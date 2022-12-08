Whether you pursue photography as a hobby or a profession – it would be fair to say that it's a fulfilling, rewarding, and equally important endeavor.

Just think about it, you see pics on massive billboards all around the globe; they're all over the internet, your school's history books, and chocolate bars – plus, chances are there're a couple of photographs hanging on your apartment wall right now.

In short, they're everywhere!

Photography allows us to capture a moment forever and, perhaps, even see the world from a different perspective. Not everybody gets the chance to travel and witness the diverse beauty of our planet; however, thanks to folks who dedicate their lives to such careers, we're able to get a little peek.

Moreover, let's not overlook the importance of photography in the realm of entertainment – specifically speaking, everyone's favorite Comedy Wildlife Photography competition that's been around for nearly a decade. Today, the contest announced its 2022 winners, so move your chair closer and get ready for a fun ride!

