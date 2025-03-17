Man Offers Neighbor A One-Time Ride, Now Feels Trapped In Unspoken Daily Carpool Agreement

ADVERTISEMENT

Without the milk of human kindness, the world would be a pretty unhappy place. But what happens when that kindness is taken advantage of? Well, things can go from nice to nasty pretty darn quickly.

One guy who offered his neighbor a lift one day now finds himself in the unenviable position of playing chauffeur on a daily basis. Unsure of how to break the unwelcome trend, he turned to an online community for advice.

Sometimes being nice can come back to bite you, as this guy is unfortunately finding out the hard way

After giving his neighbor a ride to work in his new car once, the neighbor now expects the same favor every day

Rain or shine, the neighbor waits for him every morning, and the guy’s best efforts to avoid him have failed hard

While the guy never agreed to being a free Uber service, he feels awkward about telling his neighbor he needs to find another way to work

Unsure what to do about the frustrating situation he only has himself to blame for, he turned to netizens for advice

Buying a new car should be an exciting milestone, but for OP, it came with an unexpected passenger. After saving up for months (with a lucky $9,000 slot win to help), he finally got himself a new ride. Feeling generous, he offered his neighbor a lift to work one morning. Big mistake, because now, the neighbor thinks it’s an everyday thing.

What started as a friendly favor quickly turned into an unspoken agreement. The next morning, OP’s neighbor was waiting in the same spot, assuming he’d get another free ride. And then it happened again. And again. No asking, no texting—just standing there like it was a scheduled Uber pickup.

OP tried subtle hints, like leaving earlier one day to avoid the awkward encounter. But instead of taking the hint, his neighbor casually mentioned how he “must’ve missed him.” Now, mornings feel less like a relaxing commute and more like a full-time chauffeur gig. The worst part? OP never agreed to this arrangement in the first place.

Now he’s wondering whether he should start “running late” or “having morning meetings” to break the cycle or just be blunt and tell his neighbor to find his own ride. One thing’s for sure—sometimes, being nice comes with unexpected baggage. OP has since turned to the internet for advice on how to avoid an awkward scenario.

OP has two issues here. On the one hand, he’s dealing with an entitled neighbor who’s just assumed he’s his personal chauffeur—at least for his morning ride to work. On the other hand, it would seem OP has a problem setting boundaries. So, what should he do? We went looking for answers.

In her interview for Psychology Today, therapist and author Juliane Taylor Shore explains, “We often confuse setting boundaries with making requests, demands, or complaints. Each of the latter focuses on what someone else does, whereas setting a boundary is about what you do.”

According to Taylor Shore, “Before you set a boundary, it can be a good idea to start with a clear request. A request of others is not selfish or mean. It is a respectful way to ask for what you need.”

In her article for Science of People, Logan Hailey suggests a few ways to set healthy boundaries, including visualizing and naming your limits, openly communicating your boundaries, and not being afraid to say no.

Since OP’s neighbor obviously feels entitled to his morning ride, he’s going to have to be assertive. Either that or rack his brain for a new excuse every time he sees his neighbor—who needs that?

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think he should have a polite word with his neighbor, or just suck it up and keep giving him free trips to work? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers suggested the guy just be honest about the situation, while one went so far as to suggest he just keep driving when he next sees his neighbor waiting

