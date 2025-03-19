We all love receiving compliments, don’t we? When Reddit user Existing_Bins20 asked folks to spill the compliments they received that they will never forget, people were only thrilled to share. We have collected some of the best ones in this thread, so just scroll down and check them out!

Back in college, I had to present a paper on cultural studies , which was my favorite thing to learn about then. After I was done, one of the judges in the panel came up to me and said, “I’ve never seen someone as passionate about this as you,” and I swear I have it permanently etched in my heart.

#1 Most recently my son’s girlfriend and he arrived after a long trip. She’s not from here but we always make her feel at home. She sat down and said “ I feel most like myself when I’m here”. It just meant so much to me for many reasons.

RELATED:

#2 My dad told me "I'm proud of you." Two days before he passed, and the last thing he said to me.

#3 About twelve years ago this older Scottish gent came into my store. Really nice. I was the only one who could understand him.



When we finished he called me a "good laddie".

We often give out compliments when we really like something about someone, but what if I ﻿told you that a single compliment can actually have a big impact? Research shows that compliments often make the receivers feel better than most people anticipate and they also improve the mood of the compliment giver. ADVERTISEMENT Now, you might be wondering, if it can have such an effect on the receiver, what stops people from constantly dishing out compliments? Well, studies suggest that people underestimate their compliments' value to others, and so they refrain from engaging in this prosocial behavior.

#4 Asian hairdresser - " you look like Leonardo DiCaprio, you know when he fat" and then she did this chipmunk cheek thing.

#5 In a restaurant with a group of friends after paying the bill the owner goes “you guys are the type of people this restaurant was meant for”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A girl said “That shirt is really becoming on you. Of course, if I was on you, I’d be coming too.”



We have two kids now.

We live in an age struck with conflict and war, where online hate is also festering like a cancerous problem. Surveys across several countries indicate that 42%–67% of young adults have observed ‘hateful and degrading writings or speech online’, and 21% have been victims themselves. In fact, online hate has negative effects on the well-being of both victims and observers as well. Now that we know that there's already too much hate in the world, a compliment sounds like a small, graceful fighter against it. In the end, it all comes down to how kind we are to our fellow homo sapiens and the positive impact that we can have on them.

#7 Context: I work with autistic kids.

A kid once said “I just want you to know you’re a hero in my eyes”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 My coworker who was older, unmarried with no kids once told me “if I knew I could have a had a daughter like you, maybe I would’ve had kids” which meant a lot to me because I don’t have a great relationship with my own mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My dad and I do not get along at all (vastly different world views) but once a few years ago he said “I’m really proud of you. You’re so much braver than I’ve ever been. I don’t know where you got it from.” I think about it whenever I’m feeling anxious about a big decision.

Here's an interesting fact: each year, January 24th is observed as National Compliment Day, which serves as a timely reminder of the profound impact compliments can have on our well-being. While it's wonderful to make someone's day just with a few words, there's this other issue that not everyone is good at receiving compliments. ADVERTISEMENT In a study of more than 400 people, nearly 70% of people associated feelings of embarrassment or discomfort with recognition or receiving a compliment. It has been observed, "People with low self-esteem are often uncomfortable receiving compliments but not everyone who is uncomfortable receiving compliments necessarily has low self-esteem.”

#10 A girl I worked with told me I was very well spoken. I used to be in speech therapy so that really meant a lot to me.

#11 "you make me feel safe and happy. You're like my harbor in a storm" 🥹.

#12 Friday my Gyn told me I have "young lady's breasts." I'm 60.

ADVERTISEMENT

While some find it awkward to receive compliments, others might also find it disrespectful, because it all depends on the giver. For instance, women often get compliments about their appearance, which at times, can be an unwanted advance on them but disguised as flattery. How many such stories have we heard from women, especially when it comes to workplace settings? In a study of Italian students simulating a job interview, inappropriate compliments increased anxiety and depression levels in women, though not men. At the same time, it has been observed that women in many cultures are expected to be modest as well as attractive, creating tensions around how to respond to compliments.

#13 Had a friend of mine once tell me she liked the way I eat chicken wings.



I have literally zero clue what she meant, and I didn't bother to ask, but that will forever stick with me I can't lie.

#14 I'm an EMT. 5'1 and don't look like I can lift as much as I do. Carried a pt on a stair chair through a yard filled with snow and got a "D**N LIL GIRL YOU STRONG AS HELL" from the pt's grandson. I will never forget it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 “You are looking good today” from the hottest co worker after losing 20 lbs and a haircut. I get one compliment every 7 yrs or so.

Well, all this just made me wonder if just a few words could actually either make someone's day or completely ruin it; it all depends on the motive of the compliment giver. Of course, I wish we lived in a world that consisted only of people giving out genuine compliments, but unfortunately, that's not the case. All I can do is hope that this article motivates you to say a few genuine, kind words to someone without any ulterior motive. That's it from our end, folks! Now, we would love to hear about the compliments you have received that you will never forget. Just type them away in the comments. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My supervisor once told me, “you have no idea how valuable you are to this organization.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My friend said his favorite thing about me is that I'm always nice to people at cash registers.

#18 I invited some friends to brunch one weekend and jokingly told them to come "After second breakfast, around Elevensies."



One of them said, "Well your place is where we eat like Hobbits."



Probably the best compliment I've ever gotten on both my cooking and hospitality.

#19 This one girl SNORTED laughter, SNORTED! That's the best compliment an aspiring comedian could get.

#20 I’ve had multiple people tell me I have a voice for radio. The most common remark is that my voice is soothing and calming. I’ve heard it multiple times a year for my entire adulthood. I did smoke a lot of [illegal substances ] in high school lol.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Once in high school a classmate that I did not know that well called me a “jewel of linguistics”. Confused, I said what? He said your vocabulary, it’s *chefs kiss*. I’m 40 now and I still think about that sometimes, especially because of the irony of me not understanding what he was saying at first because of the words he used.

#22 Mom saying im proud of you.

#23 I met this older gentleman while I was traveling. He was in his 90's I think. Needed assistance to walk. We started talking and I told him I took a year off to travel. He said "I admire and appreciate your willingness to see the world. And you're doing it now, while you're young (35). Which is smart, if only I had that same courage. Now that I do, I can't travel". That really hit me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 A female nurse practitioner was checking my prostate and she told me it was absolutely wonderful, using the same tone of voice one would use praising a great concert performance.

#25 My mentor told me from his deathbed that he wished his son was more like me.

#26 Random lady at the McDonald's drive thru said I had pretty eyes and when I got my food there was an extra nugget in my 4 piece. so if you're out there random McDonald's lady thank you, you made my worst birthday ever tolerable and pleasant for a moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My husband once told me, "you look like weak men fear you.".

#28 As a man in his mid 30s. Every compliment from a stranger has stuck with me. From “I like that shirt” to “you have really good hair.”



So two!

#29 A student wrote " you are the best human".

#30 My teacher in high school wrote on my paper "This is above and beyond what I'd expect for any student, even in college. I have no suggestions for improvement.".

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 My kindergarten teacher wrote in this book we got at the end of the year and she said smth along the lines of, I make everyone want to smile when im around them- and I think about that often lol.

#32 Two different (younger) strangers in two completely different cities have told me, "Omg, your whole ✨aesthetic✨ is such a ✨vibe✨."



Thanks, kids. 😂🤘.

#33 What a dear friend of mine told me (once), that I was a trustworthy person, and a good person, (and I will never forget that). ✨️🖤.

#34 At dinner in Paris at a crowded restaurant. As we were eating, a family that had been sitting near us was leaving and the grandma (maybe) - very classy and Parisian-fancy, came over to me and said, “You are a very beautiful woman!” and walked away.



Flabbergasted because I’m not, and also because my husband and son were sitting with me and they just kept eating like it never happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 I've been told a few times that I look like Justin Bieber and I'm really not sure how to feel about that.

#36 Cat called when walking across a street by some sorority girls in a jeep. As a guy I'm still confused how that happened..