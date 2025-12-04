My then BF had a favorite T-shirt that he had bought overseas years ago. That shirt was wearing out, and although he had looked high and low for years, he was never able to find the shirt again. He loved that shirt. I mean, loved.



His birthday was coming up. I used to be a graphic designer, so I easily reproduced that beloved shirt and had a few made up in multiple colors for him, and one for me. Then I found out that he was cheating, and we broke up. I started dating someone soon after.



Being petty about what happened, I gifted one of those T-shirts I made to my new guy, telling him the story. We took a photo together of both of us wearing the shirts and posted it on social media. The ex saw the post of us in the shirts and freaked. He contacted me asking me where I found the shirts. I told them that I had made them for his birthday, too bad, so sad, but other than gifting one to my new BF, I had since given all of the rest of them to Goodwill. He was absolutely furious. I thought he might cry. So petty. So worth it.

