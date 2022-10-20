We’ve got a real treat in store for those of you Pandas who love animals, enjoy photography, and have a deep adoration for both quality humor and overwhelming cuteness—something to chase away all of those autumn blues and put a wide smile on your face.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists have just been announced, and the top 40 photos are as stunning as they are hilarious! Founded by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the competition has been making the entire world laugh since 2015. It focuses on the lighter side of wildlife photography while also promoting conservation.

We’re featuring the best of the best of 2022’s crop below, so scroll down, upvote your fave pics, and check out Bored Panda's interview with the team running the competition. Ready to see the best photos you’ve laid eyes on all week? Who do you think deserves to win the most? Just be sure to show the pics to anyone who you feel needs a good laugh.

And if you feel like you need an extra dose of Vitamin Happiness today, be sure to check out Bored Panda’s earlier post about this year’s competition. Meanwhile, you’ll find the awesome photos the finalists of previous competitions took here: 2021, 2020, 2019.

