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If history was never your favorite subject in school, perhaps it lacked something to get you interested. Famines, treaties, and battles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when presented through a lens of humor, even the most tedious ones can become interesting.

The subreddit “History Memes” is a place for history buffs and casual enthusiasts alike to enjoy top-quality funny posts about our civilization's past and, perhaps, even learn something new. Humor is one way to cope with the rights and wrongs of history, and here we have the newest selection from the community that really knows how to capture the spirit of human history through memes.

More info: Reddit

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#1

This Is Global Problem Ig

A history meme showing ancient statues of foxes disguised as monks from Japan and Denmark.

stunnerswag Report

7points
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petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well that's just.....Fantastic!

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    #2

    Cavemen Were Versatile, Not Stupid

    A history meme contrasting cavemen stereotypes with their actual accomplishments.

    Kapanash Report

    6points
    POST
    pyxisjar avatar
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone had to be the first to work out how to knit,weave etc. I find that fascinating. I’d be sitting covered in leaves I’d be so stupid

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    #3

    Back When America Was Great…

    A history meme featuring a tweet about Republican control in 1928, with a humorous reply about 1929, making light of political history.

    YoungCons Report

    5points
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those that don't study history are doomed to repeat it. Those who do study history are doomed to watch the world repeat it anyway.

    2
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    #4

    History Is Really Interesting

    A history meme with two figures, one with the UN flag and another with a red and blue flag, discussing eating a prime minister.

    schizophrenic_femboy Report

    5points
    POST
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    #5

    18th And 19th Century Writers Sometimes Took The Idea Of "Self Inserting" A Bit Too Seriously

    A history meme contrasting Jane Austens and Fyodor Dostoevskys character naming styles, showing two figures on a staircase.

    SatoruGojo232 Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    It's Always "Ceremonial"

    A history meme with archeologists discussing a fertility symbol while a man peeks from behind a door, asking to be honest.

    Dazzling_Society1510 Report

    5points
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have often wondered how many archeological finds we completely misunderstand. A lot. I think it's a lot.

    1
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    #7

    It Really Is A Mystery

    A SpongeBob history meme showing Patrick and Mr. Krabs tied up, humorously illustrating boomer perspectives on autism.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    4points
    POST
    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Back then "high functioning autism" meant "able to walk, talk and draw, unable to read or write, always diagnosed in infancy, big repetitive movements of arms and head, unable to identify objects as objects, fascinated by shiny". Instead, back then we had "1/3 of all people are neurotic". Where did all these neurotic people go? That's what I want to know.

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    #8

    The Real Reason Horses Were The Best

    A two-panel history meme comparing modern transportation (car) and medieval transportation (horse).

    Dahak17 Report

    4points
    POST
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    #9

    Did God Used A Cheat Code On This?

    Historical map meme showing the fragmented states of Germany, humorously questioning its unification in history.

    Giono_OOf_01 Report

    4points
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How? "Blood and iron". Meaning wars, lots of wars. Mostly Prussia forcing all the others to join,

    0
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    #10

    Motherification

    A history meme about a Soviet man adopting 12 children to receive a Mother Heroine Medal, humorously misinterpreting history.

    WerlinBall Report

    3points
    POST
    #11

    I Kid You Not, It Looked Like This

    A historical meme showing French political parties from the 1890s, with leaders Jules Méline, Henri Brisson, and Édouard Drumont.

    wrufus680 Report

    3points
    POST
    #12

    When British Scientists Were First Told About The Platypus In The 1790s, They Thought It Was A Hoax

    A history meme about a platypus, with British scientists doubting its existence, highlighting historical humor.

    Goodbye-Nasty Report

    3points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Would have been my reaction as well, to be honest. It's just the fact that their existence is scientifically well established knowledge and tv-documentaries that lets me believe it. Awesome little freaks!

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    #13

    Based Catholic Church

    A history meme depicting a character similar to Dr. Manhattan, showing the Pope blessing the Pokemon franchise in 2000.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    3points
    POST
    #14

    Americans Naming New Towns

    A history meme showing a man from Game of Thrones, representing Americans naming towns after European places.

    GetOffTheMath , HBO Entertainment Report

    3points
    POST
    #15

    *Laughs In Imperivm

    An ancient Roman looking pleased, with text about history memes not attributing civilization's success to aliens.

    Able_Record2273 Report

    3points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Ravioli, Ravioli, Give Me The Formuoli

    A social media post with a history meme question about Black and White people's history and spices.

    powiga Report

    3points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Used them, loved them, despised slaverity.

    0
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    #17

    Why Were Our Ancestors So Impressed By This, Were They Stupid ?

    A close-up of a cat looking surprised, accompanying text about Sun Tzu's Art of War; a history meme.

    PM-me-youre-PMs Report

    3points
    POST
    #18

    The Vibe Shift That Gave Us 200 Years Of Boring Wedding Photos

    A history meme contrasting mens fashion Before and After the Great Male Renunciation, featuring two women with different hairstyles.

    lil_literalist Report

    3points
    POST
    #19

    Absolutely Nothing Happened For 1,000 Years

    A history meme contrasting the perception of no progress in the Dark Ages with actual advancements like windmills.

    Kapanash Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Italians Trying To Find Italy On A Map Is A Whole Mood

    A history meme of a map showing Italy inaccurately marked multiple times by Italians.

    abada1123 Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    At One Point Pineapples Cost As Much As $8000 (Adjusted) And Were Rented As An Alternative To Purchase

    A two-panel history meme showing Caribbean Natives giving a pineapple, and European Aristocrats reacting to it.

    nillavanu Report

    3points
    POST
    #22

    Choose Your Fighter

    A woman holding a prize wheel with categories for historical scapegoats, a history meme about humor.

    GroveOfLilac Report

    3points
    POST
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the UK we’ve been pretty okay with blaming the French for quite a long time . . .

    1
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    #23

    Bro Was Doing Anything Besides Finishing His Work. Massive Adhd Energy

    A history meme showing Leonardo DaVinci's tank design, highlighting his creations instead of the Mona Lisa.

    PsychedelicHippos Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    I Really Enjoy The History Product

    A history meme showing a person enjoying a sandwich while reading history for fun, contrasting with school.

    og-lollercopter Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    Medieval Castles Were Built To Stop Armies, Not Keep People Comfortable

    A history meme contrasting living in a castle in movies versus the cold, rat-infested reality.

    Kapanash Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Ethiopia Historic Chad

    Funny history meme showing Europe attempting to spread Christianity to Ethiopia, who has long been Christian.

    barbaritamel Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    "Race Is A Social Construct Bro"

    A history meme featuring Benito Mussolini's quote about race, illustrating a woke friend's perspective.

    Neil118781 Report

    2points
    POST
    #28

    Very Devious Behaviour

    A history meme with an anime girl with the Union Jack flag overlaid, showing British colonialism and the word loot.

    onichan-daisuki Report

    2points
    POST
    #29

    Covid Lasted Longer Than Their "Heritage"

    The Confederate flag with text stating its duration and humorously comparing it to high school; a history meme.

    NordMan009 Report

    2points
    POST
    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Battle Standard of the Army of Northern Virginia is not the Confederate flag

    0
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    #30

    It Really Came To Bite Them In The Ass

    Cillian Murphy's face, smiling and then serious, illustrating a history meme about the Soviet Union and American cars.

    ChickenWingExtreme Report

    2points
    POST
    #31

    Not As Edgy As They Think 💯

    A history meme showing Dr. Octopus from Spider-Man saying Hello, Peter, humorously depicting Catholics view on inverted crosses.

    Damiancarmine14 , Marvel Studios Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    American Lore Is Absolutely Nuts

    A history meme featuring a chaotic historical illustration to explain why the US is so divided.

    [deleted] Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    The British Were A Whole Other Level Of Evil When It Comes To Ireland

    A history meme showing a person crying after learning Britain rejected Ottoman aid during the Irish Potato Famine.

    The-marx-channel Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    Same Experience Just A Different Time Period

    A two-panel history meme showing German soldiers seeing British tanks and Greek soldiers seeing war elephants.

    india-assignmenthelp Report

    2points
    POST
    #35

    This Belongs To Me Now

    A history meme with two images of a man in historical attire, one sad, one happy, about a comrade getting shot.

    Present_Employer5669 Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Stalin When His Spies Actually Know Stuff

    A history meme about Stalin dismissing warnings of German invasion as British propaganda, teaching through humor.

    Kapanash Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    My Reaction Seeing The Top Meme

    A history meme showing an elephant with text, reflecting on proposed amendments from 1916 including one about war.

    InterestingPlenty454 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Watching Your Entire Profession Slowly Become Decorative

    A history meme outlining the evolution of knighthood from the 1100s to the 1400s.

    Kapanash Report

    2points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knighthood now - you're good at your job, and/or you're rich and famous.

    0
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    #39

    Fighting Invasive Species With Worst Invasive Species

    A history meme illustrating Australia's invasive species problem with cats and rabbits.

    stunnerswag Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Hard Won Rights

    A history meme showing different countries paths to becoming democratic.

    AffectionateLow6824 Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Turns Out Most Moats Were Just Ditches

    Humorous history meme contrasting medieval moats in movies vs. reality, showcasing differing perceptions of history.

    Kapanash Report

    2points
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They were still effective.

    0
    0points
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    #42

    Communist Yaoi

    A history meme featuring Soviet-Chinese propaganda posters, humorously reinterpreted as a gay couple's story.

    AverageEnjoyer2 Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Them Vikings Man, Scary!

    A history meme showing a soccer player as a fierce Viking, humorously portraying a historical battle.

    My_Test_Acc_1 Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    German Tsingtao Was Interesting

    A history meme of Barack Obama in a pub, giving a thumbs up, representing Germany's reaction to Qingdao beer.

    WeeklyIntroduction42 Report

    1point
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    #45

    Sweet Overtime

    A penguin looking shocked, representing a history meme about Qin Shi Huang's tomb and workers.

    rexmilu Report

    1point
    POST
    #46

    What Would The Founding Father's Priorities Be If They Were Actually Alive Today? It's Actually Really Interesting To Think About

    A history meme featuring George Washington asking Where's the Separation of Church and State?, teaching through humor.

    Dry-Chocolate-3976 Report

    1point
    POST
    #47

    Russia, Are You Drunk

    A history meme about the USA buying Alaska from Russia for 2 pennies an acre, featuring a surprised Leonardo DiCaprio.

    I_am_white_cat_YT Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    Thanks Ben

    A history meme showing a man reading a scandalous quote attributed to Ben Franklin, about older women as mistresses.

    Talkalot23 Report

    1point
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Benny Franks was into the GILFs

    0
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    #49

    The Korean War Is Still Ongoing

    A history meme featuring a confused woman with math equations, questioning Marine Corps history of never losing.

    soulxina Report

    1point
    POST
    owenjarvis avatar
    Owen
    Owen
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US does not win at things as often as it says it does.

    0
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    #50

    Same Culture, Completely Different Side Quests

    History meme illustrating the distinct goals of Danish, Norwegian, and Swedish Vikings in history.

    Kapanash Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    Mood Depending On Who's Leading

    Funny history meme depicting France's varying military presence across different historical periods.

    standovahim_ Report

    1point
    POST
    #52

    Big Brain Hussars

    A history meme showing an ancient commander shocked by longer Polish lances during a cavalry charge.

    Professional_Sir2804 Report

    0points
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    #53

    Every Military Unit Has That One Guy Who Carries Everything

    A history meme with a soldier thanking Wojtek, a bear, for carrying ammunition at Monte Cassino.

    Kapanash Report

    0points
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    #54

    The Attack Of The Dead Men

    A history meme depicting soldiers humorously reacting to gas attacks in a trench, showing humor in historical events.

    Kapanash Report

    0points
    POST
    #55

    Checkpoint Charlie, October 1961

    A history meme showing soldiers humorously discussing avoiding World War III over a checkpoint.

    Kapanash Report

    0points
    POST
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