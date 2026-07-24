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Woman’s Scary Fixation Over Groom Takes An Unsettling Turn A Year Later: “Absolutely Unhinged”
Blonde woman holding a mug, looking concerned. Her unsettling groom fixation takes an unhinged turn a year later.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman’s Scary Fixation Over Groom Takes An Unsettling Turn A Year Later: “Absolutely Unhinged”

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It’s not uncommon for a woman to have an issue with her partner’s female friend. The relationship may be completely harmless, but in many cases, her unsettling gut feeling may actually be accurate. 

This is what a bride realized when her fiancé’s childhood friend and groomswoman refused to comply with her wedding-related request. After an ugly, dramatic episode ensued, she later uncovered the woman’s disturbing obsession with her soon-to-be husband that eventually had the police involved. 

Grab yourself a drink and some popcorn because this lengthy story just gets wild as you scroll through. 

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    A woman’s wedding preparations got stressful, thanks to the groomswoman and her fiancé’s childhood friend, Brittany

    Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her intended motif involved a fantasy theme, which was when the drama began 

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    Image credits: George Milton / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    It required Brittany to wear a wig and conceal her outrageous hair color, something she vehemently opposed

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    Image credits: Nikita Korchagin / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    The heated interactions became a subject of debate, prompting the author to question herself

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    Image credits:

    People who act entitled are often playing “status games”

    Brittany’s sense of entitlement may have different causes and reasons, but because of her relationship with the groom, she may be playing what experts describe as a “status game.” 

    Licensed psychotherapist Ira Israel describes this trait as a “fabricated self-importance” where the person is almost playing a character to flaunt their perceived standing among the group. 

    “It is the deliberate performance of putative status superiority for transactional gain deployed by people who conduct their lives as if they’re always doing something extremely important,” Israel wrote.

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    In the story, Brittany seemed to believe that her presence was important enough to have the bride adjust to her needs. However, dress code issues are a common pain point in weddings that lead to drama. 

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    This is why etiquette experts like Anna Post encourage utmost specificity when it comes to describing the required attire. 

    “So make sure to paint a picture for loved ones when asked,” she noted. “Examples can offer a better idea on how they can pin down the right note to hit.”

    The problem, however, was Brittany’s response. And while disinviting her may have been a drastic move on the author’s part, it was within her right to do so. Unfortunately, it only caused tension, and some people sided against her. 

    The woman responded to reader comments

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    Many of the readers thought she was at fault and kind of a bridezilla

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    But others expressed support

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    She later posted an update, sharing how complicated things have become

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    Image credits: Anastasia Shuraeva / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The situation got so chaotic that police had to be involved

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    Image credits: Throwaway09Acc

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    The woman clarified some details from her post

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    Readers changed their tune after learning about the new developments

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    More than a year later, the author shared a final update

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    Image credits: Maksim Kolykhanov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She revealed how her wedding turned out and shared some details about what happened to Brittany

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    Image credits: Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Ultimately, she ended her story mostly with happiness and a tinge of pity

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    Image credits: Throwaway09Acc

    People in the comments had their opinions

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    Miguel Ordoñez

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    Miguel Ordoñez

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