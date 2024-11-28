ADVERTISEMENT

Getting bombarded with negative news is no good for us. Crime, politics, even controversies in the entertainment world – we're sometimes much better off by not reading or watching it. In fact, in a survey of 266 therapists by GrowTherapy, 96.6% of them said watching or reading the news can have a negative impact on our mental health.

While we have to follow what happens in the world to some extent, curating our news feed so it contains more positivity is also important. That's where pages like Tank Sinatra's good news Instagram account come in. Here are some positive news stories from them to make your today's news feed at least a little bit more uplifting!