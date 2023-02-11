Dogs are always up to something. They bark at themselves in the mirror while the two of you are preparing to go out, roll in the mud once you reach the park, and even keep running in their sleep after you come back home for a nap. They're the funniest creatures.

So, to show you that it's impossible to get tired of them, we at Bored Panda compiled the silliest dog posts we could find on the internet. Whatever day you're having, it's about to get (a little) better!

#1

My Dog

My Dog

E.T. good boy!!

#2

#2

Nice Head Massage

Nice Head Massage

ab8071919 Report

Oh man, I want to feel that level of relaxation

OK, what if your pup's cute head tilt that you've never seen before, happened while your phone was out of reach? Now you want a picture. But how do you get your pet to repeat an action it hasn't been trained to perform?

For K9s taught to "think back" on cue, you just have to ask. Turns out, dogs are capable of learning the instruction "do that again," and can flexibly access memories of their own recent actions — cognitive abilities they were not known to possess, according to the results of a recent University at Buffalo study.
#3

#3

Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo

Baby Shark Doo Doo Doo Doo

JBorsiak Report

#4

#4

Flat Tire

Flat Tire

MoonieNine Report

Not another step till you pet my floof!

#5

#5

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

empathyx Report

I would be so thankful for that. I only have so much patience for monopoly.

"We found that dogs could be trained to repeat specific actions on cue, and then take what they'd learned and apply it to actions they had never been asked to repeat," the study's corresponding author, Allison Scagel, Ph.D., who was a UB graduate student in the Department of Psychology at the time of the research, said.

"Our findings showed that they were able to apply the concept of repetition to new situations. More generally, we found evidence that dogs are capable of forming abstract concepts."
#6

#6

Lazy Evening

Lazy Evening

cryptofinil Report

#7

#7

Small Pupper Does A Big Chomp

Small Pupper Does A Big Chomp

Jechob Report

#8

#8

She Doesn't Have A Snoot She Has A Snooooooooot

She Doesn't Have A Snoot She Has A Snooooooooot

lmaosmh Report

#9

#9

The Tsa Dog At The Airport "Confiscated" A Ball From Someone's Bag And Wouldn't Give It Back.

The Tsa Dog At The Airport "Confiscated" A Ball From Someone's Bag And Wouldn't Give It Back.

kodex1717 Report

Haha! This mishandling by the TSA floof I can handle..... the humans however.. they need to learn what paws off means!!

Historically, there has been a notion that conscious awareness of past personal experiences is the exclusive domain of humans, but according to Scagel, recent research does not support that conclusion.

"Our study shows that dogs are capable of conceptualization, placing them in an expanding category of other animals that includes bottlenose dolphins and chimpanzees."
#10

#10

This Dog Is Sitting, Standing And Laying At The Same Time

This Dog Is Sitting, Standing And Laying At The Same Time

Stijnwe Report

#11

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

stephenand Report

Best mortgage advisor ever!

#12

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

where_is_my_monkey Report

#13

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

polegurl Report

Scagel explained that the findings present new flexible training possibilities for dogs.

"Dogs can do more than learn the relationship between a person’s cue and which specific trick they should. They can understand the concept of repetition: Whatever you just did, do that again."

"It can apply to anything they do," she added.
#14

#14

He's Still Cute, Right?

He’s Still Cute, Right?

achipps1 Report

He's honestly adorable!

#15

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

My_Memes_Will_Cure_U Report

My dog does the same thing with his toys. He piles them up like a dragon hoard.

#16

#16

My Dog Doesn't Bite....he Judges

My Dog Doesn’t Bite....he Judges

Brandy_Bran Report

I feel ashamed all of a sudden. 😧

#17

#17

My Husband Brought Home A Label Maker

My Husband Brought Home A Label Maker

melissakate8 Report

Noooooo she's a perfect good girl. Edit: https://imgur.io/a/LjkvI7h ok now I kinda understand 😅

We often test animals on their ability to recall things in the external environment they have recently observed, such as objects, sounds, or scents. Memories of actions are different because they’re not outwardly perceivable.

Memories are entirely internal; they are purely mental representations of previous personal experiences that can be recalled in ways that might influence what the creature chooses to do in the future.
#18

#18

Spotted On My Morning Walk

Spotted On My Morning Walk

PM_ME_UR_NUDES_GURL_ Report

Aww what a cutie 😍. Great idea with the temperature display.

#19

#19

Thought My Melting Dog Deserved To Be Here As Well

Thought My Melting Dog Deserved To Be Here As Well

TwoFlyingNuns Report

looks like Fang from Harry Potter, i love him

#20

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

polegurl Report

#21

#21

We've Only Had Our Puppy For Two Weeks, But Our Chocolate Lab Is Already Worn Out..

We’ve Only Had Our Puppy For Two Weeks, But Our Chocolate Lab Is Already Worn Out..

ThinkingBud Report

Then why is the puppy the one yawning?

For this study, the researchers looked at dogs' memories of their own recently performed actions to determine if they could voluntarily think back to what they had just been up to and reproduce those actions.

Three dogs participated: Todd, a male long-haired chihuahua belonging to Scagel; and two female golden retrievers — Aspen, belonging to an acquaintance of Scagel’s, and Layla, belonging to Scagel's co-author, Eduardo Mercado III, a UB professor of psychology.
#22

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

tickleboy69 Report

Who, me? I'm not dog. I'm towel. Nothing to see here.

#23

#23

This Is Rux. He Needs Everyone To Know This Is Not A Phase.

This Is Rux. He Needs Everyone To Know This Is Not A Phase.

Grip_Socks Report

What a distinguished gentleman, yes, look how he is sitting 🧐

#24

#24

The Determined Doggo!

The Determined Doggo!

nunwithajuicycock Report

#25

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

Jommy-J Report

Traditional dog training is cue and response — when dogs hear or see a trained cue, they respond with behavior they have associated with that cue. For a baseline, the researchers started training the dogs in that fashion, with simple cues like spinning in a circle, lying down, or walking around an object.
#26

#26

The Same, With The Dog

The Same, With The Dog

Elrohir90_PhilV Report

#27

Barksy

Barksy

Everisfunny Report

Is that a pee stain? Or art?

#28

#28

Hey, Can You Stop Kicking My Seat?

Hey, Can You Stop Kicking My Seat?

PoonSwoggle Report

That dog can kick my seat all they want!

#29

#29

How About My Derpy Boy, Looking Like A Pixar Character

How About My Derpy Boy, Looking Like A Pixar Character

FatheadUK Report

The dogs then learned a separate repeat cue (the word "again" accompanied by a hand gesture), which instructed them to reproduce the action they had just finished. To assess whether the dogs had actually learned a general concept of repeating recent actions, they were asked to repeat novel actions that they had never been asked to repeat before. And they passed the test.

"This is an important step toward a greater understanding of how other species form abstract concepts," Scagel said. "And we're learning that humans aren't that cognitively unique after all."

So if you teach your pooch how to do this, the possibilities to fill up your phone's camera roll are endless; you'll never miss their quirky moments again. For Bored Panda's earlier renditions of the series, check out more hilarious dog posts here and here.
#30

#30

My Mom Took This Picture Of Our Dog And Also Doesn't Know Memes

My Mom Took This Picture Of Our Dog And Also Doesn't Know Memes

cremebrulheyy Report

#31

Woof🍯irl

Woof🍯irl

yagokoros Report

Food-grade mineral oil, one puff at a time.

#32

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

polegurl Report

Living my best most authentic life!

#33

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

polegurl Report

#34

Commuter

Commuter

KevlarYarmulke Report

#35

#35

Looks Like Someone In The Seat In Front Can Smell The Chips

Looks Like Someone In The Seat In Front Can Smell The Chips

fyflate89 Report

#36

#36

Coco Biting On A Toy Lightsaber, Looks Like He's Shooting His Laser Beam

Coco Biting On A Toy Lightsaber, Looks Like He's Shooting His Laser Beam

cokeplusmentos Report

#37

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

Woofers_MacBarkFloof Report

#38

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

Diagonalizer Report

#39

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

Digi_CatZ Report

#40

#40

Blessed_ Bananadog

Blessed_ Bananadog

Beneficial_Taste_530 Report

#41

#41

Best Dinner Companion Ever

Best Dinner Companion Ever

Frog_Margin Report

#42

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

NotLifeline Report

#43

Woof Irl

Woof Irl

polegurl Report

#44

Woof_irl

Woof_irl

MiracleAligner8_ Report

#45

I Think I Caught A Ghost On Camera

I Think I Caught A Ghost On Camera

TwoTimeToj Report

#46

My Pup Somehow Got Only Her Lower Jaw Out Of Her Cone Of Shame. 🤣 Don’t Worry She’s Ok, Just A Huge Doofus

My Pup Somehow Got Only Her Lower Jaw Out Of Her Cone Of Shame. 🤣 Don’t Worry She’s Ok, Just A Huge Doofus

FruitLuper Report

oh no! that seems painful! help her!

#47

She Just Kinda Slid Down The Couch Arm That Way And Stayed

She Just Kinda Slid Down The Couch Arm That Way And Stayed

PepperoniFire Report

