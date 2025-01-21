58 Hilarious And Heartwarming Things Toddlers Have Said, According To People Online
Children, by and large, have no filter, which can be as mortifying as it is funny. New parents quickly learn that just because your toddler has discovered the ability to speak does not mean that he or she is suddenly going to be saying things that necessarily make sense, for better or worse.
We’ve gathered some adorable, hilarious and perhaps heartwarming things toddlers and kids have told adults. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to smile, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
My 3 yo remembers things that we told him casually and imagines the story behind. Maybe the girl doesn't remember, she just heard it's a warm place and invented her story.
My (3 yo now) seemed to remember the songs and really prefered the ones I sang when I was pregnant. I heard the memory would do a kind of reset between 5-7 years.
