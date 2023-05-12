We all need a gentle pick-me-up from time to time. We find that going with the classics—looking at cat pics— is a surefire way to brighten up your day.

By order of the Supremely Fluffy Council of Felines, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most heartwarming and wholesome photos of cats from all over Reddit. From pics of kittens to full-grown majestic floofs, they’re bound to make you smile and heal your soul. Scroll down, upvote your faves, and feel free to try to pet the cattos through your screen if they let you.

Bored Panda reached out to the PDSA, the UK’s leading vet charity, to learn about how owners can help their new cats get along with their old pets at home. PDSA Vet Claire Roberts was kind enough to shed some light on this. Read on to see what she told us.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I've Never Seen A More Expressive Kitty

I've Never Seen A More Expressive Kitty

vladgrinch Report

30points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the bottom left: giveth me catnip, i is your grand overlord and i am too godly to look at your weird beepy rectangle

2
2points
reply
View more comments

“While cats can live happily together in the same house, they don’t necessarily ‘need’ other cats like some other pets who need companionship, so some cats, especially older cats may struggle to accept another furry family member into their home,” PDSA Vet Roberts explained to Bored Panda. 

“When introducing new pets, preparation is key. Carefully managed and patient introductions should give your pets the best chance of getting on well in future. Don’t put them both in the same room and expect them to get along straight away. Just like us, our pets need time to adjust to any newcomers. This process should be done slowly over several days or weeks.”

The vet suggested introducing the pets to each other’s scent before setting up any face-to-face meetings. “For cats, use an old tea towel to stroke each cat with ‘their’ tea towel, paying special attention to their face and cheeks. Then swap the tea towels so that each cat can get used to the other’s scent before meeting. If you have a dog, you could swap their bedding,” Roberts said.
#2

Imagine That : You’re Leaving To Work, And As You Lock Your Door, You’re Greeted With This

Imagine That : You’re Leaving To Work, And As You Lock Your Door, You’re Greeted With This

louisphilb11 Report

28points
POST
green penguin (she/they) <333
green penguin (she/they) <333
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

forget work i'm going to be playing with this cutie all day

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#3

Now That’s A Great Place To Be!

Now That’s A Great Place To Be!

brolbo Report

26points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

The vet walked us through how someone might bring their new kitten or cat home for the very first time. As with everything, preparation and patience are key. You should start off by setting up a safe room for them that has food and water bowls, scratching posts, hiding places, and a litter tray.

“Keep them in this room where they can explore freely and start to familiarize themselves with their new surroundings. You could also set up a pheromone diffuser to help your new cat feel comfortable. Keep your resident cat or dog away at this stage,” the PDSA representative told Bored Panda.

“Once your new cat seems settled, allow the pets to see each other in their separate spaces. Make sure there is a barrier between them so neither one feels they could be in danger— something like a baby gate would work well as long as you make sure they don’t jump over it. This way, they’ll be able to see and smell each other but still feel safe,” she said, adding that the owner should then give both pets the time to adjust and settle.
#4

The Street Is Very Hot, So The Saleswoman Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer

The Street Is Very Hot, So The Saleswoman Allows Kittens To Go Into The Store And Sleep On The Freezer

Swerwin Report

24points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ice cream is completely off limits rn

1
1point
reply
#5

This Guy Found The Best Spot In The Park To Rest

This Guy Found The Best Spot In The Park To Rest

Nightwalker171 Report

24points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She was a human once, but since the cat went to her lap she hasn't moved

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

I Had A Feeling I Was Being Watched And I Looked Over And Saw This Creature Staring At Me From Across The Room

I Had A Feeling I Was Being Watched And I Looked Over And Saw This Creature Staring At Me From Across The Room

littlebittyoctober Report

23points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It doesn't look real

2
2points
reply
View more comments

“You can use food rewards to distract and reward them for calm behavior, but plenty of fuss and praise is always good too. If you’re using food rewards, make sure that both pets are getting some and that they’re not close together, so they don’t think the other might steal their treats.”

Next comes the face-to-face meeting! PDSA Vet Roberts explained that once both pets seem happy in each other’s company, the owner can then take the barrier between them away for short periods at a time. Keeping the situation as calm as possible is essential.

“It’s best not to have lots of other distractions going on as this could add negatively to the situation. Allow your pets to approach each other at their own pace. You can continue to give treats as long as they are far enough apart to not try and take them from each other. Remember to give gentle and calm praise to both pets when they’re settled,” she said. “Supervise closely and watch their body language to make sure they are still happy and comfortable.”
#7

Circle Of Meow

Circle Of Meow

CommonSchemeForYou Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#8

My Little Freya

My Little Freya

nadiagore Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#9

Resistance Is Futile

Resistance Is Futile

ExactlySorta Report

21points
POST
View more comments

However, keep in mind that your pets will still need someplace in the house where they can be alone. Cats really do like having their own space and things.

“Make sure both cats have their own bowls, scratching posts, and litter trays—and having one more litter tray than there are cats works well. If you have dogs, then you can create cat-only areas using baby gates or cat flaps,” PDSA Vet Roberts advised pet owners.

The expert said that it can be easier to introduce a kitten rather than an older cat into the household, however, you should think carefully about what is best for your current pet.

“Kittens are more playful and have more energy which might be stressful for older pets. Make sure as well that you have enough room for a new pet,” Roberts said.

The PDSA has been taking care of pets in need for over 105 years. In 2022 alone, the charity’s vet nurses cared for over 4,600 sick and injured pets every single day.
#10

Daydreamer

Daydreamer

dittidot Report

19points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This kitty has plans to travel far

2
2points
reply
#11

My Kittens Stealing Away My Husband, Any Advice?

My Kittens Stealing Away My Husband, Any Advice?

Kittykatt14333 Report

19points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

Midge And Bird In The Window

Midge And Bird In The Window

DrTautology Report

18points
POST

Cats have been an inseparable part of the internet for pretty much as long as it’s existed. No, really. Know Your Meme points out that people have been sharing pictures of cats online since the days of Usenet.

With the rise of personal blogs and digital cameras in the late 1990s and early 2000s, more and more people could share photos of their pets with people all around the world. The Japanese part of the internet, especially, was completely bonkers about cat blogs due to how popular the animals are in the country.

In 2006, cat meme evolution (aka memevolution) to a meowjestic leap forwards. LOLcats and Caturday became increasingly viral phenomena. Meanwhile, the rising popularity of YouTube meant that people could more easily share videos of their pets online.

LOLcats, in particular, became a sensation after the creation of the I Can Has Cheezburger site in 2007. As time went on, even serious media outlets like TIME Magazine and the BBC reported on the popularity of cat pics on the internet.
#13

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

ReliableRoommate Report

18points
POST
#14

Tiny Floof With Tiny Claws

Tiny Floof With Tiny Claws

orchid_breeder Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#15

Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

Never Shared My Kitten Saffrone Here, She’s 6 Months Old Now

Growle Report

18points
POST

We definitely feel like, so long as the world wide web exists in some shape or form, cat memes and cute photos of our pets are going to continue being an integral part of this.

And even if the internet somehow goes down all over the world (thanks, dystopian AI!), we like to think that we’ll all just continue sharing funny and cute pics in whatever way we can: whether that’s mailing your friend a stack of photos, publishing a long list of floofy felines in the local newspaper, or doing animal finger paintings in literal caves.

According to one study done by Yale researchers in 2007, people tend to disproportionately pay more attention to fellow creatures than to objects. And so, we share with others that which we care about. As it often turns out, what we most care about can be wholesome pics and funny memes of our pets… alongside relatable memes about work, parenting, food, and the like. If the content makes you laugh or go ‘aww,’ it’s even more powerful still.
#16

The Best Photo I Have Of My Boys Yet!

The Best Photo I Have Of My Boys Yet!

Avalllon Report

17points
POST
#17

My Cat Wally Looks Like Wall-E

My Cat Wally Looks Like Wall-E

ihaveacatnamedwally Report

17points
POST
#18

I Caught A Pretty Stray Kitty Cat In My Dslr Camera Trap

I Caught A Pretty Stray Kitty Cat In My Dslr Camera Trap

SecondCropCreative Report

16points
POST
sbj
sbj
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They knew the camera was there. look at that pose

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Obviously, enjoying hundreds of cat pics isn’t the same as raising even one of these brilliant animals. If, for instance, you feel inspired by this article to go rescue an animal from your local shelter, just make sure that you’re going to be able to give it all that it needs.

From buying the right food and paying for vet visits to providing a stimulating environment and giving your new pet the attention it deserves, there’s a lot to keep in mind. You need to be realistic about whether you have the funds and the time to provide a stable forever home.

It also helps if you delve a bit into cat behavior. Though you’ll pick up most things after becoming an owner, it can help to know some general things about the animal.
#19

Welp... That Was Clean But He's So Proud Of Himself I Can't Be Mad

Welp... That Was Clean But He's So Proud Of Himself I Can't Be Mad

thorisabore Report

15points
POST
#20

"I Promise I Will Never Knock Anything Off The Counter. Scout's Honor!"

"I Promise I Will Never Knock Anything Off The Counter. Scout's Honor!"

Kohakuho Report

15points
POST
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Five minutes later: "You should probably do something about that pesky poltergeist."

1
1point
reply
#21

Well It's Been Just Over A Year Since We First Got This Sweet Bundle Of Love And I Figured It Was Time To Post An Update Of Our Time Together

Well It's Been Just Over A Year Since We First Got This Sweet Bundle Of Love And I Figured It Was Time To Post An Update Of Our Time Together

N1ght3ch Report

14points
POST

Ingrid Johnson, a cat behavior specialist and the founder of Fundamentally Feline, previously explained to Bored Panda that cats prefer having options than being forced into anything.

“Whenever we do things like abruptly change brands of cat litter or change their diet it is always best to offer choices rather than forcing them into things," she told us during an earlier interview.

"Cats also prefer humans that allow the cats to dictate the interactions. They do not like to be smothered. Allow the cat to approach and ask for petting rather than forcing it on them," the behavior specialist said.

"Animals are very perceptive, not to mention they can smell the chemical changes in our bodies when we are hormonal, sad, angry, sick, etc.," the cat expert told Bored Panda.
#22

My Wife Brought A Kitten Without Telling Me, I Guess I’ll Keep Her

My Wife Brought A Kitten Without Telling Me, I Guess I’ll Keep Her

Husaren14 Report

14points
POST
Juliet Ware
Juliet Ware
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep the kitten and get rid of the wife? :-)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

A Fluffy Meeting In The Garden (Ron, Harry And Hermione)

A Fluffy Meeting In The Garden (Ron, Harry And Hermione)

Devael88 Report

14points
POST
#24

My Lil Fluff

My Lil Fluff

potatoasseater Report

14points
POST

"Many cats learn that a loud raised voice means bad news and they run to hide. It is ideal to try to minimize such tones in the home as we can be doing a lot to stress out all of our pets even if the discussion is not directed towards them in any way, it can still affect them."
#25

She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

She’s An Old Lady, But When She Looks At Me Like This, She’s My Little Kitten Again

twerking4teemo Report

14points
POST
#26

Straight To Jail

Straight To Jail

ZoeKoly Report

14points
POST
#27

It's A Snow Day

It's A Snow Day

momsarn Report

13points
POST
Nina
Nina
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Last pic he's really looking like "Servant, what is this mess? I am not pleased"

2
2points
reply

Which of these cat pics made you smile the most, dear Pandas? How many pets do you keep at home? When did you first become aware of cat pics as an internet phenomenon? We’d love to hear from you—feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section. And tell your cats we said ‘hi’!
#28

A Foster My Mother In Law Has, I Want To Adopt Her So Bad

A Foster My Mother In Law Has, I Want To Adopt Her So Bad

uniquorn23 Report

13points
POST
#29

Mia's Eyes Day vs. Night

Mia's Eyes Day vs. Night

aldok95 Report

13points
POST
#30

My GF Found This Beautiful Queen Last Night Outside Shivering In The Snow

My GF Found This Beautiful Queen Last Night Outside Shivering In The Snow

Wet_possom Report

13points
POST
#31

The Littlest Fella

The Littlest Fella

Zayyded Report

13points
POST
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Ty Stratton-Quirk
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Master has given Dobby a sock! Dobby is free!"

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

My Mother’s Cat Gave Birth And I Am In Love

My Mother’s Cat Gave Birth And I Am In Love

ExpertAccident Report

13points
POST
#33

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

DisciplineEast3034 Report

12points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the eyes are so beautiful, the ears, the fur,, aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

0
0points
reply
#34

Planning My Demise Or Friendly Eye Contact? Can’t Tell

Planning My Demise Or Friendly Eye Contact? Can’t Tell

angifirstreddit Report

12points
POST
green penguin (she/they) <333
green penguin (she/they) <333
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i'm sorry to inform you of this but it's definitely the first one

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Sometimes I’m Deeply Convinced He’s Actually A Human In A Cat Body

Sometimes I’m Deeply Convinced He’s Actually A Human In A Cat Body

ellioe Report

12points
POST
#36

Would You Risk Your Hands To Give Her A Belly Rub?

Would You Risk Your Hands To Give Her A Belly Rub?

WorldsBestArtist Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#37

Just Adopted My First Kittens And I'm In Love

Just Adopted My First Kittens And I'm In Love

OneHundredNEighteen Report

12points
POST
#38

This Is Pantera, He Is Half The Size Of His Siblings But He Is The Most Hard Core Of Them All!

This Is Pantera, He Is Half The Size Of His Siblings But He Is The Most Hard Core Of Them All!

4_0Cuteness Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#39

Came Back From The Bathroom To Find My Seat Had Been Double Stolen

Came Back From The Bathroom To Find My Seat Had Been Double Stolen

lewisisbrown Report

11points
POST
#40

Probably The Best Kitten Group Picture I'll Ever Take!

Probably The Best Kitten Group Picture I'll Ever Take!

skihard Report

11points
POST
#41

7 Days With Handsome. The Best 7 Days Of My Life!

7 Days With Handsome. The Best 7 Days Of My Life!

gracefultornado Report

11points
POST
#42

What Breed Are These?

What Breed Are These?

zephodhene Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#43

Growing Up So Fast - From Tiny Criminals, Now To Teenage Criminals 🥹

Growing Up So Fast - From Tiny Criminals, Now To Teenage Criminals 🥹

TheChristmasCat Report

11points
POST
#44

Shhhh...if We Don't Move, They'll Never Know We Were Here

Shhhh...if We Don't Move, They'll Never Know We Were Here

ambercs1 Report

11points
POST
cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... and then we will strike, take the catnip and form a triumvirate to run our drug empire!! hooman will become our faithful employee

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Cutie Walked Into My Yard

Cutie Walked Into My Yard

bambi667 Report

10points
POST
#46

My Stealth Bomber

My Stealth Bomber

YutYut6531 Report

10points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Family

Family

purple-circle Report

10points
POST
#48

Lilu My Cat

Lilu My Cat

bitesizedmeathead Report

10points
POST
#49

Cross Eyed Beauty. Her Name Is Ellie

Cross Eyed Beauty. Her Name Is Ellie

StrayNoMoreLA Report

10points
POST
#50

Spotted This Rebel In Iceland. This Is Chewie Wheeling And Dealing At The Flea Market

Spotted This Rebel In Iceland. This Is Chewie Wheeling And Dealing At The Flea Market

tortoiseshitorpesto Report

10points
POST
#51

I'm Spot And I Like To Meow At 6 Am

I'm Spot And I Like To Meow At 6 Am

gratitudeandpeas Report

10points
POST
#52

Everyone Needs To See Baby Salem

Everyone Needs To See Baby Salem

shelbyzieke Report

10points
POST
#53

This Is Comet And I Think I Finally Got The Perfect Picture Of Him

This Is Comet And I Think I Finally Got The Perfect Picture Of Him

Comprehensive-Bus-20 Report

9points
POST
#54

After Finding These 4 Babies Under The Back Porch Then Fostering Them Through The Holidays, I'm Happy To Report That Each Of Them Have Been Adopted Into A Loving Home

After Finding These 4 Babies Under The Back Porch Then Fostering Them Through The Holidays, I'm Happy To Report That Each Of Them Have Been Adopted Into A Loving Home

matchboxthief Report

9points
POST
#55

A Kitten Started Running Toward Me Last Night At A Patio Bar Downtown

A Kitten Started Running Toward Me Last Night At A Patio Bar Downtown

DifferenceBeginning7 Report

9points
POST
#56

My Mom Said She’s Never Really Seen A Cat Sleep Quite Like Ours. I Told Her I See It All The Time Online! Can You Guys Include Some Pics Of Your Cat Laying On Their Backs So I Can Show Her?

My Mom Said She’s Never Really Seen A Cat Sleep Quite Like Ours. I Told Her I See It All The Time Online! Can You Guys Include Some Pics Of Your Cat Laying On Their Backs So I Can Show Her?

alternateuniv Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

I Was Told Mr. Starman Fit Here

I Was Told Mr. Starman Fit Here

Lucheiah Report

9points
POST
#58

You’ve Been Hit By A Smoool Criminal

You’ve Been Hit By A Smoool Criminal

Former_Comfortable88 Report

9points
POST
#59

Little Flynn Is Curious

Little Flynn Is Curious

deniall83 Report

9points
POST
#60

Beanzzs!!!

Beanzzs!!!

floofyboop1 Report

8points
POST
#61

My Roommate’s Photo Of My Cat

My Roommate’s Photo Of My Cat

nagchampaflower Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#62

So This Little Guy Found His Way Into My House?

So This Little Guy Found His Way Into My House?

KrispyKremer29 Report

8points
POST
#63

Excuse Me! Were You Attempting To Use The Bathroom Alone??

Excuse Me! Were You Attempting To Use The Bathroom Alone??

throwawayfeelings7 Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#64

Hazy Was Wondering...if She Might Possibly...have Some Pets?

Hazy Was Wondering...if She Might Possibly...have Some Pets?

grichardson526 Report

8points
POST
#65

This Is Frax. He Is 3 Weeks Old

This Is Frax. He Is 3 Weeks Old

Laney20 Report

8points
POST
#66

Halp! I Never Seen Them Do This Before! What Do I Do?!

Halp! I Never Seen Them Do This Before! What Do I Do?!

ResistRacism Report

8points
POST
Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member