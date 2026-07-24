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We’ve all got weird and random stuff hidden away in the dark recesses of the camera rolls of our phones. Maybe it’s a random or funny photo you took, or an odd image or screenshot you saved at some point. Well, today, we’re unearthing everything that lies forgotten in your digital folders with tens of thousands of pics.

Inspired by an online post, internet users shared the weirdest, super confusing, cringey, and slightly creepy pics they had on their phones, and we’re featuring the top, most interesting ones. Scroll down to check them out. And if you’re feeling brave, why not share the most random photos from your camera roll in the comments?