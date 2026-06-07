Few celebrity relationships from the 1980s continue to spark as much criticism as the one between Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith.



The controversy centred on their ages when they first met. Wyman was 47 years old when he met Smith in 1984, while she was just 13.



According to Smith, their relationship became s*xual when she was 14, though it was not publicly revealed until years later when she had reached the legal age of consent in the U.K.



The pair eventually married in 1989 when Smith was 18, and Wyman was 52. However, the marriage quickly fell apart. They separated after two years and later finalized their divorce.



Over the years, Wyman defended the relationship, insisting it came from genuine feelings rather than lust. In the documentary The Quiet One, he admitted he was “really stupid” to think the marriage would work and acknowledged that Smith was “too young.”



The relationship remained controversial decades later.



In 2019, a planned appearance by Wyman at Sheffield Doc/Fest was canceled after backlash surrounding his past with Smith. Critics argued that the relationship should not be separated from discussions about his legacy.



Smith herself reflected on her experience and publicly supported raising the U.K.’s age of consent from 16 to 18 in 2010.



“You are still a child—even at 16,” she said. “You can never get that part of your life, your childhood, back. I never could.”



Online commenters remained equally critical. “I’m sorry, but HOW did he not just get arrested and put in JAIL for that?” one person wrote.



Another added, “Crazy how this was normal for a LOT of people back then.”

