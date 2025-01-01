ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways to show gentle care for your loved ones, and one of the simplest, but also most enjoyable, is to simply tuck them in when they sleep. Our spouses, our children, our parents, our cats... Wait, cats?

Yes, that's absolutely right. After all, they are full-fledged members of our families, and they need care no less than humans. At least on the internet, there is a dedicated community with over 437K devoted members, where you can see plenty of photos of cats lovingly tucked in by their happy owners. Or even doing it themselves.

#1

My Little Baby Before He Got So Big

Tucked kitten nestled under a white quilt, peeking out from brown pillows on a bed.

TimeWarper2012 Report

    #2

    Don’t Normally Post Here But My Orange Boi Has A Kitty Cold

    Cozy tucked kitten under a knitted blanket on a gray couch, eyes peeking out curiously.

    u/2muchparty Report

    #3

    My 18 Year Old Girl And Having A Well Deserved Rest

    Cozy kitten tucked in fluffy blankets, peacefully sleeping.

    MayNotBeMyTale Report

    Bored Panda already reviewed this community more than three years ago, and little has changed since then. The only difference is that there are more members - almost a third more, and significantly more of these incredibly adorable and cozy tucked-in kitties.

    So let's quickly glance at these photos, because just looking at them definitely raises the temperature of the surrounding area by a couple of degrees! Incredibly relevant in winter, isn't it?
    #4

    I Went To Tuck In My Daughter Only To Find This Kittycatcat Had Already Taken Her Place And Gone To Bed

    A kitten tucked in a bunk bed with a stuffed toy beside it, peacefully sleeping in soft lighting.

    ilencalot Report

    #5

    Found This Little One In A Pvc Pipe In My Backyard. Now She Is Helping Me Win Vidya Games!

    A cozy kitten tucked in a towel, sleeping in a wooden box on a desk with a computer monitor and keyboard.

    AllieLikesReddit Report

    #6

    Our Baby Mischief Sleeps With Her Bunny Feet Sticking Out

    Tucked kitten sleeping cozily in a blanket with paws sticking out.

    enl1ghtened1 Report

    If you have ever dealt with any cats, you know for sure that they do love warmth. The thing is that they have special temperature receptors that are activated immediately after birth - so that the still blind tiny kitten can quickly and accurately find its mom, the main source of food, cleanliness and safety at this tender age.

    Over time, however, as the cat grows up, these receptors become even more sensitive - so that the cats can easily track any change in the temperature around them. And even if a loving mother cat is a thing of the distant past - why not warm up in a cozy blanket here and now?
    #7

    I Accidentally Untucked Him And Was Given This Face! (Don’t Worry, He Was Briskly Tucked Back In And Given A Treat For Compensation)

    A kitten cozily tucked under a blanket, looking up with curious eyes.

    ShelingtonBelington Report

    #8

    She's Happy Because I'm Letting Her Help Me Make The Bed

    Tucked kitten under a striped blanket, creating a cozy nest-like setting with soft, warm lighting.

    RoxyDoodleBug Report

    #9

    Her First Day Home 6 Months Ago :)

    Sleeping kitten tucked in with a blanket beside a stuffed toy, capturing a cozy and adorable moment.

    yhrenaj Report

    In addition, if the average body temperature of cats is higher than, for example, that of humans, then at rest it invariably decreases. And since cats love both warmth and lying down - they willingly look for a warm place where they can relax, without losing any of the temperature around them. And we, loving cat owners, help them with this in every possible way, right?

    #10

    Meet Oliver. He Lives For When The Bed Is Made

    Tucked kittens photo of a cute cat peeking out from under a grey blanket.

    anonymous Report

    #11

    Triple Take!

    Three kittens tucked in tiny beds, sleeping peacefully on a wooden floor.

    tubbybubbies Report

    #12

    My Sweet Boy Mufasa Passed Away Monday, Here He Is Tucked In. Gone Too Soon

    A kitten tucked under a paisley blanket, head resting on a patterned pillow, looking cozy and relaxed.

    anonymous Report

    However, the blanket can also pose a certain threat to your pet - after all, while healthy and physically strong kitties are unlikely to face any danger climbing under the blanket, then in the case of older cats, sick ones or little kittens, there is some risk. For example, the cat can get lost in the folds of the fabric, or simply get stuck under the weight of the blanket, if it's actually heavy enough for them.

    So in this case, it's better to take a photo of your pet and after posting the image online for everyone to admire, simply check if there is any risk to their health. And if not - well, let them sleep like that, to their undoubted pleasure.
    #13

    What My Students Can't See While I'm Online Teaching

    Alt text: "Tucked kitten cozy in a blanket on a person's lap wearing a yellow sweater."

    crunchytigerloaf Report

    #14

    The Ultimate Tucked In Kitty

    A cozy bedspread with the outline of tucked kittens beneath.

    JasterMereel42 Report

    #15

    I Don’t Have A BF So This Is What I Wake Up To

    Sleeping kitten tucked under a gray blanket, highlighting adorable tucked-kittens-photos.

    kianario1996 Report

    deadrat avatar
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    BlackCatWithWhiteSocks
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    I have a lovely husband yet I wake up to my two tuxedo furry babies that never leave my side. Hubby is on the other side

    By the way, regarding the publication of photos in the community, there are several simple rules: the image must be of a cat, it must be tucked in, and community members should definitely be civil and strongly refrain from posting any gruesome content.

    Well, quite reasonable rules - so if you want to share a photo of your tucked-in kitty in the comments under this post as well, please make sure to follow these simple rules too. Or just scroll this incredibly warm and cozy list to the end - because all the kitties here definitely deserve purre admiration!
    #16

    When I First Found This Guy He Refused To Sleep On Soft Surfaces. Took Years To Get To This Point

    Tucked kitten under a cozy dog-patterned blanket, sleeping on a dark pillow.

    anonymous Report

    #17

    Meet Fuzzynuckets. He's 6 Today. Found Him Abandoned In A Hole In My Yard Just A Few Hours Old 6 Years Ago

    Tucked kitten under a cozy gray blanket, lying on a purple textured bedspread.

    ecofarian Report

    #18

    My Hooman Kept Me Warm

    Kitten tucked snugly inside a black jacket, peeking out and sleeping peacefully.

    sophie_iRobot Report

    #19

    Catto Is Ready For Bed. Night Night

    A person smiling with a ginger cat tucked in beside them under a grey-striped blanket.

    anonymous Report

    #20

    Cozy On The Way Home After A Teeth Cleaning!

    A kitten tucked snugly in a car seat, secured with a seatbelt and nestled in a soft blanket.

    x_Teferi_x Report

    #21

    Good Night Reddit

    Tucked kittens snuggled together under a floral blanket, showcasing adorable companionship and coziness.

    icant-chooseone Report

    #22

    My Wife Is In The Nursing Home. I Pulled Her Ragged Blanket Off Her Bed. Ticat Misses Her. Me Too, Ti. Me Too

    Close-up of a kitten tucked in a cozy blanket, looking peaceful and warm.

    Mulatto-Butts Report

    #23

    My Special Little Girl Havin A Lil Nap With Me

    Tucked kitten sleeping cozily in a soft beige blanket.

    GuyOnZeCouch92 Report

    #24

    Thought I Had Lost My Kitten! I Looked Everywhere. Turns Out, She Just Went And Tucked Herself Into My Blanket For A Little Cat Nap!

    Sleeping kitten tucked in a cozy pink blanket on a couch in a modern kitchen setting.

    newkittenmama Report

    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Edda Kamphues
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    I have been wondering all morning where my boy had gone, just to find him inside my daughter's blanket. Snug as a bug.

    #25

    Found My Boy All Tucked In On His Own, Fast Asleep. I Guess I Won’t Be Making My Bed Right Now

    A black kitten snugly tucked in bed with gray and blue sheets.

    jodellemicahferland Report

    #26

    Woke Up To Him Pushing His Way Under The Covers, Then He Turned Around And Stuck His Little Head Out!

    Black and white kitten tucked in cozy blankets, peeking out with curious eyes.

    Smelly_Banana Report

    #27

    Came Home And My Grandparents Said To Me, "You Need To See Rocky Right Now"

    A kitten peeking out from under white bed sheets, nestled against pillows.

    DarthMatrixx Report

    #28

    I Got A Kitten, He Came Home Ate Some Food Then Passed Out :d

    Tucked kitten sleeping under a blanket, showcasing its cute black and white fur.

    W366 Report

    #29

    You Don't Even Know How Comfy I Am Right Now

    A black kitten tucked snugly in a soft blanket, winking and looking cozy.

    happylife01 Report

    #30

    It’s Tuna’s Day Off. Please Do Not Disturb

    Tucked kittens photo showing a cozy cat snuggled under a blanket on a sunlit bed.

    RezraRoze Report

    #31

    He Does This Every Time I Make The Bed

    Black and white kitten tucked under a fluffy blanket, peeking with wide eyes.

    anonymous Report

    #32

    New Addition To The Family. Meet, Goose

    A kitten wrapped snugly in a blanket, resting peacefully against a vibrant red background.

    zzzachsquatch Report

    #33

    Our New Quarantine Foster Kitty Has Made Himself Comfortable

    Tucked kittens peeking out from a cozy blanket, showing tiny paws and faces.

    mareastra Report

    #34

    After A Bath Because She Knocked Over The Maple Syrup And Rolled Around In It

    Tucked kittens wrapped in a cozy blanket, looking content and relaxed.

    Legion_of_mary Report

    #35

    My Sheets Are Permanently Covered In Fur, But He’s So Worth It

    White kitten tucked under a soft, black blanket, looking cozy and calm.

    Freudian_Trips Report

    #36

    When We Were Looking For New Roommates, I Put This Photo In The Ad. Safe To Say It Didn’t Take Long To Find Roommates

    A cozy cat tucked in a patterned bed, epitomizing cute tucked kittens photos, with its head peeking out.

    privatevixen Report

    #37

    My Husband Tucks Our Cat In Every Morning Before Leaving For Work. This Is My Favourite Photo

    A kitten tucked under a cozy blue blanket, resting on a textured bedspread.

    pvrplesloth Report

    #38

    This Is Princess. She's So Tolerant Of My Daughter Tucking Her In. Princess Is 14

    A kitten cozily tucked in colorful blankets, looking relaxed and snug.

    www.reddit.com Report

    #39

    My Friends New Kitten Is Loving Blankets

    Tucked kitten wrapped in a colorful blanket, sitting on a sofa.

    AdrianaVargas2025 Report

    #40

    Dreaming Of All The Ankles She's Going To Attack When She Wakes Up

    A kitten tucked cozily in a soft blanket, eyes closed and paws visible, exuding warmth and cuteness.

    aryapoopybutthole Report

    #41

    Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning, Came Home To This

    A kitten is tucked under a plaid duvet, peeking out from a pillow on a bed.

    Pascirex Report

    #42

    Seth Attempted To Tuck Himself In. A+ For Effort, Seth

    Tucked kitten photo with orange cat partially covered by a blue blanket on a patterned bedspread.

    carnal_biped Report

    #43

    I Told My Friend About How Me And My Cat Spoon Each Other Every Night And She Said I Would Fit In Here

    A kitten tucked in bed, snuggled against a person wearing a yellow shirt.

    yothatslaps Report

    #44

    Every Morning I Wake Up To Cuddles From My Pineapple.. He Waits Until I Unravel The Covers For Him And He Nestles Into My Neck

    Woman sleeping with tucked kitten cuddled close on a bed.

    erlac89 Report

