ADVERTISEMENT

Savad’s photos are the kind that make you pause and wonder if you just stumbled into a fantasy movie by accident. One minute you’re scrolling through your feed, the next you’re staring at a mountaintop village that looks like a secret level in a video game.

His work isn’t just about pretty places. It’s about finding that exact moment when the light, the mood, and the setting all line up to make something unforgettable. From giant bird sculptures to villages shaped like stick figures, his shots don’t just capture places, they make you feel like you’ve been there.

More info: Instagram | savadmonkphoto.com