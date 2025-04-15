ADVERTISEMENT

Mofeed Abu Shalwa has been a professional photographer and scientific researcher for over a decade. Traveling through forests around the world, he captures endangered creatures using focus-stacking technology, revealing surreal and fascinating details.

“My journey into macro photography began with a quiet fascination for the hidden beauty found in the smallest corners of nature. I was raised in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia, in a small village surrounded by orchards and patches of greenery. Ironically, as a child, I had a deep fear of insects—a fear that made choosing this field of photography a significant challenge,” Mofeed shared with us when asked about the inspiration behind his work.

If you’d like to learn more about the Saudi Arabian photographer and see his best macro shots, keep scrolling down.

