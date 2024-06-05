ADVERTISEMENT

Hi, my name's Tim and I'm a firefighter!

A little while ago I adopted a baby dragon called Bash, and now my life is adorably chaotic.

I've installed fire alarms in every room and I sleep with a fire extinguisher under my pillow, which I'm blaming for the neck-hump I'm developing.

My hope is that one day Bash will be used in the fire service. I think he'll be great! He's fireproof and can navigate through fire like a duck to water. He's small and can climb, so he could easily locate people in a burning building. There's only one problem... he loves starting fires.

I'm using gold coins as treats to help train him, which certainly gains his attention. Firefighters don't exactly make the big bucks, though, and I'm pretty sure he's now richer than me. I think he knows it too, seeing how smug he's been looking lately.

Anyway, here are some videos and comics about our crazy, adorable day-to-day adventures!



Oh, and if you enjoy the comics, we have 60 issues which you can read for free here.

More info: timandbash.com | Facebook | Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com