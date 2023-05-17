Whatever your relationship with graffiti art is, you can't argue that creative graffiti will always catch your attention. Beautiful vandalism, we may call it. Don't get us wrong, graffiti tags done with zero effort and consideration do spoil the city's overall image. Even worse when done on memorial sites and tombstones.

However, creative street art (especially done with permission and planning) can make the city even more appealing. Actually, beautiful graffiti art can boost the value of properties in an area! Hence, although we see more pros than cons in graffiti art, too many nuances in society will keep creative graffiti art under the controversial subject umbrella. Nonetheless, thanks to Banksy, who brought prompt attention to street art and showcased that amazing graffiti art can breathe life into the streets, cool street art is now viewed more as a way for people to express themselves rather than vandalism. To be fair, as long as it doesn't hurt anybody and sends a good message, we are all for cool graffiti art.

Below, we've compiled some creative graffiti tags, mostly found on Reddit's Graffiti subreddit and Instagram, that rejuvenate the idea that bare monolith walls are bo-ring! As always, upvote the entries you liked the most and share your thoughts in the comments regarding whether you view graffiti as an expression of art or mischief.

#1

Blesea

Bierrr Report

#2

Did Someone Say Cookie

boriswong Report

#3

MF Doom Graffiti Spotted In Belfast, Ireland

Krabby-paddy Report

#4

This Kind Of Graffiti

Phlogistoned , woskerski Report

#5

Vandals On A Dutch Train

beeman_nl Report

#6

Clean New Piece By Ben Johnson Toronto, CA

ThePeoplesLannister Report

#7

Cheers

sony_m78 Report

#8

Aches Paints And Blends So Clean That It Looks Like A Graphic Design Piece

MattJ_33 , achesdub Report

#9

Hit Up A Legal Wall Today For Some Spray Practice

plobster Report

#10

Lit Piece By Vile

vile_graffiti Report

#11

The Dopest Doom Wall I've Seen So Far. It's Pretty Fresh. I Took This Pic About 3 Days After It Went Up, Denver

RUSTY_LEMONADE Report

#12

Don't Know Who Or Where, But I Like It

Bierrr , Milane Ramsi Report

#13

Somewhere Along The Train Tracks In The Netherlands

Soyus Report

#14

Eyes On The Wall

theseyer Report

#15

Disturbingly Realistic Graffiti

etymologynerd , odeith.com Report

#16

Amazing 3D Graffiti

sivribiber Report

#17

This Kind Of Graffiti

Phlogistoned , odeith.com Report

#18

Mega

Phlogistoned Report

#19

Fuego

Flick__This Report

#20

Kezam

Flick__This Report

#21

Chek

greymatterhiphop Report

#22

Saten TKO

danorobles Report

#23

No Brain No Ego Jellyfish, Me For Scale

LucyButAsAFriend Report

#24

The Simpsons Graffiti

italian_bread0 Report

#25

Vile

boriswong , vile_graffiti Report

#26

Drippy

boriswong , BOOGIE Report

#27

Rever

Flick__This , REVER Report

#28

Day Off Activities. What Do You Guys Think?

miniPanther Report

#29

Person Graffiti

jeancharles.romero Report

#30

Interesting Graffiti

i_talk_to_the_wind Report

#31

Creative Graffiti

adriabatet Report

#32

Creative Graffiti

bmbrs.921 Report

#33

Creative Graffiti

walls_magdeburg Report

#34

A Wall Full Of Anime Graffiti I Spotted On A Street In Port Louis. Glad To Know There's Enough Otakus In Mauritius!

PhantomR9 Report

#35

Nexer

greymatterhiphop Report

#36

One Of The Illest Graffiti Writers I Know, Rime Of MSK/KCW From Perth Amboy, NJ

BornGodbody Report

#37

Raw Wall Graffiti

MENDSone Report

#38

1UP in Lisbon

chicagoose3 Report

#39

Paws, ATX

Stamoshatesmidgets Report

#40

Abandoned DDR Hospital Near Berlin, Germany

yoschii97 , tobo.berlin Report

#41

Spotted On A Bike Ride Yesterday In U.K.

Chris_358 Report

#42

I Will Travel Across The Land Infecting Far And Wide, Eindhoven, The Netherlands

SpliffDragon Report

#43

Painted This Fella On A Legal Wall Today

plobster Report

#44

Found This While Trucking

Mr_Meow_Meows Report

#45

Discovered This Masterpiece In The Middle Of Nowhere

aaronyekce Report

#46

Simpsons Wall

liljacksonj Report

#47

First Wall I’ve Painted Since Becoming A Mum

candiebandit Report

#48

Putting Them Up In Jamaica Queens

marksman96 Report

#49

Lern X Witso X Smetz… Texas

blood_n_gold Report

#50

Noach Always Brings The Heat

Kiorrone Report

#51

Nordio NMG

Blinkebasti83 Report

#52

Went Exploring And Found This

Sink-Strong Report

#53

Human = Garbage (Socal)

lilcrime69 Report

#54

Graffiti

semorthemadone Report

#55

Creative Graffiti

graffitiartpicsbyme Report

#56

Creative Graffiti

point_and_shoot25 Report

#57

Graffiti On A Train In Warsaw, Poland

DesiredDistress Report

#58

Nottingham

Deep-Imagination-334 Report

#59

What You Think About Big Bombs?

caroldragonfly Report

#60

Haunt The Streets!

offic_carmichael Report

#61

Tusune In Philly

starboardbaby Report

#62

Oakland Art Is Elite

cribvby Report

#63

Masek

MaSeKoNe Report

#64

Most

Kiorrone Report

#65

Cybin, Stpaul MN

Frankthetank8 Report

#66

Fikor Swer

Flick__This Report

#67

Colina Del Sol, San Diego

young_edgar17th Report

#68

Krasy (Lisbon, Portugal)

BC4235 Report

#69

Spot Under The Railroad Tracks, Las Vegas NV

Jove702 Report

#70

Interesting Graffiti On Train

graffiti_spotter_austria Report

#71

Graffiti On Car

graffs.de.paris Report

#72

Creative Graffiti

graffity_mon_amour Report

