"Firstly, let me start off by identifying the species of Kangaroo - it’s a Western Grey Kangaroo. The animal is a female - evidenced by her size (females are significantly smaller than males) and if you look closely, you can see signs of a pouch in the middle of her belly. The photo was taken in Aug 2021 (late winter in the southern hemisphere), in the outer suburbs of Perth, Western Australia. As you probably know, we have a Mediterranean climate in South Western Australia [...] and as a result we are blessed with a beautiful wildflower season in late winter and early spring.



I decided to swing past an area of open bushland that I know of, because there are often a “mob” of Kangaroos feeding and sunning themselves in a field close to the road. [...] I ended up shooting about 40 or 50 frames of the Kangaroos with various content. [...]



The shoot turned out to be a great session, and I am quite fond of several images that I captured. However, when I saw this animal strike this pose it immediately brought a smile to my face and I knew that I had captured something special. I have also been lucky enough to capture photos of two males having a fight, which can get pretty vicious with their kung fu kicks and judo like wrestling matches."