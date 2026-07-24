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If history was never your favorite subject in school, perhaps it lacked something to get you interested. Famines, treaties, and battles may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but when presented through a lens of humor, even the most tedious ones can become interesting.

The subreddit “History Memes” is a place for history buffs and casual enthusiasts alike to enjoy top-quality funny posts about our civilization's past and, perhaps, even learn something new. Humor is one way to cope with the rights and wrongs of history, and here we have the newest selection from the community that really knows how to capture the spirit of human history through memes.

More info: Reddit