Quality humor. A passion for conservation. A deep love of photography. And a whole lot of fun! That’s how we see the legendary Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards—an annual competition that invites photographers from all around the globe to share their funniest and wittiest animal photos.

Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to celebrate the project in all of its glory, so we’ve curated a list of the most hilarious and powerful entrant images from over the years. Scroll down for a good dose of humor, as well as some inspiration to grab your camera or phone and explore the Great Outdoors.

2024 is a huge milestone because it is the 10th year that the competition will be running! Bored Panda reached out to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team for a chat.

More info: ComedyWildlifePhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X

#1

Squirrel Wishes (2019)

Squirrel Wishes (2019)

Geert Weggen Report

Michelle Wood, a member of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, was very enthusiastic about what this year has in store for the competition.

"2024 is going to be bigger and better than ever! It is our 10th year of the Awards and we have some exciting events coming up," she was happy to share with Bored Panda.

"We can't say too much at the moment but we will reveal all when we launch the competition at the Photography Show in Birmingham, UK in March later this year." 
#2

Angel Bear (2016)

Angel Bear (2016)

ADAM PARSONS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#3

I Guess Summer Is Over (2021)

I Guess Summer Is Over (2021)

JOHN SPEIRS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

We were curious about the qualities and skills that are essential for wildlife photographers. Wood explained that there are "no quick wins to this comedy photography lark," however, a love of wildlife is absolutely crucial.

"It may take hours of waiting and studying your subject before you get to snap a funny shot. Understanding and observing their natural behaviors without disturbing their routines is really important. This can only help you achieve a great shot and is only possible if you absolutely love spending a lot of time amongst the wildlife," she told Bored Panda.

"Other skills, like preparation—making sure your camera/phone is on the right setting—patience and practice are all really helpful too. But at the end of the day, you need a large dollop of luck to be in the right place at the right time."
#4

Laughing Dormouse (2017)

Laughing Dormouse (2017)

ANDREA ZAMPATTI - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY Report

#5

Laid Back (2019)

Laid Back (2019)

TOM MALGENSEN - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY Report

#6

Fun For All Ages (2020)

Fun For All Ages (2020)

THOMAS VIJAYAN, CANADA - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

Meanwhile, Wood told us what everyone who hopes to enter the competition in 2024 can do to prepare before spring arrives. "It would be a good idea to check their hard drives for any images that might have been forgotten from previous trips or sessions that could be entered when we open," she advised.

"And just get out there and enjoy some wildlife with your camera. Keep an eye on the website and our socials so you know exactly when we open, too!"
#7

Splits (2018)

Splits (2018)

GEERT WEGGEN - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#8

Majestic And Graceful Bald Eagle (2021)

Majestic And Graceful Bald Eagle (2021)

David Eppley Report

#9

Smiley, Parrot Fish From El Hierro, Canary Islands (2020)

Smiley, Parrot Fish From El Hierro, Canary Islands (2020)

ARTHUR TELLE THIEMANN - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

After a very successful last year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards will once again be open to entrants in 2024. Photographers—amateur and veteran alike—should keep an eye out for when the competition opens to new entries in March of this year. “Keep those funny pics safe until then!” the team behind the project urges.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was first started way back in 2015 by professional photographers and conservationists Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. Their goal was to create a fun, refreshing, and free-to-enter competition that would celebrate the planet’s wildlife and humor.

During an earlier interview with Bored Panda, project co-founder Sullam explained that timing is the essence of photography. “The single best tip to get that decisive moment is to watch your subject and see how it moves, where it turns its head, how it flicks its tail, how its back, legs, neck move, and so on,” the professional photographer told us.
#10

Rhinopeacok (2018)

Rhinopeacok (2018)

KALLOL MUKHERJEE - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#11

Winner 2023, Air Guitar Roo (2023)

Winner 2023, Air Guitar Roo (2023)

JASON MOORE, AUSTRALIA - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#12

Fight Back (2022)

Fight Back (2022)

John Chaney Report

“Learn to see these movements—in this way, you can pre-empt the behavior. You cannot predict behavior, but you can pre-empt a movement and be ready to fire that shutter! Obviously, the right settings on your camera goes without saying!” Sullam shared with us at the tail end of last year’s competition.

Something to keep in mind if you’re planning on entering this year is to have a thorough read through the contest’s rules. One condition, in particular, is very important for Digital Age photographers. Namely, that all images entered in the contest also have to be submitted as a raw file. That way, the team can check the quality of the photo.

“We also ask for the surrounding shots of the image to make sure that the entry is authentic,” Wood from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team told Bored Panda.
#13

Enough! (2020)

Enough! (2020)

ASHISH INAMBAR - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY Report

#14

Hitching A Ride (2017)

Hitching A Ride (2017)

DAISY GILARDINI - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#15

Tight Fit (2015)

Tight Fit (2015)

MARK SCHOCKEN - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

Though you can make simple digital corrections to your photo, like adjusting the tone and contrast, cropping, sharpening, reducing noise, etc., you are not allowed to alter the integrity of the image itself. “If you reach the finals, we will ask for the original image, and we have the finest team of digital detectives on the planet to make sure every image is verified. These guys are serious pixel Sherlocks, so pay attention, no cheating!” The team is very big on transparency and honesty. It expects the same of all entrants!

#16

It's All Kicking Off! (2022)

It's All Kicking Off! (2022)

Michael Eastwell Report

#17

Keep Calm And Keep Your Head (2022)

Keep Calm And Keep Your Head (2022)

Martin Grace Report

#18

Nose Picking Scene (2015)

Nose Picking Scene (2015)

OLIVER DREIKE - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Really? NOW you want a picture? Where were you when I scared a hyena away from the kids?

A whopping 1,842 people with 5,300 entries from 85 countries around the globe took part in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards in 2023. The overall winner that year was Jason Moore with his iconic photo ‘Air Guitar Roo.’ The image of the female Western Grey Kangaroo was captured in the outer suburbs of Perth, Australia. Moore won a safari in the Masai Mara, Kenya, with Alex Walker’s Serian. He was also presented with a unique handmade trophy from the Wonder Workshop in Tanzania and a photography bag from THINK TANK.

“I had been out with my camera photographing some waterfowl at a nearby lake. I had been up at sunrise to take advantage of the ‘golden hour’ light, but it turned out to be a disappointing morning on the water,” Moore shared some background about his winning photo, which was originally taken back in August 2021.
#19

Wildlife Photograbear (2018)

Wildlife Photograbear (2018)

RPIE ~GALITZ - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Could you scooch a tad more to the left? Ughh, my left!

#20

Happy New Year Everyone (2022)

Happy New Year Everyone (2022)

MIROSLAV SRB, CZESH REPUBLIC - COMEDY WOILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#21

Maniacs (2022)

Maniacs (2022)

Saverio Gatto Report

“After leaving the lake, somewhat dejected, I decided to swing past an area of open bushland that I know of because there is often a ‘mob’ of Kangaroos feeding and sunning themselves in a field close to the road (it’s on my way to and from work, so I drive past it every day),” he told the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team.

“When I arrived, there were a number of Kangaroos in the field. The morning light was still favorable, so I grabbed my camera and headed off to a spot where I could get down to eye level with my subjects, amongst the biting ticks (the lengths we go to just to get that perfect image). I ended up shooting about 40 or 50 frames of the Kangaroos with various content including Mums, Joeys, and also some action shots of them bouncing along through the yellow field,” the photographer said.
#22

Seriously, Would You Share Some? (2020)

Seriously, Would You Share Some? (2020)

KRISZTINA SCHEEFF - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#23

Push Me Pull You (2016)

Push Me Pull You (2016)

GEORGE DIAN BALAN, BELGIUM - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#24

Talk To The Fin! (2022)

Talk To The Fin! (2022)

Jennifer Hadley Report

“The shoot turned out to be a great session, and I am quite fond of several images that I captured. Not many people know that Kangaroos are normally fairly docile and even a bit boring most of the time if I’m honest. However, when I saw this Roo striking the air guitar pose, it immediately brought a smile to my face, and I knew that I had captured something really special.”

Moore wasn’t the only winner in 2023. There were also six category winners, including young photographer Jacek Stankiewicz, whose photo ‘Dispute,’ of two greenfinches, saw him nab a double victory in both the Junior Category and the People’s Choice Award. The other category victors were Vittorio Ricci (Air Award), Otter Kwek (Underwater Category), Timea Ambrus (Portfolio Award), and Lily Bernau (Video Award).
#25

The Wink (2022)

The Wink (2022)

Kevin Lohman Report

#26

Monday Morning Mood (2021)

Monday Morning Mood (2021)

Andrew Mayes Report

#27

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

Ten other entrants were highly commended by the judges: Tzahi Finkelstein, John Blumenkamp, Zoe Ashdown, Brian Matthews, Lara Matthews, Delphine Casimir, Pratick Mondal, Wendy Kaveney, Jacques Poulard, and Dakota Vaccaro.

“One of the greatest pleasures we experience in this competition is seeing the incredible standard of photography, combined with humor, which consistently increases each year. This year’s People’s Choice Award winner is like the cherry on the cake. To have a junior entrant win this major prize is extremely rewarding for us,” Sullam, the co-founder of the contest, shared.

“We want more juniors to enter. We want to take our conservation message and our love of photography to the younger generation, and this result proves that young photographers have as much chance of winning as anybody else.”
#28

No Butter Or Salt? (2016)

No Butter Or Salt? (2016)

BARB D'ARPINO - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY Report

#29

How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? (2021)

How Do You Get That Damn Window Open? (2021)

Nicolas de VAULX Report

karmore333 avatar
Jane No Dough
Jane No Dough
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mission Impossible theme immediately pops into my head.

#30

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

Which photos did you like the most and why, dear Pandas? Do you plan on taking part in this year's competition? What's your relationship with photography, wildlife, and nature? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments! We'd love to hear from you.
#31

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#32

Wtf (2017)

Wtf (2017)

George Cathcart Report

#33

Hide And Seek (2020)

Hide And Seek (2020)

TIM HEARN, UK - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#34

Excuse Me...pardon Me! (2022)

Excuse Me...pardon Me! (2022)

RYAN SIMS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#35

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#36

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#37

Holly Jolly Snowy (2019)

Holly Jolly Snowy (2019)

Vicki Jauron Report

#38

Space Man (2019)

Space Man (2019)

Roie Galitz Report

#39

Help (2017)

Help (2017)

Tibor Kercz Report

#40

How Funny Was That? (2018)

How Funny Was That? (2018)

AUSTIN THOMAS - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY Report

#41

Not So Cat-Like Reflexes (2022)

Not So Cat-Like Reflexes (2022)

Jennifer Hadley Report

#42

What Shall I Write Next (2022)

What Shall I Write Next (2022)

Torie Hilley Report

#43

Say Cheeeese (2022)

Say Cheeeese (2022)

Arturo Telle Thiemann Report

j22nol213 avatar
Jenna Kay
Jenna Kay
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like someone went a little heavy on the lip filler 🤭

#44

Lisper Squirrel (2022)

Lisper Squirrel (2022)

Lee Zhengxing Report

#45

Funny Walk (2022)

Funny Walk (2022)

Bojan Bencic Report

#46

Time For School (2021)

Time For School (2021)

Chee Kee Teo Report

#47

Did I Say You Could Take My Picture? (2021)

Did I Say You Could Take My Picture? (2021)

Patrick Dirlam Report

#48

Quarantine Life (2021)

Quarantine Life (2021)

Kevin Biskaborn Report

#49

Smoked Deer For Dinner (2021)

Smoked Deer For Dinner (2021)

Siddhant Agrawal Report

#50

Flautist (2021)

Flautist (2021)

Roland Kranitz Report

#51

Sweet Lips Are For Kissing! (2021)

Sweet Lips Are For Kissing! (2021)

Philipp Stahr Report

#52

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#53

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#54

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#55

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#56

Oh My (2019)

Oh My (2019)

Harry Walker Report

#57

He's Right Behind Me Isn't He? (2019)

He's Right Behind Me Isn't He? (2019)

Anthony N Petrovich Report

#58

Dancing ... Yeah (2019)

Dancing ... Yeah (2019)

Martina Gebert Report

#59

Lion Take Away (2019)

Lion Take Away (2019)

Willem Kruger Report

#60

Mother Returned From Her Parents Meeting From School (2018)

Mother Returned From Her Parents Meeting From School (2018)

Valtteri Mulkahainen Report

#61

I Had To Stay Late At Work (2020)

I Had To Stay Late At Work (2020)

LUIS BURGUEÑO - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#62

The Race (2020)

The Race (2020)

YEVHEN SAMUCHENKO, UKRAINE - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#63

Pegasus, The Flying Cow (2022)

Pegasus, The Flying Cow (2022)

RAJDEEP RAJPUT - COMEDY WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY AWARDS Report

#64

What Do You Mean Smile?! I Am Smiling! (2022)

What Do You Mean Smile?! I Am Smiling! (2022)

Alison Buttigieg Report

#65

Mum Life (2022)

Mum Life (2022)

Sophie Hart Report

#66

Uncomfortable Pillow (2022)

Uncomfortable Pillow (2022)

Andrew Peacock Report

#67

The Green Stylist (2021)

The Green Stylist (2021)

Gurumoorthy K Report

#68

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#69

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#70

Who Would Like A Peanut? Squirrels At The University Of Michigan (2019)

Who Would Like A Peanut? Squirrels At The University Of Michigan (2019)

Corey Seeman Report

#71

Pair Ice Skating (2019)

Pair Ice Skating (2019)

Andre Erlich Report

#72

Surfing South Atlantic Style (2019)

Surfing South Atlantic Style (2019)

Elmar Weiss Report

#73

Happy (2018)

Happy (2018)

Muriel Vekemans Report

#74

Astonished Lemur (2018)

Astonished Lemur (2018)

Jakob Strecker Report

#75

Misleading African Viewpoints 2 (2022)

Misleading African Viewpoints 2 (2022)

Jean Jacques Alcalay Report

#76

Laughing Snake (2021)

Laughing Snake (2021)

Aditya Kshirsagar Report

#77

(2020)

(2020)

comedywildlifephotoReport Report

#78

Snarling Snappin In The Slow Lane (2019)

Snarling Snappin In The Slow Lane (2019)

Lisa Vanderhoop Report

#79

Hot Kiss (2018)

Hot Kiss (2018)

Sergey Savvi Report

#80

Slap (2017)

Slap (2017)

Troy Mayne Report

