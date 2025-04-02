Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected ‘News Story’
User submission
Comics

I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected ‘News Story’

Daniel Crook
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the whimsical world of Tim and Bash with this brand-new adventure!

This is the first episode in a BRAND NEW epic saga – featuring 15 episodes released every Friday until the end of July! This saga is going to be a roller-coaster, so enjoy the ride.

Make sure to look out for Karen the Kraken, who appears in every episode… Let me know if you found her in the comments!

More info: timandbash.com | Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

RELATED:

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    Thanks so much for reading! The series continues next Friday with a dark turn of events…

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    I Made a Webcomic About A Firefighter Teaming Up With A Dragon, And It Turned Into An Unexpected 'News Story'

    That being said, check out the live-action Tim and Bash videos!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

    Read less »
    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Animals
    Homepage
    Trending
    Animals
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Animals Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda