Savad’s photos are the kind that make you pause and wonder if you just stumbled into a fantasy movie by accident. One minute you’re scrolling through your feed, the next you’re staring at a mountaintop village that looks like a secret level in a video game.

His work isn’t just about pretty places. It’s about finding that exact moment when the light, the mood, and the setting all line up to make something unforgettable. From giant bird sculptures to villages shaped like stick figures, his shots don’t just capture places, they make you feel like you’ve been there.

More info: Instagram | savadmonkphoto.com

#1

Aerial photo of a desert village nestled in rugged mountains, showcasing the world from a different angle.

savad.monk Report

    #2

    Aerial photo of a massive bird sculpture at sunset, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #3

    Aerial photo of a town resembling a person shape, highlighting unique world views from above.

    savad.monk Report

    #4

    Aerial photo of vast desert dunes with lone figure, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #5

    Aerial view of a lotus-shaped structure surrounded by water, showcasing architecture from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #6

    Aerial photo of a towering statue in a lush forest, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #7

    Aerial photo of a person in a canoe surrounded by dense green lotus leaves and pink flowers.

    savad.monk Report

    #8

    Aerial photo showcasing intricate temple architecture surrounded by water, illustrating the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #9

    Aerial photo of a train crossing a bridge through misty forest from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #10

    An aerial photo showcasing a person in a boat surrounded by lotus leaves and flowers, offering a unique world perspective.

    savad.monk Report

    #11

    Aerial photo of a bridge over water with a single red car, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #12

    Aerial view of a spiral maze in lush green landscape, showcasing unique photography perspectives.

    savad.monk Report

    #13

    Aerial photo of a pink tower with a dragon sculpture coiled around it, set against a lush forest backdrop.

    savad.monk Report

    #14

    Aerial photo of a colossal statue by the sea, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #15

    Aerial photo of densely packed, rustic buildings showcasing a unique world perspective.

    savad.monk Report

    #16

    Aerial photo of unique stone structures with a person in a red coat walking on grassy hills.

    savad.monk Report

    #17

    Aerial photo of a Thai temple encircled by a massive serpent sculpture in a lake.

    savad.monk Report

    #18

    Aerial photo of a rusted ship on a sandy shore with waves approaching from the ocean.

    savad.monk Report

    #19

    Aerial photo of a red train crossing a high stone viaduct, surrounded by misty mountains and forest.

    savad.monk Report

    #20

    Aerial photo of a train crossing a bridge over water, showcasing the world from a unique angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #21

    Aerial photo showcasing a unique island view, highlighting architectural symmetry and lush greenery from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #22

    Aerial photo showcasing winding rivers and lush green landscapes under a dramatic sky.

    savad.monk Report

    #23

    Aerial view of a large crowd gathered around a vehicle, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #24

    Aerial photo of a solitary tree in water with a person in red beneath it, reflecting the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #25

    Aerial photo of a canoe passing palm trees on calm water, showcasing a unique perspective.

    savad.monk Report

    #26

    Aerial photo showcasing a floating soccer field with misty mountain reflections, highlighting unique world perspectives.

    savad.monk Report

    #27

    Aerial photo of a red car crossing a narrow bridge surrounded by lush greenery and water.

    savad.monk Report

    #28

    Aerial photo of a small, lush island with palm trees and a rustic hut surrounded by calm water.

    savad.monk Report

    #29

    Aerial photo of a square pool surrounded by dense greenery, highlighting unique perspectives from above.

    savad.monk Report

    #30

    Aerial photo of a star-shaped fort surrounded by water, showcasing unique architectural design from above.

    savad.monk Report

    #31

    Aerial photo of circular green field pattern with a person walking in the center.

    savad.monk Report

    #32

    Aerial photo of a small island with a red-roofed house and palm trees, surrounded by water.

    savad.monk Report

    #33

    Aerial view of a large Shiva statue by the sea, showcasing a different angle of the world.

    savad.monk Report

    #34

    Aerial photo of a star-shaped garden structure surrounded by dense greenery.

    savad.monk Report

    #35

    Aerial view of a star-shaped fort surrounded by lush green forest, showcasing a unique angle of the world.

    savad.monk Report

    #36

    Aerial photo of a coastal landscape at sunset showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #37

    Aerial photo of a bridge with a car and a boat underneath, showing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #38

    Aerial view of a dramatic ruined castle on a hilltop under dark, stormy skies, showcasing a unique perspective.

    savad.monk Report

    #39

    Aerial photo of a long, narrow boat with rowers, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #40

    Aerial photo of an island palace surrounded by water, showcasing unique world perspectives from above.

    savad.monk Report

    #41

    Aerial photo of a village surrounded by colorful patchwork of fields showing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #42

    Aerial photo showing a pier extending into the sea with a Ferris wheel and modern buildings.

    savad.monk Report

    #43

    Aerial view of a boat navigating through a unique waterway over a road, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #44

    Aerial photo of a person in yellow crossing a long suspension bridge, surrounded by lush forest.

    savad.monk Report

    #45

    Aerial view of a colorful coastal village illuminated at night, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #46

    Monks in orange robes walk on an ornate white bridge, captured from an aerial perspective by a photographer.

    savad.monk Report

    #47

    Aerial photo of a grand castle surrounded by water and lush forest, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #48

    Aerial photo by photographer showing a lush green mountain landscape with a waterfall.

    savad.monk Report

    #49

    Aerial photo of a winding river flowing through green landscape with a person in a red outfit on a small raft.

    savad.monk Report

    #50

    Aerial photo of the Pyramids shrouded in mist, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #51

    Individual in red jacket viewing mountains through a snow-framed archway.

    savad.monk Report

    #52

    Aerial view of terraced fields with a lone white ox plowing, showcasing the world from a different angle.

    savad.monk Report

    #53

    Aerial photo capturing a tall, spiral tower surrounded by misty mountains and forests.

    savad.monk Report

    #54

    Aerial view of a lush green landscape with a historic rock fortress on a plateau.

    savad.monk Report

    #55

    Aerial photo of a large bird sculpture on a hill during sunset, surrounded by lush forest.

    savad.monk Report

