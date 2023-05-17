Whatever your relationship with graffiti art is, you can't argue that creative graffiti will always catch your attention. Beautiful vandalism, we may call it. Don't get us wrong, graffiti tags done with zero effort and consideration do spoil the city's overall image. Even worse when done on memorial sites and tombstones.

However, creative street art (especially done with permission and planning) can make the city even more appealing. Actually, beautiful graffiti art can boost the value of properties in an area! Hence, although we see more pros than cons in graffiti art, too many nuances in society will keep creative graffiti art under the controversial subject umbrella. Nonetheless, thanks to Banksy, who brought prompt attention to street art and showcased that amazing graffiti art can breathe life into the streets, cool street art is now viewed more as a way for people to express themselves rather than vandalism. To be fair, as long as it doesn't hurt anybody and sends a good message, we are all for cool graffiti art.

Below, we've compiled some creative graffiti tags, mostly found on Reddit's Graffiti subreddit and Instagram, that rejuvenate the idea that bare monolith walls are bo-ring! As always, upvote the entries you liked the most and share your thoughts in the comments regarding whether you view graffiti as an expression of art or mischief.