Hey Pandas, Post Your Rescue(s)
Rescuing animals not only saves their lives, but also gives yours a sense of purpose.
Cat Distribution System Worked Out Well For Me
Sammie In Jammies Rescued 4/2/2024
Meet Sammie in Jammies! Little Sammie was surrendered to us at 2 weeks-old because his eye was severely infected and his owner couldn't afford to care for him. Sammie is now one month-old and living his best life in foster care. In another month, he'll be ready for his fur-ever home!
Sometimes Foster Failing Is The Best. Two Of Our Three Rescues, Now Bonded For Life
This Is Miss Pea, Our Deaf Pitty/Staffy Dog. She Was Rescued After Being Locked And Abandoned By Severely Abusive Owners And Spent A Year In A Foster House Before We Adopted Her
She Was Once A Scraggly, Bug Infested Feral Starving To Death. Life Is Better Now And She's Happy And Content
