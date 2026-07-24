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Only High IQs Can Beat All 24 Hard General Knowledge Questions – Prove You’re One
Scenic landscape with a snow-capped mountain overlooking a city at sunset. Red banner says TRIVIA. Test your High IQ with general knowledge questions.
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Only High IQs Can Beat All 24 Hard General Knowledge Questions – Prove You’re One

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🚨Double points quiz🚨

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Welcome to the ‘Most Difficult General Knowledge Test.’ 🧠🔥

This high-IQ general knowledge quiz will test your knowledge of history, geography, science, astronomy, literature, linguistics, world cultures, and famous events.

Prepare yourself for a collection of challenging questions designed to push your memory, reasoning, and curiosity to the limit. These are not ordinary trivia questions; they cover fascinating facts about our planet, legendary figures, scientific discoveries, ancient civilizations, and unexpected connections hidden throughout history.

Prepare yourself for questions like:

💡By what name is the point at exactly 0° latitude and 0° longitude informally known?

💡Which city has served as the capital of four empires?

💡Which planet has the shortest day, taking only about 10 hours to rotate?

And now, let’s see how many of these 24 high-level general knowledge questions you can solve! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Two people playing chess, testing their general knowledge and high IQ in a library setting, with bookshelves in the background.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gave my little grey cells a good workout

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gave my little grey cells a good workout

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