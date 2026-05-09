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Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years
Father holding baby while older sibling gives pacifier. A moment of care for kids as a woman leaves to travel.
Family, Relationships

Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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It’s no secret that raising kids is incredibly hard. You have to give up a lot of your free time, energy, and money to take care of them, so it’s no wonder many parents sometimes feel like they’ve lost parts of themselves in the process.

But the way people cope with that feeling can look very different. One woman decided she needed to travel to Europe for a few months to find herself again, so she left her three small children with their dad and took off. And what was supposed to be a short trip eventually turned into 5 years.

Now, she wants to come back into her kids’ lives, but their dad has no interest in welcoming her back after all this time. Read the full story below.

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    The woman wanted to find herself again after having children, so she took off to spend several months in Europe

    Father holding a baby while a toddler offers a pacifier, highlighting family life challenges and postpartum depression.

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But those months eventually turned into 5 years, and now that she wants to come back into her kids’ lives, she’s no longer welcome

    A white background with black text describing a woman's story of postpartum depression and trying to get back into her kids lives.

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    Text from an article describing a woman treating her postpartum depression by traveling.

    Text from an article about a woman who disappeared for 5 years while traveling to treat her postpartum depression.

    A joyful woman, mid-dance with arms raised, singing in a crowd. She's likely finding relief for postpartum depression.

    Image credits: QVEVRI TBILISI / pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Text from a woman explaining her ex refused to let her see their kids after she traveled, treating her postpartum depression.

    Image credits: kamamad1

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    In an unexpected twist, someone who knew the family jumped into the comments and revealed what really happened while the kids’ mom was gone

    Reddit post details a woman abandoning her kids, suggesting postpartum depression. The dad, aided by friends and family, raises them.

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Postpartum depression can leave women feeling very vulnerable, but there are healthy ways to get help without walking away from your children

    Having a baby completely transforms your life. For women especially, this period can be incredibly vulnerable. According to medical research, postpartum depression affects approximately 10% to 20% of women globally. In the United States alone, around 1 in 7 to 1 in 8 women report symptoms after childbirth.

    These numbers show just how common it is for new mothers to struggle. They need understanding and proper mental health care during this challenging time. However, abandoning your children for 5 years and disappearing from their lives isn’t a healthy way to cope with these feelings. There’s a huge difference between seeking help and completely walking away from your responsibilities as a parent.

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    In this case, the children were fortunate to have an incredible support system. Their father and his community of friends stepped up in remarkable ways. They made sure these kids had everything they needed, from food and clothes to love and attention. It’s heartwarming to see how many people rallied around this family during such a difficult situation.

    But no matter how great the support system was, their mother still abandoned them. She left when they were toddlers and didn’t return until they were old enough to be in school. We simply don’t know yet how this will affect them as they grow older.

    When children are abandoned, it can seriously impact their development and mental health in ways that last for years

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Research on childhood abandonment shows some worrying patterns. According to Nirvan Hospital, children who experience abandonment often develop what’s known as Abandoned Child Syndrome. This can lead to serious attachment difficulties later in life. 

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    Children who feel abandoned often start believing that they are unworthy of love. They may struggle with constant self-doubt and feelings of not being good enough. These may also struggle to form close relationships because they fear being left again. Trust becomes incredibly difficult for them. 

    Dr. Charles A. Nelson from Boston Children’s Hospital has spent years studying the effects of early childhood neglect and abandonment. His research revealed something important. The brain’s development is heavily influenced by social interaction and relationships. When children don’t get consistent care from a parent or caregiver, it actually affects their brain activity and structure.

    Nelson’s studies show that while some damage can be reversed if children are placed in stable environments early enough, the effects of abandonment don’t simply disappear. These children may experience reduced brain activity, memory issues, and high rates of behavioral and emotional problems. The longer a child goes without stable care, the harder it becomes to help them recover.

    In this story, at least the children had their father and his “wolfpack” of friends and family providing consistent love and care. That kind of presence matters so much. Hopefully, with the amazing support system that raised them, these three kids will have a bright and loving future ahead of them.

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    But the question remains. Does this mother deserve a second chance after leaving her children for five years? Or should she face the consequences of her decision? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Readers didn’t hold back, saying the mom had abandoned her children and had no right to simply walk back into their lives years later

    A screenshot of an online post titled "YTA," offering a blunt opinion on a woman's decision to treat her postpartum depression by traveling.

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    A Reddit comment from Kare6Bear6 discusses postpartum depression and a woman who disappeared for 5 years, abandoning her children.

    A social media post with the username "mountaingoat05" stating "YTA for threatening to sue for custody." This comment relates to a woman dealing with postpartum depression.

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    A comment from Captain_24 saying, "YTA - You abandoned them then had the audacity to say you'd sue for custody. You're a bad parent." This pertains to postpartum depression.

    Text from a post on a white background, discussing a woman who disappears for 5 years and postpartum depression.

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    A social media post from liluyvene commenting on a woman's decision about her postpartum depression and disappearance for 5 years.

    A comment from Anakerie: "YTA. Your ex did the grunt work... Now that they're old enough... postpartum depression."

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

    Woman Decides To Treat Her Postpartum Depression With Traveling, Disappears For 5 Years

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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