was that the participants showed a tendency to be more concerned about beautiful animals than the not-so-beautiful ones, despite their ability to suffer or experience pleasure all the same, and regardless of whether they could pose a potential threat towards humans.
Arctic Hares Are Very Cute In A Snowball Type Of Way
Bowl Of Baby Otters
You Don't Have To Be Big To Be Mega Cute
There was even a follow-up study that aimed to fill in the gaps and compensate for the shortcomings of the first study.
That one also confirmed that beauty is kind and that folks have a tendency to view and assume more beautiful animals in a more positive light.
Felines Stretching
When My Daughter's Rat, "Wasabi Bobby", Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort
This Cute Little Guy Weighs Only 2gm
But why does any of this matter? Interestingly enough, consider animal rights organizations—wouldn’t they be able to possibly get more donations if they use particular pictures? Maybe ones that were once ugly pictures of endangered species, but got visually manipulated to look more attractive? It is a certain kind of marketing that might prove very effective.
This Is No Cookie Jar, This Is My Battle Armor
The Adorable Horse Fell Asleep On The Feet Of The Vet While He Was Talking To His Owners
S M O L
And, hey, there’s more to cute animals than just having an evolutionary bias.
Cute animals have the potential of increasing marital satisfaction. All you need is six months of conditioning. And that’s not just satisfaction with their spouses but overall with the marriage.
Can’t Tell The Difference
Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today
Other benefits include images of cute animals managing to lift one’s mood, in turn building resilience to negative effects and being more inclined to work towards a brighter future.
In fact, videos of cute animals are strong mood changers which can trigger “upward positivity spirals” thus encouraging life satisfaction and resilience to stress.
Took This At My Local Zoo
I Booped A Deer
Oh, and yeah, watching cute animals relieves stress.
Lastly, there is evidence that cute animals might boost productivity. Folks who are exposed to cute animal pics before and after work tasks tend to get more done and generally perform because it narrows their focus.
Cutest Troublemaker
Little Guy Wants A Hug
Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It
