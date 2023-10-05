ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn might be trying to leave its mark with all the wind and rain, but the photographers participating in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are keeping everyone cheerful and full of chuckles. The competition’s finalists for 2023 have finally been revealed, and this year’s batch is full of quality comedy and good vibes, as always. They’re perfect for chasing away the blues!

Scroll down to see these top-tier finalist photos and be sure to upvote the ones you loved the most. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly team running the competition, who put comedy and conservation at the heart of everything that they do.

More info: ComedyWildlifePhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Dispute" By Jacek Stankiewicz

"Dispute" By Jacek Stankiewicz Shares stats

© Jacek Stankiewicz / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
144points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

"The Happy Turtle" By Tzahi Finkelstein

"The Happy Turtle" By Tzahi Finkelstein Shares stats

© Tzahi Finkelstein / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
131points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

"Air Guitar Roo" By Jason Moore

"Air Guitar Roo" By Jason Moore Shares stats

© Jason Moore / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
129points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam founded the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards all the way back in 2015 in order to show the lighter side of wildlife photography while also promoting conservation. And in fact, comedy and conservation lie at the core of the competition.

This year’s shortlist includes 41 standalone photographs, 3 videos, and 3 Portfolio entries. They’ve been selected from a massive number of entries, sent in by amateur and professional photographers alike from all over the world.
#4

"Living The Moment" By Kawing Chiu

"Living The Moment" By Kawing Chiu Shares stats

© Kawing Chiu / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
126points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

"Otter Ballerinas" By Otter Kwek

"Otter Ballerinas" By Otter Kwek Shares stats

© Otter Kwek / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
120points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

"Monday Blahs" By John Blumenkamp

"Monday Blahs" By John Blumenkamp Shares stats

© John Blumenkamp / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
116points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Michelle Wood, a member of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, revealed to Bored Panda that a jaw-dropping number of people entered the contest this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

She shared with us that “just under 2,000 entrants” took part in the contest in 2023. The team had the monumental task of choosing the crème de la crème from all the hilarious photos and videos.
#7

"Now That's A Selfie" By Jaroslaw Kolacz

"Now That's A Selfie" By Jaroslaw Kolacz Shares stats

© Jaroslaw Kolacz / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
116points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
21 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like those selfies taken by old uncles where they cover half of the photo!

Vote comment up
14
14points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

"One For The Family Album" By Zoe Ashdown

"One For The Family Album" By Zoe Ashdown Shares stats

© Zoe Ashdown / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
116points
Add photo comments
POST
missymay192 avatar
I'm.Just.A.Girl
I'm.Just.A.Girl
Community Member
13 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It definitely looks like the father is on the right and the mother is on the left. I can't explain it I just know.. it's like she has more hair present on top and he has almost chin hair lol* (typo)

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

"Boing" By Lara Mathews

"Boing" By Lara Mathews Shares stats

© Lara Mathews / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
108points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The contest doesn’t take conservation lightly. Every year, the contest supports a sustainable conservation organization. This year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team is working together with the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.

The charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has channeled £20 million ($24.3 million or €23.1 million) to 200 conservationists in 80 countries.
#10

"Snowball" By Jacques Poulard

"Snowball" By Jacques Poulard Shares stats

© Jacques Poulard / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
107points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

"Mona Lisa's Smile" By Vince Maidens

"Mona Lisa's Smile" By Vince Maidens Shares stats

© Vince Maidens / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
102points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

"That Wasn't Here Yesterday" By Wendy Kaveney

"That Wasn't Here Yesterday" By Wendy Kaveney Shares stats

© Wendy Kaveney / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
97points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Over the next few weeks, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’ panel of judges will be working tirelessly to whittle down the finalists and make the shortlist, well, even shorter than it already is. The winners of the competition will be announced on November 23.

The overall top image will win a handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, alongside a stunning one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya.
#13

"Angry Bird" By Michael Erwin

"Angry Bird" By Michael Erwin Shares stats

© Michael Erwin / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
92points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

"Everyone Can Fly" By Adrian Slazok

"Everyone Can Fly" By Adrian Slazok Shares stats

© Adrian Slazok / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
91points
Add photo comments
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
19 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sad sory about the Kiwi who wanted to fly, on YT came to my mind... (animated)

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

"Hang Loose" By Christian Hargasser

"Hang Loose" By Christian Hargasser Shares stats

© Christian Hargasser / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
90points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, voting is also open for the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Affinity Photo. So if you have a favorite photo, be sure to drop by the competition’s website and cast your vote. It's a wonderful way to have your voice heard. The cherry on top is that you’ll enter a free prize draw and have the chance of winning £500.

#16

"I Don't Know" By Jakub Wozny

"I Don't Know" By Jakub Wozny Shares stats

© Jakub Wozny / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
89points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

"Picture Me Picture Me" By Dikla Gabriely

"Picture Me Picture Me" By Dikla Gabriely Shares stats

© Dikla Gabriely / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
84points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#18

"Just A Kiss" By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon

"Just A Kiss" By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon Shares stats

© Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
80points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

According to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, this year’s panel of judges includes: TV presenter Kate Humble; actor and comedian Hugh Dennis; world renowned wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas; wildlife expert and co-founder of The Born Free Foundation Will Travers OBE; Ashley Hewson, the Managing Director of Serif, makers of Affinity Photo; Celina Dunlop, picture editor extraordinaire; underwater film and diving aficionado Luke Inman and Bella Lack, a super young passionate conservationist.
#19

"Go To Your Room Little Brother" By Mark Schocken

"Go To Your Room Little Brother" By Mark Schocken Shares stats

© Mark Schocken / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
77points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

"The Rainforest Dandy" By Delphine Casimir

"The Rainforest Dandy" By Delphine Casimir Shares stats

© Delphine Casimir / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

"Air Apparent" By Paul Goldstein

"Air Apparent" By Paul Goldstein Shares stats

© Paul Goldstein / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
76points
Add photo comments
POST
robindjw avatar
Robin DJW
Robin DJW
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Look at the FOCUS in those eyes. She is really tuned in.

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Wood, from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, told Bored Panda all about how future entrants can manage the pressure they might be feeling. After all, participating in any contest can be quite stressful. Especially when you start thinking about all the talented competition that you'll be facing.

“Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to enter, make a reminder of the deadline dates for yourself as submission can take time,” Wood urged future entrants.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

"What Nice Teeth You Have" By Henry Keepin

"What Nice Teeth You Have" By Henry Keepin Shares stats

© Henry Keepin / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
75points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

"Fox With A Cigar" By Dakota Vaccaro

"Fox With A Cigar" By Dakota Vaccaro Shares stats

© Dakota Vaccaro / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
74points
Add photo comments
POST
ticklingchickens avatar
Patsy
Patsy
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"You come to my pad and shtawt a ruckus, and I'll have ya, ya sheeeee!"

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

"The Cabaret Bear" By Khurram Khan

"The Cabaret Bear" By Khurram Khan Shares stats

© Khurram Khan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
71points
Add photo comments
POST
kathrynbaylis avatar
Kathryn Baylis
Kathryn Baylis
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What good is sitting alone on your cave? Come hear the music play….

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

“Get your submission ready and labeled up way before you want to submit,” she suggested.

“Always drop us an email if you get stuck or stressed, entry to the competition is always possible, so don’t be afraid of getting in touch. In fact, we rather like it! You will get through to a real person— and we will try and help you through the process,” Wood stressed the fact the team is very approachable and always happy to help.
#25

"Teddy Buddies" By Thomas Vijayan

"Teddy Buddies" By Thomas Vijayan Shares stats

© Thomas Vijayan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
70points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When you’re telling a funny story but can’t finish the story cause you can’t stop laughing

Vote comment up
13
13points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

"Fellowship" By Dario Podesta

"Fellowship" By Dario Podesta Shares stats

© Dario Podesta / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
68points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Finally the sidewalk is broad enough for all 3 friends!

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

"Doing The Tango" By Danny Sullivan

"Doing The Tango" By Danny Sullivan Shares stats

© Danny Sullivan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
66points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda

Finally, she suggested that all entrants take the time to enjoy the images, even if they don’t make it through the selection process. You can always apply again next year! What’s important is enjoying the process of photography itself, not just winning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wood noted that there are many ways that fans of the competition can help local conservation efforts in their everyday life. “The main tip is to start. That’s it. Just get going and don’t put it off!” she urged everyone to be proactive, adding that their website has some fantastic suggestions on their conservation page. Whether you’ve decided to eat less meat and unplug your electronics or put plant boxes on your window sills, it’s vital to start taking small steps ASAP, instead of waiting for the 'perfect' time.
#28

"Fake News" By Matti Rauvala

"Fake News" By Matti Rauvala Shares stats

© Matti Rauvala / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
65points
Add photo comments
POST
binurithenabadu avatar
Tempest
Tempest
Community Member
15 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I look at my bank statements like this too! Like who spent all that money?!

Vote comment up
16
16points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

"Unexpected Plunge" By Vittorio Ricci

"Unexpected Plunge" By Vittorio Ricci Shares stats

© Vittorio Ricci / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
62points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

"Right Of Way" By Brandi Romano

"Right Of Way" By Brandi Romano Shares stats

© Brandi Romano / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
60points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

After you’ve enjoyed these photos to the fullest, feel free to share your thoughts about them in the comments. Meanwhile, for some more stunning and witty pics, check out Bored Panda’s earlier features about the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists in previous years: 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. These pics are bound to inspire you the next time you take your camera out in nature.
#31

"Scream" By Sergey Savvi

"Scream" By Sergey Savvi Shares stats

© Sergey Savvi / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
57points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#32

"Part Of Your World" By Danielle Goonan

"Part Of Your World" By Danielle Goonan Shares stats

© Danielle Goonan / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
55points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

"Ready Steady Go" By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon

"Ready Steady Go" By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon Shares stats

© Brigitte Alcalay Marcon / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#34

"Flossing Beaver" By Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven

"Flossing Beaver" By Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven Shares stats

© Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
51points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

"Directions Please No I Told You They Went That Way" By Jodi Frediani

"Directions Please No I Told You They Went That Way" By Jodi Frediani Shares stats

© Jodi Frediani / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

"Look At Right Bro" By Pratick Mondal

"Look At Right Bro" By Pratick Mondal Shares stats

© Pratick Mondal / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
karenkrause avatar
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Parking that way, turn that way please, more spaces there...

Vote comment up
9
9points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

"Don't Look Down" By Brian Matthews

"Don't Look Down" By Brian Matthews Shares stats

© Brian Matthews / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
47points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#38

"Walk Like An Egyptian Goose" By Allen Holmes

"Walk Like An Egyptian Goose" By Allen Holmes Shares stats

© Allen Holmes / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
45points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#39

"Singing In The Rain" By Kate Stevenson

"Singing In The Rain" By Kate Stevenson Shares stats

© Kate Stevenson / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
43points
Add photo comments
POST
hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
10 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎶We could have had it aa-aall, rolling in the dee-eep!🎶

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

"Cheeky Baboon" By Benard Omwaka

"Cheeky Baboon" By Benard Omwaka Shares stats

© Benard Omwaka / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
40points
Add photo comments
POST
karenkrause avatar
Karen Krause
Karen Krause
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oww Mom, I didn't do it" "Where's your father, he'll take care of this"

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#41

"Oh My Talk About Poking Your Nose Into Someone Else's Business" By Bill Gozansky

"Oh My Talk About Poking Your Nose Into Someone Else's Business" By Bill Gozansky Shares stats

© Bill Gozansky / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
39points
Add photo comments
POST
candymimi13 avatar
Chihuahua Mama
Chihuahua Mama
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Someone has their head up their a*s... well someone else's a*s

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!