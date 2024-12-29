80 Adorable Kitty Pics Shared By This IG Page (New Pics)
Some people believe that the world is divided into dog and cat people. Of course, there are those that are neither. I personally fall into the dog category. Besides the fact I'm allergic to cats, I am going to go out on a limb, and use one of my lives, to dare say I find felines a tad too "royal", and way too independent. I've heard about cats disappearing for days, leaving their owners stressed and searching, only to returning home as if nothing happened. I think my "velcro dog" is a better fit, and doesn't send my anxiety levels through the roof.
Nevertheless, I am an animal lover deep down, and I can still appreciate cute cats, albeit from a distance. So I was quite happy when I heard about an Instagram account called yourfavcutecats, dedicated to "daily cute & funny cat videos" and photos. It's clocked up over 245,000 followers. Given the internet's obsession with cats, that doesn't come as much of a surprise. Bored Panda has done you a fluffy favor and picked some purrfect posts from the page. Let us know yours by upvoting them.
It's your sink's cat, but you will be feeding it
Daisy dreamed of Santa, hoping for anchovy paste and catnip toys in the morning...
Jimmy knew he was in big trouble when his parents came home a day early from purinacon...
While he'd prefer his meal without an audience, Fred was feeling generous today and allowed Howie a front row seat.
SMOL! Very funny! I'll show you smol Chad! Get me down from here..
Long lost twins reunited! Were separated 1 hour, 29 minutes, and 4 seconds. >^.,.^< >^.,.^
"This is the bed for me", cried Marigold, "I'll take it!"
"You're in my heart. You're in my soul. You'll be my breathe, when I go old...." (Rod Stuart)
Time to toss the food in your fridge. It's getting fuzzy.
Barkeep! I need a tall, cold one, and keep 'em comin'! >^-,-^<
Several were photoshopped or AI Generated - phooey. Other than that, great list.
