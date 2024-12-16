ADVERTISEMENT

What do we know about Ancient Egypt? For example, that built huge pyramids, used pictograms instead of words for writing, and painted majestic and beautiful pictures of cats on the walls. Three thousand years have passed since then—and we, too, build huge buildings, use pictures instead of words... and actively share beautiful images of our beloved cats!

As you probably already guessed, today we're not talking about Ancient Egypt, skyscrapers, or emoji, but about cats. Or more precisely, we're talking about the wonderful, dedicated online community, aptly called "SupermodelCats," and a selection of its best photos for your delighted attention.

More info: Reddit

#1

Fiona ☁️

Fluffy white cat posing elegantly on a bed, highlighting its model-like features.

B_G945 Report

    #2

    We Found Her In The Trash

    Fluffy cat with bright green eyes posing gracefully beside a potted plant, embodying a super model aura.

    Keter_class_Kamy Report

    #3

    My New Rescue. I Was Told She May Fit In Here

    Fluffy cat posing like a supermodel, with a mix of gray and cream fur in a cozy setting.

    tokyomooon Report

    Bored Panda already told you about this community a few years ago—and since then, not much has changed, except that there are more subscribers (now over 396K) and way more fantastic photos of numerous lovely cats. Our furry friends really do look like supermodels—and some, you must admit, are even better than others.
    #4

    Some More Lucy

    Black cat with striking eyes, front view, posing like a super model.

    sippinxx Report

    #5

    Blueberry

    Fluffy cat with striking blue eyes lounging elegantly on a beige sofa. Cats as super models.

    RelativeDress6583 Report

    #6

    He Knows He Is Handsome

    Fluffy gray kitten posing playfully between wooden bars, embodying the essence of cat supermodels.

    beanjean333 Report

    Some of the great movie directors of the past said that it's nearly impossible to outplay children and animals in the frame—simply because they do not actually play, but just remain themselves. The cats shown here do not pose either—they simply regally accept the photographer's worship, allowing us to enjoy their immaculate magnificence. And then enjoy something tasty themselves too...
    #7

    I Think Olive Is Going To Be The Next Best Super Model...

    Adorable kitten posing on carpeted stairs, exemplifying cats as super models.

    caitlinscorner Report

    #8

    Gorgeous Stray I Encountered On My Walk

    Fluffy gray cat posing elegantly in a field, embodying super model vibes under a clear blue sky.

    Ok-Supermarket-75 Report

    #9

    Ash Is The Prettiest Boy In The Shelter I Work At

    Close-up of a striped cat with bright eyes, fitting the Cats-Super-Models theme, standing on a soft surface.

    MegaNymphia Report

    "Various treats are a great way to make a cat sit quietly for some time, enough to take a couple of good shots," says Ivan Strahov, a photographer from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "And here the specificity of cats' hunting skills is actually in our side."

    "The thing is that if a dog, having seen the 'object of the hunt,' immediately rushes into pursuit, then cats, which in the wild are prone to tracking and sneaking up on their prey, will first assess the situation for some time. Like, well, 'hypnotize' this prey. And thus give us enough time to photograph them in all their glory."

    #10

    It Was Recommended I Post My Rare Brown Cat Here. Here's Bodhi For Your Viewing Pleasure

    Brown cat lounging on a plush blanket, striking a pose like a super model.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/SupermodelCats/comments/ztcq1y/it_was_recommended_i_post_my_rare_brown_cat_here/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button Report

    #11

    My Cat Posed With Her Baby After Giving Birth

    Ginger and white cat cuddling with a kitten, embodying feline grace and beauty.

    Deutschdagger Report

    #12

    I Am So Obsessed With My Boy And I Can’t Get Over How Different His Coat Looks Depending On The Lighting!

    A sleek cat lounging on a wooden deck, surrounded by modern decor and plants, showcasing its super model charm.

    Historical_Cap6659 Report

    "By the way, a flash is far from the best option here, because the peculiarities of cats' eyes, which reflect any light, will do you a huge disservice. It's better to choose the most natural light. And a natural pose, too. The more natural you take the picture, the better it will turn out. In the end, the natural grace of a cat will also do its job," Ivan Strahov notes.

    "To be honest, I myself prefer to photograph dogs more - simply out of my own personal preferences. But cats, compared to dogs, really are more like professional models. At least, they behave more naturally - even the smallest ones."
    #13

    Reddit, Meet Nermal

    A fluffy tabby cat lounging in a cozy cat tree, embodying the elegance of feline super models.

    BugEyedBigSky Report

    #14

    Our Newest Family Member 🧡 Still Working On The Perfect Name

    Fluffy ginger kitten with big ears posing like a super model in a sunlit car seat.

    medusamarie Report

    #15

    House Sitting This Gorgeous Girl

    Fluffy cat posing elegantly, resembling a super model cat on a textured floor.

    SurpriseSweet Report

    However, even if you are a long-time, natural-born dog-lover, we are almost sure that will not stop you from enjoying this delightful selection of, perhaps, the most beautiful cats on Earth. And if you have your own cat, too, why not share its most wonderful photos here in the comments? After all, for every cat-owner, their own kittie is the most beautiful in the whole world, isn't it?

    #16

    If Ferdinand Wants A Career In Modelling, We’ll Support Him. We Want Him To Make His Own Decisions And Not Push Him Into It

    Fluffy Maine Coon kitten posing elegantly indoors, embodying cats as super models.

    HollySnow3 Report

    #17

    Does My Boyfriend’s Cat Qualify? Meet Stella

    White cat with heterochromia posing like a super model on a bed in front of a TV.

    Sad_Actuary_5316 Report

    #18

    I Was Told That Zen May Do Well Here 😄

    Siamese cat posing in the sunlight, showing off striking blue eyes and unique markings, embodying elegance like super models.

    space-boss Report

    #19

    This Is Maizie And This Is Her Application To Be A Supermodel. Do You Accept Her?

    Fluffy calico cat posing like a super model on a cozy white blanket.

    Madelenab Report

    #20

    My New Friend, Ash, After Our 11 Hour Road Trip Home

    Tabby cat posing on a cozy bed, embodying the grace of super models in a stylish home setting.

    redjww Report

    #21

    I’ve Been Told My Girl Qualifies

    Blue-eyed cat posing gracefully on a purple bedspread, embodying the elegance of feline super models.

    ProgrammerDefiant391 Report

    #22

    Dropping A Hint To My Human

    Two fluffy cats posing on a table, resembling super models with confident expressions.

    RichardEHeintz Report

    #23

    The Look I Get When She Wants Lap Time ❤️

    Fluffy cat posing elegantly on wooden floor, showcasing model-like fur and stunning eyes.

    ellyz0430 Report

    #24

    I Was Told She Belongs Here?

    A cat with striking markings poses elegantly on a colorful bed, exemplifying its super model charm.

    Geo5289 Report

    #25

    Our Cat Gave Birth To This Supermodel A Few Years Ago, Her Name Is Zia

    Fluffy cat posing majestically on a perch by a mesh fence, embodying cat supermodel elegance.

    Cioly00 Report

    #26

    This Beautiful Kitty I Had The Privilege Of Babysitting

    Fluffy cat with striking green eyes, embodying grace and elegance, resembling a super model in a cozy setting.

    Triforcetrilogy Report

    #27

    My Handsome Little Man, And He Knows It

    Fluffy cat posing elegantly on a windowsill, showcasing its super model charm.

    Nocturnaleinherjar Report

    #28

    My Wife And I Adopted Beautiful Serafina Last Month

    White cat with heterochromia lounging on a white sofa, looking poised and elegant against a background of indoor plants.

    ethanrlord Report

    rodentraiser avatar
    Kelly Scott
    Kelly Scott
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looking at all of these beautiful cats, then looking at mine, currently playing the cello after scratching me while playing. *sigh*

    #29

    Handsome Little Guy

    Cat posing like a super model on a snowy street, looking intently at the camera.

    ambitioushandling Report

    #30

    Someone Suggested To Post This Here 🐱

    Fluffy cat stretching on wooden floor, embodying super model elegance.

    anxiouslilotter Report

    #31

    We're Not Rich, But They Photograph Like They Are

    Two fluffy black and white cats lounging on a grey couch, showcasing elegant poses like super models.

    anonymous Report

    #32

    Is He...too Handsome?

    Fluffy black and white cat lounging like a supermodel on a couch.

    FrescaFloorshow Report

    #33

    Over The Shoulder Pose

    A black cat lounging on a couch beside three cat plushies, showcasing feline elegance.

    Drifting-Fox-6366 Report

    #34

    Hazy Is A Little Older And A Little More Chonky Than She Used To Be, But She's Still Beautiful To Me

    A brown tabby cat with wide eyes, embodying supermodel poise on a couch.

    grichardson526 Report

    #35

    We Don't Own A Cat, But This Guy Pays Us A Visit When He Feels Like It

    Black cat sitting on someone's lap while they work on a laptop, embodying a calm, super-model pose.

    Kid_P_ Report

    #36

    People Are Always Shocked To Find Out She’s Almost 17

    Black cat posing on a bed with ivy decor in the background, embodying feline elegance.

    Ihatethe12bus Report

    She's Got The Eyes, She's Got The Whiskers, She's Got The Look

    Calico cat posing elegantly in a cozy room, embodying cat supermodel qualities.

    Limosa Report

    #38

    His Name Is Ike

    Fluffy ginger cat posing majestically on a wooden fence, embodying super model grace against a suburban background.

    RisingSmile Report

    #39

    Shadow Takes His Appearance Very Seriously

    Sleek black cat wearing a striped bow tie, posing elegantly on a dark background. Perfect feline super model.

    metsadeer Report

    #40

    Was Told I Should Post These Fluffy Bottoms Over Here. Jasper And Sebastian Doing What They Do Best: Melting Hearts

    Two fluffy cats, resembling super models, sitting together and looking out a sunlit window.

    anonymous Report

    #41

    My Son Dexter Just Hanging Out And Looking Majestic In The Background Of A Work Call

    Fluffy cat posing majestically on a knitted stool in a cozy living room, embodying a super model vibe.

    https://www.reddit.com/r/SupermodelCats/comments/109bji3/my_son_dexter_just_hanging_out_and_looking/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button Report

    #42

    I've Been Told My Boy Could Pass As A Supermodel

    Tabby cat posing elegantly on a patterned chair, showcasing its model-like demeanor.

    popicss_ Report

    #43

    Flower Is As Pretty As A Flower!

    Black and white cat posing like a super model on a bed, with paws crossed and a pink collar bell.

    judgyshoelace14 Report

    #44

    Taken Just After Kosi Destroyed Several Christmas Decorations Last Year

    Adorable kitten posing elegantly on a fabric surface, embodying a supermodel cat vibe.

    theRubyGauntl3t Report

    #45

    Attempted Tnr But When They Said She’d Need To Recover Indoors For 24 Hours I Couldn’t Put Her Back On The Street… So I Guess Lula Has A Permanent Home Now

    A gray cat sitting elegantly in a cozy bed, embodying feline super model charm.

    Georgehef Report

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!