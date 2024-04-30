ADVERTISEMENT

Christoph Niemann wears many hats: artist, author, and animator. You've probably seen his work on the covers of big-name magazines like The New Yorker, National Geographic, and The New York Times Magazine. But Instagram is his playground, especially with his 'Sunday Sketches.' There, he works his magic, turning everyday objects into captivating illustrations that connect with people all over the world.

“I try to let the object dictate where I’m going. I pick a random object, put it on my desk, and then just start staring at it, desperately hoping that something clicks. I try to tackle these images with absolutely no plan regarding the end result. I’m searching for an unusual angle that leads to a visual connection that is surprising for me (and the viewer)," the artist told Bored Panda.

