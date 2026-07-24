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Street photography is usually associated with crowded sidewalks, fleeting encounters, and the unpredictable theater of human life. But people aren't always the most compelling characters in the frame. Animals move through these same spaces on their own terms, and their unexpected presence can subtly shift the mood, composition, or meaning of a photograph.

The images in this collection were featured by Pure Street Photography (PSP), a global platform founded in 2020 by photographers Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao. Bringing together photographers from more than 39 countries, PSP curates work for its storytelling, timing, emotion, authenticity, and visual impact rather than social-media popularity.

While we'll be sharing the 2026 award winners in a separate upcoming feature, today the focus belongs to the four-legged, feathered, and occasionally unexpected characters photographers encountered on streets around the world.

More info: purestreetphotography.com | Instagram