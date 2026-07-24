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Street photography is usually associated with crowded sidewalks, fleeting encounters, and the unpredictable theater of human life. But people aren't always the most compelling characters in the frame. Animals move through these same spaces on their own terms, and their unexpected presence can subtly shift the mood, composition, or meaning of a photograph.

The images in this collection were featured by Pure Street Photography (PSP), a global platform founded in 2020 by photographers Dimpy Bhalotia and Kamal Kumaar Rao. Bringing together photographers from more than 39 countries, PSP curates work for its storytelling, timing, emotion, authenticity, and visual impact rather than social-media popularity.

While we'll be sharing the 2026 award winners in a separate upcoming feature, today the focus belongs to the four-legged, feathered, and occasionally unexpected characters photographers encountered on streets around the world.

More info: purestreetphotography.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A black and white street photo of a person grooming a shaggy dog lying on its back, highlighting the bond with animals.

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Earlier this year, the Pure Street Photography Awards Exhibition welcomed more than 25,000 visitors in India. The platform has expanded beyond online curation through exhibitions, awards, grants, and educational initiatives. Its 2026 awards attracted 1,582 submissions from photographers across 50 countries, with eight winners and 158 finalists selected. The finalist exhibition is scheduled for November 20–22 at Jawahar Kala Kendra in Jaipur, with The Guardian's Head of Photography Fiona Shields and acclaimed street photographer Rui Palha among this year's judges.
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    #2

    A man in a hat sits on a high ledge with a white cat beside him, looking down at a busy street scene below with many people and tall buildings, a striking street photo of animals.

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    #3

    A black and white street photo of an older man laughing while a small dog licks his face, capturing the joy of animals.

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    #4

    A close-up street photo of two people almost kissing, with a curious light-colored cat peeking between their faces in the background, making animals the interesting part.

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    #5

    A young child in a knit hat and sweater feeding a small puppy on a street, with blurred cars and people in the background, capturing a sweet street photo of animals.

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    #6

    Two seagulls, one with a slice of bread stuck on its head, walking on pavement, interesting street photo of animals.

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    #7

    A black and white street photo by PSP shows an Old English Sheepdog with a woman; animals in street photography.

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    #8

    A grayscale street photo showing a person sitting on steps, embracing a dog, looking down a narrow, cluttered alleyway with buildings and power lines, highlighting animals.

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    #9

    A pair of white dogs peeking through a hole in a concrete wall, curious street photo of animals.

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    #10

    Black and white street photo of a person carrying a large, shaggy dog over their shoulders. An interesting animal.

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    #11

    A person walking multiple small dogs on leashes in a park. An interesting animal street photo.

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    #12

    An orange cat stands on hind legs, reaching for drying fish by the sea; interesting street photos of animals.

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    #13

    A tabby cat sleeping on a glass shelf above a golden Buddha statue, interesting street photo of animals.

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    #14

    Two dogs by a body of water, one in the foreground, the other looking out at the water. An interesting animal street photo.

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    #15

    Close-up black and white street photo of a wet dog with shaggy fur looking directly at the camera. An interesting animal.

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    #16

    Black and white cat hanging upside down from a wooden beam, looking at the camera. An interesting animal street photo.

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    #17

    A black and white street photo by PSP captures a woman carrying a poodle, showcasing animals in street photography.

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    #18

    A line of people with their cats on leashes along a sidewalk, a unique street photo of animals.

    This image was taken in Hollywood in 1961, during an audition for a black cat role in a low-budget horror film by Roger Corman, part of his anthology film Tales of Terror (based on works by Edgar Allan Poe). The call went out for a “sagacious black cat” for the film.

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    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll take them all. Yeah, right, just leave them all here, great thanks, and now leave. LEAVE.

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    #19

    A monkey sitting on a bus window sill, looking at its reflection in the side mirror, captivating street photo of animals.

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    #20

    Black and white street photo of two cats, one striped and one white, lying on different steps. Animals in street photos.

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    #21

    Black and white street photo of a lean dog on a beach looking directly at the camera. A person and birds are in the background. Animals in street photos.

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    #22

    A black and white cat with a distinctive mustache walks toward the camera; interesting street photos of animals.

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    #23

    Two adorable puppies playing on a paved surface, one light brown puppy standing over a black puppy lying on its back, capturing an engaging street photo of animals.

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    #24

    A black and white street photo of a dog peering out of a window with a person's arm holding a cigarette, capturing intriguing animals.

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    #25

    A black and white street photo of a black dog sitting on a sandy beach, looking up at a ball, showcasing interesting animals.

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    #26

    A small, furry animal, possibly a lemur or kinkajou, with a long tail resting on a person's shoulder in a street photo.

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    #27

    A black and white street photo of a white dog with blue eyes standing on a scooter, a captivating animal moment.

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    #28

    Color street photo of a small dog in a green sweater held by a person, with a tiny bowl of ramen on the person's head. Animals in street photos.

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    #29

    Black and white street photo of a striped cat resting on a stone ledge of a building, looking intently. Animals in street photos.

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    #30

    Black and white street photo of pigeons perched on a person's hand in front of a grand building. Animals in street photos.

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    #31

    A woman sits on a bench, looking at her small dog on a leash; interesting street photos of animals.

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