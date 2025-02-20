ADVERTISEMENT

Life on Earth would be so dull without animals. Lucky for us, there are more than 8 million different species of them on the planet, many of which we might never encounter in our lifetime. From miniature to majestic, graceful to gross, each has its own set of characteristics and quirks. And while most are pretty set in their ways, sometimes they go off the rails and malfunction. Much to the amusement of anyone who has the delight of witnessing it.

Animals Going Goblin Mode is the Facebook page you never knew you needed. It has over 21,000 followers and shares hilarious animal shenanigans. All creatures great and small, caught in the act of being completely unhinged. If you thought some people were crazy, wait until you see what our animal counterparts get up to. Bored Panda has picked the top posts from the page and some might leave you cackling or howling with laughter.

#1

A small duckling perched on a human arm appearing playful and cheeky, embodying funny animals in "goblin mode".

Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #2

    Crocodile in a car seat with a man driving, showcasing animals in hilarious situations.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #3

    Two dogs with hilarious expressions, one looking shocked, embodying full "goblin mode" humor.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    TruthoftheHeart
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    I think your lab is trying to tell you that your other dog is a werewolf.

    #4

    A fluffy white bird in a hand, showcasing hilarious animals in goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #5

    Dog in “goblin mode” with eyes closed, relishing a slice of pizza held in front.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #6

    A small bird amusingly rides on a large fluffy dog, showcasing animals going full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #7

    Cat on a bed striking a playful pose, showing off its "goblin mode" antics.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #8

    Cat in "goblin mode," trying to eat a chocolate cupcake through a glass table, tongue and mouth open wide.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #9

    A small green bird humorously rides a tiny skateboard in a playful manner.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #10

    A cat in midair with glowing eyes, embodying goblin mode in a humorous action shot.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #11

    A pink hamster in a comical standing pose, appearing playful and mischievous.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #12

    Dog sitting on a horse, showcasing animals in hilarious goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #13

    Tortoise breaking through a wall, showcasing hilarious animal behavior.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #14

    Dog going "goblin mode," standing with mouth open on car steering wheel, looking excited.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #15

    Wet chickens resting in water, exhibiting hilarious "goblin mode" behavior.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #16

    Dog curiously interacting with a person in a cow costume in a shop.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #17

    A small dog with wide eyes and bubbles on its nose, looking surprised in a comical goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #18

    Dog peeking through ceiling tiles, going full goblin mode, with a playful expression.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #19

    Two dogs going off the rails, one snarling and the other poking fun by sticking out its tongue through a fence.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #20

    Dog covered in mud lying in a muddy hole, depicting animals going full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #21

    Turtle in a bathroom corner, near a toilet, embodying goblin mode playfully.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #22

    A bear in mid-air surrounded by officers, resembling animals going off the rails, near a tree and a trampoline.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #23

    Dog in goblin mode smiling mischievously, after chewing a TV remote, sitting on a wooden floor.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #24

    Dog staring at its reflection in a mirror, appearing surprised and confused, embodying "goblin mode" behavior.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #25

    Cat on green dinosaur sculpture, jumping off in funny "goblin mode" style.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #26

    Bear sitting on deflated red pool toy, surrounded by children's play items, going "goblin mode" outdoors.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #27

    Baboon in goblin mode licking a car window, showing off its playful side in a humorous manner.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #28

    Giraffe sticking its head through a window into a dining room, going full goblin mode with curious diners watching.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #29

    Two pugs in muddy water, one with a playful expression and muddy coat, embodying full "goblin mode."

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #30

    A dog riding on the back of a horse on a rural road, showcasing hilarious animal behavior.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #31

    Snail perched on knife handle, showcasing animals in goblin mode on a wooden table.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #32

    Cat wearing oversized animal paw slippers on blue carpet, embodying hilarious goblin mode.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #33

    Dog on pavement, mouth open in funny expression, going full "goblin mode."

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #34

    A crocodile leaping upright out of the water, exhibiting amusing "goblin mode" behavior in a river setting.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #35

    A rat sitting on the back of a fluffy orange kitten, showcasing animals going off the rails in a playful moment.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #36

    Armadillo inside a house after leaping through a window, showcasing hilarious animal antics.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    katybeggs1 avatar
    Seymoura Butts
    Seymoura Butts
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    He’s awkward. That was his way of showing you how much he wanted to be there.

    #37

    Orange cat lounging on a bed with a humorous expression, embodying full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #38

    Iguana amusingly holding a tortilla in its mouth as a girl looks on, showcasing animals going off the rails.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #39

    Two cats going off the rails as one eagerly licks a treat while the other looks on with wide eyes and tongue out.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #40

    Raccoon riding on an alligator in a pond, showcasing animals in full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #41

    Vintage photo of a scruffy cat embodying "goblin mode," labeled "One Eye Pete" with handwritten "Tough, I am."

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #42

    A small dog with a fluffy coat playfully bites the edge of a wooden table, embodying full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #43

    Dog playfully stuck in an orange chair outdoors, embodying hilarious animal goblin mode antics.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #44

    Lion on a rooftop above a red SUV, showcasing hilarious animal antics.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #45

    Cat in a cardboard mech suit labeled "Mad Cat," showcasing hilarious animal behavior.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #46

    Man in work uniform taking a selfie with a deer in a forklift, showcasing animals going off the rails.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #47

    Cat and dog in goblin mode observing a half-eaten watermelon on a table.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #48

    Cat in front of a computer looking guilty beside a chewed up microphone, embodying goblin mode antics.

    xshelbers Report

    #49

    Dog sitting in the backseat of a police car, humorously going full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    yvettesherman avatar
    AtMostAFabulist
    AtMostAFabulist
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    I didn't do it, nobody saw me do it, you can't prove anything.

    #50

    Seal blissfully relaxing, covered in mud, embodying the spirit of goblin mode.

    sinfulxMadz Report

    #51

    Cat in "goblin mode" sprawled on the floor in front of a fan in a tiled hallway.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #52

    Horse standing awkwardly in a large blue sculpture indoors, embodying hilarious animal behavior.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #53

    Dog looking out window with chewed blinds, embodying goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #54

    White puppy sleeping in a bowl of kibble, showcasing animals in goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #55

    Puppy going full goblin mode at the gym with a barbell, surrounded by amused people.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #56

    Eagle swooping down to grab a sandwich by the lake, showcasing animals going "goblin mode" with humorous flair.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #57

    A horse sticking out its tongue in a funny manner, embodying "goblin mode" against a scenic mountain backdrop.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #58

    Turtle riding on a fish, showcasing animals going goblin mode in an aquarium setting.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago

    Turtles will attempt to boink anything that doesn't get out of their way fast enough.

    #59

    Pelican and capybaras sharing a meal, showcasing animals in full goblin mode with carrots.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    ga_5 avatar
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    Mum, creepy Uncle Percy is trying to kiss me again....

    #60

    Cat hilariously positioned in front of a TV screen showing sprinters at the starting line, going full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #61

    A small dog in mid-air by a kitchen counter, eyeing a fresh loaf, showcasing animals in full goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #62

    Dog in a car with destroyed seats, showcasing hilarious animal goblin mode behavior.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #63

    A small dog in motion with a wild expression, embodying goblin mode on a wooden floor.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #64

    Horse licking a dog's face humorously, another dog nearby; animals in goblin mode.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #65

    Excited dog with wide eyes and open mouth, embodying "goblin mode" humor.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #66

    Cat in "goblin mode" wearing a banana peel as a hat, displaying a whimsical expression.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #67

    Dolphin peering through a window at trays of pasta, displaying funny animal curiosity.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #68

    Dog playfully arm-wrestling with a person at a table, going off the rails in a funny moment.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #69

    Black dog on a path with a humorous expression, capturing an animal in goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #70

    Two horses interacting humorously in a dirt paddock, showcasing animals in goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #71

    Horse poking head out of a bus window, going full "goblin mode" in a humorous scene.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #72

    Three dogs in a car at night, with one at the steering wheel, showcasing hilarious animal behavior.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #73

    Cat in a playful pose with a toy alligator on a tiled floor, exemplifying animals going off the rails in a humorous setting.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    beth38 avatar
    Beth Wheeler
    Beth Wheeler
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago

    Help. It bit me! It better have all of it's shots like I do.

    #74

    A cat hilariously dives face-first into a blue food bowl, showcasing animal goblin mode.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #75

    Horse standing on a small balcony, showcasing hilarious animal antics.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

    #76

    Orange cat in a quirky pose on a green blanket, embodying hilarious animals' "goblin mode."

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #77

    Man playing video game while sitting on a horse indoors, showcasing animals in hilarious goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #78

    Dog in kitchen with spilt flour and baking tools, embodying hilarious goblin mode.

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #79

    Dog with glowing eyes holding a sword, surrounded by friends laughing. Hilarious animal going full "goblin mode."

    Animals Going Goblin Mode

    #80

    White cat with heterochromia making a funny face and spreading its paws, embodying "goblin mode" energy.

    animalsgoinggoblinmode Report

