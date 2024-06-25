ADVERTISEMENT

﻿Being a teenager can be pretty awesome. You're not a kid anymore, but not an adult yet. There are still no crushing responsibilities, but you have heaps of free time to do silly (and sometimes questionable) things. In fact, when The New York Times asked 18 young people what's best about being a teenager, they said it's the freedom, independence, and being able to have fun with friends.

So today we have for you the best memes about what being an adolescent is really like, courtesy of the online community r/teenagers. The teens will surely find some relatable content below. And those of us who are a bit older might find that we have more in common with the youngsters than we thought, even if we have fully developed frontal lobes.