Woman Brings Guards To Get Into Mall Early, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Know Who I Am?”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Woman Brings Guards To Get Into Mall Early, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Know Who I Am?”

Depending on where you find yourself, you might be lucky – or unlucky – enough to spot a celebrity or VIP now and again. Often flanked by security detail, sometimes followed by the paparazzi, they’re not easy to miss. There are those who like to go about their business unbothered and others who need the world to know who they are, and that they have arrived. The humble ones will stand in line like the rest of us mere mortals, while the mightier-than-thou, not-so-nice celebs expect special treatment.

A shopper recently shared how they looked on in disbelief as an “ultra-entitled Karen” rolled up to a busy mall, bodyguards in tow, jumped the parking queue, and demanded to be let in before the shops opened. “Her royal highness” wasn’t quite prepared for how the mall’s management handled the situation.

RELATED:

    “Do you know who I am?” Only the ultra-entitled (and confused) would dare to ask this

    Image credits: bilanol / envato (not the actual photo)

    When one wannabe “VIP” Karen tried it recently, she was swiftly cut down to size

    Image credits: wirestock / enato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mr_Coco1234

    Research shows that retailers are cashing in on the holy month of Ramadan

    Muslims around the world are marking the holy month of Ramadan. It’s a deeply spiritual time spent in fasting, prayer, and reflection. It culminates with Eid-al-Fitr, which this year is expected to fall at the end of March. Similar to Christmas, Diwali, or Hanukkah, research shows that consumer habits shift during this period.

    In the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region, and other predominantly Muslim countries, the month is considered peak shopping season, with a surge in spending across several countries. As with the Christmas festive season, malls see a mad rush of shoppers, racing to prepare for the big Eid feast and celebration. They’re grabbing more groceries, apparel, electronics, household items, and gifts for loved ones than usual.

    When it comes to food, retailers report that consumers gravitate towards energy-focused food items, hydrating beverages, and traditional dishes during this time. With families fasting during the day, late-night shopping comes into play. Malls change their opening and closing times, and night markets pop up.

    Of course, there’s also an uptick in online shopping, with some consumers preferring to conserve their energy after a long day of fasting. Studies show that e-commerce activity in MENA regions peaks between 12 AM and 3 AM after iftar. If you aren’t familiar with the word, it’s the evening meal where Muslims break their fast at the time of adhan (call to prayer). In 2024, online transactions in that region grew by 23%. Gross merchandise value (GMV) saw a 13% increase.

    A recent study, conducted across 14 Muslim-majority countries last year, indicated a 40.6% increase in purchases during Ramadan. And a whopping 76.3% surge during Eid. In the UAE alone, sales were projected to reach $5 billion that year, with loads of discounts and promotions available.

    Thankfully, many shoppers go about their business with the peaceful, gentle spirit of Ramadan in mind. And not like the ultra-entitled Karen who seems to have lost her identity and forgotten her own name…

    Some stunned people needed more info to be able to fully grasp the situation

    Netizens gave their humble opinions on the behavior of “her royal highness”

    Someone shared a similar story about a WAG they’d once encountered

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There was a story (probably an urban legend) circulating on Usenet a decade or more ago about someone who tried to play the "Do you know who I am?" game with wrong person. The person got on the intercom and announced loudly "We've got a [lady|gentleman] at [location] who doesn't know who they are. Request assistance please."

    gezgin avatar
