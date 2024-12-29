ADVERTISEMENT

Some people believe that the world is divided into dog and cat people. Of course, there are those that are neither. I personally fall into the dog category. Besides the fact I'm allergic to cats, I am going to go out on a limb, and use one of my lives, to dare say I find felines a tad too "royal", and way too independent. I've heard about cats disappearing for days, leaving their owners stressed and searching, only to returning home as if nothing happened. I think my "velcro dog" is a better fit, and doesn't send my anxiety levels through the roof.

Nevertheless, I am an animal lover deep down, and I can still appreciate cute cats, albeit from a distance. So I was quite happy when I heard about an Instagram account called yourfavcutecats, dedicated to "daily cute & funny cat videos" and photos. It's clocked up over 245,000 followers. Given the internet's obsession with cats, that doesn't come as much of a surprise. Bored Panda has done you a fluffy favor and picked some purrfect posts from the page. Let us know yours by upvoting them.

#1

yourfavcutecats Report

    #2

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #3

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #4

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #5

    yourfavcutecats Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Daisy dreamed of Santa, hoping for anchovy paste and catnip toys in the morning...

    #6

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #7

    yourfavcutecats Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jimmy knew he was in big trouble when his parents came home a day early from purinacon...

    #8

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #9

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #10

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #11

    yourfavcutecats Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While he'd prefer his meal without an audience, Fred was feeling generous today and allowed Howie a front row seat.

    #12

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #13

    yourfavcutecats Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    SMOL! Very funny! I'll show you smol Chad! Get me down from here..

    #14

    yourfavcutecats Report

    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Long lost twins reunited! Were separated 1 hour, 29 minutes, and 4 seconds. >^.,.^< >^.,.^

    #15

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #16

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #17

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #18

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #19

    yourfavcutecats Report

    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "This is the bed for me", cried Marigold, "I'll take it!"

    #20

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #21

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #22

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #23

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #24

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #25

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #26

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #27

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #28

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #29

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #30

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #31

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #32

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #33

    yourfavcutecats Report

    catherrera15 avatar
    Cecilia Herrera
    Cecilia Herrera
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're in my heart. You're in my soul. You'll be my breathe, when I go old...." (Rod Stuart)

    #34

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #35

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #36

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #37

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #38

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #39

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #40

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #41

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #42

    yourfavcutecats Report

    catherrera15 avatar
    Cecilia Herrera
    Cecilia Herrera
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Kitties in love.

    #43

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #44

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #45

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #46

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #47

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #48

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #49

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #50

    yourfavcutecats Report

    shaunnmunn avatar
    Dusty's mom
    Dusty's mom
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Barkeep! I need a tall, cold one, and keep 'em comin'! >^-,-^<

    #51

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #52

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #53

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #54

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #55

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #56

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #57

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #58

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #59

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #60

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #61

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #62

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #63

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #64

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #65

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #66

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #67

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #68

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #69

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #70

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #71

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #72

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #73

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #74

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #75

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #76

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #77

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #78

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #79

    yourfavcutecats Report

    #80

    yourfavcutecats Report

