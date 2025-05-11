A great book can change your life, and that’s no exaggeration. It allows your imagination to flourish, which can sometimes birth new ideas that are worth exploring. 

With more than 129 million titles in existence, finding a good title would be like looking for a diamond in the rough. So, to help narrow down that lengthy list, users from Mumsnet gave their book suggestions you can check out. 

You will find many classics on this list that you’ve likely already read, but you may also come across a few that may pique your interest. And if you’re not an avid reader, this may just turn you into one.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Book titled The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, a classic novel featured in excellent books recommended online. I’m halfway through The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas & loving it.

Mary Barton by Mrs Gaskell has vivid characters and is a real page turner.

EmpressaurusDeiGatti Report

26 points
    #2

    Two classic books by George Orwell, Animal Farm and 1984, shown on a carpet, recommended excellent books by readers online. George Orwells novels are good, particularly 1984 and Animal Farm, but I really enjoyed Down and Out in London and Paris, describing his early life working in Parisienne restaurant kitchens, then coming back to live with the poorest in society in London.
    I also enjoy Thomas Hardy books. Tess if the D'Urbervilles, Far from the Madding Crowd and Jude the Obscure all set in one of my favourite parts of the UK.

    Lincslady53 Report

    23 points
    zxcvzxcvcxz avatar
    PeTeH
    PeTeH
    Community Member
    22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Most right wingers complaining about living in 1984 like times haven't read the book.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Cover of Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen, a classic book recommended among excellent books by readers online. Pride and Prejudice is also my comfort book

    Viou Report

    22 points
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't decide whether I like Pride & Prejudice or Emma best, and I love all her other novels (except maybe Persuasion) too

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #4

    Decorative cover of Little Women book by Louisa May Alcott, featured among excellent books recommended by readers online. Little women - I love it, and any TV/film adaptation

    Tattletail Report

    22 points
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Agree! I also read Little Men and Jo's Boys which were almost as good.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #5

    Hand holding the book Homer The Iliad and The Odyssey translated by Alexander Pope, featuring excellent books recommended by readers. The Iliad and the Odyssey.

    All of human desires, foibles, pains, joys, cruelties and kindnesses are contained therein.

    They will change your life.

    Read The Odyssey first as it's easier to get into than the Iliad.

    Use the new Emily Wilson translations.

    GiveMeSpanakopita Report

    21 points
    #6

    Hand holding a decorative edition of Anne of Green Gables, one of the excellent books recommended by readers online. Jane Eyre
    The Mill on the Floss
    Anne of Green Gables
    A Christmas Carol

    UltramarineViolet Report

    19 points
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jane Eyre and Anne of Green Gables are two of my favourites, though I think I will be saying that about a lot of this list!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #7

    Because reading is so subjective, I can go out on a limb.
    Wuthering Heights is in my opinion the most self indulgent pile of pitiful wank ever written. There. I've said it. (Although it does have a redeeming feature in that it gave rise to one of the most brilliant songs ever.)
    Dickens is tricky because he's so long winded. Great romping stories though, and the more popular ones are referenced frequently.
    Balzac was a great writer, often churning out books practically overnight to pay off his debts. Daphne du Maurier and John Wyndham were also superb for both storytelling and writing style and Jane Eyre is and will always be wonderful. For modern classics, anything by Penelope Lively is worth a read. Oh and Brave New World.
    Great thread. Always lovely to have an excuse to talk books instead of do work...

    Wordsmithery Report

    19 points
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I totally agree about Wuthering Heights! I also found it very boring and not 'romantic' as many claim.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Hand holding a classic edition of Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, one of the excellent books recommended by readers online. Frankenstein - I love that book and Jane Eyre

    ghostyslovesheets Report

    18 points
    #9

    Flowers for Algernon

    The Reader

    Fluffyowl00 Report

    18 points
    #10

    Vintage green book cover of Gulliver's Travels by Jonathan Swift, featured in excellent books recommended by readers online. Agree with a lot of the comments above.
    I recently read Gulliver's Travels (for the first time( and really enjoyed it. Well written, very entertaining, and contains some surprisingly pertinent observations.
    Also add Bulgakov's Master and Margarita as a great read.
    Interested to see several people mention John Wyndham - I really like his novels and short stories but are they really 'great books' or 'classics'? Not sure I think of them in that way.

    Grumpyoldpersonwithcats Report

    17 points
    #11

    Book cover of Lord of the Flies by William Golding, an excellent book recommended by readers online with vibrant red and black design. To Kill a Mockingbird
    Rebecca
    1984
    Lord of the Flies

    The only "classics" I have ever enjoyed. Pride and Prejudice and Persuasion bored me to tears.

    IdgieThreadgoodeIsMyHeroine Report

    16 points
    SKaye
Community Member
22 hours ago
    SKaye
    SKaye
    Community Member
    22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes to all of those! Scout is my favorite character, ever, and Lord of the Flies has been in my top ten list ever since I first read it, over 50 years ago.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Hand holding the book Middlemarch by George Eliot, one of the excellent books recommended by readers online. Middlemarch

    North and South

    libertybonds Report

    15 points
    #13

    The Poisonwood Bible Barbara Kingsolver (I know it doesn’t always get listed on the more traditional great literature lists).

    In Cold Blood, Truman Capote

    MurdoMunro Report

    15 points
    #14

    Moby Dick book cover by Herman Melville with black whale illustration, featured among excellent books recommended by readers online. I love Moby Dick. It manages to be both about nineteenth century whaling - you can almost taste the salty air - and the human condition. I’m usually quite severe on books with no female characters but this is so absorbing and all-encompassing that it doesn’t seem to matter.
    I know this is quite a niche view! - and I wonder if people who don’t like it are expecting a rollicking yarn and are disappointed to find it’s more meditative and descriptive.

    LadyHester Report

    15 points
    colinmatthews avatar
    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Personally I did not care for it, although the opening sentence is great.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    Bright orange book cover of Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, recommended in excellent books by readers online. Lessons in chemistry is one of my all time Favourites.

    Wwyd2025 Report

    14 points
    roxy-eastland avatar
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would really appreciate some description of what these books are about and particularly why the person loves them. Otherwise this is just a list of books. I can go on Amazon for that and it's more informative.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #16

    War and Peace book by Leo Tolstoy on a wooden table, featured among excellent books recommended by readers online. War and Peace!
    Honestly, if you enjoyed Anna Karenina you will enjoy W&P. It is long but it is really enjoyable and has unforgettable characters.
    If it helps, there is a Substack called Footnotes and Tangents that does a read along and is full of notes.
    Actually, how could I forget, there was also a Mumsnet read along thread that you can still access!

    MotherOfCatBoy Report

    14 points
    ashleyniebuhr avatar
    Bamamom2boys
    Bamamom2boys
    Community Member
    22 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was surprised how much I enjoyed War and Peace. It was a really good read

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Dracula
    dr Jekyll and mr Hyde
    the Scarlet letter
    H.G Wells- the invisible man, the war of the worlds, the Time Machine

    enjoyable in their own right, but also all of the above have had an enormous impact on horror/sci fi in all forms across the world.

    Mumoftwoboysaged4and5 Report

    14 points
    fredneobob90 avatar
    Huddo's sister
    Huddo's sister
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tried reading the Scarlet Letter but couldn't get into it. I did keep it with hopes of trying again. I wasn't really a fan of The Time Machine either.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #18

    Machiavelli the prince

    SugarHorseSpooks Report

    12 points
    #19

    Great Expectations has wonderful characterisation and some excellent set pieces.
    Persuasion is truly romantic.
    Candide is very funny.
    Lolita is a fabulous piece of characterisation through voice. So clever (“Picnic, lightning.”).
    Northanger Abbey is a cracking p**stake.
    Cold Comfort Farm is hilarious satire.
    Middlemarch is very dense and involving.

    LunaNorth Report

    10 points
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Every time I've described Candide to others, they look at me like I'm crazy. But it's a fantastic, wierd, sad, funny story, one of those journeys that make a great story, but what happens next is very trippy. I'm still not exactly sure if Candide is happy at the end of the story, in the garden, or depressed by how life has gone. Candide was a life-changing book for me. Of all the different genres and types of books I've read, this one impacted me the most

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    #20

    Crime and Punishment is an absolute banger. Love it.

    Gettingannoyednow Report

    10 points
    phantomed avatar
    Edgar Rops
    Edgar Rops
    Community Member
    23 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the very few "school classics" I enjoyed while actually at school (most others I reread as an adult to fully appreciate). Read it in a night.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #21

    The Great Gatsby book cover with abstract eyes and city lights, featured in excellent books recommended by readers online. The Great Gatsby by F Scott Fitzgerald is almost perfect. Or as close to perfect as any book I’ve ever read.

    Anything by Camus is wonderful but the First Man, his unfinished novel is just sublime.

    ConstantlyFuriosa Report

    10 points
    colinmatthews avatar
    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Weird. I've tried to read TGG several times but always give it up. Just don't like it.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Hand holding a hardcover edition of Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray, an excellent book recommended by readers online. Vanity Fair - my all-time favourite book

    Ethelswith Report

    9 points
    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still don't know what is meant by vanity. It's a word in some versions of the Bible in Eccliciasties. It's like being vain, caring too much about yourself, but I don't understand the context of Becky Sharpe as having vanity. She seems more of a survivor, manipulating men to survive

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #23

    Book cover of Virginia Woolf's A Room of One's Own placed on a wooden surface, highlighting excellent books recommended by readers. Donna Tartt is right up there too imho. See The Secret History and Goldfinch.

    yy to these lists. They didn’t get to be classics because they’re rubbish.

    Virginia Wolf, Jane Austen & George Elliott are my comfort reads.

    There’s loads of humour in Middlemarch. It’s a brilliant piece of work.

    FGSChargethecarregularly Report

    9 points
    #24

    Hardcover edition of classic literature book complete novels of Jane Austen with floral decorative cover design. All the Brontes and Austen. Dickens too, although he goes on a bit.

    RitaFromThePitCanteen Report

    8 points
    #25

    Close-up of a classic Penguin book cover, featuring Anthony Trollope’s novel, recommended in excellent books lists. Anthony Trollope is very readable for a 19th century novelist, The Palliser novels, Barchester Chronicles, and also The Way We Live Now and He Knew He Was Right.

    Also Edith Wharton, The Age of Innocence is great.

    KimberleyClark Report

    8 points
    #26

    Opinions all my own - feel free to disagree!!

    Steinbeck - East of Eden is brilliant, The Grapes of Wrath is even better - if you struggle with it, the chapters alternate between the story of the Joads and broader more philosophic/political so if you just want the narrative it is possible to halve the length of the book!
    Flaubert - Madame Bovary is very readable, but unfortunately my copy is in a very small font so I found it difficult.
    George Eliot - particularly Silas Marner
    I liked Gaskell's North and South, but shockingly can't get on with Dickens (Three failed attempts at Great Expectations!)
    Bram Stoker - Dracula is genuinely scary
    D.H. Lawrence - Lady Chatterley's Lover is dull, and mostly about religion
    EM Forster - A Passage to India and A Room with a View are very readable
    Jane Austin - Emma is my favourite
    Thomas Hardy - Read The Mayor of Casterbridge because I had to, and Tess of the D'Urbervilles because I wanted to then didn't feel any desire to read more.

    More modern

    Catch 22 - cannot get past page 52
    Wild Swans was compelling, but back in the 90s I was the only person I knew who got through it!
    Wolf Hall - took effort to get into Mantell's style but was worth it
    Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell took two goes because its long and complicated and you need to read it consistently - don't put it down and expect to pick it up a month later - but I loved it.

    SweetLathyrus Report

    8 points
    colinmatthews avatar
    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try reading Catch 22 by opening the book at random chapters and reading each one like a separate story. Then go back and re read it.

    Vote comment up
    9
    9points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Book Germinal by Zola with illustrated cover showing miners walking, featured among excellent books recommended by readers online. Germinal by Emile Zola

    I also thought like others East of Eden was phenomenal.

    brainpain Report

    8 points
    #28

    I enjoy a lot of classic novels, but I often think ones that were considered a bit trashy/risque in their day can be more fun for a modern reader:

    The Monk
    Dangerous Liaisons
    Lady Audley's Secret
    Fanny Hill
    Dracula

    OF more modern classics, I love Stefan Zweig (Chess, Impatience of the Heart), Nabokov (especially Pale Fire), Orwell (perhaps avoid A Clergyman's Daughter), and one of my favourite novels ever is The Name of the Rose.

    BridgetRandomfuck Report

    8 points
    colinmatthews avatar
    Colin Matthews
    Colin Matthews
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dracula. If there is a better opening to a novel I have yet to find it.

    Vote comment up
    10
    10points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #29

    I liked The Catcher in the Rye
    Wolf Hall was good but dense going.

    powershowerforanhour Report

    8 points
    gabbymonteiro avatar
    Cheese
    Cheese
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Catcher in the Rye isn't bad, but I found Holden quite annoying and whiny at times during the book

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Bleak House, Dickens
    The Gree Mile, Stephen King
    A Dance to the Music of Time, Anthony Powell
    The Quincunx, Charles Palliser

    Daphnise Report

    7 points
    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Green Mile" is an excellent book AND movie. One rare time (especially for a SK book) that the adaptation is as brilliant as the book. And the same goes for "Shawshank Redemption" - though the original is a short story ("Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption") and not a novel. A lot of people dismiss Stephen King as a "thrills and chills" horror/gore writer, but he's not. His (later) stories are full of deep, rich, relatable characters, personal interactions that we can relate to, and *sometimes* there's some supernatural sh!t going down as well XD His "Mr. Mercedes" series is also excellent in this regard.

    Vote comment up
    20
    20points
    Vote comment down
    reply
