Too many people are quick to dismiss the elderly, but they just do themselves a disservice. After all, older folks are bursting with experience, wit, attitude and just general wholesomeness, so, we’ve gathered examples of wholesome and cool elderly people who are still living life to the fullest.
From incredible collections put together over a lifetime, to just downright cute moments captured by children and grandchildren, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

My 70-Year-Old Father-In-Law Started Painting A Couple Of Years Ago. He Likes To Try Different Styles And Keeps Them All

My 70-Year-Old Father-In-Law Started Painting A Couple Of Years Ago. He Likes To Try Different Styles And Keeps Them All

thatcubsguy Report

He Is 94. She Is 87. Their Love Story Has Been Continuous For 68 Years. My Parents

He Is 94. She Is 87. Their Love Story Has Been Continuous For 68 Years. My Parents

yoda_the_catto Report

Mutual Appreciation

Mutual Appreciation

reddit.com Report

Seniors Enjoying The New Playground

Seniors Enjoying The New Playground

GiantMeteor2017 Report

You Loved Seeing Her On Her 100th Birthday 3 Years Ago. Still Happy And Smiling, She Just Turned 103

You Loved Seeing Her On Her 100th Birthday 3 Years Ago. Still Happy And Smiling, She Just Turned 103

Uhdd00 Report

I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother

I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother

purpleelephantdance Report

Friend Of Mine Graduated In Law School At The Age Of 94

Friend Of Mine Graduated In Law School At The Age Of 94

Rockarmor Report

My Parents Just Got Internet (Bialet Massé) And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors

My Parents Just Got Internet (Bialet Massé) And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors

ezeconte Report

The Day My 80-Year-Old Mom Married Her 80-Year-Old Boyfriend

The Day My 80-Year-Old Mom Married Her 80-Year-Old Boyfriend

happilyhouseless Report

Every Year This Woman Brings A Bag Of Hats Which She Knits From January To December To The Shelter

Every Year This Woman Brings A Bag Of Hats Which She Knits From January To December To The Shelter

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Report

The Look On His Face Is Priceless

The Look On His Face Is Priceless

AaronRigsbyOSC Report

My 83-Year-Old Dad’s New Cat, Schaefer

My 83-Year-Old Dad's New Cat, Schaefer

lateralus1075 Report

Father-In-Law Does This Every Year. Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26

Father-In-Law Does This Every Year. Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26

deathcastle Report

My Father-In-Law Holding A Sloth

My Father-In-Law Holding A Sloth

goodlyearth Report

My Grandparents Suprised Me By Building Me A Kitchen. This Is How I Found Out

My Grandparents Suprised Me By Building Me A Kitchen. This Is How I Found Out

KatokaMika , KatokaMika Report

My 77-Year-Old Husband Collects Cans To Support Children So They Can Get Free Dental Care With Oregon Dental Associations “Tooth Taxi”

My 77-Year-Old Husband Collects Cans To Support Children So They Can Get Free Dental Care With Oregon Dental Associations "Tooth Taxi"

Edoodle3 Report

He Told Her To Get In The Box Because He Would Take Her Picture. This Is Love

He Told Her To Get In The Box Because He Would Take Her Picture. This Is Love

Laura Salomón Report

My 74-Year-Old Neighbor Asked Me To Paint Her Nails. I Asked Her What Color, She Said “I Want That Color!” Now We Match

My 74-Year-Old Neighbor Asked Me To Paint Her Nails. I Asked Her What Color, She Said "I Want That Color!" Now We Match

unbreakablewildone Report

Mister And The Cat

Mister And The Cat

fairyfig Report

For At Least 13 Years, Rain Or Shine This Little Old Man Spends Every Morning Walking Around Our Tiny Town Picking Up Trash

For At Least 13 Years, Rain Or Shine This Little Old Man Spends Every Morning Walking Around Our Tiny Town Picking Up Trash

benhrash Report

Joined A Hiking Facebook Group, Ended Up Meeting A 71-Year-Old Woman, And Hiked A 4k Footer With Her! 50 Years Apart Made No Difference In The Fun (And Life Stories Shared) We Had Today

Joined A Hiking Facebook Group, Ended Up Meeting A 71-Year-Old Woman, And Hiked A 4k Footer With Her! 50 Years Apart Made No Difference In The Fun (And Life Stories Shared) We Had Today

k8issgr8 Report

That’s Such A Cute Idea

That's Such A Cute Idea

Gusbuckets Report

This Lovely Gentleman Came In Today To Learn How To Curl His Wife’s Hair

This Lovely Gentleman Came In Today To Learn How To Curl His Wife’s Hair

His wife is unable to curl her own hair and often burns herself, so he stepped up to the plate and learned how to curl her hair. We had the pleasure of teaching him! We taught him how to do volume curls on short hair, how to protect her skin from being burned and we even taught him to put on her mascara.

Hair Design By Britney Report

My 90-Year-Old Friend And I Just Published The First-Ever English Translation Of A 75-Year-Old Armenian Book

My 90-Year-Old Friend And I Just Published The First-Ever English Translation Of A 75-Year-Old Armenian Book

janbazianrupen Report

It’s Such A Great Thing She Did For That Dog

It's Such A Great Thing She Did For That Dog

bjh1776 Report

My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon

My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon

dne416 Report

My Grandma Has Been Playing Wii Fit Every Morning For 10 Years, And She Is Still Going. She Wakes Up Every Morning And Does Exercises To Stay Fit! Almost 16 Years

My Grandma Has Been Playing Wii Fit Every Morning For 10 Years, And She Is Still Going. She Wakes Up Every Morning And Does Exercises To Stay Fit! Almost 16 Years

gperk69 Report

A Man Using A Disposable Film Camera To Take Pictures At AAA Baseball Game Today

A Man Using A Disposable Film Camera To Take Pictures At AAA Baseball Game Today

SwankaTheGrey Report

My 83-Year-Old Grandma’s First Tattoo! Done In Tacoma, WA

My 83-Year-Old Grandma's First Tattoo! Done In Tacoma, WA

hellraiserk Report

My 90-Year-Old Grandparents Dressed Up This Halloween

My 90-Year-Old Grandparents Dressed Up This Halloween

BigSquinn Report

My 93-Year-Old Grandmom, Cancer-Free 4 Times, Going To A Western-Themed Party

My 93-Year-Old Grandmom, Cancer-Free 4 Times, Going To A Western-Themed Party

TheFerryman47 Report

Couple Goals. Spotted This Adorable Duo At The Atlanta Braves Game Yesterday

Couple Goals. Spotted This Adorable Duo At The Atlanta Braves Game Yesterday

cmg_profesh Report

Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Brought Him Some Grass And Now They’re Planking

Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Brought Him Some Grass And Now They're Planking

Loose__seal__2 Report

Today My 80-Year-Old Grandpa Became A U.S. Citizen

Today My 80-Year-Old Grandpa Became A U.S. Citizen

eddieuclabruin Report

My 91-Year-Old Grandfather Stuck It Out While I Explained Over The Phone How To Facetime, And He Did It! Now I Get To See Them Every Day And Talk To My Grandmother

My 91-Year-Old Grandfather Stuck It Out While I Explained Over The Phone How To Facetime, And He Did It! Now I Get To See Them Every Day And Talk To My Grandmother

jackie_ou_ohyeah Report

My Dad With The Bag Of Bone Marrow Donated By A 38-Year-Old Stranger In Germany To Save His Life

My Dad With The Bag Of Bone Marrow Donated By A 38-Year-Old Stranger In Germany To Save His Life

aredlilly Report

My Grandma Holding My Grandpa's Dying Hand - 100 Years Old

My Grandma Holding My Grandpa's Dying Hand - 100 Years Old

FloatingSkullMorte Report

Elderly Neighbor Gave Me These After Her Husband Passed Away. She Knows That I Work With Computers. I Said Thank You

Elderly Neighbor Gave Me These After Her Husband Passed Away. She Knows That I Work With Computers. I Said Thank You

ITriedToBeCleverBut Report

My Father-In-Law Was Forced Into Early Retirement. Turns Out He's Pretty Good At Art

My Father-In-Law Was Forced Into Early Retirement. Turns Out He's Pretty Good At Art

Back story: up until 9 months ago, he was working at a psychiatric hospital looking after sick people. A patient pushed him and he ended up grabbing him and falling to the ground with him, but the patient landed on top of him and he ended up breaking his back in multiple places. He had to be out of action for 6 months, that's when he had no choice but to retire early.

He fell into depression and felt like he had lost all hope. Recently, he decided to occupy his mind with something, so he started painting. To our surprise, it turns out he's pretty good, well we certainly think he is!

Mohawk200x Report

My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him

My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn't Like Him

kittyishhh Report

This Made Me Smile

This Made Me Smile

ariannacalhoun_ Report

My Grandma Is Quite Proud Of The Sunflower She Grew

My Grandma Is Quite Proud Of The Sunflower She Grew

PipeandSlippers Report

My Father-In-Law Is So Excited About His Two-Story Bird House He Made Of Driftwood, That He Asked Me To Put It On "The Online"

My Father-In-Law Is So Excited About His Two-Story Bird House He Made Of Driftwood, That He Asked Me To Put It On "The Online"

uis999 Report

My Grandma Brought Me Fresh Peonies From Her Garden

My Grandma Brought Me Fresh Peonies From Her Garden

jlovelysoul Report

Grandma Got An Apple Watch But Still Insists On Sporting The Rolex

Grandma Got An Apple Watch But Still Insists On Sporting The Rolex

Homebarcocktails Report

My Grandmother Turned 100 Today

My Grandmother Turned 100 Today

BKStephens Report

My Grandmother Had Custom Items Made For My Husband, Myself And Our Pets

My Grandmother Had Custom Items Made For My Husband, Myself And Our Pets

stayawayfrommeinfj Report

My 97-Year-Old Grandfather Got Sick And Couldn't Attend His Halloween Costume Contest. He Was All Better For Enjoying His Christmas Holiday Week Party

My 97-Year-Old Grandfather Got Sick And Couldn't Attend His Halloween Costume Contest. He Was All Better For Enjoying His Christmas Holiday Week Party

jzam0217 Report

My 96-Year-Old Dad At A Jazz Concert

My 96-Year-Old Dad At A Jazz Concert

Treestandgal Report

My 70-Year-Old Neighbor Burns CDs For Me With Music He Thinks I Will Like

My 70-Year-Old Neighbor Burns CDs For Me With Music He Thinks I Will Like

Judgetanner Report

My 91-Year-Old Grandma Sends Cards To My Kids

My 91-Year-Old Grandma Sends Cards To My Kids

TheGrapeSlushies Report

Incredibly Heartwarming Older Couple Dancing At A Concert At A Park

Incredibly Heartwarming Older Couple Dancing At A Concert At A Park

lo-key-glass Report

This Man And His Dog I Saw At The Airport

This Man And His Dog I Saw At The Airport

brianzor Report

Proud Of My 72-Year-Old Father! After 215 Hours, He Finally Beat His First Console Game Ever, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Proud Of My 72-Year-Old Father! After 215 Hours, He Finally Beat His First Console Game Ever, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

ptrk83 Report

Aunt Agnes, Ziplining For The First Time At 99 Years Old

Aunt Agnes, Ziplining For The First Time At 99 Years Old

FunSushi-638 Report

I Work With Elderly Mentally Disabled People, And Today I Brought Sock With Me To Meet Else, Who Is Crazy About Reptiles But Has Never Had The Chance To Meet One

I Work With Elderly Mentally Disabled People, And Today I Brought Sock With Me To Meet Else, Who Is Crazy About Reptiles But Has Never Had The Chance To Meet One

She said it was her biggest dream coming true, and Sock did so well and allowed strokes and hugs.

zephsoph Report

My Father-In-Law Being Epic As Usual

My Father-In-Law Being Epic As Usual

funk_appleby Report

My Great-Grandmother On Her 101st Birthday With My 3-Month-Old Son

My Great-Grandmother On Her 101st Birthday With My 3-Month-Old Son

Ed-Box Report

My 102-Year-Old. Grandma And Her Bestie That Just Turned 100

My 102-Year-Old. Grandma And Her Bestie That Just Turned 100

NikolaTes Report

Today My Grandmother Celebrated Her 100th Birthday

Today My Grandmother Celebrated Her 100th Birthday

Elephant_ITR Report

My 80-Year-Old Grandmother Going In For A Botched Hip Replacement Repair In High Spirits Ready To Get Her Life Back

My 80-Year-Old Grandmother Going In For A Botched Hip Replacement Repair In High Spirits Ready To Get Her Life Back

Embarrassed_Pin69420 Report

My 92-Year-Old Grandmother On The Quest 3. I Think She Was Visiting Italy

My 92-Year-Old Grandmother On The Quest 3. I Think She Was Visiting Italy

gregs52383 Report

This Is My Father-In-Law With A Pineapple (That My Mother-In-Law Grew) On His Head. This Is My New Favorite Family Photo

This Is My Father-In-Law With A Pineapple (That My Mother-In-Law Grew) On His Head. This Is My New Favorite Family Photo

reddit.com Report

To Mark The Pride Residents At A Retirement Home In Bristol Enjoyed A Very Special Performance From Drag Queen

To Mark The Pride Residents At A Retirement Home In Bristol Enjoyed A Very Special Performance From Drag Queen

badmintonplace Report

My 71-Year-Old Father-In-Law Plays 2-3 Hours Of Call Of Duty A Day. Says It Keeps Him Sharp. Pretty Impressive For An Older Guy

My 71-Year-Old Father-In-Law Plays 2-3 Hours Of Call Of Duty A Day. Says It Keeps Him Sharp. Pretty Impressive For An Older Guy

thebongofamandabynes Report

My Nanna On Her 84th Birthday Compared To Her 1st

My Nanna On Her 84th Birthday Compared To Her 1st

theajayx Report

My Father-In-Law On His 102nd Birthday Enjoying Family And A Glass Of Wine

My Father-In-Law On His 102nd Birthday Enjoying Family And A Glass Of Wine

MadGeller Report

93-Year-Old Grandma And I Are Watching Movies Together

93-Year-Old Grandma And I Are Watching Movies Together

-I0_oI- Report

My 86-Year-Old Nana Always Puts A Little Spread On When Me And My Son (7) Go To See Her

My 86-Year-Old Nana Always Puts A Little Spread On When Me And My Son (7) Go To See Her

Im_not_batman_you_R Report

I Spent 45 Minutes Taking A Cake Order For An Elderly Customer With Short-Term Memory Loss Tonight. She Came Back Few Minutes Later And Gave Me This

I Spent 45 Minutes Taking A Cake Order For An Elderly Customer With Short-Term Memory Loss Tonight. She Came Back Few Minutes Later And Gave Me This

That0melette Report

90-Year-Old Carrying His Bag And Hitting Under His Age

90-Year-Old Carrying His Bag And Hitting Under His Age

There was a celebration of Arliss’s birthday at the Glenview, Illinois men’s golf club. I started playing 2 years ago and I thought I was too late. 9 decades of life and still going strong.

HarisD76 Report

I Set Up A Sim Racing Setup For My 90-Year-Old Grandfather

I Set Up A Sim Racing Setup For My 90-Year-Old Grandfather

I live in Korea, and I gifted my grandfather a sim racing setup this week, hoping to introduce him to the joy of driving.
Since my grandmother passed away last November, he's been quite depressed, and I thought it'd be great if he could find a hobby to focus on and enjoy. He often expressed a desire to drive somewhere, but given his age, actual driving is out of the question - not only for his safety but also for the safety of others on the road.
I wish I could be there to help him more since I am his grandson, but I live in a different region due to my business. Fortunately, my mother lives just two minutes away from him and visits daily to prepare meals, so she can assist him with the game. Since actual driving is too dangerous, I hope this virtual driving game can satisfactorily fulfill his desire to drive.

Low_Armadillo_4837 Report

Loved Seeing This Older Gentleman Keeping It Old-School With His Classic Gameboy

Loved Seeing This Older Gentleman Keeping It Old-School With His Classic Gameboy

JAH_1315 Report

A 100-Year-Old WWII Vet Admires A Stilt-Walking Performance Artist

A 100-Year-Old WWII Vet Admires A Stilt-Walking Performance Artist

007_Shantytown Report

The Best Picture In Your Photo Album From Glastonbury

The Best Picture In Your Photo Album From Glastonbury

danielmarcevans Report

Suzy Q Turned 94 Today. Happy Birthday, Suzy Q

Suzy Q Turned 94 Today. Happy Birthday, Suzy Q

Nancebythelake Report

This Sweet Couple In My Town's Nursing Home Renewed Their Vows On Their 60th Wedding Anniversary

This Sweet Couple In My Town's Nursing Home Renewed Their Vows On Their 60th Wedding Anniversary

TurdFergusonDarling Report

My 91-Year-Old Great-Aunt Said Today After 2 Margaritas: “Do You Want This Floating Pickle?”. Living Her Best Life In Senior Living! I Didn’t Tell Her It Was A Cactus

My 91-Year-Old Great-Aunt Said Today After 2 Margaritas: “Do You Want This Floating Pickle?”. Living Her Best Life In Senior Living! I Didn’t Tell Her It Was A Cactus

DianWithoutTheE Report

100-Year-Old Irish Man Still Outplaying And Outdrinking Us In Poker. (Yes, He Is Patriotic To America, Too)

100-Year-Old Irish Man Still Outplaying And Outdrinking Us In Poker. (Yes, He Is Patriotic To America, Too)

Egress_window Report

My 96-Year-Old Grandfather Getting Ready For His Halloween Costume Contest At His Daycare

My 96-Year-Old Grandfather Getting Ready For His Halloween Costume Contest At His Daycare

jzam0217 Report

My 94-Year-Old Yaya Was Released From The Hospital Today. 2 Days Ago She Had Tubes Going Down Her Nose, Look At Her Now

My 94-Year-Old Yaya Was Released From The Hospital Today. 2 Days Ago She Had Tubes Going Down Her Nose, Look At Her Now

doyoubleednow Report

Mom Has Been Having Cancer Treatment For 6 Months. We Took Her To My Daughter's Ultrasound To Find Out The Gender Of Her 10th Great-Grandchild

Mom Has Been Having Cancer Treatment For 6 Months. We Took Her To My Daughter's Ultrasound To Find Out The Gender Of Her 10th Great-Grandchild

She was overjoyed and beaming with pride. She is an inspiration and we are extremely proud of her. It's a girl.

melpem Report

My 83-Year-Old Father-In-Law On A Kayaking Trip

My 83-Year-Old Father-In-Law On A Kayaking Trip

AlexHM Report

I'm A Little Weird, And I Definitely Get It From My Mom. She's 68 Now And Enjoying Semi-Retirement

I'm A Little Weird, And I Definitely Get It From My Mom. She's 68 Now And Enjoying Semi-Retirement

Ayen_C Report

It Took Me Almost 30 Years, But I Finally Own My Grandpa's Pristine 1994 F150. I Have Asked My 91-Year-Old Grandma To Lunch And Here Was Her Response

It Took Me Almost 30 Years, But I Finally Own My Grandpa's Pristine 1994 F150. I Have Asked My 91-Year-Old Grandma To Lunch And Here Was Her Response

NorthernJoey Report

Instructions My Elderly Coworker Left For Himself In The Training Manual

Instructions My Elderly Coworker Left For Himself In The Training Manual

Upset-Calligrapher81 Report

102-Year-Old Woman Painting My Nails

102-Year-Old Woman Painting My Nails

ArcaneTheory Report

This Is What Happens When I Leave My 90-Year-Old Mother Alone In The Kitchen For Ten Minutes

This Is What Happens When I Leave My 90-Year-Old Mother Alone In The Kitchen For Ten Minutes

mewster31 Report

My 76-Year-Old Grandmother Who Barely Knows Anything About PCs Bought Me This For Christmas

My 76-Year-Old Grandmother Who Barely Knows Anything About PCs Bought Me This For Christmas

outragusreee Report

My Son (3) Loves To Say Hi To Everyone He Sees When We Go To Walmart. He Said Hi To An Elderly Man, Who Then Gave Him A Dollar Coin. It Made His Entire Day

My Son (3) Loves To Say Hi To Everyone He Sees When We Go To Walmart. He Said Hi To An Elderly Man, Who Then Gave Him A Dollar Coin. It Made His Entire Day

ash-lovez-gorillaz Report

An Old Man At Lean Concert Singing Along To Every Song. This Old Man Was Singing Along To All Of Leany's Songs At The Portugal Show. Really Cute To See

An Old Man At Lean Concert Singing Along To Every Song. This Old Man Was Singing Along To All Of Leany's Songs At The Portugal Show. Really Cute To See

Pinji17 Report

My Elderly Building Manager Does This Every Holiday, Just The Cutest

My Elderly Building Manager Does This Every Holiday, Just The Cutest

Comfortable-Ad-7158 Report

Took My 76-Year-Old Mother To See Wheel Of Fortune Live. Her Cheesy Smile Is Still Melting My Heart

Took My 76-Year-Old Mother To See Wheel Of Fortune Live. Her Cheesy Smile Is Still Melting My Heart

She had so much fun. She was dancing in her chair and waving, and she just loved it. I think it was my favorite day with her yet.

gurlblue81 Report

