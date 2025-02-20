80 Hilarious Pictures Of Animals Going Off The Rails And Full “Goblin Mode” (New Pics)
Life on Earth would be so dull without animals. Lucky for us, there are more than 8 million different species of them on the planet, many of which we might never encounter in our lifetime. From miniature to majestic, graceful to gross, each has its own set of characteristics and quirks. And while most are pretty set in their ways, sometimes they go off the rails and malfunction. Much to the amusement of anyone who has the delight of witnessing it.
Animals Going Goblin Mode is the Facebook page you never knew you needed. It has over 21,000 followers and shares hilarious animal shenanigans. All creatures great and small, caught in the act of being completely unhinged. If you thought some people were crazy, wait until you see what our animal counterparts get up to. Bored Panda has picked the top posts from the page and some might leave you cackling or howling with laughter.
I think your lab is trying to tell you that your other dog is a werewolf.
He’s awkward. That was his way of showing you how much he wanted to be there.
I didn't do it, nobody saw me do it, you can't prove anything.
Turtles will attempt to boink anything that doesn't get out of their way fast enough.
Help. It bit me! It better have all of it's shots like I do.