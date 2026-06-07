7 Music Idols With Age Gaps So Disturbing, Fans Still Can’t Move On
Age-gap relationships involving celebrities often attract attention, but some have continued to shock people years and even decades later.
Many of these romances involved music stars who were already adults when they began relationships with much younger partners, sparking ongoing debates about power, maturity, and what was considered acceptable at the time.
While some of the people involved have defended their relationships, others have since viewed them differently.
Here are seven music idols whose controversial age-gap relationships still leave fans stunned and asking questions today.
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Jerry Lee Lewis And Myra Brown
Jerry Lee Lewis was one of the biggest names in rock and roll when he secretly married 13-year-old Myra Gale Brown in December 1957.
Lewis was 22 at the time, and the marriage remained largely unknown until the couple arrived in England the following year for a major tour.
The scandal exploded when reporters learned that Myra was not 15, as initially reported, but only 13.
The revelation shocked the public and quickly derailed Lewis' soaring career. Concerts were canceled, radio stations stopped playing his music, and promoters distanced themselves from the singer almost overnight.
Years later, Myra reflected on the relationship with a very different perspective.
Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in 2022, she said, “I was called the child bride, but I was the adult, and Jerry was the child.”
She also acknowledged how young she truly was at the time, adding, “How can you defend yourself when you're 13 years old? I mean, there's no excuse good enough for that to be OK.”
The couple had two children together before divorcing in 1970 after Myra accused Lewis of adultery and ab*se.
Although Lewis eventually rebuilt parts of his career, the marriage remained one of the most controversial chapters in music history.
Decades later, many people still point to the relationship as an example of behavior that would likely face far greater scrutiny today.
Steven Tyler And Julia Holcomb
Steven Tyler's relationship with Julia Holcomb remains one of the most controversial stories in rock music history.
According to Holcomb, she met the Aerosmith frontman in the 1970s when she was 16 years old, and he was in his mid-20s.
She later alleged that Tyler became her legal guardian, allowing her to travel with him while the band was on tour.
In 2022, Holcomb filed a lawsuit accusing Tyler of s*xual as*ault, s*xual battery, and emotional distress. The lawsuit alleged that the singer used his fame and influence to groom and exploit her over several years.
Holcomb also claimed she became pregnant during the relationship and was pressured into having an abortion.
Speaking publicly about her decision to take legal action, Holcomb said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, “I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders.”
She added, “I know that I am not the only one who suffered ab*se in the music industry.”
Tyler also previously referenced a relationship with a teenage girl in his memoir, writing that he “almost took a teen bride” after obtaining permission from her parents to take her on tour.
Bill Wyman And Mandy Smith
Few celebrity relationships from the 1980s continue to spark as much criticism as the one between Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman and Mandy Smith.
The controversy centred on their ages when they first met. Wyman was 47 years old when he met Smith in 1984, while she was just 13.
According to Smith, their relationship became s*xual when she was 14, though it was not publicly revealed until years later when she had reached the legal age of consent in the U.K.
The pair eventually married in 1989 when Smith was 18, and Wyman was 52. However, the marriage quickly fell apart. They separated after two years and later finalized their divorce.
Over the years, Wyman defended the relationship, insisting it came from genuine feelings rather than lust. In the documentary The Quiet One, he admitted he was “really stupid” to think the marriage would work and acknowledged that Smith was “too young.”
The relationship remained controversial decades later.
In 2019, a planned appearance by Wyman at Sheffield Doc/Fest was canceled after backlash surrounding his past with Smith. Critics argued that the relationship should not be separated from discussions about his legacy.
Smith herself reflected on her experience and publicly supported raising the U.K.’s age of consent from 16 to 18 in 2010.
“You are still a child—even at 16,” she said. “You can never get that part of your life, your childhood, back. I never could.”
Online commenters remained equally critical. “I’m sorry, but HOW did he not just get arrested and put in JAIL for that?” one person wrote.
Another added, “Crazy how this was normal for a LOT of people back then.”
Jimmy Page And Lori Mattix
While still in her early teens, Lori Mattix became a regular presence on Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip alongside fellow underage groupie Sable Starr. The pair frequented clubs and parties where they mingled with some of the biggest names in rock music.
Mattix later claimed she was only 14 when she became involved with David Bowie, who was in his mid-20s.
Recalling the experience years later, she told Thrillist, “I was still a virgin and terrified,” though she maintained she viewed the encounter positively at the time.
Bowie never publicly confirmed her claims, and some parts of her account have been disputed over the years.
Not long afterward, Mattix said she began a relationship with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page while she was around 14 or 15 and he was nearly 30.
According to her, the relationship lasted about two years, and she believed they were genuinely in love.
However, looking back decades later, her perspective shifted. “I don't think underage girls should sleep with guys,” she told The Guardian. “I wouldn't want this for anybody's daughter.”
Today, the story is frequently cited as an example of the troubling age gaps that were often overlooked in parts of the music industry during that era.
One reader reacted, “HOW did he not just get arrested and put in JAIL for that?” while another wrote, “Crazy how this was normal for a LOT of people back then.”
commenters said EXACTLY the same thing as with Wyman? That's a bit sus.
Elvis Presley And Priscilla Beaulieu
Elvis Presley and Priscilla Beaulieu's relationship remains one of the most debated celebrity romances because of the age gap between them when they first met. The pair met in Germany in 1959 while Elvis was serving in the U.S. Army. Priscilla was just 14 years old at the time, while Elvis was 24.
Despite criticism that has followed the relationship for decades, Priscilla has repeatedly defended Elvis and insisted their early connection was not based on s*x.
Speaking at the Venice Film Festival in 2023, she said, “People think, ‘Oh, it was s*x’... Not at all. I never had s*x with him.”
She added, “He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact that I was only 14 years old.”
According to Priscilla, Elvis was drawn to her because she listened to him during a difficult period of his life.
“Elvis would pour his heart out to me, his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother,” she recalled. “I was the person who really sat there to listen and to comfort him.”
The couple eventually married in 1967 and welcomed daughter Lisa Marie Presley before divorcing in 1973.
Even after their split, Priscilla described Elvis as “the love of my life,” saying it was the lifestyle surrounding his fame, not a lack of love, that ended their marriage.
Don Mclean And Paris Dylan
Don McLean and Paris Dylan's relationship continues to spark debate because of their nearly 50-year age gap. The American Pie singer is 49 years older than Dylan, with the pair confirming their romance in 2018 after being linked for several years.
Despite the criticism, both have been open about their feelings for one another.
In February 2025, McLean celebrated their relationship milestone on Instagram, writing, “We’ve been together for more than 10 years, and you are the love of my life.” Dylan responded with a simple but affectionate reply: “Love of my life.”
Over the years, the couple has frequently shared photos from trips and public events together.
McLean has repeatedly spoken about how strong their connection is, telling People in 2024, “I've been in love with her from the minute I saw her, it's so weird.” He added, “We just like each other a lot. We have a lot of laughs.”
The singer has also credited their shared love of travel as one reason their relationship works. The pair has attended concerts, international trips, and high-profile events together, including a White House state dinner in 2024.
Bob Weir And Natascha Münter
Bob Weir’s relationship with his future wife, Natascha Muenter, has remained a source of controversy for years because of the age difference between them at the time they first met.
According to the 2014 documentary The Other One: The Long Strange Trip of Bob Weir, the Grateful D*ad guitarist met Natascha at one of the band’s concerts after she snuck backstage. She was 15 years old at the time, while Weir was already in his mid-30s.
Weir later maintained that their relationship was strictly platonic for many years and did not become romantic until after the passing of Grateful D*ad frontman Jerry Garcia in 1995.
By then, Natascha was an adult. The couple eventually welcomed their first daughter, Monet, in 1997 and married two years later in an intimate ceremony in Mill Valley, California.
Despite their long marriage and family life together, the circumstances of their meeting have continued to spark debate online.
Many people have questioned the dynamics between a teenage fan and an established rock star more than 20 years her senior.
The discussion resurfaced following renewed interest in Weir’s personal life, with some commenters expressing strong reactions to the age gap.
“Yeah, and it's utterly disgusting,” one person wrote. Another added, “D*mn! All these dudes were statutory r*pists. My goodness.”
Weir and Natascha remained together for more than two decades and raised two daughters, Monet and Chloe, before his passing in January 2026 at 78.
Let's be honest it wasn't just rock stars it was men in general. Still happens it just isn't in your face.
No, they've been going away to this private island to do it.
Looks like people need to cry a river, build a bridge, and get over it.
Let's be honest it wasn't just rock stars it was men in general. Still happens it just isn't in your face.
No, they've been going away to this private island to do it.
Looks like people need to cry a river, build a bridge, and get over it.