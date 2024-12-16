As you probably already guessed, today we're not talking about Ancient Egypt, skyscrapers, or emoji, but about cats. Or more precisely, we're talking about the wonderful, dedicated online community, aptly called " SupermodelCats ," and a selection of its best photos for your delighted attention.

What do we know about Ancient Egypt ? For example, that built huge pyramids, used pictograms instead of words for writing, and painted majestic and beautiful pictures of cats on the walls. Three thousand years have passed since then—and we, too, build huge buildings, use pictures instead of words... and actively share beautiful images of our beloved cats!

#1 Fiona ☁️ Share icon

RELATED:

#2 We Found Her In The Trash Share icon

#3 My New Rescue. I Was Told She May Fit In Here Share icon

Bored Panda already told you about this community a few years ago—and since then, not much has changed, except that there are more subscribers (now over 396K) and way more fantastic photos of numerous lovely cats. Our furry friends really do look like supermodels—and some, you must admit, are even better than others.

#4 Some More Lucy Share icon

#5 Blueberry Share icon

#6 He Knows He Is Handsome Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the great movie directors of the past said that it's nearly impossible to outplay children and animals in the frame—simply because they do not actually play, but just remain themselves. The cats shown here do not pose either—they simply regally accept the photographer's worship, allowing us to enjoy their immaculate magnificence. And then enjoy something tasty themselves too...

#7 I Think Olive Is Going To Be The Next Best Super Model... Share icon

#8 Gorgeous Stray I Encountered On My Walk Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Ash Is The Prettiest Boy In The Shelter I Work At Share icon

"Various treats are a great way to make a cat sit quietly for some time, enough to take a couple of good shots," says Ivan Strahov, a photographer from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "And here the specificity of cats' hunting skills is actually in our side." "The thing is that if a dog, having seen the 'object of the hunt,' immediately rushes into pursuit, then cats, which in the wild are prone to tracking and sneaking up on their prey, will first assess the situation for some time. Like, well, 'hypnotize' this prey. And thus give us enough time to photograph them in all their glory." ADVERTISEMENT

#10 It Was Recommended I Post My Rare Brown Cat Here. Here's Bodhi For Your Viewing Pleasure Share icon

#11 My Cat Posed With Her Baby After Giving Birth Share icon

#12 I Am So Obsessed With My Boy And I Can’t Get Over How Different His Coat Looks Depending On The Lighting! Share icon

"By the way, a flash is far from the best option here, because the peculiarities of cats' eyes, which reflect any light, will do you a huge disservice. It's better to choose the most natural light. And a natural pose, too. The more natural you take the picture, the better it will turn out. In the end, the natural grace of a cat will also do its job," Ivan Strahov notes. ADVERTISEMENT "To be honest, I myself prefer to photograph dogs more - simply out of my own personal preferences. But cats, compared to dogs, really are more like professional models. At least, they behave more naturally - even the smallest ones."

#13 Reddit, Meet Nermal Share icon

#14 Our Newest Family Member 🧡 Still Working On The Perfect Name Share icon

#15 House Sitting This Gorgeous Girl Share icon

However, even if you are a long-time, natural-born dog-lover, we are almost sure that will not stop you from enjoying this delightful selection of, perhaps, the most beautiful cats on Earth. And if you have your own cat, too, why not share its most wonderful photos here in the comments? After all, for every cat-owner, their own kittie is the most beautiful in the whole world, isn't it? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 If Ferdinand Wants A Career In Modelling, We’ll Support Him. We Want Him To Make His Own Decisions And Not Push Him Into It Share icon

#17 Does My Boyfriend’s Cat Qualify? Meet Stella Share icon

#18 I Was Told That Zen May Do Well Here 😄 Share icon

#19 This Is Maizie And This Is Her Application To Be A Supermodel. Do You Accept Her? Share icon

#20 My New Friend, Ash, After Our 11 Hour Road Trip Home Share icon

#21 I’ve Been Told My Girl Qualifies Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Dropping A Hint To My Human Share icon

#23 The Look I Get When She Wants Lap Time ❤️ Share icon

#24 I Was Told She Belongs Here? Share icon

#25 Our Cat Gave Birth To This Supermodel A Few Years Ago, Her Name Is Zia Share icon

#26 This Beautiful Kitty I Had The Privilege Of Babysitting Share icon

#27 My Handsome Little Man, And He Knows It Share icon

#28 My Wife And I Adopted Beautiful Serafina Last Month Share icon

#29 Handsome Little Guy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Someone Suggested To Post This Here 🐱 Share icon

#31 We're Not Rich, But They Photograph Like They Are Share icon

#32 Is He...too Handsome? Share icon

#33 Over The Shoulder Pose Share icon

#34 Hazy Is A Little Older And A Little More Chonky Than She Used To Be, But She's Still Beautiful To Me Share icon

#35 We Don't Own A Cat, But This Guy Pays Us A Visit When He Feels Like It Share icon

#36 People Are Always Shocked To Find Out She’s Almost 17 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 She's Got The Eyes, She's Got The Whiskers, She's Got The Look Share icon

#38 His Name Is Ike Share icon

#39 Shadow Takes His Appearance Very Seriously Share icon

#40 Was Told I Should Post These Fluffy Bottoms Over Here. Jasper And Sebastian Doing What They Do Best: Melting Hearts Share icon

#41 My Son Dexter Just Hanging Out And Looking Majestic In The Background Of A Work Call Share icon

#42 I've Been Told My Boy Could Pass As A Supermodel Share icon

#43 Flower Is As Pretty As A Flower! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Taken Just After Kosi Destroyed Several Christmas Decorations Last Year Share icon