Dogs are always up to something. They bark at themselves in the mirror while the two of you are preparing to go out, roll in the mud once you reach the park, and even keep running in their sleep after you come back home for a nap. They're the funniest creatures.

So, to show you that it's impossible to get tired of them, we at Bored Panda compiled the silliest dog posts we could find on the internet. Whatever day you're having, it's about to get (a little) better!