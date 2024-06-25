ADVERTISEMENT

﻿Being a teenager can be pretty awesome. You're not a kid anymore, but not an adult yet. There are still no crushing responsibilities, but you have heaps of free time to do silly (and sometimes questionable) things. In fact, when The New York Times asked 18 young people what's best about being a teenager, they said it's the freedom, independence, and being able to have fun with friends.

So today we have for you the best memes about what being an adolescent is really like, courtesy of the online community r/teenagers. The teens will surely find some relatable content below. And those of us who are a bit older might find that we have more in common with the youngsters than we thought, even if we have fully developed frontal lobes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is So True Lmao

This Is So True Lmao

Astaaaaaaaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

It's A Trap

It's A Trap

TheOnlyLucifer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

I Feel Attacked

I Feel Attacked

@Grace_Segers Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Teachers Am I Right?

Teachers Am I Right?

BananaEatzYou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Currently Doing An Essay

Currently Doing An Essay

SorryIHaveNoClue Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

She Tried. That’s What Matters

She Tried. That’s What Matters

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

She Do Be Spittin Facts Doe

She Do Be Spittin Facts Doe

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Why Does This Always Happen

Why Does This Always Happen

M4H3R_03 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

If This Ain’t The Truth :/

If This Ain’t The Truth :/

PatrickRGM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
foxiispirit avatar
DragonsFox
DragonsFox
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually have quite a few students who are far more informed about politics than I am.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#10

School Is Boring

School Is Boring

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Students Dont Rlly Need Sad Books

Students Dont Rlly Need Sad Books

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

She Do Be Wholesome Doe 😳

She Do Be Wholesome Doe 😳

tabletopgrape Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Can Relate To This

Can Relate To This

Nasu58 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Do You Ever Just

Do You Ever Just

JackWightman69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

I'm In College, But This Still Applies To Me Partially

I'm In College, But This Still Applies To Me Partially

voges101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

Lies. Deception

Lies. Deception

Subnaut27 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Best Way To Make A Class Quiet Down

Best Way To Make A Class Quiet Down

Kyle_sch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

*me At 16 Years Old

*me At 16 Years Old

Jmoney1932 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Mom Instincts Be Like

Mom Instincts Be Like

PotatoBunny9519 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Ya Don't Need Dual Monitors

Ya Don't Need Dual Monitors

ImgursDownvote4Love Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

My Mom Sent Me A Meme

My Mom Sent Me A Meme

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Thanks Guys

Thanks Guys

iamjosephanthony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

At Least She’s Trying -\{:)_/-

At Least She’s Trying -\{:)_/-

bute-bavis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Im Not Gonna Cry, Im Not Gonna Cry

Im Not Gonna Cry, Im Not Gonna Cry

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

*has A Total Of 3.5 Credits By Senior Year*

*has A Total Of 3.5 Credits By Senior Year*

XVGOD408 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Just Buy Your Own Gum

Just Buy Your Own Gum

Darkpryomaniac Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

I Cant Even

I Cant Even

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Ugh This Always Happens

Ugh This Always Happens

maximoman65 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

I Have The Same Self-Esteem As Freddie From Icarly

I Have The Same Self-Esteem As Freddie From Icarly

michael14375 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Damn That Really Hit Me Hard :(

Damn That Really Hit Me Hard :(

lol_hey_its_me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

These Kids Don’t Even Go To My School, But Someone Took The Picture From Online And Just Tossed It In The Yearbook. None Of The Teachers Noticed

These Kids Don’t Even Go To My School, But Someone Took The Picture From Online And Just Tossed It In The Yearbook. None Of The Teachers Noticed

chez1029 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
anniewood742 avatar
annie
annie
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i think the more important question is... why are they shaking hands through their pants?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#32

It’s 70’s Day And This Kid Is Dressing For The 1770’s

It’s 70’s Day And This Kid Is Dressing For The 1770’s

master_pingu1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Why Is This True

Why Is This True

thequake4fun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I Was Bored

I Was Bored

Abh1laShinigami Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I Just Don’t Get It

I Just Don’t Get It

notsimmi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

On Christmas Dinner

On Christmas Dinner

Cyher38 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

My Friend Is Taking Notes In Minecraft

My Friend Is Taking Notes In Minecraft

Atka_XD Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The notes are in Hungarian, they say Csokonai (A poet) --> knights of dreams (probably a poem) --> Stands against death, Expressions with opposing meaning, construction

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#38

And Then I Panic When I Realize It’s Not Her

And Then I Panic When I Realize It’s Not Her

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Can’t Hold It In

Can’t Hold It In

yoshi_drinks_tea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

I Even Do This At Work. :(

I Even Do This At Work. :(

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Just Happened To Me

Just Happened To Me

Misha3l Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Very Smart Indeed

Very Smart Indeed

SafetyInLast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

They Undercover Spies

They Undercover Spies

habeeps21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Like This One

I Like This One

xsvenneprox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Throwback To When My Identical Twin And I Switched Photos During Our Graduating Year

Throwback To When My Identical Twin And I Switched Photos During Our Graduating Year

A1aNN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Sorry Guys The Printer Was Bad

Sorry Guys The Printer Was Bad

Unk0wn132 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

I Think We Can All Relate To This

I Think We Can All Relate To This

ThijmenC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Oh, you should swing by our house, I have something to give you"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

Happened Just The Other Day

Happened Just The Other Day

N1nju Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Hurts

This Hurts

Proxzsyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Come On, You Know Its True

Come On, You Know Its True

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Everytime With His Computer

Everytime With His Computer

FijiPotato Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Laughs In Swiss

Laughs In Swiss

nicolions12c Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Me In 3 Years

Me In 3 Years

RehmanAbraham Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

The School Actually Burned Down

The School Actually Burned Down

DonutMaster78 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
gyimesi-mark-2357 avatar
Mark
Mark
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do you all immediately graduate with a Bachelor's degree?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#55

My Teacher Has No Chill

My Teacher Has No Chill

DinkyBoy66 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Because It Isnt Touchscreen

Because It Isnt Touchscreen

paneerdonut Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Take Me Back 😢

Take Me Back 😢

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Don’t See What’s So Good About The “Good Old Days” Bookers Talk About

I Don’t See What’s So Good About The “Good Old Days” Bookers Talk About

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Everytime

Everytime

htawz1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

It Was Lit When Even The Teacher Laughs

It Was Lit When Even The Teacher Laughs

eyooji Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

My Life *sigh*

My Life *sigh*

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Strict Parents

Strict Parents

one_spooky_boi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

School Hasn’t Started For Me

School Hasn’t Started For Me

Thai_Chicken_Nachos Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Just Got My Girlfriend's Name Tattooed On My Arm 😊😍

Just Got My Girlfriend's Name Tattooed On My Arm 😊😍

afonso_paulino963 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Is How I Wrapped My Dad’s Present. It’s A Coat

This Is How I Wrapped My Dad’s Present. It’s A Coat

lajarus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

I Bought So Much Mcdonalds

I Bought So Much Mcdonalds

lol_hey_its_me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

2020 Is The Real 2012

2020 Is The Real 2012

idontknowman999 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Someone Explain, I Actually Don't Know How

Someone Explain, I Actually Don't Know How

Rice_Muffin-J Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

I Sacrificed A Deck Of Uno To Make This

I Sacrificed A Deck Of Uno To Make This

nuwenlee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

I Do Be Like That

I Do Be Like That

Me_how5678 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Really Ms. Benson, It’s Not That Hard

Really Ms. Benson, It’s Not That Hard

hduddjdgdh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Gotta Look Out For Each Other

Gotta Look Out For Each Other

candle_burner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Me Smart I Am

Me Smart I Am

lawnman3000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#74

While 1==1: Level=level +1 Print(Level)

While 1==1: Level=level +1 Print(Level)

il_piccolo_nanetto Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Show Cat

Show Cat

JumpingDino01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Thanks To Video Lessons We Wish Even More

Thanks To Video Lessons We Wish Even More

xaanthoss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Hm Yes Of Course

Hm Yes Of Course

Froztvyte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!