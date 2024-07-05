Too many people are quick to dismiss the elderly, but they just do themselves a disservice. After all, older folks are bursting with experience, wit, attitude and just general wholesomeness , so, we’ve gathered examples of wholesome and cool elderly people who are still living life to the fullest. From incredible collections put together over a lifetime, to just downright cute moments captured by children and grandchildren, get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#1 My 70-Year-Old Father-In-Law Started Painting A Couple Of Years Ago. He Likes To Try Different Styles And Keeps Them All Share icon

#2 He Is 94. She Is 87. Their Love Story Has Been Continuous For 68 Years. My Parents Share icon

#3 Mutual Appreciation Share icon

#4 Seniors Enjoying The New Playground Share icon

#5 You Loved Seeing Her On Her 100th Birthday 3 Years Ago. Still Happy And Smiling, She Just Turned 103 Share icon

#6 I Brought One Of My Baby Bunnies To Meet My Great-Grandmother Share icon

#7 Friend Of Mine Graduated In Law School At The Age Of 94 Share icon

#8 My Parents Just Got Internet (Bialet Massé) And My Dad Is Already Showing Videos To The Neighbors Share icon

#9 The Day My 80-Year-Old Mom Married Her 80-Year-Old Boyfriend Share icon

#10 Every Year This Woman Brings A Bag Of Hats Which She Knits From January To December To The Shelter Share icon

#11 The Look On His Face Is Priceless Share icon

#12 My 83-Year-Old Dad’s New Cat, Schaefer Share icon

#13 Father-In-Law Does This Every Year. Even Though His Daughter (My Partner) Is Now 26 Share icon

#14 My Father-In-Law Holding A Sloth Share icon

#15 My Grandparents Suprised Me By Building Me A Kitchen. This Is How I Found Out Share icon

#16 My 77-Year-Old Husband Collects Cans To Support Children So They Can Get Free Dental Care With Oregon Dental Associations “Tooth Taxi” Share icon

#17 He Told Her To Get In The Box Because He Would Take Her Picture. This Is Love Share icon

#18 My 74-Year-Old Neighbor Asked Me To Paint Her Nails. I Asked Her What Color, She Said “I Want That Color!” Now We Match Share icon

#19 Mister And The Cat Share icon

#20 For At Least 13 Years, Rain Or Shine This Little Old Man Spends Every Morning Walking Around Our Tiny Town Picking Up Trash Share icon

#21 Joined A Hiking Facebook Group, Ended Up Meeting A 71-Year-Old Woman, And Hiked A 4k Footer With Her! 50 Years Apart Made No Difference In The Fun (And Life Stories Shared) We Had Today Share icon

#22 That’s Such A Cute Idea Share icon

#23 This Lovely Gentleman Came In Today To Learn How To Curl His Wife’s Hair Share icon His wife is unable to curl her own hair and often burns herself, so he stepped up to the plate and learned how to curl her hair. We had the pleasure of teaching him! We taught him how to do volume curls on short hair, how to protect her skin from being burned and we even taught him to put on her mascara.



#24 My 90-Year-Old Friend And I Just Published The First-Ever English Translation Of A 75-Year-Old Armenian Book Share icon

#25 It’s Such A Great Thing She Did For That Dog Share icon

#26 My Mom Asked If I Wanted To See Her Melon Share icon

#27 My Grandma Has Been Playing Wii Fit Every Morning For 10 Years, And She Is Still Going. She Wakes Up Every Morning And Does Exercises To Stay Fit! Almost 16 Years Share icon

#28 A Man Using A Disposable Film Camera To Take Pictures At AAA Baseball Game Today Share icon

#29 My 83-Year-Old Grandma’s First Tattoo! Done In Tacoma, WA Share icon

#30 My 90-Year-Old Grandparents Dressed Up This Halloween Share icon

#31 My 93-Year-Old Grandmom, Cancer-Free 4 Times, Going To A Western-Themed Party Share icon

#32 Couple Goals. Spotted This Adorable Duo At The Atlanta Braves Game Yesterday Share icon

#33 Our 80-Year-Old Friend Is Visiting. Our 75-Year-Old Neighbor Brought Him Some Grass And Now They’re Planking Share icon

#34 Today My 80-Year-Old Grandpa Became A U.S. Citizen Share icon

#35 My 91-Year-Old Grandfather Stuck It Out While I Explained Over The Phone How To Facetime, And He Did It! Now I Get To See Them Every Day And Talk To My Grandmother Share icon

#36 My Dad With The Bag Of Bone Marrow Donated By A 38-Year-Old Stranger In Germany To Save His Life Share icon

#37 My Grandma Holding My Grandpa's Dying Hand - 100 Years Old Share icon

#38 Elderly Neighbor Gave Me These After Her Husband Passed Away. She Knows That I Work With Computers. I Said Thank You Share icon

#39 My Father-In-Law Was Forced Into Early Retirement. Turns Out He's Pretty Good At Art Share icon Back story: up until 9 months ago, he was working at a psychiatric hospital looking after sick people. A patient pushed him and he ended up grabbing him and falling to the ground with him, but the patient landed on top of him and he ended up breaking his back in multiple places. He had to be out of action for 6 months, that's when he had no choice but to retire early.



He fell into depression and felt like he had lost all hope. Recently, he decided to occupy his mind with something, so he started painting. To our surprise, it turns out he's pretty good, well we certainly think he is!



#40 My Step-Mom Adopted A Cat For Her Elderly Parents. We Were Nervous Her Dad Wouldn’t Like Him Share icon

#41 This Made Me Smile Share icon

#42 My Grandma Is Quite Proud Of The Sunflower She Grew Share icon

#43 My Father-In-Law Is So Excited About His Two-Story Bird House He Made Of Driftwood, That He Asked Me To Put It On "The Online" Share icon

#44 My Grandma Brought Me Fresh Peonies From Her Garden Share icon

#45 Grandma Got An Apple Watch But Still Insists On Sporting The Rolex Share icon

#46 My Grandmother Turned 100 Today Share icon

#47 My Grandmother Had Custom Items Made For My Husband, Myself And Our Pets Share icon

#48 My 97-Year-Old Grandfather Got Sick And Couldn't Attend His Halloween Costume Contest. He Was All Better For Enjoying His Christmas Holiday Week Party Share icon

#49 My 96-Year-Old Dad At A Jazz Concert Share icon

#50 My 70-Year-Old Neighbor Burns CDs For Me With Music He Thinks I Will Like Share icon

#51 My 91-Year-Old Grandma Sends Cards To My Kids Share icon

#52 Incredibly Heartwarming Older Couple Dancing At A Concert At A Park Share icon

#53 This Man And His Dog I Saw At The Airport Share icon

#54 Proud Of My 72-Year-Old Father! After 215 Hours, He Finally Beat His First Console Game Ever, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Share icon

#55 Aunt Agnes, Ziplining For The First Time At 99 Years Old Share icon

#56 I Work With Elderly Mentally Disabled People, And Today I Brought Sock With Me To Meet Else, Who Is Crazy About Reptiles But Has Never Had The Chance To Meet One Share icon She said it was her biggest dream coming true, and Sock did so well and allowed strokes and hugs.



#57 My Father-In-Law Being Epic As Usual Share icon

#58 My Great-Grandmother On Her 101st Birthday With My 3-Month-Old Son Share icon

#59 My 102-Year-Old. Grandma And Her Bestie That Just Turned 100 Share icon

#60 Today My Grandmother Celebrated Her 100th Birthday Share icon

#61 My 80-Year-Old Grandmother Going In For A Botched Hip Replacement Repair In High Spirits Ready To Get Her Life Back Share icon

#62 My 92-Year-Old Grandmother On The Quest 3. I Think She Was Visiting Italy Share icon

#63 This Is My Father-In-Law With A Pineapple (That My Mother-In-Law Grew) On His Head. This Is My New Favorite Family Photo Share icon

#64 To Mark The Pride Residents At A Retirement Home In Bristol Enjoyed A Very Special Performance From Drag Queen Share icon

#65 My 71-Year-Old Father-In-Law Plays 2-3 Hours Of Call Of Duty A Day. Says It Keeps Him Sharp. Pretty Impressive For An Older Guy Share icon

#66 My Nanna On Her 84th Birthday Compared To Her 1st Share icon

#67 My Father-In-Law On His 102nd Birthday Enjoying Family And A Glass Of Wine Share icon

#68 93-Year-Old Grandma And I Are Watching Movies Together Share icon

#69 My 86-Year-Old Nana Always Puts A Little Spread On When Me And My Son (7) Go To See Her Share icon

#70 I Spent 45 Minutes Taking A Cake Order For An Elderly Customer With Short-Term Memory Loss Tonight. She Came Back Few Minutes Later And Gave Me This Share icon

#71 90-Year-Old Carrying His Bag And Hitting Under His Age Share icon There was a celebration of Arliss’s birthday at the Glenview, Illinois men’s golf club. I started playing 2 years ago and I thought I was too late. 9 decades of life and still going strong.



#72 I Set Up A Sim Racing Setup For My 90-Year-Old Grandfather Share icon I live in Korea, and I gifted my grandfather a sim racing setup this week, hoping to introduce him to the joy of driving.

Since my grandmother passed away last November, he's been quite depressed, and I thought it'd be great if he could find a hobby to focus on and enjoy. He often expressed a desire to drive somewhere, but given his age, actual driving is out of the question - not only for his safety but also for the safety of others on the road.

I wish I could be there to help him more since I am his grandson, but I live in a different region due to my business. Fortunately, my mother lives just two minutes away from him and visits daily to prepare meals, so she can assist him with the game. Since actual driving is too dangerous, I hope this virtual driving game can satisfactorily fulfill his desire to drive.



#73 Loved Seeing This Older Gentleman Keeping It Old-School With His Classic Gameboy Share icon

#74 A 100-Year-Old WWII Vet Admires A Stilt-Walking Performance Artist Share icon

#75 The Best Picture In Your Photo Album From Glastonbury Share icon

#76 Suzy Q Turned 94 Today. Happy Birthday, Suzy Q Share icon

#77 This Sweet Couple In My Town's Nursing Home Renewed Their Vows On Their 60th Wedding Anniversary Share icon

#78 My 91-Year-Old Great-Aunt Said Today After 2 Margaritas: “Do You Want This Floating Pickle?”. Living Her Best Life In Senior Living! I Didn’t Tell Her It Was A Cactus Share icon

#79 100-Year-Old Irish Man Still Outplaying And Outdrinking Us In Poker. (Yes, He Is Patriotic To America, Too) Share icon

#80 My 96-Year-Old Grandfather Getting Ready For His Halloween Costume Contest At His Daycare Share icon

#81 My 94-Year-Old Yaya Was Released From The Hospital Today. 2 Days Ago She Had Tubes Going Down Her Nose, Look At Her Now Share icon

#82 Mom Has Been Having Cancer Treatment For 6 Months. We Took Her To My Daughter's Ultrasound To Find Out The Gender Of Her 10th Great-Grandchild Share icon She was overjoyed and beaming with pride. She is an inspiration and we are extremely proud of her. It's a girl.



#83 My 83-Year-Old Father-In-Law On A Kayaking Trip Share icon

#84 I'm A Little Weird, And I Definitely Get It From My Mom. She's 68 Now And Enjoying Semi-Retirement Share icon

#85 It Took Me Almost 30 Years, But I Finally Own My Grandpa's Pristine 1994 F150. I Have Asked My 91-Year-Old Grandma To Lunch And Here Was Her Response Share icon

#86 Instructions My Elderly Coworker Left For Himself In The Training Manual Share icon

#87 102-Year-Old Woman Painting My Nails Share icon

#88 This Is What Happens When I Leave My 90-Year-Old Mother Alone In The Kitchen For Ten Minutes Share icon

#89 My 76-Year-Old Grandmother Who Barely Knows Anything About PCs Bought Me This For Christmas Share icon

#90 My Son (3) Loves To Say Hi To Everyone He Sees When We Go To Walmart. He Said Hi To An Elderly Man, Who Then Gave Him A Dollar Coin. It Made His Entire Day Share icon

#91 An Old Man At Lean Concert Singing Along To Every Song. This Old Man Was Singing Along To All Of Leany's Songs At The Portugal Show. Really Cute To See Share icon

#92 My Elderly Building Manager Does This Every Holiday, Just The Cutest Share icon