53 History Memes That Might Teach You Something Through Humor (New Pics)
If history was never your favorite subject in school, perhaps it lacked something to get you interested. Famines, treaties, and battles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when presented through a lens of humor, even the most tedious ones can become interesting.
The subreddit “History Memes” is a place for history buffs and casual enthusiasts alike to enjoy top-quality funny posts about our civilization's past and, perhaps, even learn something new. Humor is one way to cope with the rights and wrongs of history, and here we have the newest selection from the community that really knows how to capture the spirit of human history through memes.
More info: Reddit
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This Is Global Problem Ig
Cavemen Were Versatile, Not Stupid
Back When America Was Great…
History Is Really Interesting
18th And 19th Century Writers Sometimes Took The Idea Of "Self Inserting" A Bit Too Seriously
It's Always "Ceremonial"
It Really Is A Mystery
Back then "high functioning autism" meant "able to walk, talk and draw, unable to read or write, always diagnosed in infancy, big repetitive movements of arms and head, unable to identify objects as objects, fascinated by shiny". Instead, back then we had "1/3 of all people are neurotic". Where did all these neurotic people go? That's what I want to know.
The Real Reason Horses Were The Best
Did God Used A Cheat Code On This?
Motherification
I Kid You Not, It Looked Like This
When British Scientists Were First Told About The Platypus In The 1790s, They Thought It Was A Hoax
Would have been my reaction as well, to be honest. It's just the fact that their existence is scientifically well established knowledge and tv-documentaries that lets me believe it. Awesome little freaks!
Based Catholic Church
Americans Naming New Towns
*Laughs In Imperivm
Ravioli, Ravioli, Give Me The Formuoli
Why Were Our Ancestors So Impressed By This, Were They Stupid ?
The Vibe Shift That Gave Us 200 Years Of Boring Wedding Photos
Absolutely Nothing Happened For 1,000 Years
Italians Trying To Find Italy On A Map Is A Whole Mood
At One Point Pineapples Cost As Much As $8000 (Adjusted) And Were Rented As An Alternative To Purchase
Choose Your Fighter
Bro Was Doing Anything Besides Finishing His Work. Massive Adhd Energy
I Really Enjoy The History Product
Medieval Castles Were Built To Stop Armies, Not Keep People Comfortable
Ethiopia Historic Chad
"Race Is A Social Construct Bro"
Very Devious Behaviour
Covid Lasted Longer Than Their "Heritage"
The Battle Standard of the Army of Northern Virginia is not the Confederate flag