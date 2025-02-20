ADVERTISEMENT

Life on Earth would be so dull without animals. Lucky for us, there are more than 8 million different species of them on the planet, many of which we might never encounter in our lifetime. From miniature to majestic, graceful to gross, each has its own set of characteristics and quirks. And while most are pretty set in their ways, sometimes they go off the rails and malfunction. Much to the amusement of anyone who has the delight of witnessing it.

Animals Going Goblin Mode is the Facebook page you never knew you needed. It has over 21,000 followers and shares hilarious animal shenanigans. All creatures great and small, caught in the act of being completely unhinged. If you thought some people were crazy, wait until you see what our animal counterparts get up to. Bored Panda has picked the top posts from the page and some might leave you cackling or howling with laughter.