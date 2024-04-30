ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuing animals not only saves their lives, but also gives yours a sense of purpose.

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

Cat Distribution System Worked Out Well For Me

Cat Distribution System Worked Out Well For Me

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Diana Lopetaitė
Add photo comments
POST

#2

Sammie In Jammies Rescued 4/2/2024

Sammie In Jammies Rescued 4/2/2024

Meet Sammie in Jammies! Little Sammie was surrendered to us at 2 weeks-old because his eye was severely infected and his owner couldn't afford to care for him. Sammie is now one month-old and living his best life in foster care. In another month, he'll be ready for his fur-ever home!

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Cynthia Kelly
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Sometimes Foster Failing Is The Best. Two Of Our Three Rescues, Now Bonded For Life

Sometimes Foster Failing Is The Best. Two Of Our Three Rescues, Now Bonded For Life

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Sandhya Boyd
Add photo comments
POST
#4

This Is Miss Pea, Our Deaf Pitty/Staffy Dog. She Was Rescued After Being Locked And Abandoned By Severely Abusive Owners And Spent A Year In A Foster House Before We Adopted Her

This Is Miss Pea, Our Deaf Pitty/Staffy Dog. She Was Rescued After Being Locked And Abandoned By Severely Abusive Owners And Spent A Year In A Foster House Before We Adopted Her

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
The Alchemist
Add photo comments
POST
#5

She Was Once A Scraggly, Bug Infested Feral Starving To Death. Life Is Better Now And She's Happy And Content

She Was Once A Scraggly, Bug Infested Feral Starving To Death. Life Is Better Now And She's Happy And Content

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Kitty Litter
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload from computerUpload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish