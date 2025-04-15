This Photographer Captured The Surreal Beauty Of Insects In 20 Stunning Macro Shots (New Pics)Interview
Mofeed Abu Shalwa has been a professional photographer and scientific researcher for over a decade. Traveling through forests around the world, he captures endangered creatures using focus-stacking technology, revealing surreal and fascinating details.
“My journey into macro photography began with a quiet fascination for the hidden beauty found in the smallest corners of nature. I was raised in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, in a small village surrounded by orchards and patches of greenery. Ironically, as a child, I had a deep fear of insects—a fear that made choosing this field of photography a significant challenge,” Mofeed shared with us when asked about the inspiration behind his work.
If you’d like to learn more about the Saudi Arabian photographer and see his best macro shots, keep scrolling down.
Bee, Xylocopa Violacea
The photographer went on to explain that his initial fear gradually transformed into a powerful source of motivation: “I began to see these creatures not as something to avoid, but as a gateway to an unseen world that most people overlook. What truly inspired me was the challenge — and the reward — of revealing that hidden world through my lens. Macro photography allowed me to freeze moments that the naked eye often misses and to give value to life forms that are frequently ignored, despite representing a vast portion of the planet’s biodiversity.
“As I explored further, I came to realize that insects are not just subjects; they are storytellers of evolution, resilience, and ecological diversity. That realization drove me to dive deeper — both scientifically and artistically — into this extraordinary realm.”
Metaxymorpha Apicalis Beetles
Eupholus Weevil
When asked about the biggest challenges he’s encountered while photographing insects in their natural habitats, Abu Shalwa explained: “The challenges are endless and vary with every new adventure, but some have truly tested my limits. The first, and perhaps the most constant, is the battle against nature itself.
“Insects don’t wait for you to be ready; they exist on their own terms. The light shifts, the weather changes, and these creatures move at speeds and in patterns that defy even the most practiced eyes. Every photograph is a race against time, as insects rarely stay in one spot long enough for you to perfect your shot.”
Bee Carpenter, Xylocopa
Thomisidae, Crab Spider
“Another challenge is the harsh environments I find myself in. I’ve photographed in rainforests, where the humidity is so intense it fogs up my lenses within minutes. Insects often live in areas with difficult terrain, deep underbrush, or treacherous conditions, forcing me to carry heavy equipment over rugged paths and through dense vegetation. But it’s in these moments of adversity that I feel most connected to the insects I’m photographing — both of us fighting to survive in the same unforgiving world.
Mofeed added, “one of the most significant challenges is patience. Macro photography isn’t just about capturing a moment; it’s about waiting for the right moment. Insects are unpredictable, and some days, you might find yourself waiting hours for that perfect shot, watching your subject move slowly or not at all. In the rainforests of Indonesia, I waited for days to capture certain species, enduring exhaustion and frustration, but the thrill of discovery in the end always made it worthwhile.
“Every challenge, however, has been a lesson, teaching me more about nature’s complexity and about the resilience required to witness and capture its most elusive details.”
Prosoposera Lactator - Long-Horned Beetle
Odontolabis Brookeana Beetle
The photographer from Saudi Arabia has traveled to forests around the world, and we were curious to know if any locations or moments stood out to Mofeed as especially unforgettable. Here’s what he shared with us: “Without a doubt, one of the most unforgettable moments during my explorations of rainforests around the world, particularly on my recent journey to Indonesia, was an experience that transcended photography and became something deeply personal and spiritual. After a long trek through the dense jungle for hours, we reached a remote location where we encountered the Duplipectus degroofi beetle, a species so rare that it had never been documented by researchers outside the island. The sight of this insect, shimmering under the faint glow of our torches, felt like discovering a hidden treasure.
Damselfly
Green Lacewings
“What made this moment even more unforgettable was the challenge that preceded it – we had just completed a grueling 8-kilometer trek through steep terrain, overcoming obstacles and battling the deafening noise of cicadas. But finding that beetle, knowing how unique it was and how far we had gone to discover it, made all the exhaustion and pain fade away.
“Beyond the insects themselves, the landscapes in Seram were mesmerizing. There is something magical about being in such an untouched place, where few have ventured. The blend of deep green forests, mist-covered mountains, and ancient trees left an indelible mark on me. The island felt as though it was revealing its deepest secrets, one step at a time.
“While every forest I have explored has its own charm, Seram Island – with its breathtaking beauty, diversity, and sense of mystery – will always stand as the pinnacle of my journeys.”
Longhorn Beetle, Sternotomis Pulchra
Qxysternon Conspicillatum
Since many of the insects depicted in Mofeed’s images are threatened with extinction, we asked the photographer whether he feels a responsibility to raise awareness about their conservation. He shared: “Absolutely, I feel a deep sense of responsibility as a photographer to raise awareness about the conservation of these extraordinary creatures.
Photography is not just about capturing an image; it is about telling a story and sharing the beauty and significance of the natural world with others. Insects, despite their critical role in ecosystems, are often overlooked and underappreciated, yet they are facing immense threats due to habitat destruction, climate change, and pollution."
Prosoposera Lactator, Long-Horned Beetle
Stephanorrhina Guttata Beetle
“Through my photography, I aim to highlight the intricate details and vibrant life of these creatures, bringing attention to their fragile existence and the urgency of their protection. Every photograph I take is an opportunity to inspire others to care, to show that these insects are not just subjects of scientific interest but also irreplaceable members of our global ecosystem.
“Being a part of organizations like Buglife and having had the privilege of working alongside scientists and conservationists, I realize the impact visual storytelling can have. When people see the world through the lens of a macro photographer – when they see a beetle or a butterfly up close, with all its delicate features – they begin to understand the fragility of life and the critical need to conserve these creatures and their habitats. Photography, in this sense, becomes a powerful tool not just for artistic expression, but for advocacy, education, and change.
“Thus, I feel it is my duty to continue using my craft to shine a light on the importance of preserving the diversity of life, especially the insects that make up such a significant part of the Earth's biodiversity.”