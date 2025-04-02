I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected ‘News Story’

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the whimsical world of Tim and Bash with this brand-new adventure!

This is the first episode in a BRAND NEW epic saga – featuring 15 episodes released every Friday until the end of July! This saga is going to be a roller-coaster, so enjoy the ride.

Make sure to look out for Karen the Kraken, who appears in every episode… Let me know if you found her in the comments!

More info: timandbash.com | Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

Thanks so much for reading! The series continues next Friday with a dark turn of events…

That being said, check out the live-action Tim and Bash videos!