Quality humor. A passion for conservation. A deep love of photography. And a whole lot of fun! That’s how we see the legendary Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards—an annual competition that invites photographers from all around the globe to share their funniest and wittiest animal photos.

Our team here at Bored Panda wanted to celebrate the project in all of its glory, so we’ve curated a list of the most hilarious and powerful entrant images from over the years. Scroll down for a good dose of humor, as well as some inspiration to grab your camera or phone and explore the Great Outdoors.

2024 is a huge milestone because it is the 10th year that the competition will be running! Bored Panda reached out to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team for a chat.

