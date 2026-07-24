Only High IQs Can Beat All 24 Hard General Knowledge Questions – Prove You’re One

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🚨Double points quiz🚨

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Welcome to the ‘Most Difficult General Knowledge Test.’ 🧠🔥

This high-IQ general knowledge quiz will test your knowledge of history, geography, science, astronomy, literature, linguistics, world cultures, and famous events.

Prepare yourself for a collection of challenging questions designed to push your memory, reasoning, and curiosity to the limit. These are not ordinary trivia questions; they cover fascinating facts about our planet, legendary figures, scientific discoveries, ancient civilizations, and unexpected connections hidden throughout history.

Prepare yourself for questions like:

💡By what name is the point at exactly 0° latitude and 0° longitude informally known?

💡Which city has served as the capital of four empires?

💡Which planet has the shortest day, taking only about 10 hours to rotate?

And now, let’s see how many of these 24 high-level general knowledge questions you can solve! 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko

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