“I’m The Crazy One, Right?”: Man Thinks His Wife Is Drama-Free, Gets An Unexpected Reality Check

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It’s kind of wild just how easy social media makes it to watch other people’s lives from a distance. A few taps can tell you where someone goes, what they wear, who they spend time with, and what their life looks like. And sometimes, that curiosity can turn into something much more unhealthy.

One man accidentally discovered his wife’s fake Instagram account. But when he realized what she had been using it for, he was completely taken aback. At a loss for what to do next, he turned to Reddit for advice.

Read the full story below.

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The man accidentally discovered his wife’s secret Instagram account

Image credits: wirestock/Envato (not the actual photo)

When he realized what she had been using it for, he was completely taken aback

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Image credits: throwawayfakeinsta

Later, the man shared more details in the comments

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Many readers told him that the best thing he could do was talk to his wife directly

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The man eventually came back with an update after speaking to her

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Image credits: amazingmikael/Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: throwawayfakeinsta

Readers had a lot of different opinions about what happened

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In the end, he said his wife deleted the account

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Image credits: throwawayfakeinsta

Many readers felt they handled the situation in a mature way and hoped the couple would be able to move past it

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