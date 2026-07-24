So if you immediately become overwhelmed when trying to pick a new subject to focus on or a new book to read, might we suggest that you simply start small? Netizens have recently been sharing the most random yet amusing fun facts that they've picked up from all over the place, so we've gathered a list of them below. Enjoy scrolling through these replies that we can almost guarantee will teach you something new, and be sure to upvote the ones you'll definitely share with your friends!

It's impossible to know everything about any given topic, let alone all of the knowledge the world has to offer. You can be an amazing chef , but that doesn't mean you know how to whip up the world's best green curry or tastiest lasagna. And no matter how many languages you speak, there will still be thousands out there that you don't.

#1 The movie the Madness of king George III had the 'III' removed because American audiences might think they missed the first two films.

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#2 When you recall a memory you're actually just remembering the last time you though about that memory. so over time your memories change a little, kind of like a game of telephone.

#3 Flamingoes are born grey or white and get their colour from foods like shrimp and algae.

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#4 A group of fireflies is called a sparkle.

#5 Sea otters hold hands while they sleep so they don't drift apart.

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#6 People get allergic reactions simply due to the immune system randomly deciding to overreact & tweak out at a certain food or thing that is getting into the body because they just assume it’s dangerous.

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#7 Elephants are pregnant for two years.

#8 Polar bear fur is transparent (or colorless) and contains no pigment. The core of each hair is hollow, the white color we see occurs because the fur's structure scatters and reflects sunlight, similar to what happens with snowflakes.

#9 Snails can have up to 25,000 teeth.

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#10 Fried eggs and fried chicken are the same thing just at different ages.

#11 Deers can't see orange color, so in their eyes, tigers are green, blending in perfectly in their enviroment.

#12 That familiar “pool smell” we all know? It isn’t actually the chlorine. It’s created when chlorine reacts with things like sweat and urine, forming compounds called chloramines. So, the stronger the smell, the dirtier the pool—not the cleaner it is.

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#13 Cleopatra was born closer to the iPhone than the building of the pyramids.

#14 You can't run in ur nightmares bc your brain is signaling that you're in danger but it also knows you're asleep, so you become temporarily "paralyzed" as a safety mechanism, so you don't actually get up and start running.

#15 Not everyone has an internal dialogue.

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#16 Squirrels use their tails as personal umbrellas in the rain and snow.

#17 Pineapples have a digestive enzyme! That's why sometimes it tingles when you eat it! So while you eat it, it eats you!! :D

#18 Your nose is ALWAYS in your vision, but your brain automatically edits it out using unconscious selective attention and neural adaptation so you can focus on the world.

#19 Wrinkly fingers in water is actually an evolutionary feature. The idea is that if your body senses you’ve been in the water for a while, it assumes you didn’t end up there by choice and wrinkles your fingertips to improve your grip. Just like tire treads help on wet roads, wrinkled fingers may make it easier to climb slippery rocks or hold onto wet surfaces. Helps you to survive extreme conditions.

#20 Penguin’s propose with pebbles.

#21 The UK can fit into Australia 32 times.

#22 The youngest soldier who served in WW1 was 8.

#23 Brushing your teeth is basically brushing your skeleton.

#24 In the uk; all packets of crisps go out of date on a Saturday.

#25 My Grandad taught me this one: the coins of Britain form a shield when put together.

#26 Bees can't fly when it's dark.

#27 There are more trees on our planet than stars in our galaxy.

#28 The gender of turtles is determined by the warmth of the sand where they are born.

#29 If you see a tornado and it looks like it’s not moving, that means it’s moving directly towards you.

#30 The smell of the ground after the rain is not actually the smell of the ground but the microbes which are there. Those microbes produce a substance (geosmine) that is "moved" with the bacteria when it rains making it go up and in the end we can smell it. so, basically the scent of the ground after the rain is the scent of the bacteria in it.

#31 Ducks have regional accents.

#32 Antarctica is the only place in the world where tornadoes can't happen.

#33 “Baby on Board” stickers for cars were intended for First Responders responding to accidents so they know to look for an infant when rescuing!

#34 When cows eat grass, they don’t spend much time chewing it. Instead, they quickly bite, swallow, and store the grass in a special compartment of their stomach. Later, when they stop eating and are resting, the grass comes back up into their mouth. They chew it properly this time and then swallow it again so it can continue through the rest of the digestive process. This process is called rumination. So, if you see a cow standing still and chewing without eating any grass, it is ruminating.

#35 Bananas are part of the berry family but strawberries aren’t.

#36 If you speak badly about yourself, your brain takes it as if someone else is saying that to you, making it more believable and hurtful, ALWAYS SPEAK LIFE OVER YOURSELF!

#37 When Sweden play Denmark at football, the scoreboard shows SWE-DEN and the missing letters spell DEN-MARK.

#38 Music can help plants grow faster.

#39 An octopus has three hearts.

#40 Lightning is actually hotter than the sun's surface.

#41 T. Rex lived closer to us in time, than it was to Stegosaurus.

#42 Hedgehogs are lactose intolerant.

#43 Jumping is a skill which u can lose over time...

#44 Babies can’t drink water before 6 months due to immature kidneys.

#45 Your organs are constantly moving but your brain ignores the sensations.

#46 Your middle finger nail grows the fastest of all the nails.

#47 Every atom in your body was once inside a star.

#48 Tarantulas and frogs can be friends.

#49 Everything you see is upside down and your brain just fixes it.

#50 Spiders' webs are a liquid until it hits the air turning it into a solid. Spiders also use a hydraulic system to move their legs.

#51 When you start yelling out random things when someone says the need to sneeze for ex. “Pineapple, tree, cat” all in one sentence they are paying attention to what you randomly said and forget that they needed to sneeze

#52 Snow leopards dont roar they chuff which sounds like a cute little puffing sound.

#53 The word bed looks like a bed.

#54 Newborns don’t have a clear concept of space, meaning they don’t understand during peekaboo that mum is behind the blanket so, for a second, mum has vanished and then she magically appears out of nowhere.

#55 Stressed backwards is desserts.

#56 Our brain have difficulty telling cold and wet apart.

#57 One pump of Dunkin caramel syrup is the equivalent of three sugars.

#58 The compass was invented before the clock. Because it mattered more that you arrived instead of how long it took. This isn’t just about compasses though.

#59 Owls can run.

#60 There is a word for the day after tomorrow it’s called overmorrow.

#61 Ants don’t have lungs.

#62 July 02 is the exact middle day of the year.

#63 Cheetahs are considered small cats because they purr.

#64 Fire doesn't have a shadow.