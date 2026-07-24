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It's impossible to know everything about any given topic, let alone all of the knowledge the world has to offer. You can be an amazing chef, but that doesn't mean you know how to whip up the world's best green curry or tastiest lasagna. And no matter how many languages you speak, there will still be thousands out there that you don't.

So if you immediately become overwhelmed when trying to pick a new subject to focus on or a new book to read, might we suggest that you simply start small? Netizens have recently been sharing the most random yet amusing fun facts that they've picked up from all over the place, so we've gathered a list of them below. Enjoy scrolling through these replies that we can almost guarantee will teach you something new, and be sure to upvote the ones you'll definitely share with your friends!

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#1

Two people in historical attire, a woman gently touching a man's face, illustrating interesting facts about history and costumes. The movie the Madness of king George III had the 'III' removed because American audiences might think they missed the first two films.

Captain Random , Keith Hamshere / Getty Images Report

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    #2

    A young woman wearing a party hat, holding a birthday cake with lit candles, celebrating a special occasion with interesting facts. When you recall a memory you're actually just remembering the last time you though about that memory. so over time your memories change a little, kind of like a game of telephone.

    ashleykroosee , Ramsés Cervantes / Unsplash Report

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    #3

    Two flamingos with pink and black wings running across water, demonstrating interesting facts about birds. Flamingoes are born grey or white and get their colour from foods like shrimp and algae.

    Vy , Dattatreya Patra / Unsplash Report

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    #4

    A glowing firefly in mid-flight against a dark background, showing interesting facts about bioluminescence. A group of fireflies is called a sparkle.

    GhostingYou , ASTeam / Magnific Report

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    #5

    Two otters swimming underwater, looking curious. These are interesting facts about otters. Sea otters hold hands while they sleep so they don't drift apart.

    amazingjems , magnific / Magnific Report

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    #6

    A woman sneezing into a tissue outdoors, depicting interesting facts related to health and human body. People get allergic reactions simply due to the immune system randomly deciding to overreact & tweak out at a certain food or thing that is getting into the body because they just assume it’s dangerous.

    august , New Africa / Magnific Report

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    #7

    A herd of elephants gathered around a watering hole, an interesting fact about animal behavior. Elephants are pregnant for two years.

    Juman Report

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    kathysimpson avatar
    BeagleGranny
    BeagleGranny
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought nine months was bad enough.

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    #8

    A polar bear standing on a snowy landscape, an interesting fact about wildlife. Polar bear fur is transparent (or colorless) and contains no pigment. The core of each hair is hollow, the white color we see occurs because the fur's structure scatters and reflects sunlight, similar to what happens with snowflakes.

    𝑩𝒊𝒂 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒛𝒐 , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #9

    A close-up of a snail on a log, an interesting fact about nature. Snails can have up to 25,000 teeth.

    Georgia , wirestock / Magnific Report

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    #10

    Eggs and ham frying in a black pan, with chopsticks turning them, illustrating interesting facts about cooking breakfast. Fried eggs and fried chicken are the same thing just at different ages.

    alexis? , nichiiro / Unsplash Report

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    #11

    A majestic deer in a field, representing interesting facts about wildlife and the natural world. Deers can't see orange color, so in their eyes, tigers are green, blending in perfectly in their enviroment.

    Regina , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #12

    A swimmer in a pool, illustrating the physical capabilities and interesting facts about human performance. That familiar “pool smell” we all know? It isn’t actually the chlorine. It’s created when chlorine reacts with things like sweat and urine, forming compounds called chloramines. So, the stronger the smell, the dirtier the pool—not the cleaner it is.

    kenz , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #13

    A woman dressed as Nefertiti, highlighting historical interesting facts and cultural knowledge stored in brains. Cleopatra was born closer to the iPhone than the building of the pyramids.

    GianVic👾 , snovamir / Magnific Report

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    #14

    A man sleeping soundly in bed, demonstrating a common human behavior related to brain function. You can't run in ur nightmares bc your brain is signaling that you're in danger but it also knows you're asleep, so you become temporarily "paralyzed" as a safety mechanism, so you don't actually get up and start running.

    nikeraelynn , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #15

    A woman reflected, showcasing interesting facts about human perception and the brain. Not everyone has an internal dialogue.

    Jaliyah 💛✨ , magnific / Magnific Report

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just learned about visual snow and I thought that was a perfectly normal thing that everyone experienced. I’m still not sure how I feel about that discovery.

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    #16

    A red squirrel perched on a tree stump, holding a nut, representing interesting facts about wildlife. Squirrels use their tails as personal umbrellas in the rain and snow.

    𖡼.𖤣𖥧 𝐵𝑒𝑒 🐝 .𖤣𖥧 , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #17

    A top-down view of several pineapples with their green tops, representing interesting facts about fruit. Pineapples have a digestive enzyme! That's why sometimes it tingles when you eat it! So while you eat it, it eats you!! :D

    Hanna , Phoenix Han / Unsplash Report

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    #18

    A close-up of a human nose and surrounding skin, highlighting interesting facts about the human body. Your nose is ALWAYS in your vision, but your brain automatically edits it out using unconscious selective attention and neural adaptation so you can focus on the world.

    Andrea Julian , Paris Bilal / Unsplash Report

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    #19

    Wrinkly fingers in water is actually an evolutionary feature. The idea is that if your body senses you’ve been in the water for a while, it assumes you didn’t end up there by choice and wrinkles your fingertips to improve your grip. Just like tire treads help on wet roads, wrinkled fingers may make it easier to climb slippery rocks or hold onto wet surfaces. Helps you to survive extreme conditions.

    lerkaaa2k26 Report

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    #20

    A group of penguins standing on rocks under a colorful sky, highlighting interesting facts about wildlife. Penguin’s propose with pebbles.

    𝐋𝐲𝐝𝐬 🍋🎸🐊 , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #21

    A map overlaying the United Kingdom's landmass onto Australia, illustrating interesting facts about geography. The UK can fit into Australia 32 times.

    Connor , thetruesize.com Report

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    #22

    Black and white photo of a young boy in military uniform, an interesting fact about history. The youngest soldier who served in WW1 was 8.

    Widow_dragons , Wikipedia.org Report

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    #23

    A close-up of a person's mouth with white teeth, using a bright yellow toothbrush, demonstrating interesting facts about dental hygiene. Brushing your teeth is basically brushing your skeleton.

    Lau ts , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #24

    Crispy potato chips spill from a brown paper cone onto a dark surface, representing interesting facts about snack foods. In the uk; all packets of crisps go out of date on a Saturday.

    M-P , KamranAydinov / Magnific Report

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    #25

    A collection of British coins, including the one pound, ten pence, two pence, one penny, five pence, twenty pence, and fifty pence, showcasing interesting facts. My Grandad taught me this one: the coins of Britain form a shield when put together.

    Thomas , Thomas Report

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    #26

    A honey bee resting on a reflective surface, highlighting interesting facts about insects. Bees can't fly when it's dark.

    selinaheinek_photography , Michael Milverton / Unsplash Report

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    8vmsm6z95j avatar
    Sherry
    Sherry
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Beekeepers wife here. Bees can absolutely fly in the dark. Their navigation isn't great in the dark but they will come out of their hive and fly to light.

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    #27

    There are more trees on our planet than stars in our galaxy.

    maia Report

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    #28

    A Galapagos tortoise with its mouth open, showcasing interesting facts about its life. The gender of turtles is determined by the warmth of the sand where they are born.

    essikinnunenn , Getty Images / Unsplash Report

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    #29

    If you see a tornado and it looks like it’s not moving, that means it’s moving directly towards you.

    Marcus Report

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    #30

    A person in a blue rain jacket with arms raised, enjoying the rain, reflecting interesting facts about weather. The smell of the ground after the rain is not actually the smell of the ground but the microbes which are there. Those microbes produce a substance (geosmine) that is "moved" with the bacteria when it rains making it go up and in the end we can smell it. so, basically the scent of the ground after the rain is the scent of the bacteria in it.

    Celeste Herself , The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific Report

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    #31

    A mother duck leading her ducklings across a wet road, showcasing interesting facts about animal behavior. Ducks have regional accents.

    Rosie✌ , Vlad Tchompalov / Unsplash Report

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    #32

    Antarctica is the only place in the world where tornadoes can't happen.

    maple Report

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    #33

    “Baby on Board” stickers for cars were intended for First Responders responding to accidents so they know to look for an infant when rescuing!

    kenz Report

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    #34

    When cows eat grass, they don’t spend much time chewing it. Instead, they quickly bite, swallow, and store the grass in a special compartment of their stomach. Later, when they stop eating and are resting, the grass comes back up into their mouth. They chew it properly this time and then swallow it again so it can continue through the rest of the digestive process. This process is called rumination. So, if you see a cow standing still and chewing without eating any grass, it is ruminating.

    mafi 🏹🤍🎧🫧 Report

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    #35

    Overhead view of fresh strawberries and banana slices, an interesting fact about fruit. Bananas are part of the berry family but strawberries aren’t.

    Blackmist Report

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    #36

    A young woman in a black top gazes at her reflection in a gold-framed mirror, revealing interesting facts about self-perception. If you speak badly about yourself, your brain takes it as if someone else is saying that to you, making it more believable and hurtful, ALWAYS SPEAK LIFE OVER YOURSELF!

    Dais , alexvog / Magnific Report

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    #37

    When Sweden play Denmark at football, the scoreboard shows SWE-DEN and the missing letters spell DEN-MARK.

    Iain Report

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    #38

    Music can help plants grow faster.

    curl.jpg Report

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    #39

    An octopus has three hearts.

    Clairesassanach Report

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    #40

    Lightning is actually hotter than the sun's surface.

    ソフィア Report

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    #41

    T. Rex lived closer to us in time, than it was to Stegosaurus.

    BakeyRex19 Report

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    #42

    Hedgehogs are lactose intolerant.

    miamoo🧌 Report

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    #43

    Jumping is a skill which u can lose over time...

    ergunmusta Report

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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You. It’s not that hard to type.

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    #44

    Babies can’t drink water before 6 months due to immature kidneys.

    theyforcedmetohaveauser Report

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    #45

    Your organs are constantly moving but your brain ignores the sensations.

    Abe.o Report

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    #46

    Your middle finger nail grows the fastest of all the nails.

    ains | Utah Report

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    #47

    Every atom in your body was once inside a star.

    enhjinde Report

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    #48

    Tarantulas and frogs can be friends.

    🕷️ Report

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    #49

    Everything you see is upside down and your brain just fixes it.

    Lauren Report

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    #50

    Spiders' webs are a liquid until it hits the air turning it into a solid. Spiders also use a hydraulic system to move their legs.

    leedlelee3 Report

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    #51

    When you start yelling out random things when someone says the need to sneeze for ex. “Pineapple, tree, cat” all in one sentence they are paying attention to what you randomly said and forget that they needed to sneeze

    helensiddons07 Report

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    mistiefisher avatar
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Lady Gypsy Rain
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you yell anything at me and it makes me not have the release of the sneeze, I may want to punch you in the mouth. I won’t do it, but I will take great pleasure imagining it. You psycho. Let me finish my sneeze.

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    #52

    Snow leopards dont roar they chuff which sounds like a cute little puffing sound.

    𝓪𝓼𝓱𝓽𝓸𝓷 ⧗🪩 Report

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    #53

    The word bed looks like a bed.

    Jo Dee Report

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    #54

    Newborns don’t have a clear concept of space, meaning they don’t understand during peekaboo that mum is behind the blanket so, for a second, mum has vanished and then she magically appears out of nowhere.

    Marta Report

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    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not space they don't understand, it's object permanence.

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    #55

    Stressed backwards is desserts.

    Mia1811 Report

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    #56

    Our brain have difficulty telling cold and wet apart.

    Bella Report

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    #57

    One pump of Dunkin caramel syrup is the equivalent of three sugars.

    Mama Chicken Report

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    #58

    The compass was invented before the clock. Because it mattered more that you arrived instead of how long it took. This isn’t just about compasses though.

    Millie.A. Report

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    #59

    Owls can run.

    crystall.9 Report

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    #60

    There is a word for the day after tomorrow it’s called overmorrow.

    遺産💋 Report

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    #61

    Ants don’t have lungs.

    Jamica Report

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    #62

    July 02 is the exact middle day of the year.

    Thabang 🇿🇦 Report

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    #63

    Cheetahs are considered small cats because they purr.

    lil baby fruit Report

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    #64

    Fire doesn't have a shadow.

    𝑬𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 Report

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    #65

    Your foot is the same length as your forearm.

    liam Report

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