Yes, that's absolutely right. After all, they are full-fledged members of our families, and they need care no less than humans. At least on the internet, there is a dedicated community with over 437K devoted members, where you can see plenty of photos of cats lovingly tucked in by their happy owners. Or even doing it themselves.

There are many ways to show gentle care for your loved ones, and one of the simplest, but also most enjoyable, is to simply tuck them in when they sleep. Our spouses, our children, our parents, our cats... Wait, cats?

#1 My Little Baby Before He Got So Big Share icon

#2 Don’t Normally Post Here But My Orange Boi Has A Kitty Cold Share icon

#3 My 18 Year Old Girl And Having A Well Deserved Rest Share icon

Bored Panda already reviewed this community more than three years ago, and little has changed since then. The only difference is that there are more members - almost a third more, and significantly more of these incredibly adorable and cozy tucked-in kitties. So let's quickly glance at these photos, because just looking at them definitely raises the temperature of the surrounding area by a couple of degrees! Incredibly relevant in winter, isn't it?

#4 I Went To Tuck In My Daughter Only To Find This Kittycatcat Had Already Taken Her Place And Gone To Bed Share icon

#5 Found This Little One In A Pvc Pipe In My Backyard. Now She Is Helping Me Win Vidya Games! Share icon

#6 Our Baby Mischief Sleeps With Her Bunny Feet Sticking Out Share icon

If you have ever dealt with any cats, you know for sure that they do love warmth. The thing is that they have special temperature receptors that are activated immediately after birth - so that the still blind tiny kitten can quickly and accurately find its mom, the main source of food, cleanliness and safety at this tender age. Over time, however, as the cat grows up, these receptors become even more sensitive - so that the cats can easily track any change in the temperature around them. And even if a loving mother cat is a thing of the distant past - why not warm up in a cozy blanket here and now?

#7 I Accidentally Untucked Him And Was Given This Face! (Don’t Worry, He Was Briskly Tucked Back In And Given A Treat For Compensation) Share icon

#8 She's Happy Because I'm Letting Her Help Me Make The Bed Share icon

#9 Her First Day Home 6 Months Ago :) Share icon

In addition, if the average body temperature of cats is higher than, for example, that of humans, then at rest it invariably decreases. And since cats love both warmth and lying down - they willingly look for a warm place where they can relax, without losing any of the temperature around them. And we, loving cat owners, help them with this in every possible way, right? ADVERTISEMENT

#10 Meet Oliver. He Lives For When The Bed Is Made Share icon

#11 Triple Take! Share icon

#12 My Sweet Boy Mufasa Passed Away Monday, Here He Is Tucked In. Gone Too Soon Share icon

However, the blanket can also pose a certain threat to your pet - after all, while healthy and physically strong kitties are unlikely to face any danger climbing under the blanket, then in the case of older cats, sick ones or little kittens, there is some risk. For example, the cat can get lost in the folds of the fabric, or simply get stuck under the weight of the blanket, if it's actually heavy enough for them. ADVERTISEMENT So in this case, it's better to take a photo of your pet and after posting the image online for everyone to admire, simply check if there is any risk to their health. And if not - well, let them sleep like that, to their undoubted pleasure.

#13 What My Students Can't See While I'm Online Teaching Share icon

#14 The Ultimate Tucked In Kitty Share icon

#15 I Don’t Have A BF So This Is What I Wake Up To Share icon

By the way, regarding the publication of photos in the community, there are several simple rules: the image must be of a cat, it must be tucked in, and community members should definitely be civil and strongly refrain from posting any gruesome content. ADVERTISEMENT Well, quite reasonable rules - so if you want to share a photo of your tucked-in kitty in the comments under this post as well, please make sure to follow these simple rules too. Or just scroll this incredibly warm and cozy list to the end - because all the kitties here definitely deserve purre admiration!

#16 When I First Found This Guy He Refused To Sleep On Soft Surfaces. Took Years To Get To This Point Share icon

#17 Meet Fuzzynuckets. He's 6 Today. Found Him Abandoned In A Hole In My Yard Just A Few Hours Old 6 Years Ago Share icon

#18 My Hooman Kept Me Warm Share icon

#19 Catto Is Ready For Bed. Night Night Share icon

#20 Cozy On The Way Home After A Teeth Cleaning! Share icon

#21 Good Night Reddit Share icon

#22 My Wife Is In The Nursing Home. I Pulled Her Ragged Blanket Off Her Bed. Ticat Misses Her. Me Too, Ti. Me Too Share icon

#23 My Special Little Girl Havin A Lil Nap With Me Share icon

#24 Thought I Had Lost My Kitten! I Looked Everywhere. Turns Out, She Just Went And Tucked Herself Into My Blanket For A Little Cat Nap! Share icon

#25 Found My Boy All Tucked In On His Own, Fast Asleep. I Guess I Won’t Be Making My Bed Right Now Share icon

#26 Woke Up To Him Pushing His Way Under The Covers, Then He Turned Around And Stuck His Little Head Out! Share icon

#27 Came Home And My Grandparents Said To Me, "You Need To See Rocky Right Now" Share icon

#28 I Got A Kitten, He Came Home Ate Some Food Then Passed Out :d Share icon

#29 You Don't Even Know How Comfy I Am Right Now Share icon

#30 It’s Tuna’s Day Off. Please Do Not Disturb Share icon

#31 He Does This Every Time I Make The Bed Share icon

#32 New Addition To The Family. Meet, Goose Share icon

#33 Our New Quarantine Foster Kitty Has Made Himself Comfortable Share icon

#34 After A Bath Because She Knocked Over The Maple Syrup And Rolled Around In It Share icon

#35 My Sheets Are Permanently Covered In Fur, But He’s So Worth It Share icon

#36 When We Were Looking For New Roommates, I Put This Photo In The Ad. Safe To Say It Didn’t Take Long To Find Roommates Share icon

#37 My Husband Tucks Our Cat In Every Morning Before Leaving For Work. This Is My Favourite Photo Share icon

#38 This Is Princess. She's So Tolerant Of My Daughter Tucking Her In. Princess Is 14 Share icon

#39 My Friends New Kitten Is Loving Blankets Share icon

#40 Dreaming Of All The Ankles She's Going To Attack When She Wakes Up Share icon

#41 Forgot To Turn The Heating On In The Morning, Came Home To This Share icon

#42 Seth Attempted To Tuck Himself In. A+ For Effort, Seth Share icon

#43 I Told My Friend About How Me And My Cat Spoon Each Other Every Night And She Said I Would Fit In Here Share icon