Children, by and large, have no filter, which can be as mortifying as it is funny. New parents quickly learn that just because your toddler has discovered the ability to speak does not mean that he or she is suddenly going to be saying things that necessarily make sense, for better or worse.

We’ve gathered some adorable, hilarious and perhaps heartwarming things toddlers and kids have told adults. So get comfortable as you scroll through, prepare to smile, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet sharing a toddler's heartwarming and hilarious cuddle request to their mom.

homemakinghunny Report

    #2

    A child's heartwarming comment about love during a parent's short-tempered day, capturing toddler humor and affection.

    haastracy Report

    #3

    Screenshot of a heartwarming toddler quote shared online with user comments.

    suzcwiv Report

    #4

    Text post by psalms23chick shares a heartwarming toddler story about recalling incubator warmth.

    psalms23chick Report

    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My 3 yo remembers things that we told him casually and imagines the story behind. Maybe the girl doesn't remember, she just heard it's a warm place and invented her story.

    #5

    Funny toddler quote about twins at the park; boy tells mom, "they scare me cause there’s two of them!”

    Toddler_talkin Report

    #6

    Screenshot of a tweet about a toddler's heartwarming compliment to their mom.

    bridgerridge21 Report

    #7

    Tweet about a toddler saying "you’re my best friend papa," capturing heartwarming toddler talk moments.

    Ponceeelaaa Report

    #8

    Toddler amusingly claims he could hear mom singing while in her belly, shared online with a music note emoji.

    singing_gypsie Report

    pass_nad avatar
    Nadine Debard
    Nadine Debard
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My (3 yo now) seemed to remember the songs and really prefered the ones I sang when I was pregnant. I heard the memory would do a kind of reset between 5-7 years.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #9

    Tweet featuring a heartwarming toddler quote about being a "big girl" and needing the big girl buckle, posted by Miss K.

    BeckyKurkowski Report

    #10

    Funny and touching comment from a toddler about a baby on social media.

    homemakinghunny Report

    #11

    Tweet about a toddler's adorable attempt to fix something they broke, highlighting a heartwarming exchange.

    saint_circe Report

    #12

    Text from a social media post about a toddler's heartwarming remark, suggesting a playground visit for feeling better.

    nienna121 Report

    #13

    Screenshot of a tweet about hilarious and heartwarming toddler remarks, featuring a child's request for privacy.

    Mykaela2268 Report

    #14

    Toddler humor: A child calls a chip with guac “amazing and beautiful and wonderfully made.”

    homemakinghunny Report

    #15

    Tweet about a toddler humorously offering help while holding a cookie, showcasing the funny things toddlers say.

    goldenlaheys Report

    #16

    Tweet about hilarious things toddlers say, describing a child humorously responding with "of course" instead of "yes."

    AdamHSays Report

    #17

    Toddler expresses heartwarming memory to parent about hearing their heartbeat before bed.

    josefamariapedersen Report

    #18

    Tweet about hilarious and heartwarming toddler moment with touching question and response.

    maiab Report

    #19

    Humorous toddler comment about a baby brother being confused as "just a little baby".

    joansin4acure Report

    #20

    Text from a user sharing a heartwarming toddler moment involving expressions of love.

    coyoteuglyxo Report

    #21

    Tweet about a toddler's funny remark on chocolate chips being "banana bread seeds."

    AmiEverAfter Report

    #22

    A tweet about funny and heartwarming things toddlers say, with a mother sharing her daughter's unexpected comment.

    MOA_Lifestyle Report

    #23

    Tweet about funny toddler conversation heard on a baby monitor, featuring a playful exchange between siblings.

    nienna121 Report

    #24

    Tweet about a toddler humorously saying "I love you" in a grocery store.

    itzjunaaa Report

    #25

    Tweet from Joanie sharing something sweet their toddler said: "no thank you please."

    joansin4acure Report

    #26

    Tweet sharing a funny toddler quote: "My toddler loves correcting me and then saying 'silly silly mommy.'"

    couchterfing Report

    #27

    Tweet about a toddler saying "I've got this under control," bringing humor and warmth to the parent.

    xennial_mom Report

    #28

    Toddler humor: Child says "pray" before drinking orange juice.

    nthomas521 Report

    #29

    Tweet humorously describing a toddler's polite behavior when throwing things.

    monicavas Report

    #30

    Tweet from Laura Elliott sharing a heartwarming story about a toddler’s fascination with farm animals and their new word "goose".

    TinyWriterLaura Report

    #31

    Tweet screenshot about funny things toddlers say, describing a toddler's new phrase, "Hey! That’s rude!"

    haleydruscilla Report

    #32

    Tweet from a parent sharing a toddler's heartwarming bedtime phrase about having a great day tomorrow.

    littlebayschool Report

    #33

    Tweet about heartwarming things toddlers say, describing bedtime with a mother and her toddlers.

    Alice091123 Report

    #34

    Tweet about a toddler's funny use of "that's what she said" and a parent's reaction, embodying hilarious toddler moments.

    littledeekay Report

    #35

    A wooden bridge over a stream with fallen leaves, capturing a heartwarming moment involving toddlers' sayings.

    arod_twit Report

    #36

    Tweet about a toddler's hilarious way of saying "you're welcome".

    Ramaesela2011 Report

    #37

    Tweet about a toddler humorously reminding their mom to speak gently.

    emilykmay Report

    #38

    Tweet about a toddler humorously shouting "Hey, Babe!" at home, reflecting funny toddler quotes shared online.

    SoCassandra Report

    #39

    Tweet about a toddler's funny mispronunciation, saying "drimps" instead of shrimps, causing a humorous exchange.

    JibbyD Report

    #40

    Tweet sharing a heartwarming toddler moment saying "I YOU" instead of "I love you".

    emilyfrmthaHood Report

    #41

    Tweet about sleep-deprived parent, toddler saying "bless you" to newborn, showing heartwarming toddler interactions.

    meghaverma_art Report

    #42

    Tweet about hilarious things toddlers say, mentioning a toddler calling someone their best friend.

    RobRan6116 Report

    #43

    Funny and cute toddler moment shared online, with a child saying they want to talk with their mom.

    _pPretty Report

    #44

    Tweet about a toddler's social interaction learning moment, involving a humorous misunderstanding with friends.

    bdmarotta Report

    #45

    Tweet from a parent sharing a toddler's hilarious and heartwarming saying: "What the butt!! What the heckaroniiii!!!"

    catlikessports Report

    #46

    Tweet about a toddler's funny response to early morning, preferring darkness over daylight humorously.

    umbersorrow Report

    #47

    Paint swatches labeled "Climate Change" and "Windmill," shared in a tweet about funny toddler sayings.

    memeticsisyphus Report

    #48

    Tweet about funny and heartwarming thing a toddler said, featuring a parent's bedtime story with a humorous mispronunciation.

    YemisiIsidi Report

    #49

    Tweet about a toddler saying something creepy, featuring a story shared by a user.

    apostrophecatas Report

    #50

    Tweet by user sharing a funny and heartwarming story about their toddler's imaginative sayings.

    theblackcowgirl Report

    #51

    Tweet about a toddler humorously using "according to my research" to ask for snacks.

    samponder Report

    #52

    Tweet about funny and heartwarming toddler words, where a toddler responds "cool" to "I love you."

    heckyessica Report

    #53

    Tweet screenshot of a toddler humorously saying "I hate basil" next to a parent playing a pizza game.

    aquariusxmama Report

    #54

    Tweet about funny and heartwarming toddler sayings, with an example of a two-year-old mimicking adult responses.

    JacquelynG10 Report

    #55

    Tweet about a toddler sister amusingly saying "amo" for "uncle" during a live stream.

    bbheiii Report

    #56

    Tweet about a toddler humorously calling a crystal a "rock of energy."

    sunnysaturnian Report

    #57

    A tweet shares a toddler's hilarious and heartwarming advice on love, with skull emojis underneath.

    Ruesavatar Report

    #58

    Tweet from TwistedDoodles about a toddler saying, "I don't want to grow up! I want to grow down," capturing toddler humor.

    twisteddoodles Report

