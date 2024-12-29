ADVERTISEMENT

Some people believe that the world is divided into dog and cat people. Of course, there are those that are neither. I personally fall into the dog category. Besides the fact I'm allergic to cats, I am going to go out on a limb, and use one of my lives, to dare say I find felines a tad too "royal", and way too independent. I've heard about cats disappearing for days, leaving their owners stressed and searching, only to returning home as if nothing happened. I think my "velcro dog" is a better fit, and doesn't send my anxiety levels through the roof.

Nevertheless, I am an animal lover deep down, and I can still appreciate cute cats, albeit from a distance. So I was quite happy when I heard about an Instagram account called yourfavcutecats, dedicated to "daily cute & funny cat videos" and photos. It's clocked up over 245,000 followers. Given the internet's obsession with cats, that doesn't come as much of a surprise. Bored Panda has done you a fluffy favor and picked some purrfect posts from the page. Let us know yours by upvoting them.