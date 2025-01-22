Guy Dumps Trash In Neighbor’s Bin, He Comes Yelling At The Door And Asks Guy’s Wife To Remove It

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been said that good fences make good neighbors. After all, you might not always have the best relationship with everyone in your neighborhood. This can lead to disputes, conflicts, and lasting animosity, sometimes over the most trivial of things.

One woman was taken aback when her neighbor showed up at her door demanding she retrieve the trash that her hubby had put in his bin. She apologized, but refused, leading the neighbor to declare her an awful person. She’s since turned to netizens for advice.

More info: Mumsnet

A clash between neighbors can lead to lasting tension, as this woman found out the hard way

Having no more room in their bin, the woman’s husband decided to put a bag of trash in their neighbor’s, since trash collection was the next day

Unfortunately, due to nasty weather, the trash didn’t end up being collected, leaving the neighbor to discover the extra trash in his bin and furiously demand the couple remove it

The woman refused, leading the neighbor to declare the couple awful neighbors before storming off

The neighbor’s behavior prompted the woman to ask netizens what they would do in the awkward situation

OP begins her story by telling the community that maybe this is more of a “What would you do?” situation before going on to explain that her neighbors, a retired couple in their 70s, have always been a bit rude and regularly obstruct her driveway. OP adds that, basically, she and her husband will always say hello if they see them, but they don’t exactly share a Christmas card relationship.

The woman goes on to add that since they had a bit too much rubbish, her husband deposited a black bag of trash in their neighbor’s bin. They didn’t think too much of it, since the trash was being collected the next day. However, due to bad weather, the trash didn’t end up being removed, and the neighbor spotted the extra bag in his bin.

It didn’t take long before the neighbor showed up at the couple’s door demanding to know if they were responsible for the extra bag of trash in his bin. With her baby in her arms, OP acknowledged that it was their trash and apologized but refused to go out into the cold to retrieve it, as the neighbor was now demanding.

To make matters worse, the neighbor then told OP that his wife was apparently devastated because she had ignored her on the street a few times, something that came as news to OP. She then goes on to tell the readers that she and her husband are quiet people who get along well with their other neighbors before asking netizens what they would do in this situation.

Technically speaking, what OP and her husband did was out of line. They could have at least asked the neighbors if it was OK to use their bin for the extra bag of trash. By not doing so, they were acting entitled, and not getting the bag back when the neighbor complained was just plain rude.

History is littered with feuds between neighbors, some epic, some ridiculously petty. Take the case of Hulk Hogan’s pet menagerie in Belleair, Florida. Hogan clashed with his neighborhood homeowners’ association over his extensive collection of pets. Neighbors’ complaints led to fines and orders to comply with local regulations, which Hogan contested, claiming he was targeted due to his celebrity status.

Then there’s the instance of the middle finger statue in Chino Hills, California, where a disagreement over a koi pond’s placement led homeowner Tina Rose to commission a large statue of a hand giving the middle finger, prominently displayed facing her neighbor’s property. Despite reconciling later, the statue remained as a testament to their past feud.

Finally, we couldn’t publish this article without mentioning the incident of the opera-playing neighbor in Sturovo, Slovakia. In response to her neighbor’s constantly barking dog, a woman began blasting an aria from Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” at full volume from sunrise to late at night. This continued for 16 years before authorities intervened, arresting her for harassment.

All things considered, we think it’s fair to say that OP and her husband got off lightly.

Have you ever had an altercation with a neighbor that led to a lasting grudge? Who do you think is in the wrong in OP’s story? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, most readers slammed the couple for doing something they knew was cheeky and swiftly concluded that the woman was being unreasonable

