41 Of The Best Entries Into The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards (2023 Edition) Interview
Autumn might be trying to leave its mark with all the wind and rain, but the photographers participating in the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards are keeping everyone cheerful and full of chuckles. The competition’s finalists for 2023 have finally been revealed, and this year’s batch is full of quality comedy and good vibes, as always. They’re perfect for chasing away the blues!
Scroll down to see these top-tier finalist photos and be sure to upvote the ones you loved the most. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda’s interview with the friendly team running the competition, who put comedy and conservation at the heart of everything that they do.
More info: ComedyWildlifePhoto.com | Facebook | Instagram | X
This post may include affiliate links.
"Dispute" By Jacek Stankiewicz
"The Happy Turtle" By Tzahi Finkelstein
"Air Guitar Roo" By Jason Moore
Photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam founded the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards all the way back in 2015 in order to show the lighter side of wildlife photography while also promoting conservation. And in fact, comedy and conservation lie at the core of the competition.
This year’s shortlist includes 41 standalone photographs, 3 videos, and 3 Portfolio entries. They’ve been selected from a massive number of entries, sent in by amateur and professional photographers alike from all over the world.
"Living The Moment" By Kawing Chiu
"Otter Ballerinas" By Otter Kwek
"Monday Blahs" By John Blumenkamp
Michelle Wood, a member of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, revealed to Bored Panda that a jaw-dropping number of people entered the contest this year.
She shared with us that “just under 2,000 entrants” took part in the contest in 2023. The team had the monumental task of choosing the crème de la crème from all the hilarious photos and videos.
"Now That's A Selfie" By Jaroslaw Kolacz
"One For The Family Album" By Zoe Ashdown
It definitely looks like the father is on the right and the mother is on the left. I can't explain it I just know.. it's like she has more hair present on top and he has almost chin hair lol* (typo)
"Boing" By Lara Mathews
The contest doesn’t take conservation lightly. Every year, the contest supports a sustainable conservation organization. This year, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team is working together with the Whitley Fund for Nature, a UK charity that supports conservation leaders working in their home countries across the Global South.
The charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, has channeled £20 million ($24.3 million or €23.1 million) to 200 conservationists in 80 countries.
"Snowball" By Jacques Poulard
"Mona Lisa's Smile" By Vince Maidens
"That Wasn't Here Yesterday" By Wendy Kaveney
Over the next few weeks, the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards’ panel of judges will be working tirelessly to whittle down the finalists and make the shortlist, well, even shorter than it already is. The winners of the competition will be announced on November 23.
The overall top image will win a handmade trophy from the Art Garage in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, alongside a stunning one-week safari with Alex Walker's Serian in the Masai Mara, Kenya.
"Angry Bird" By Michael Erwin
"Everyone Can Fly" By Adrian Slazok
The sad sory about the Kiwi who wanted to fly, on YT came to my mind... (animated)
"Hang Loose" By Christian Hargasser
Meanwhile, voting is also open for the People’s Choice Award, sponsored by Affinity Photo. So if you have a favorite photo, be sure to drop by the competition’s website and cast your vote. It's a wonderful way to have your voice heard. The cherry on top is that you’ll enter a free prize draw and have the chance of winning £500.
"I Don't Know" By Jakub Wozny
"Picture Me Picture Me" By Dikla Gabriely
"Just A Kiss" By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon
According to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, this year’s panel of judges includes: TV presenter Kate Humble; actor and comedian Hugh Dennis; world renowned wildlife photographers Daisy Gilardini and Will Burrard-Lucas; wildlife expert and co-founder of The Born Free Foundation Will Travers OBE; Ashley Hewson, the Managing Director of Serif, makers of Affinity Photo; Celina Dunlop, picture editor extraordinaire; underwater film and diving aficionado Luke Inman and Bella Lack, a super young passionate conservationist.
"Go To Your Room Little Brother" By Mark Schocken
"The Rainforest Dandy" By Delphine Casimir
"Air Apparent" By Paul Goldstein
Wood, from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards team, told Bored Panda all about how future entrants can manage the pressure they might be feeling. After all, participating in any contest can be quite stressful. Especially when you start thinking about all the talented competition that you'll be facing.
“Make sure you give yourself plenty of time to enter, make a reminder of the deadline dates for yourself as submission can take time,” Wood urged future entrants.
"What Nice Teeth You Have" By Henry Keepin
"Fox With A Cigar" By Dakota Vaccaro
"The Cabaret Bear" By Khurram Khan
What good is sitting alone on your cave? Come hear the music play….
“Get your submission ready and labeled up way before you want to submit,” she suggested.
“Always drop us an email if you get stuck or stressed, entry to the competition is always possible, so don’t be afraid of getting in touch. In fact, we rather like it! You will get through to a real person— and we will try and help you through the process,” Wood stressed the fact the team is very approachable and always happy to help.
"Teddy Buddies" By Thomas Vijayan
"Fellowship" By Dario Podesta
"Doing The Tango" By Danny Sullivan
Finally, she suggested that all entrants take the time to enjoy the images, even if they don’t make it through the selection process. You can always apply again next year! What’s important is enjoying the process of photography itself, not just winning.
Wood noted that there are many ways that fans of the competition can help local conservation efforts in their everyday life. “The main tip is to start. That’s it. Just get going and don’t put it off!” she urged everyone to be proactive, adding that their website has some fantastic suggestions on their conservation page. Whether you’ve decided to eat less meat and unplug your electronics or put plant boxes on your window sills, it’s vital to start taking small steps ASAP, instead of waiting for the 'perfect' time.
"Fake News" By Matti Rauvala
"Unexpected Plunge" By Vittorio Ricci
"Right Of Way" By Brandi Romano
After you’ve enjoyed these photos to the fullest, feel free to share your thoughts about them in the comments. Meanwhile, for some more stunning and witty pics, check out Bored Panda’s earlier features about the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists in previous years: 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019. These pics are bound to inspire you the next time you take your camera out in nature.
"Scream" By Sergey Savvi
"Part Of Your World" By Danielle Goonan
"Ready Steady Go" By Brigitte Alcalay Marcon
"Flossing Beaver" By Jorn Vangoidtsenhoven
"Directions Please No I Told You They Went That Way" By Jodi Frediani
"Look At Right Bro" By Pratick Mondal
Parking that way, turn that way please, more spaces there...
"Don't Look Down" By Brian Matthews
"Walk Like An Egyptian Goose" By Allen Holmes
"Singing In The Rain" By Kate Stevenson
"Cheeky Baboon" By Benard Omwaka
"Oww Mom, I didn't do it" "Where's your father, he'll take care of this"
"Oh My Talk About Poking Your Nose Into Someone Else's Business" By Bill Gozansky
Someone has their head up their a*s... well someone else's a*s
Hilarious and adorable!!
Hilarious and adorable!!