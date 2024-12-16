45 Absolutely Gorgeous “Supermodel Cats” To Definitely Win In Every Beauty Category
What do we know about Ancient Egypt? For example, that built huge pyramids, used pictograms instead of words for writing, and painted majestic and beautiful pictures of cats on the walls. Three thousand years have passed since then—and we, too, build huge buildings, use pictures instead of words... and actively share beautiful images of our beloved cats!
As you probably already guessed, today we're not talking about Ancient Egypt, skyscrapers, or emoji, but about cats. Or more precisely, we're talking about the wonderful, dedicated online community, aptly called "SupermodelCats," and a selection of its best photos for your delighted attention.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
Fiona ☁️
We Found Her In The Trash
My New Rescue. I Was Told She May Fit In Here
Bored Panda already told you about this community a few years ago—and since then, not much has changed, except that there are more subscribers (now over 396K) and way more fantastic photos of numerous lovely cats. Our furry friends really do look like supermodels—and some, you must admit, are even better than others.
Some More Lucy
Blueberry
He Knows He Is Handsome
Some of the great movie directors of the past said that it's nearly impossible to outplay children and animals in the frame—simply because they do not actually play, but just remain themselves. The cats shown here do not pose either—they simply regally accept the photographer's worship, allowing us to enjoy their immaculate magnificence. And then enjoy something tasty themselves too...
I Think Olive Is Going To Be The Next Best Super Model...
Gorgeous Stray I Encountered On My Walk
Ash Is The Prettiest Boy In The Shelter I Work At
"Various treats are a great way to make a cat sit quietly for some time, enough to take a couple of good shots," says Ivan Strahov, a photographer from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "And here the specificity of cats' hunting skills is actually in our side."
"The thing is that if a dog, having seen the 'object of the hunt,' immediately rushes into pursuit, then cats, which in the wild are prone to tracking and sneaking up on their prey, will first assess the situation for some time. Like, well, 'hypnotize' this prey. And thus give us enough time to photograph them in all their glory."
It Was Recommended I Post My Rare Brown Cat Here. Here's Bodhi For Your Viewing Pleasure
My Cat Posed With Her Baby After Giving Birth
I Am So Obsessed With My Boy And I Can’t Get Over How Different His Coat Looks Depending On The Lighting!
"By the way, a flash is far from the best option here, because the peculiarities of cats' eyes, which reflect any light, will do you a huge disservice. It's better to choose the most natural light. And a natural pose, too. The more natural you take the picture, the better it will turn out. In the end, the natural grace of a cat will also do its job," Ivan Strahov notes.
"To be honest, I myself prefer to photograph dogs more - simply out of my own personal preferences. But cats, compared to dogs, really are more like professional models. At least, they behave more naturally - even the smallest ones."
Reddit, Meet Nermal
Our Newest Family Member 🧡 Still Working On The Perfect Name
House Sitting This Gorgeous Girl
However, even if you are a long-time, natural-born dog-lover, we are almost sure that will not stop you from enjoying this delightful selection of, perhaps, the most beautiful cats on Earth. And if you have your own cat, too, why not share its most wonderful photos here in the comments? After all, for every cat-owner, their own kittie is the most beautiful in the whole world, isn't it?
If Ferdinand Wants A Career In Modelling, We’ll Support Him. We Want Him To Make His Own Decisions And Not Push Him Into It
Does My Boyfriend’s Cat Qualify? Meet Stella
I Was Told That Zen May Do Well Here 😄
This Is Maizie And This Is Her Application To Be A Supermodel. Do You Accept Her?
My New Friend, Ash, After Our 11 Hour Road Trip Home
I’ve Been Told My Girl Qualifies
Dropping A Hint To My Human
The Look I Get When She Wants Lap Time ❤️
I Was Told She Belongs Here?
Our Cat Gave Birth To This Supermodel A Few Years Ago, Her Name Is Zia
This Beautiful Kitty I Had The Privilege Of Babysitting
My Handsome Little Man, And He Knows It
My Wife And I Adopted Beautiful Serafina Last Month
Looking at all of these beautiful cats, then looking at mine, currently playing the cello after scratching me while playing. *sigh*