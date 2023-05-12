‘Positivity With A Hint Of Humor’: 106 Of The Most Wholesome Posts Shared In This Instagram Account (New Pics)
The media floods us with negativity every day. The constant influx of distressing headlines and gloomy narratives can weigh heavily on our mental well-being, leaving us disheartened and overwhelmed.
But by consciously offsetting this negativity, whether through uplifting stories, humorous content, or inspiring messages, we can restore a sense of hope, optimism, and resilience.
Enter the Instagram account 'Tanks Good News.' Dedicated to what it calls "positivity with a hint of humor" it really contributes to fostering empathy, kindness, and progress on the internet.
Instagram
John Cena is an absolute legend, he does so much for charity.
Can someone do this for me with the car wash? Every time I forget what to do first and I chicken out. I actually wash my car by hand to avoid it when I have to take it to the garage.