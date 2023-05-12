We all need a gentle pick-me-up from time to time. We find that going with the classics—looking at cat pics— is a surefire way to brighten up your day.

By order of the Supremely Fluffy Council of Felines, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most heartwarming and wholesome photos of cats from all over Reddit. From pics of kittens to full-grown majestic floofs, they’re bound to make you smile and heal your soul. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and feel free to try to pet the cattos through your screen if they let you.

Bored Panda reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity, to learn about how owners can help their new cats get along with their old pets at home. PDSA Vet Claire Roberts was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on to see what she told us.