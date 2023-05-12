The media floods us with negativity every day. The constant influx of distressing headlines and gloomy narratives can weigh heavily on our mental well-being, leaving us disheartened and overwhelmed.

But by consciously offsetting this negativity, whether through uplifting stories, humorous content, or inspiring messages, we can restore a sense of hope, optimism, and resilience.

Enter the Instagram account 'Tanks Good News.' Dedicated to what it calls "positivity with a hint of humor" it really contributes to fostering empathy, kindness, and progress on the internet.

