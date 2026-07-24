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We’ve all got weird and random stuff hidden away in the dark recesses of the camera rolls of our phones. Maybe it’s a random or funny photo you took, or an odd image or screenshot you saved at some point. Well, today, we’re unearthing everything that lies forgotten in your digital folders with tens of thousands of pics.

Inspired by an online post, internet users shared the weirdest, super confusing, cringey, and slightly creepy pics they had on their phones, and we’re featuring the top, most interesting ones. Scroll down to check them out. And if you’re feeling brave, why not share the most random photos from your camera roll in the comments?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Found In A Different Comment Section, I Laugh About It Every Time I Remember It

A camera roll photo of a cow wearing glasses, providing no explanation.

sansan Report

7points
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petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Hi. I'm Dr. Bessie. Ok, so you might feel some discomfort, but it's important that you don't MOOOOOOOOOVE."

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    #2

    Behold, My Pot Of Luck

    A camera roll photo of a hand holding a pot of growing four-leaf clovers, needing no explanation.

    Max Saris Report

    7points
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    #3

    I Present To You My Nursing Class

    A medical dummy with curly brown hair and wide eyes, one of the camera roll photos that need no explanation.

    Jillian Report

    6points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dunno what's weird about this. It's basically a picture of a Hollywood celebrity.

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    Based on the findings of a recent poll, the average person takes roughly a whopping 10,000 photos per year, or around 27 pics per day.

    Around a third (35%) of people have over 20,000 photos saved on their camera roll, while 29% have between 5,000 and 10,000 photos.

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    #4

    My Dad Said “You Should Get In” And My Mom Was Like “Okay”

    A person peeking out of a red bag, making a funny face, one of the camera roll photos that need no explanation.

    Star Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    My Chicken Nugget Had No Chicken In It

    A close-up of a hollow, fried chicken nugget, revealing an empty interior, a perplexing camera roll photo.

    michelle.vandeberg Report

    6points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    KFC's advocation of veganism.

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    #6

    Took A Cute Screenshot From A Video

    A diver underwater, capturing a camera roll photo with a pufferfish smiling, needing explanation.

    Swedishgirl29 Report

    6points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a scene from Finding Nemo.

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    40% of respondents said that they have had their phone for 1 to 2 years. Meanwhile, 35% have had the same phone for longer.

    “It’s interesting to see that the majority of people have over 20,000 photos in their camera roll. With the fewest respondents reporting fewer than 5,000 photos, it’s clear that in our digital age, people are capturing and storing more photos than ever,” said Lizzie Russo, Brand Marketing Expert at Nations Photo Lab, which ran the poll.

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    #7

    Snoots

    Unusual snail-shaped boots with glossy finish, captured in a camera roll photo that needs no explanation.

    rosie Report

    6points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You'll never get anywhere in those.

    1
    1point
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    #8

    Have You Seen A Dog With A Middle Part?

    A camera roll photo showing a dog's wet, dark fur with a distinct part down the middle.

    SaltyFriez Report

    5points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah. There's one in this picture.

    0
    0points
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    #9

    Someone Airdropped This To Me 8 Years Ago While I Was In My Apartment, I Still Have No Idea Who Sent It

    A person covered in shaving cream, making a funny face, one of the camera roll photos that need no explanation.

    manderzz_27 Report

    4points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda looks like a giant pronstar "sent" it.

    0
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    “If photo-taking trends continue, today’s Americans could be capturing over 650,000 photos in their lifetime. Organizing and printing key photos helps ensure the most meaningful ones aren’t lost in the scroll.”

    So, if you start taking photos as a teenager and live long enough as a senior, you could have taken more than half a million photos throughout your entire life.

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    #10

    This Is A Photo I Took Of Myself Through A Cardboard Tube. It Is Not Edited

    A camera roll photo of a face at the end of a long, spiraling tube, needing no explanation.

    Ry Report

    4points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the light that Teletubbies see when they d*e.

    0
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    #11

    It Was Some Weird Statue In A Museum

    A camera roll photo of a startled bear statue with wide eyes, offering no explanation.

    jinxedplague Report

    4points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is something holding on to its n****e?

    0
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    #12

    A man in a light blue tank top flexing his bicep in a crowd, a camera roll photo needing explanation.

    joekimon Report

    4points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tried to hide from the woman walking by, and broke his neck.

    0
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    A few things to keep in mind when organizing your photos in the digital realm include the following:

    1. Declutter your photos, including duplicates, blurry pics, and unneeded images
    2. Create a folder system, with subfolders by year, month, event, or theme, so that you can locate your photos more easily
    3. Print out some of your favorite photos so that you preserve your best memories
    4. Back up your photo collection in at least two places, like a cloud storage service and an external hard drive
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    #13

    I Saw This On A Live The Other Day

    A man in a full body leaf suit, standing against a brick wall, a camera roll photo needing explanation.

    Court Report

    4points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Treesus, or Treebeard as a young sapling.

    0
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    #14

    I Found This Very Confusing

    A hand holding a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar bottle filled with a yellow liquid, a camera roll photo.

    . Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    I’ll Just Leave This Here

    A person in a red jacket and jeans with their head inside a storm drain, next to a trash can, an unusual camera roll photo.

    𝓜𝓸𝓷𝓪 Report

    4points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guy clearly wasn't just leaving it there.

    0
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    “The first step to organizing your photos is to declutter any photos not needed such as any duplicates, blurry shots or images you no longer need. Once you’ve decluttered you can then create a folder system to make your photos easy to locate. Start by creating folders by year, then subfolders by month, event, or theme (e.g., "2024/January/Family Trip"),” suggests Russo.

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    #16

    This Is The Most Random I Have If You Know What This Is, I’ll Be Impressed

    A hand-drawn diagram with intricate lines and dots on paper, one of 65 camera roll photos.

    queekusme Report

    4points
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    toujincthlu avatar
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Toujin C'Thlu
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like abstract art, a math problem, or a tech diagram

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    #17

    Genuine Order At Work

    A pizza with unconventional toppings of cucumbers and pepperoni, one of 65 camera roll photos.

    Ash(ton) Report

    4points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm, I'd want to taste that right side.

    0
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    #18

    Hmm

    A white ceramic bunny with a blue butterfly on its back, sitting on a pink floral dish, a strange camera roll photo.

    Rachel🏵 Report

    4points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sexiest rabbit since Lola Bunny in Space Jam.

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    “Upload your photos into albums based on themes, events, or timelines so they’re ready to go when you want to create prints, photo books, or gifts. By pre-organizing your galleries, ordering is quick and hassle-free!”

    Russo also emphasized the importance of thinking ahead and having backups for your photo backups.

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    #19

    Someone In Front Of Me Bought 7 Bottles Of Vinegar Cleaner And About 30 Bars Of Chocolate

    Multiple bottles of yellow dish soap, Ja! brand, lined up on a checkout conveyor belt, an odd camera roll photo.

    twxirdo Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Please Don’t Ask

    A store display with a Santa Claus mannequin holding a teddy bear, one of 65 camera roll photos.

    Sinne Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    This Is On My Ceiling... Above My Bed

    A square painting of Spongebob Squarepants on a dark background, one of 65 camera roll photos.

    Mike Report

    4points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why does this read like "Can you believe this? It is crazy", but the OP did it themselves.

    0
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    “To protect your memories, always backup your photos in at least two places. Use cloud storage services like Dropbox, iCloud, or Google Drive, along with an external hard drive for extra security. This ensures your photos are safe, even if one source fails,” Russo said.

    Keep in mind that no tech solution will last forever.

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    Cloud services can go bankrupt, accidentally delete your archives, change their storage allotments, or get hacked. External hard drives can (and do!) fail. So, you will need to renew your backups and think of alternative solutions as the years go by.

    #22

    I Saw A Man Holding These…

    A person holding two plastic toy rats by their tails, one of 65 camera roll photos.

    ☆ Holly Laing ☆ Report

    3points
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    #23

    Saw This Table At My Therapist

    A modern glass-top table with a unique silver base, a striking object from a camera roll photo.

    mickininaj Report

    3points
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    #24

    For My School Project

    Two women surrounded by numerous black cats and Egyptian pyramids, a surreal camera roll photo.

    西蒙娜 Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I need to know more about this project.

    0
    0points
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    The logic behind having multiple backups is to reduce the probability of your beloved photos getting lost in the ether. This requires a bit of patience and potentially some resources, but it’s better than worrying all the time.

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    For us, personally, having physical copies of our best moments is our favorite way to back up our backups for our backups for our camera rolls. Besides, picking out which photos to print is a wonderful excuse to go through your entire gallery!

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    Furthermore, we absolutely love taking instant photos with an Instax or a Polaroid. They have an analogue vibe and retro feel that is hard to reproduce with digital-only cameras.

    #25

    Found At A Local Distillery

    A quirky figurine plant pot with a shocked face and prominent features, a camera roll photo that sparks curiosity.

    sarah Report

    3points
    POST
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All the chicks love that booty.

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    #26

    I Was Hungry

    A conference table covered with many green apples and a bag, a surprising camera roll photo.

    Cooper Report

    3points
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    #27

    Its All Potatoes

    A person standing in front of a massive wall of small, green and brown peas, one of many camera roll photos.

    A Report

    3points
    POST
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    Which of these random pics confused, amused, and weirded you out the most, and why? Be honest, what are the weirdest photos you’ve ever taken and images you’ve ever saved on your phone?

    How many photos, images, and screenshots do you have on your smartphone’s camera roll? How long have you had your current phone for?

    If you woke up one morning and your camera roll was completely deleted, how would you feel? Do you make backups, whether digital or physical, of your favorite snapshots?

    Share your thoughts below.
    #28

    Disney princesses on top of a military tank at night, an unexpected sight among camera roll photos.

    shey Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens after the happily-ever-after in Disney films. Military states. All of them.

    0
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    #29

    This Is My Cake Alfred

    A creepy face made of dough in a baking pan, featuring red jam for eyes and mouth, one of many camera roll photos.

    I_kiss_girls Report

    3points
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    #30

    "Make A Mug Cake" They Said "Itll Be Fun" They Said

    An overflowing chocolate mug cake in a black mug, a funny camera roll photo that needs no explanation.

    Bellerosewild_ Report

    3points
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    #31

    Beautiful Views While I’m In My Zoom Class

    A laptop displaying a law practice management presentation with a dog defecating in the background, a camera roll photo.

    MJ Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bit of a s**t view, really.

    0
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    #32

    I Was Standing In Line For The Checkout And This Was How The Guy Infront Of Me Stood The Whole Time

    A person in jeans with their legs crossed, an odd camera roll photo that needs no explanation.

    I Report

    3points
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    #33

    This Is My Dad

    Camera roll photos capture a man in a suit sliding down a red playground slide, an unexpected scene in an outdoor play area.

    Teodora Report

    3points
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    #34

    From Comic Con Holland

    Camera roll photos of various statues, including a Jesus figure holding a blue lightsaber, displayed next to other religious and themed figures.

    wrdro Report

    3points
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    #35

    How My Dad Greets Me In The Morning When I Go To Work

    Camera roll photos reveal two eyes peering over a half-open, dirty glass block window, suggesting someone is looking in or out.

    chiiaraa♉︎ ⧗ Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is.....is he already at your work?

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    #36

    She Just Wanted To Take Part In Our Game

    Camera roll photos show a white dog sleeping on a Cluedo board game with dice on its head, surrounded by game cards.

    AurawithanL Report

    3points
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    #37

    There Was A Random Bucket In The Shop I Was Hella Confused

    A black bucket surrounded by four orange traffic cones, a puzzling camera roll photo.

    ☽ ⛤ ☾ Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Buzz, Mr. Potato Head, Ham and Rex are trying to move it.

    0
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    #38

    Idk Bro

    A paper craft insect named Hector with a human-like face, a curious camera roll photo.

    anonymous Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noel Guliemi will play him in the film.

    0
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    #39

    Marketplace Gold

    A camera roll photo of unusual toe-shaped slides, beige and peach, on a white surface with a price tag.

    softclquds Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They need a good brush.

    0
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    #40

    At My Job

    A person in a black plague doctor costume with a long beak mask walks across a stage, a unique camera roll photo.

    enola Report

    3points
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    #41

    At The Doctor's

    A person in a bright red, cone-hatted costume standing in a medical office, a peculiar camera roll photo.

    baileysarah307 Report

    3points
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    #42

    God Telling Me To Take A Bath

    A camera roll photo of light rays creating circular patterns on a tiled bathroom wall above a bathtub.

    Lucian Report

    3points
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    #43

    This Is How The Mcflurry Came Server Btw

    A camera roll photo showing a vanilla ice cream cup with a swirl of cookie crumbs and a central hole.

    Dilppydoo Report

    3points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where did the staff come from with that? If they came from the direction of the toilet or staffroom, I'd throw it away.

    0
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    #44

    Broccoli Under A Microscope

    A magnified close-up of green plant-like structures, possibly broccoli, showcasing intricate details from camera roll photos.

    ☆ India ☆ Report

    3points
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    #45

    My Papas Rat Fink Thing

    A green monster statue with big ears, red shirt with yellow RF, and sharp teeth from camera roll photos.

    sen Report

    3points
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    #46

    I Don't Even Know Why

    A person in a white full-body suit with a white poodle head mask standing in a closet with shoes from camera roll photos.

    . Report

    3points
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    otorgar avatar
    Otorgar
    Otorgar
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So your mom is a furry. Don't be too quick to judge her!

    0
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    #47

    My Man Sleeping Like This

    A camera roll photo of a lump under a duvet in a bed, requiring no explanation.

    leviathancooper14 Report

    2points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Anck-su-namun! Shall we go to the farmer's market this morning?"

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    #48

    Me At School

    A person with glasses, with baby carrots stuck in their nose and mouth, a weird camera roll photo needing explanation.

    🥀ᛜᏒᚹꖾᛊᏌᛢ 🐾 Report

    2points
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    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet you cheetoed on your exams.

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    #49

    My Holy Trinity

    Three candles featuring camera roll photos of men in saint-like robes, needing explanation.

    emily ! Report

    2points
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    #50

    Shh They're In A Meeting

    Four green brooms standing upright on a concrete floor next to a blue laundry bin, among camera roll photos.

    codes Report

    2points
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    #51

    When I Was In Hs

    The word HI spelled out with sanitary pads on a gray wall, a strange sight from camera roll photos.

    yeyra Report

    2points
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    #52

    Fountain

    A camera roll photo of a unique tree-like fountain spraying water in a sunny outdoor setting with a rainbow.

    ☆ the arts are left ☆ Report

    2points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't know why an apparent wet lands would need a fountain, but that one is quite pretty.

    0
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    #53

    Pickled Watermelon Anyone?

    Several slices of watermelon on a plate, a delightful camera roll photo that needs no explanation.

    Lavieen_rosse Report

    2points
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    #54

    *cough Cough*

    A small, spotted gecko peering out from a warm, orange-lit burrow, a captivating camera roll photo.

    impending.doom Report

    2points
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    #55

    Thats An Egg Btw

    Camera roll photos showing burnt food items, a dark, crispy patty next to several pieces of overcooked bacon.

    ✮Ember✮ Report

    2points
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    #56

    Phasmophobia Core

    A screen displaying a dark, unsettling character from a video game with a mask and glowing eyes, a mysterious camera roll photo.

    amyah Report

    2points
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    #57

    My Bro Had A Bad Day

    A fluffy gray and white cat sitting on a wooden floor, looking directly at the camera in camera roll photos.

    eatass.smoke.grass Report

    2points
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    #58

    School Lunches Are Something Else

    A plain hot dog in a bun, served in a white cardboard tray from camera roll photos.

    aSilverNight Report

    2points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Return to sender, that looks poisonous.

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