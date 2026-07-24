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“What Unresolved Mystery Are You?”: Answer 18 Questions To Reveal Your Inner Enigma
A composite image featuring an FBI sketch, Stonehenge, and a ship in a storm with a Trivia banner; what unresolved mystery are you?
Quizzes
Creepy World, Curiosities

“What Unresolved Mystery Are You?”: Answer 18 Questions To Reveal Your Inner Enigma

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Some people are an open book. You are not one of them, and that is exactly why this quiz exists.

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The world is full of mysteries that nobody has ever managed to crack. Ships that vanished without a trace, codes that have stumped experts for centuries, and monuments that have kept their secrets for thousands of years. There is something oddly comforting about the fact that not everything can be explained, even now.

So which of these famous puzzles matches the way you move through life? Maybe you are the steady presence everyone leans on, standing firm while the world reshuffles around you. Maybe you are the one who slips out of a party without a word and leaves everyone wondering. Or maybe you are the eternal optimist, forever convinced the treasure is just one more shovelful away.

These 18 questions cover everything from your snack of choice to how you handle a secret. There are no wrong answers, only revealing ones. Grab a coffee, settle in, and let us figure out which unsolved mystery you really are.

Ready to uncover the enigma within? Let’s begin.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

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    A dark, mysterious figure cloaked in a red scarf with black gloves, symbolizing an unresolved mystery or inner enigma.

    Image credits: Vinh Chế

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

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    Daria Ives

    Daria Ives

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    Trivia writer at Bored Panda with a soft spot for personality quizzes, pop culture, and all things quirky. I love psychology & the little things people don't usually say out loud. I draw inspiration from that and various stuff online to create quizzes that help you discover something new about yourself (or at least laugh along the way).

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D.B. Cooper D.B. Cooper is the alias of a man who hijacked a plane in 1971, took a ransom, parachuted into the night, and was never found. You are the master of the clean exit, here for a good time and gone before the bill arrives. You value your privacy fiercely and leave people wondering how you pulled it off so smoothly. There is a streak of daring in you that others only wish they had. You do not need recognition, in fact you rather enjoy that nobody can quite pin you down. Years from now, people will still be telling stories about that thing you did.

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    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oak Island Money Pit The Oak Island Money Pit is a hole in Nova Scotia where treasure hunters have dug for over two centuries, finding tantalizing clues but never the prize. You are the eternal optimist convinced the payoff is just one more shovelful away. Your enthusiasm is contagious even when the odds are absurd and the evidence is thin. You throw yourself into projects with a hope that borders on stubborn, and people love you for it. Sure, some ventures never quite pan out, but you always find another lead to chase. Life to you is one big treasure map, and you are not done digging.

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Zodiac Killer was an unidentified figure who taunted 1960s California with coded letters that remain partly unsolved. You are the one people cannot quite read, cool and composed with a mind that works several steps ahead. You enjoy an air of intrigue and you are very good at revealing exactly as much as you choose. Beneath the calm exterior is a sharp, observant mind that misses nothing. You are not sinister, you just appreciate the power of a well-kept secret. People respect you, and a small part of them wonders what you are really thinking.😳erm lmao

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    myronmog63 avatar
    moggiemoo
    moggiemoo
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D.B. Cooper D.B. Cooper is the alias of a man who hijacked a plane in 1971, took a ransom, parachuted into the night, and was never found. You are the master of the clean exit, here for a good time and gone before the bill arrives. You value your privacy fiercely and leave people wondering how you pulled it off so smoothly. There is a streak of daring in you that others only wish they had. You do not need recognition, in fact you rather enjoy that nobody can quite pin you down. Years from now, people will still be telling stories about that thing you did.

    0
    0points
    reply
    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oak Island Money Pit The Oak Island Money Pit is a hole in Nova Scotia where treasure hunters have dug for over two centuries, finding tantalizing clues but never the prize. You are the eternal optimist convinced the payoff is just one more shovelful away. Your enthusiasm is contagious even when the odds are absurd and the evidence is thin. You throw yourself into projects with a hope that borders on stubborn, and people love you for it. Sure, some ventures never quite pan out, but you always find another lead to chase. Life to you is one big treasure map, and you are not done digging.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Zodiac Killer was an unidentified figure who taunted 1960s California with coded letters that remain partly unsolved. You are the one people cannot quite read, cool and composed with a mind that works several steps ahead. You enjoy an air of intrigue and you are very good at revealing exactly as much as you choose. Beneath the calm exterior is a sharp, observant mind that misses nothing. You are not sinister, you just appreciate the power of a well-kept secret. People respect you, and a small part of them wonders what you are really thinking.😳erm lmao

    0
    0points
    reply
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