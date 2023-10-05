ADVERTISEMENT

Autumn might be trying to leave its mark with all the wind and rain, but the photographers participating in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are keeping everyone cheerful and full of chuckles. The competition’s finalists for 2023 have finally been revealed, and this year’s batch is full of quality comedy and good vibes, as always. They’re perfect for chasing away the blues!

Scroll down to see these top-tier finalist photos and be sure to upvote the ones you loved the most. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly team running the competition, who put comedy and conservation at the heart of everything that they do.

More info: ComedyWildlifePhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X